Sea level

Historical UK Sea Levels

3 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
41 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

There’s a new study out that uses previously overlooked or obscure sea-level records to extend the UK sea-level record back to 1832. It provides an interesting look at the question of possible acceleration in sea level records. The study is called “Changes in mean sea level around Great Britain over the past 200 years“. The data is available in Appendix A of the study.

Here are their results:

Now, is there acceleration in this record? The problem with that question is that it is well-established that there are long-term cycles in the tides with periods of up to 50 years. Given that, what can we say about this record?

Well, it’s clear that there was a rapid acceleration in about 1890. It’s a good thing that people weren’t hyperventilating about the so-called “CLIMATE EMERGENCY!!!” back then, they’d have claimed that their case was totally proven …

But that 1890s acceleration only lasted a couple of decades. After that, the rise was approximately linear until 1950.

Then there was a slight deceleration until about 1980, and a slight acceleration since then.

The problem is that the alarmists will look at the record, cut it off so it begins in 1950, and then loudly proclaim that the UK record shows a dangerous acceleration of 0.045 mm/year per year. Which is mathematically 100% true, and as the graph above shows, in the larger world it is 100% false

At the the current rate of UK sea level rise, the total rise by 2100 will be 160 mm (6.3 inches). But with the false “sea level acceleration” added in, the rise would be more than twice that, 340 mm (13.4 inches).

So that’s the latest in the world of sea level … still no sign of any claimed long-term acceleration.

Now, I was going to leave it there. But for the math inclined, mathematically acceleration is what is called the “second derivative” of a dataset. So I thought I’d take a look at the year-by-year acceleration in the dataset above. Here’s that result:

Depending on the period that you choose, you can say that there is positive acceleration, negative acceleration (deceleration), or no acceleration in the historical UK sea level record.

In other words … the endless claims of long-term acceleration in the rate of sea-level rise are absolutely not visible in the UK historical record.

Me, I’m off to see the sea, to Bodega Bay, which is where my polling place is for today’s special election. The ocean is my long-time friend, it’s always good for my spirit. As Karen Blixen (whose pen name was Isak Dinesen) wrote, “The cure for anything is salt water: sweat, tears or the sea”.

Works for me.

Best regards to all,

w.

PS—I can defend my own words. I can’t defend your interpretation of my words. So please, when you comment, quote the exact words you are discussing. Thanks.

5 13 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
41 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scissor
March 2, 2021 2:06 pm

I liked it better when math wasn’t racist.

3
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Scissor
March 2, 2021 3:14 pm

Or genderist/sexist, whatever is currently in vogue.

1
Reply
Vuk
March 2, 2021 2:06 pm

Scotland is still rising (might even split from England if the SNP gets away with it), south England is sinking (since Bojo moved into no 10). The last ice age ice sheet came as far south as M4 (pivoting point must be somewhere around Manchester, it always rains there).

Last edited 2 hours ago by Vuk
7
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Vuk
March 2, 2021 2:32 pm

Remarkably, despite the sinking of southern England and Wales, sea level was so much higher during the Roman and Medieval Warm Periods that Roman seaside forts on the Saxon Shore, and Medieval castles on the Welsh shore are high and dry.

3
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  John Tillman
March 2, 2021 2:47 pm

LINKS!!! Provide links for your claims, otherwise I’ll just point, laugh and move on.

Sorry to be grumpy about this, but hey, I’m grumpy today. They just told me they ran out of vaccine so I can’t get my second shot tomorrow … grrr.

w.

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 2, 2021 3:07 pm

Not a claim, but a fact, ie an observation of reality..

Pictures of Roman forts and Harlech Castle, with its high and dry water gate, a mile from the present Irish Sea shore, with accompanying music, have often been posted here. Sorry you missed all of them. Here goes again, among other WUWT posts:

https://www.discoveringbritain.org/activities/wales/viewpoints/harlech.html

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2014/06/17/sea-levels-are-never-still/

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2010/09/07/the-unbroken-record-of-broken-icons/

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2010/02/04/israel-study-shows-variable-sea-level-in-past-2500-years/

While not the most famous Roman Fort on the Saxon Shore, Burgh Castle, near Yarmouth, shows well the retreat of the sea since its construction in the 3rd century. Three walls stand nearly intact, but the fourth collapsed into the then estuary, which is now a marsh, Breydon Water, with the estuary far away..

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Tillman
4
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  John Tillman
March 2, 2021 3:22 pm

The change around Harlech Castle is attributed to siltation of the coast rather than sea level.

From your link, click on the highlighted question:

But why is Harlech’s water gate stranded on dry land and nearly a mile from the sea?

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
March 2, 2021 3:44 pm

Ancient and Medieval former port cities now stranded inland are always said to be because of channels silting up, but that is often not the case. The car park link is wrong. It’s because of sea level fall.

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2014/03/21/sea-levels-were-higher-in-the-middle-ages/

A map of East Anglia in the Anglo-Saxon period, when sea level had already fallen from its Roman WP highstand:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Fens#/media/File:Williamson_p16_3.svg

Some of the inundated land has been reclaimed by drainage, but mostly sea level has fallen, shrinking the Fens naturally.

Last edited 59 minutes ago by John Tillman
0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  John Tillman
March 2, 2021 3:31 pm

PS: Hope you feel better. It could be worse. You could live in Oregon, where those over 65, with medical conditions, have to wait for 23 to 63 year-old public school staff to get both their shots.

0
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  John Tillman
March 2, 2021 4:15 pm

To both Right-Handed Shark and John Tillman:
????????????
Sea level rise often promotes erosion and conversely, sea level fall can promote sedimentation. A word for observation. One can often look at something and say “see *that*, *that* is what is happening”. But we ask, why is *that* happening.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 2, 2021 3:16 pm

Isn’t it great to live in California?

0
Reply
Mike Lowe
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
March 2, 2021 3:28 pm

You CAN’T be serious!

0
Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  Mike Lowe
March 2, 2021 4:41 pm

Commifornia is a state of amazing natural beauty; especially if you know the backroads and byways that take you back into the rural areas where most folks are pretty friendly and conservative by nature.
Sadly the state has been overrun by Progressives in the cities and halls of power who have brought millions of semiliterate, poor people up from Central America to displace the blue collar workers like me, who used to love living there! Now you have the highest rates of poverty and welfare, the largest degree of wealth inequality and a rapidly crumbling infrastructure made worse by an insane push for Unreliables that will only worsen the situation!

0
Reply
Doonman
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
March 2, 2021 4:00 pm

The coastal weather is still great, but that’s about all. If you don’t mind paying triple for life’s necessities, it’s OK living until the next big earthquake.

0
Reply
Philip
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 2, 2021 3:32 pm

As far as Harlech Castle goes, here is a photo I took myself:

https://pjpeake.smugmug.com/Wales/i-MNDn8t7/A

If you visit there and walk around, you will find an entrance at the lower level which is high and dry on the cliff face. You may wonder why someone would build an entrance that you would break your neck exiting by, and need siege ladders to get into?

Well, for many years there was a painting in the castle entrance showing that entrance, with waves breaking around it and a boat unloading supplies. The entrance was a sea entrance so that should the castle be besieged by land, it could still be supplied (or worst case, evacuated) by sea.

Of course, when Global warming became a thing, the painting vanished, and references to it on the Internet vanished too.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Philip
2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Philip
March 2, 2021 4:04 pm

There’s not even a good source of silt where Harlech Castle stands on Tremadog Bay. It lies three miles SSE of the mouth of the little River Dwyryd, which can’t carry much silt.

Even those former major ports on bigger river estuaries, like Pisa, Ostia Antica and Ephesus, were stranded not by silt but by sea level fall.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/12/02/history-falsifies-climate-alarmist-sea-level-claims/

Last edited 38 minutes ago by John Tillman
0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 2, 2021 3:57 pm

2nd shot?
LOOOXURY!!
In Canada, the Trudeau government is still working on polio vaccinations.

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Mr.
March 2, 2021 4:09 pm

We’re gearing up for Spanish Flu in Tasmania.

0
Reply
Duker
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
March 2, 2021 4:41 pm

Werent any flu vaccinations at all until 1940s in US , developed by Jonas Salk and others

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Duker
March 2, 2021 4:46 pm

What’s a vaccination?

0
Reply
Tom Halla
March 2, 2021 2:23 pm

I wonder if it is the same set of tide gauges throughout. Over 188 years, piers and such get replaced or moved.

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 2, 2021 2:48 pm

You’ve just provided proof that you didn’t read the linked article.

w.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 2, 2021 3:14 pm

I didn’t. An interesting effort to tie together short bits of tide level evidence, with a few longer periods used.

0
Reply
Steve Case
March 2, 2021 2:26 pm

The tide gauge record does show some acceleration over the last 200 years but it is about one tenth of the 0.097 mm/year² that Colorado University’s Sea Level Research Group says.

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Steve Case
March 2, 2021 2:43 pm

With all due respect, I hate comments like this that make broad sweeping claims but don’t provide a link to anything to back up the claims. I just looked at the longest record I know of, and it shows no long-term acceleration. So just where is this mystery data thatdoes show some acceleration over the last 200 years”?

Also, did you read my analysis of the bogus Colorado University’s claim of acceleration?

w.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Willis Eschenbach
0
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 2, 2021 3:38 pm

There’s Dave Burtan’s page with acceleration values:
http://www.sealevel.info/
I could send you my Excel file of 65 long term PSMSL

1
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 2, 2021 3:59 pm

There’s Dave Burtan’s page with acceleration values here’s Fernandina:
http://www.sealevel.info/MSL_graph.php?id=fernandina
The acceleration is in the bottom right under regressions. I could send you my Excel file of 65 long term PSMSL data with acceleration figured about three different ways including values from Dave’s sea level page.
 
I’ve been critical of CU’s Sea Level Research Group for a long time.
 
Am I guilty of using your post to post my views on sea level rise. I suppose that’s true. Sea level rise is a big issue with the alarmists, the spectre of coastal cities inundated by the ocean is a scary hobgoblin.
 
My opinion is that “Watts Up With That” doesn’t cover the sea level scare as thoroughly as it should. The Methane bullshit is another one that needs more attention.

And thanks for the reply

I hit the post instead of insert link button and it all timed out Sorry about that.

0
Reply
peter green
March 2, 2021 2:45 pm

I have fished for salmon in the pacific out of Bodega bay…… marvelous experience. I now live on the Moray coast in Scotland and have looked at the historic records going back over 1000 years and there have been many changes over that time period. The most difficult to take account of is the slow rebound of the earths crust after the retreat of the ice after the last ice age. on a more recent topic we see no significant modern changes to sea levels as i have visited most of the very oldest harbours in Northern scotland and they are all stillin the sea where they were erected in the past few hundred years

0
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  peter green
March 2, 2021 4:48 pm

Thank you for your interesting comment, can you provide any links in this are?

0
Reply
Gums
March 2, 2021 3:07 pm

Salute!

So we are talking about a potential foot of sea level rise in the next hundred years?

Wait, wait!! Where’s the 8 or 10 feet that California folks went to court with last year when trying to get $$$$ from “big oil”?

Can”t wait for next IPCC or ICpp or whatever report and models sell us.

Gums sends…

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
March 2, 2021 3:08 pm

WE, neat stuff. I got to wondering about the lack rise pre 1900. Unique to UK?
So popped over to PSMSL and dug into their very long record tide gauge stuff, most of which isn’t in their regular data tables because of inconsistencies. There are a few reports,; mostly europe, very user unfriendly. For example, the Stockholm report is in Swedish, and they do not provide annual data prior to 1916 even tho they say it exists back to about 1700. For example, Bergen Norway is in Norwegian, and the data table does not go back to 1900. Because of data quality issues, they have just archived the reports but done nothing with them.

I finally found one 24 page report in English, produced in Russia, about Finland’s Kronstadt gauge. Goes back to about 1820 with ‘best efforts’ geodetic corrections for the several gauge location moves.. Guess what. Table 5 shows basically the same as the UK, with the SLR starting around 1900 with no subsequent acceleration but some periodicy.

So, the new UK data seems not to be a fluke but rather what is really happening in that part of the world.

0
Reply
writing observer
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 2, 2021 3:38 pm

Myself, I tend to reach for the salt shaker when a plotted curve changes drastically <i>exactly</i> where a different set of data starts (or ends).

0
Reply
Duker
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 2, 2021 4:48 pm

Kronstadt, a main Russian naval base, tide gauge began observations in 1707. Due to building of the St Petersburg sea barrier defences probably not independent of human changes any more

0
Reply
dk_
March 2, 2021 3:30 pm

Wondering if the scale for on the left of the second chart, for acceleration, is correctly marked? If those numbers are truly ranging over 0.4 millimeters (less than 16 thousandth of an inch) per multiple decades, it seems to me to be more in the nature of noise than a useful signal.

0
Reply
Brian Jackson
March 2, 2021 4:08 pm

“long-term acceleration in the rate of sea-level rise are absolutely not visible in the UK historical record.”

  1. Good start Willis, now, got a 2nd geographical location that proves your point? Oh, and how many geographical locations do you need to make a valid logical conclusion about GLOBAL sea levels?
0
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  Brian Jackson
March 2, 2021 4:35 pm

The last SLR post, I put up the chart for Boston. A good clean record going back to Jan. 1921. Acceleration is exactly 0.000, with the same sort of oscillation Willis sees in this data. I have looked at Portland, ME and The Battery, NYC, and it is the same. 0.000

Also I will add here that it does not matter if the land is rising or falling due to glacial rebound. That motion is constant in any human terms and SLR acceleration will still be clearly visible. Acceleration will simply be superimposed on any *relative* SLR.

This is a couple more points for you, we can keep looking.

0
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Brian Jackson
March 2, 2021 4:40 pm

Please sell me your seaside home. I will be happy to pay $1 a foot. A dollar is cheap seeing that global warming… climate change…climate extinction will put your place underwater 🤓

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
March 2, 2021 4:08 pm

Sea levels have fluctuated over the Holocene.
comment image
The figure at the top could give the impression to the uninformed that sea levels have been more or less constant in the past and suddenly increased due to anthropogenic forcing, a sea level ‘hockey stick’.
The absence of measured data before the industrial revolution has been exploited by the climate cultists to great effect.

0
Reply
Mr.
March 2, 2021 4:09 pm

I accord great credibility to mankind’s ability to take precise, accurate microscopic measurements of material objects under well controlled, stable conditions using calibrated specialist instruments.

But 0.045 mm per year global sea level change?

I reckon this is playing with numbers that have no basis of connection or authentication with the real world.

1
Reply
Abolition Man
March 2, 2021 4:30 pm

Willis,
Thanks for the post! The chart of the changing acceleration looks like it could have a cyclical nature. Did you perchance compare it to any of the Atlantic oceanic cycles to see if there are any correlations?
Love the quote from Isak Dinesen; the book was even better than the movie which was, I think, the last thing from Redford I have watched! Hope all goes well and you get your second jab without delay!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Sea level

Munging The Sea Level Data

1 week ago
Willis Eschenbach
Sea level

Kivalina: A Case Study of How Media & Politics Mangle Objective Climate Science!

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Sea level

New Study: Sea Level Rise Rates The Same Since 1958 As They Were For All Of 1900-2018

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Paleoclimatology Sea level

Huge Database Of Studies Documenting Meters-Higher Mid-Holocene Sea Levels Swells Again In 2020

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Sea level

Historical UK Sea Levels

3 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Humor Politics

2021: The Year Oil Stocks Clobber Renewables?

7 hours ago
David Middleton
social cost of carbon

Pielke Jr. On The Biden Administration’s Social Cost of Carbon

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Opinion

Sister Flatulenta of the Breath of Heaven

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: