Chuck DeVore: Texas’ blackouts – here’s the truth about why they happened and what we have to do next

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Guest repost from Chuck DeVore

There are two general reasons for Texas’ prolonged power outages

Chuck DeVore

 By Chuck DeVore | Fox News

Green New Deal would create ‘more events’ like Texas power outage: Rick Perry

Rick Perry, former Energy Secretary and former Texas governor, discusses the potential impacts of progressive energy policies on ‘America Reports.’

As Texas entered a deep freeze on Feb. 14, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio broke seven record lows over three days. Ice-laden trees snapped power lines. Wind turbines ground to a halt while some reliable natural gas, coal and nuclear plants failed to get energy to the grid. Electricity demand hit an all-time high – but the supply wasn’t available, plunging some four million Texans into the cold and darkness.  

As massive gas-powered turbines spun down across Texas and the lights went out, an aggressive narrative spun up: the electric grid failed in Texas, not because wind and solar failed, but due to a lack of regulatory power to force the electric industry – from natural gas producers to pipeline operators to power generators, and lastly, the transmission line firms – to winterize. It was a failure of Texas’ unregulated free market. And further, this extreme weather event was a harbinger of more to come due to climate change, necessitating even more wind and solar power.   

This narrative, pushed out by the renewable industry and environmentalists, found a sympathetic mouthpiece in corporate media

The narrative is wrong. 

There are three electric grids in the continental U.S with Texas having its own grid providing power to about 90% of Texans. This electrical independence allows Texans to escape a certain amount of federal meddling in its electric affairs – though it also makes Texans largely responsible for their own problems.   

Addressing those problems, the Texas Legislature held marathon hearings a week after the freeze. That testimony, and an increasing flow of information from operators on the ground, has produced a more complete picture of what went wrong during a storm that plunged Texas into a deep freeze colder than most of Alaska. 

There are two general reasons for Texas’ prolonged power outages, one proximate to the storm and involving a series of on-the-ground mistakes and cold-related failures, and one the result of long-term policy.  

However, it was the policy failures over 20 years that allowed the storm-related failures to become persistent and deadly.  

It’s important to note that had every Texas generator powered by natural gas, coal, nuclear and hydro operated at full output during the height of the storm’s demand, Texas still would have experienced planned blackouts. That Texas’ grid has become increasingly dependent on unreliable wind and solar is largely to blame for this critical shortfall.  

Federal and state tax policy have encouraged the overbuilding of wind, and to a lesser extent, solar power, resulting in cheap, subsidized power flooding the Texas grid. This inexpensive but unreliable power has acted as a powerful disincentive to build needed natural gas power plants.  

In the past five years, Texas saw an increase of about 20,000 megawatts of installed wind and solar capacity with a net loss of 4,000 megawatts of gas and coal-fired powerplants. This 4,000 megawatts, had it been built or not prematurely retired, would have saved lives during the 2021 St. Valentine’s Day Storm.  

Because ERCOT, Texas’ grid operator, didn’t have enough reliable safety margin meant that when things started to go wrong on early Monday morning, they got worse fast.  

So, did the unusually cold weather cause power plant failures?  

Winter isn’t over, but Texas – and California and other Western states – are at increased risk of blackouts this summer.

We know that wind turbines were affected, with half of them freezing up. Over the course of 2019, Texas wind produced about 34% of its capacity – from hour-to-hour and season-to-season, sometimes more than 70%, sometimes close to zero. At one point during the storm, solar was producing no electricity while wind produced about 1% of its potential output. Since electricity must be produced the moment it is needed, that meant that natural gas power plants had to make up the shortfall.   

The emerging data from thermal – gas, coal, and nuclear – power plants suggests that there were some cold-related failures. But, as ERCOT struggled to keep the lights on, the grid became unstable, tripping additional power plants offline to protect their massive generators from destructive interaction with a fluctuating line frequency.   

As ERCOT issued the order to start load shedding – rotating blackouts – some of the darkened circuits included vital oil and gas infrastructure. This uncoordinated move starved natural gas power plants of their fuel – leading to a further loss of power and the widespread and incorrect rumor that wellhead and pipeline freeze off contributed to the disaster.  

When these systems lost power, gas production dropped 75%. An Obama-era environmental rule that forced oilfield compressors to switch from natural gas to electric likely made things worse. Eventually, power was restored, and natural gas production ramped back up to meet electricity generation demand.  

Winter isn’t over, but Texas – and California and other Western states – are at increased risk of blackouts this summer. This is due to policy that favors unreliables – wind and solar – over reliable electricity from gas, coal and nuclear.   

In Texas, it’s an overbuilding of wind. In California, an overbuilding of mandated solar. In both states, this has caused the grid to become increasingly at risk of blackouts at times when nature doesn’t cooperate.   

As America builds more wind and solar – with a renewed push from the Biden administration –the costs to prevent blackouts will mount in the form of massive battery farms to store power or increasingly large numbers of backup gas power plants. Instead, we should end subsidies for all energy sources while making wind and solar pay for the reliability costs they impose on the grid.   

Chuck DeVore

Vice President of National Initiatives
Texas Public Policy Foundation

Bob Tisdale
Editor
March 2, 2021 6:15 pm

Thank you, Chuck Devore, for preparing this easy-to-comprehend summary, and to CTM for posting it here at WUWT.

Regards,
Bob

Tom Halla
March 2, 2021 6:19 pm

This is a case of misguided incentives. Rick Perry, as Energy Secretary, proposed incentives for power plants with at least a month of fuel on hand, i.e. coal and nuclear. Of course, the green blob blocked it.
Wind should pay for the backup, not be subsidized. Contracts should be to deliver a given amount of power, regardless of source, which would definitely penalize wind and solar.

Rick C
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 2, 2021 6:57 pm

Agreed, but of course without subsidies and with the added cost of paying for backup wind and solar are simply not economically viable.

Tom Halla
Reply to  Rick C
March 2, 2021 7:05 pm

Which was my point.

Gary Pearse
March 2, 2021 6:33 pm

“In Texas, it’s an overbuilding of wind. In California, an overbuilding of mandated solar.”

Too kind an assessment. Surely there can be no justification economically or technically for building any unreliables at all for a state or national grid. That it also appears that doing so does not improve the environment, pretty much makes wind and solar grids nonsensical. Please wake up before they start deploying giant batteries. These can double as bombs.

Tom
March 2, 2021 6:42 pm

There needs to be regulation that stipulates every power source MUST be dispatchable to 125% of typical peak load (enough to handle once-in-25-year events without issue, whatever that % is). So if you’re peddling Solar or Wind you need to pay for the Gas Peaker and/or battery storage costs.

Joe Houde
March 2, 2021 6:53 pm

Lies and nonsense. 10% wind was NOT the culprit. Yiu should be ashamed

Derg
Reply to  Joe Houde
March 2, 2021 6:59 pm

Wind is unreliable. Nobody would hire an unreliable worker so why do grid operators do it?

lee
Reply to  Joe Houde
March 2, 2021 7:09 pm

“At one point during the storm, solar was producing no electricity while wind produced about 1% of its potential output.”

Perhaps you just misread? Perhaps NOT.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Joe Houde
March 2, 2021 7:15 pm

Of course wind is the culprit. The other forms of energy production could be brought back up to speed. The windmills could not be brought back up to speed.

fred250
Reply to  Joe Houde
March 2, 2021 7:37 pm

FACTS, joe,…… not your ACDS based LIES and whinging !

The anti-carbon agenda should be shouldering a large proportion of the blame for the ERCOT debacle.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by fred250
DHR
March 2, 2021 6:59 pm

“…massive battery farms…” And just how massive would these farms be to provide many thousands of megawatts for days? And where would the power to charge the batteries come from. And don’t forget, batteries don’t do well in the cold so they would have to be in heated buildings. Where would that heat come from? And would that heat source survive several days of extreme cold? So many problems. So few answers, other than gas, coal and nuclear.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  DHR
March 2, 2021 7:20 pm

Massive battery farms are a myth as far as I know.

There’s one in Australia that can provide electricity for a couple of minutes and then its done, so I don’t see how something like that is going to help matters any. It may be massive, but it is not a substitute for sustained electrical generation.

Meab
March 2, 2021 7:07 pm

Backup batteries cannot make wind and/or solar reliable. The Hornsdale power reserve in Australia was the world’s biggest back-up battery when it was built in 2017. Hornsdale can provide a total of 70 MW for just 10 minutes or 30 MW for 3 hours. That’s TINY. What it does is buffer a wind farm so that when the wind dies off it gives the utility just enough time to bring a Natural Gas fired turbine on line. To store enough energy to prop up a wind or solar farm the size of one nuclear power plant (1000 MWe) for one single night would require a battery about 90 times bigger than Hornsdale but Hornsdale cost over $70 million US dollars. Even a battery 90 times larger than Hornsdale costing $6.0 billion wouldn’t be big enough to buffer the wind or solar farm through a single day of calm or cloudy weather, let alone a week.

rd50
Reply to  Meab
March 2, 2021 7:41 pm

To Meab
Yes I agree with everything you wrote.
However, this entire post is completely wrong, not only your post.
What is MISSING is I don’t care what could have been used to provide energy when wind and solar failed. So give me a gas plant, a coal plant a nuclear plant. I will take any and all of them. However when the electric distribution system itself is DESTROYED by the cold, I don’t care how much reserve you have. You can’t distribute it. The WIRES ARE DOWN.

observa
March 2, 2021 7:17 pm

It’s the same in South Australia with wind and solar effectively dumping on the grid when we as consumers need level playing field power. It just needs a simple regulatory change. Namely no tender of electrons to the grid unless the supplier can reasonably guarantee them 24/7/365 along with FCAS (ie short of unforeseen mechanical breakdown) or they can keep them and use them themselves.

The problem is purely a political one that lots of mums and dads were told to invest in rooftop solar and dump on the grid and now the Green morons have to fess up to a fallacy of composition that blind freddy could see coming. They can’t do that without more questions being asked about what else did they get wrong so the morons obfuscate while ever more grids fail with inclement weather. Catch22 for the morons who think batteries will save them from the inevitable.

Tom Abbott
March 2, 2021 7:27 pm

It sounds like Texas needs to add some reliable power plants to their inventory. Enough to fill in for all the windmills when they quit working.

And they should probably fix that natural gas pumping problem by putting the pumps back on natural gas rather than making the pumps dependent on the condition of the electrical grid. The electrical grid goes down, the natural gas pumps stop working, and then the natural gas power plant has to go offline. Somebody wasn’t thinking ahead when they made those changes.

fred250
March 2, 2021 7:41 pm

Wind and solar have one constant..

THEY BUILD UNRELIABILITY INTO A ELECTRICAL SUPPLY GRID

———-

Texas needs to STOP RELYING on UNRELIABLES.

GREATLY INCREASE the percentage of RELIABLE COAL-FIRE ELECTRICITY. (they have plenty of coal)

Weather-harden the gas supplies so that cold doesn’t cause supply issues.

Make sure there is sufficient gas in stock for extreme weather events.

And certainly don’t rely on wind and solar for pumping that gas.

The blame for the WHOLE DEBACLE can be place totally at the feet of the scientifically unsupportable ANTI-CARBON agenda.

