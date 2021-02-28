Hydropower

Dammed If They Do. British Columbia’s Site C Ironies.

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
11 Comments

Charles asked me to look at this WUWT reader Earthling2’s submission.

Having done so, the saga is so loaded with ironies that this guest post resulted.

Site C is a (very troubled) hydroelectric dam under construction on the Peace River in NE British Columbia (BC) in Canada. It will have 900MW of installed capacity—about equal to two medium-sized advanced CCGT costing about $2.2 billion according to EIA December 2020  (more on this irony below).  The newly reported decision NOT to cancel a now $16 billion ‘geotechnically challenged’ dam originally projected in 2014 to cost ‘only’ $8.3 billion (plus $400 million contingency) was made for two newly announced reasons: too much sunk cost, and CLEAN energy. Harvard Business School taught me to NEVER throw good money after bad; sunk costs are irrelevant to future investment—except to BC politicians excusing a long history of poor Site C decisions.

Site C was one of four hydro locations along the Peace River originally proposed in the mid-1950s. Two were built. A serious look at Site C in the early 1980’s concluded it was neither economic nor needed. It was revived in 2014 on green grounds despite another pre-construction study finding BC did not need the electricity. It would all be exported to the US (California), and at CA wholesale electricity prices would return BC over its life about $1.8 billion, leaving BC ratepayers on the hook for about $7 billion—a very bad deal even at the outset.

BC politicians pushed ahead anyway, despite strong opposition from First Nation Tribes and the BC Green Party since the dam would flood much fertile Native Canadian farmland along the lower Peace. A Tribe Treaty lawsuit still pends.

The then ruling BC Liberal Party pushed to get the project to the point of no return before the 2017 election. They did so—but lost anyway. Doing so was a BIG mistake, because actual construction started before finishing the preconstruction dam foundation civil engineering. Which is why Site C is ‘geotechnically challenged’. Its shale bedrock isn’t stable, and the roughly $8 billion cost overrun from 2014 is necessary to stabilize the dam’s foundations.

That the bedrock under Site C wasn’t stable did not need a completed civil engineering study to figure out. That same Site C shale, southeast of the dam site, is home to major shale gas fracking operations—which ironically could have provided cheap gas to those two medium sized CCGT, which in turn could have saved First Tribes farmland AND ~$14 billion. Because of the fracking and accompanying wastewater reinjection, the area has been subject to increasing swarms of small to medium fracking induced earthquakes—just like Oklahoma. In 2017-2018 alone, 6551 quakes greater than Richter 0.8—compared to ‘only’ 71 registered in the Canadian earthquake database! A paper at PolicyNotes.ca contains the following map of the area for those two years.

Their politicians also just told BC ratepayers that it will all be ‘OK’ after the dam is finally completed in 2025. That is because Site C’s clean hydro is dispatchable. It will enable higher future wind turbine penetration—which would further reduce its hydroelectric output and worsen its awful economics. Last I checked NE BC also has a heck of a lot worse winter weather than Texas, so adding future unneeded wind is beyond ironic. But BC will finally have truly green energy to export to California at a big financial loss—since according to the California PUC new hydro and new pumped hydro storage are NOT green.

Everything about Site C teaches the folly of Green New Deals. It is plainly a Green BAD Deal.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steve Case
February 28, 2021 6:16 am

Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) 

I had to look it up. Is there some reason that people insist on using undefined acronyms?

7
Reply
SMC
Reply to  Steve Case
February 28, 2021 6:42 am

It’s been a common acronym for years now. At least, common for me and I’ve known it for years.

0
Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  Steve Case
February 28, 2021 7:02 am

Part of the joy of WUWT is always learning new terms and acronyms! I myself just learned that a Svendrup (Sv) is a unit of flow from oceanography equal to one million cubic meters per second! Who knew! This has so altered my life that I am seriously considering going back to bed! For a month!
Seriously though, I don’t in any way want to offend, but sometimes I think there is a secret cabal of college STEM professors deep inside the WUWT site trying to keep us on our toes!

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Abolition Man
0
Reply
Rhs
February 28, 2021 6:17 am

Hi, we’re with the government and we’re here to help!

0
Reply
Richard (the cynical one)
Reply to  Rhs
February 28, 2021 7:02 am

Yeah, help ourselves to the contents of your wallet.

1
Reply
RelPerm
February 28, 2021 6:48 am

I am so happy BC has money to burn. They get what they vote for, so I don’t feel sorry for them one bit.

1
Reply
Richard (the cynical one)
Reply to  RelPerm
February 28, 2021 7:12 am

RelPerm, you sound like one of those jealous Albertans. Many of us here did not support the decision of the former (free-enterprise coalition) administration’s decision on Site C, and then were appalled and angered at their willing involvement in the money laundering casino scandal, so withdrew support from them in the election that saw the (socialist/green) current administration into power. Now our money is being burned for us. We are ticked pink at the irony! For sure!

0
Reply
Abolition Man
February 28, 2021 6:48 am

Earthling2,
Raw Deal! Green Raw Deal! Ya gotta get with the kool kids if ya wants to be respected!
Actually, I have no idea what modern kids are concerned with and judging by their words and actions I’m probably better off that way!
Thanks for posting this nugget of political ineptitude! As with far too much of the news these days, it would be hard to keep from laughing if not for feeling horrified by the stupidity and incompetence of those who consider themselves our betters! We REALLY need a better class of elites throughout ALL of our institutions!

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Abolition Man
February 28, 2021 6:54 am

I have no idea what modern kids are concerned with

That’s programmed into them at school etc

0
Reply
fretslider
February 28, 2021 6:52 am

If the dam should break will they blame climate change?

Michigan dam failure shows the Midwest’s growing vulnerability to climate change
﻿
Michigan dam failure demonstrates vulnerability to climate change in the Midwest – The Washington Post

Ageing dams are a time bomb – if you don’t maintain them.

Last edited 21 minutes ago by fretslider
0
Reply
Dr. Bob
February 28, 2021 7:02 am

It is totally amazing and highly revealing that California does not consider hydroelectric in any form to be renewable. As the most reliable, dispatchable and clean source of electric power, it is a crime and an affront to logic that this is the case. That politicians made this into law shows how little they know about what a true Life Cycle Assessment should look like.
No LCA on wind and solar takes into account all the aspects of building and decommissioning a wind farm or solar field. That needs to include all the massive use of scarce raw materials which include rare earth elements requiring movement of up to 1 million tons of earth per ton of metal recovered.
The decommissioning of either wind or solar leaves non-recyclable waste that is often toxic. So where is the Clean in Clean Energy?
I believe once we are totally dependent on wind and solar energy sources, the EcoNuts will go after those sources with a vengeance as well. As they should right not.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

geothermal energy Hydropower solar power wind power

Claim: New Zealand Economy will Have to Restructure Around a Limited Renewable Energy Supply

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Hydropower

Aussie State Tasmania Declares itself 100% Renewable Energy

3 months ago
Eric Worrall
Hydropower solar power

Scientists ‘Tantalised’ by Draining Every Hydropower Dam in The US For Solar Panels

1 year ago
Charles Rotter
Hydropower solar power wind power

Report: Green Energy Incentives are Failing to Keep the Lights On

2 years ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Hydropower

Dammed If They Do. British Columbia’s Site C Ironies.

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Covid News

How does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compare to other coronavirus vaccines? 4 questions answered

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Energy

Graphene: Limitless Free Energy from Brownian Motion? Or a Flawed Experiment?

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness Coronavirus

Great Reset Architects Celebrate The Orderly Quiet of Covid Lockdown Cities

17 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: