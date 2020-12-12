Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Canada PM Justin Trudeau has promised to make manufacturers pay $170 / ton of CO2 for the crime of providing Canadians with jobs and economic security.
Trudeau hikes carbon tax, positions Canada to hit climate goal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped up efforts to hit Canada’s emissions targets by 2030, pledging billions in new money to combat climate change and increasing his marquee carbon tax.
The measures, announced Friday in Ottawa by Trudeau and Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, seek to put the resource-rich northern nation on track to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by as much as 40 per cent below 2005 levels by the end of this decade, versus the current 30 per cent goal.
Central to achieving that will be an increase in the government’s carbon price to $170 (US$133) per metric ton by 2030. It was already on track to hit $50 two years from now, and will increase by $15 a year after that. Though revenue from the levy is returned to the provinces via consumer rebates, it’s being challenged in the courts by oil-producing Alberta and others.
“There are still places in this country that want pollution to be free again,” Trudeau told reporters. “We are going to continue to increase the price on pollution and give more money back to Canadians and their families.”
…Read more: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/trudeau-hikes-carbon-tax-positions-canada-to-hit-climate-goal-1.1535201
The official Canadian Government release describes the plan to raise carbon taxes to $170 / ton of CO2 by 2030 (page 26).
As far as I can tell the easiest way to escape this punitive tax is to export carbon intensive manufacturing jobs to “developing countries” like China.
Under the Paris Agreement China gets to defer any obligation for meaningful carbon action until 2030.
14 thoughts on “Canada’s Trudeau Promises $170 / Ton Carbon Tax by 2030”
Not only can you avoid these taxes in China – if you work your ‘biden’-like contacts, the CCP may even offer you workers from their pool of free labor…
Now if we only can save ourselves from those that are saving the planet! Wonder if we could encapsule Trudeau in solid carbon (Coal mine). We know he won’t be paying those taxes. Just all the consumers will go broke as everything goes up in price. Never mind the cost to manufacturing anything. And for what? China will be laughing to the bank and as the only world power left.
Les Gilets Jaunes comes to North America. International Brotherhood of Yellow Jackets unite!
What effect will this tax have on the climate, Justin? Maybe Griff & Loydo can help you answer that simple question.
Their answers will be nonsense, therefor Trudeau will proclaim them to be like the Sermon on the Mount
Yea, we are just that stupid.
This policy has two origins:
Trudeau has identified a “virtue signaling deficit” that it is imperative he overcome, as he was the previous title holder
Also, the need has never been greater to distract from his grubby money laundering “charity” scheme he tried to slip through under cover of covid spending.
Watch for more announcements if this doesn’t get it done
Eric
Although, to be fair, with all Trudeau’s moves to make canada a vassal of China and the liberal party little more than a fully bought and paid for adjunct of the CCP I think we could credibly claim to be part of China and therefor not have any CO2 targets until 2030
Brilliant
Sky’s the limit now that the entire time consuming and carbon intensive voting process can be efficiently sub-contracted to China…
As our friends in the Great White North starve in the cold and the dark…
$1.27 USD / Gallon.
cool. How’s that Great Reset coming?
“There are still places in this country that want pollution to be free again,” Trudeau told reporters.
So which would I rather have?
Free ‘pollution’, or a $170/ton ‘carbon’ tax.
My problem is that he wants to put a on tax carbon-dioxide which is not the same as ‘carbon’ and also that carbon-dioxide emissions are not ‘pollution’.
To quote Bugs Bunny: “What an embezzle! What an ultramaroon!”
Tax will save us all, the more taxes the better 😀
Or maybe we can be AOC’s “tax the rich” tops for 60 dollars and help her get communism in the USA and canada, surly people won’t have money for cars yet alone food, that means less carbon.. Greta would finally smile
Big question.. Will Canadians continue to vote for this clown..
… if so…
…. WHY ???