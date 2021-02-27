carbon tax

$51 / ton: Biden Restores the Obama “Social Cost of Carbon”

41 mins ago
Eric Worrall
6 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

President Biden has raised the social cost of carbon from Trump’s $8 / ton to the Obama level of $51 / ton. But the real sting is the price tag to be applied to methane ($1500 / ton) and nitrous oxide from fertiliser ($18,000 / ton). And the price may rise – this price rise is seen as an interim measure.

Biden hikes cost of carbon, easing path for new climate rules

The social cost of carbon could have ripple effects throughout industry.

By LORRAINE WOELLERT and ZACK COLMAN
02/26/2021 04:57 PM EST

President Joe Biden on Friday restored an Obama-era calculation on the economic cost of greenhouse gases, a step that will make it easier for his agencies to approve aggressive actions to confront climate change.

The interim figure — $51 for every ton of carbon released into the atmosphere — is well above the $8 cost used under former President Donald Trump, who declined to factor the global impacts of climate pollution into his calculation. It’s on par with a price based on analyses undertaken between 2010 and 2016 under former President Barack Obama, whose administration was first to calculate the figure known as the social cost of carbon.

The price point is temporary. A new Interagency Working Group on the Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases is required to issue a final number by January.

The Interagency Working Group, led by the Council of Economic Advisers, Office of Management and Budget and Office of Science and Technology Policy, must issue recommendations on incorporating the cost into government decision-making and budgeting by September and deliver a final number by January.

The working group, in Friday’s notice, said it was “appropriate“ for federal agencies to revert to the Obama-era values, even though “new data and evidence strongly suggests that the discount rate regarded as appropriate for intergenerational analysis is lower.“

The group set a $1,500-per-ton cost for methane emissions and $18,000 for nitrous oxide.

Read more: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/02/26/biden-carbon-price-climate-change-471787

Full details of the new prices are available on the White House website.

The social cost of carbon is not a carbon tax, it is used as a reference number to inform regulatory decisions about new pipelines, and may in time be used to “justify” a new carbon tax.

The Methane emission cost of $1500 / ton potentially paves the way for enormous fines next time a pipeline blows out, but we already knew Biden wants to kill off domestic fossil fuel production.

The $18,000 / ton on nitrous oxide could be a significant new cost for farmers.

We live in an age of food abundance because farmers apply 10s of kilograms of nitrate fertiliser to every acre of their land, every year. If increased costs or regulation pressure farmers into cutting back on nitrate fertiliser application, the result could be less abundance.

No doubt any resulting food or energy shortages will be blamed on climate change.

Walter Horsting
February 27, 2021 10:06 am

China and India will not be participants!

John
February 27, 2021 10:17 am

Economic suicide by a million cuts!

Steve Case
February 27, 2021 10:19 am

CO2 is Not
a problem

Neither is Methane.

The whole issue is a mole hill to mountain exaggeration.

It will be 33 years this coming June since Dr. James Hansen famously testified before the United States Congress, the predictions he made at that time have not come true. The issue lives on because of politics, not science.

bigoilbob
February 27, 2021 10:19 am

Don’ja just HATE it when those mean ol’ Presidents move to limit the communization of the external costs of an industry, and move them from us back to the industry? Time to move the goal post now. “Bbbbbutt!, wudabout how IMPORTANT hydrocarbon products are?!” Agree, so important that those that use them should fully pay for them.

Price/cost signals should RULE in the American Enterprise. Milton Friedman would agree….

Sweet Old Bob
February 27, 2021 10:22 am

Puppet Biden doesn’t have a clue .
Look up his Texas speech if you have any doubt .
Poor man is being used as a useful idiot . Who is really in charge ?

Big Al
February 27, 2021 10:36 am

Food shortage part of Great Reset. Be more disturbing if pres Buy den had AF1 on Tx jet trip.

