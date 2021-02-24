Russian Arctic Gas supplies to Europe. By Samuel Bailey (sam.bailus@gmail.com) - Own work, CC BY 3.0, link
Paris Climate Accord

The Guardian: “The Paris Agreement is Failing”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
17 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Does The Guardian want military invasions of countries which fail to reduce CO2 emissions? Author Jojo Metha laments the Paris Agreement has no enforcement clause – but she shies away from describing exactly how future agreements could be enforced, and what the world would do to replace the lost energy production.

To stop climate disaster, make ecocide an international crime. It’s the only way

Jojo Mehta and Julia Jackson
Wed 24 Feb 2021 18.16 AEDT

Outlawing ecocide would hold governments and corporations accountable for environmental negligence. We can’t wait


The Paris agreement is failing. Yet there is new hope for preserving a livable planet: the growing global campaign to criminalize ecocide can address the root causes of the climate crisis and safeguard our planet – the common home of all humanity and, indeed, all life on Earth.

The science is clear: without drastic action to limit temperature rise below 1.5C, the Earth, and all life on it, including all human beings, will suffer devastating consequences.

Currently, much of humanity feels hopeless, but the establishment of ecocide as a crime offers something for people to get behind. Enacting laws against ecocide, as is under consideration in a growing number of jurisdictions, offers a way to correct the shortcomings of the Paris agreement. Whereas Paris lacks sufficient ambition, transparency and accountability, the criminalization of ecocide would be an enforceable deterrent. Outlawing ecocide would also address a key root cause of global climate change: the widespread destruction of nature, which, in addition to increasing greenhouse gas emissions, has devastating impacts on global health, food and water security, and sustainable development – to name a few.

Conviction for ecocide would require demonstrating willful disregard for the consequences of actions such as deforestation, reckless drilling and mining. This threshold implicates a number of global and corporate leaders through their complicity in deforesting the Amazon and Congo basins, drilling recklessly in the Arctic and the Niger delta, or permitting unsustainable palm oil plantations in south-east Asia, among other destructive practices.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/feb/24/climate-crisis-ecocide-international-crime

According to her bio, author Jojo Metha is an Oxford trained lawyer based in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands utterly depends on Russian gas for heating in winter. Thanks to a fracking ban, hostility to nuclear power, and the unexpectedly rapid depletion of North Sea gas fields, domestic Netherlands energy production is in steep decline. Imported Russian gas produced by intensive drilling in the Siberian Arctic is keeping Dutch homes warm in winter, and helping to keep the lights on.

From what I saw of visiting the Netherlands, they might talk the talk, but they like their comforts – Dutch home heating is usually cranked up pretty high in winter. So good luck convincing Dutch people they have to start living like paupers, for the sake of the planet.

Terry
February 24, 2021 10:12 pm

It’s the political party in power at the time they have to convince, and that’s what is terrifying. Skippy the Prime minister of Canada where I live would probably take little convincing.

John V. Wright
February 24, 2021 10:13 pm

Er….and then there’s the small problem of China. “Excuse me, members of the Chinese Communist Party politburo. We notice that ever since you signed the Paris Agreement you have been building a planned total of 1,760 additional coal-fired power stations so that your CO2 emissions – already the highest on the planet – will be much, much higher by the year 2030 which happens to be the year you have agreed to hold your level of emissions.
“Indeed, it transpires that by the year 2030 just the additional number of these coal-fired power stations will outnumber ALL of the coal-fired power stations in the EU, never mind the vast number of such power plants already in your installed base.
“This is clearly ecocide. Now come along my lads, slip into these handcuffs and we’ll continue the conversation down at police headquarters”…

Bryan A
Reply to  John V. Wright
February 24, 2021 10:24 pm

And for penance…
Say 10 Hail Michael’s, 15 Re-Gretas and the Stations of the Hockey Stick

Tom Gelsthorpe
February 24, 2021 10:33 pm

How will punishment of “ecocide” be enforced? Carpet bombing of industrial countries to return them to medieval peasantry? Bombing by whom? Other industrial countries? Then what? The bombers renounce victory and dismantle themselves?

Or shall Third World peasants invade with spears and pitchforks, destroy the advanced countries, then say, “Live like us from now on. We know best!”

fred250
February 24, 2021 10:37 pm

Ecocide?

WTH is that. ????

And whatever it is , the OPPOSITE is happening.

The Biosphere is EXPANDING !!

https://notrickszone.com/2021/02/24/nasa-vegetation-index-globe-continues-rapid-greening-trend-sahara-alone-shrinks-700000-sq-km/

Phillip Bratby
February 24, 2021 10:44 pm

It is a given that 97% of what is written in the Grauniad is the opposite of what makes sense.

fred250
February 24, 2021 10:44 pm

This person has zero scientific education, and has made her career from mindless virtue seeking jibber-jabber.

Joel O’Bryan
February 24, 2021 10:46 pm

Jojo is clearly either an idiot or a recruited agent working for Russia. I’m thinking the latter.

DMacKenzie
February 24, 2021 10:48 pm

From pole to equator, 10,000 Km, temperature varies from -40 to +40…that’s Jojo’s 1.5 degrees every 200km. So our “devastating consequences” will be that our climate will be whatever it is at the city 200km. further South (or N. in the S. hemisphere). Probably won’t bother even throwing out a sweater to adapt to the climate change….

fred250
Reply to  DMacKenzie
February 24, 2021 11:04 pm

Actually, under the fake AGW nonsense, the further you are from the equator the more you will warm.

So Siberia in winter will go from say -60C to -56C

How HORRIFIC is that !!!

Climate believer
February 24, 2021 10:55 pm

Thousands of laws protecting the environment already exist.

Ecocide is a dumb lefty buzzword.

Jeroen B.
Reply to  Climate believer
February 24, 2021 11:02 pm

Ecocide is very real.
And mostly advanced and perpetrated by those pushing for stricter environmental laws and solutions.

writing observer
February 24, 2021 10:57 pm

We seem to be getting closer to that magic 97% consensus on the proposition to “Nuke China Now!”

Mariner
February 24, 2021 11:02 pm

How does she balance her laws against ecocide with the ever increasing acreage for solar and wind power. Maybe we should delay these laws until after the US and Europe are covered with useless solar and wind farms.

Flight Level
February 24, 2021 11:03 pm

In 2020, Mr. Putin made the following rather chilling statement to the press:
-To all those counting on the decay of Russia, our only worry is not to catch a cold at your burials.

The statement was all over German TV then suddenly vanished from all media the next day.

nicholas tesdorf
February 24, 2021 11:21 pm

It’s a good thing that neither the Grauniad nor even the EU has access to large scale military options or there could be widespread bloodshed in the furtherance of the Global Warming Fraud and Paris ‘Agreement’..

Megs
February 24, 2021 11:46 pm

How funny,

“wilful disregard for the consequences of actions such as deforestation, reckless drilling and mining.” these will be criminal offences?

How are we going to build renewables? It takes all of these just to make silicon wafers!

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/335083312_Why_do_we_burn_coal_and_trees_to_make_solar_panels

