Society of Petroleum Engineers: “The Texas Power Failure — What Went Wrong and Why?” 0900 CST Today

Guest “public service message” by David Middleton

H/T to Big Oil Bob…

SPE Live: The Texas Power Failure — What Went Wrong and Why? 25 February 2021 | 0900 CST Oil prices peaked at a 13 month high this month, stimulated by the Texas freeze which closed wells in the United States’ biggest oil producing state. The cold snap caused mayhem across Texas, with nearly 4 million homes and businesses experiencing power shortages. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that more than 150 million Americans are were under winter storm warnings.



As the cold snap continues, the blame game continues to peak, with waggling fingers pointing at each other across the energy mix. The Texas power grid, powered primarily by natural gas and wind turbines saw natural gas shortages and frozen turbines bringing power generation to a near halt. Notwithstanding, iced-over coal and nuclear plants didn’t have much success either — Cue the blame game. As electricity supply and demand factors knocked heads, spot electricity prices skyrocketed and one interesting/yet sad, take away is that at one point, charging your Tesla could have cost you $900! So what went wrong and could this have been preempted? Tune in live to find out!



The conversation is set to be moderated by Trent Jacobs, Digital Editor of the Journal of Petroleum Technology. How to Watch: Watch on YouTube _ Attend LinkedIn Event Society of Petroleum Engineers

The broadcast can be viewed live on LinkedIn or subsequently viewed on YouTube. I will update the post with the video later today.

SPE membership is not a prerequisite for viewing this or other broadcast events.

4.2 5 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...