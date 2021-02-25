Energy

Society of Petroleum Engineers: "The Texas Power Failure — What Went Wrong and Why?" 0900 CST Today

David Middleton
Guest “public service message” by David Middleton

H/T to Big Oil Bob…

SPE Live: The Texas Power Failure — What Went Wrong and Why?

25 February 2021 | 0900 CST

25 February 2021 | 0900 CST

Oil prices peaked at a 13 month high this month, stimulated by the Texas freeze which closed wells in the United States’ biggest oil producing state. The cold snap caused mayhem across Texas, with nearly 4 million homes and businesses experiencing power shortages. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that more than 150 million Americans are were under winter storm warnings.

As the cold snap continues, the blame game continues to peak, with waggling fingers pointing at each other across the energy mix. The Texas power grid, powered primarily by natural gas and wind turbines saw natural gas shortages and frozen turbines bringing power generation to a near halt. Notwithstanding, iced-over coal and nuclear plants didn’t have much success either — Cue the blame game. As electricity supply and demand factors knocked heads, spot electricity prices skyrocketed and one interesting/yet sad, take away is that at one point, charging your Tesla could have cost you $900! So what went wrong and could this have been preempted? Tune in live to find out!

The conversation is set to be moderated by Trent Jacobs, Digital Editor of the Journal of Petroleum Technology.

The broadcast can be viewed live on LinkedIn or subsequently viewed on YouTube. I will update the post with the video later today.

SPE membership is not a prerequisite for viewing this or other broadcast events.

dodgy geezer
February 25, 2021 1:30 am

It is still far to early to gather definitive data about this. We are still in the ‘avoidance of blame’ phase. Give it at least a couple of months…

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  dodgy geezer
February 25, 2021 1:42 am

I doubt the SPE will have identified most of the questions, much less any of the answers. I just wanted WUWT readers to have the opportunity to view this before they are told what the conclusions were.

dodgy geezer
Reply to  David Middleton
February 25, 2021 1:54 am

I suspect that the ‘conclusions’ will be:

1 – not the fault of wind

2 – we need more wind

3 – we need more money spent on wind for winter research….

Ron Long
February 25, 2021 2:01 am

Thanks, David. It will be interesting to see what they conclude, but I am fairly certain it won’t be “build more nuclear plants, they are very dependable”.

