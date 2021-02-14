Ridiculae

NATO chief suggests battle tanks with solar panels as militaries go green

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
30 Comments

From The National

Here’s a fun one.

Nato should examine how it can power tanks and jets with alternative energy, such as solar panels, to reduce its carbon emissions, the alliance’s secretary general said.

Reducing reliance on fossil fuels would also make troops less vulnerable to attack because they would not have to rely on long supply lines getting fuel to the front line, Jens Stoltenberg said.

The Nato chief suggested that militaries should advance research into low-emitting vehicles because of the advantages they bring, at an online seminar titled New Ideas for Nato 2030.

“Nato should do its part to look into how we can reduce emissions from military operations,” he told the Chatham House event. “We know that heavy battle tanks or fighter jets and naval ships consume a lot of fossil fuel and emit greenhouse gases and therefore we have to look into how we can reduce those emissions by alternative fuels, solar panels or other ways of running our missions.”

https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/nato-chief-suggests-battle-tanks-with-solar-panels-as-militaries-go-green-1.1160313

Best line in the story.

He told the seminar that his background as a UN envoy on climate change helped with the proposals.

https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/nato-chief-suggests-battle-tanks-with-solar-panels-as-militaries-go-green-1.1160313

Willis commented about this news story on social media thusly

The stupid, it burns … an M1 tank gets 0.6 mpg. A gallon of diesel contains ~ 40 kWh of energy. A solar panel puts out ~ 1 kWh per day. A solar panel is about 17 sq. ft. You MIGHT fit four of them on an M1 tank without impairing the weapons and sensors. Then you’d need four Tesla Powerwall batteries, weight half a ton.With that setup, every ten days you could move your tank 0.6 miles …w.

The GWPF also covered this story with this excellent cartoon by Josh.

Full article here.

Gregory Woods
February 14, 2021 6:10 am

Methinks the good general is working for the enemy….

Tom in Florida
Reply to  Gregory Woods
February 14, 2021 6:47 am

He is “secretary general”. Don’t know if he is a military general but I sure hope not.

John Tillman
Reply to  Tom in Florida
February 14, 2021 7:07 am

Jens Stoltenberg served in the army only for the minimum required by the Norwegian draft before entering university. His degree is in economics. He must never have taken a physics class.

Scissor
Reply to  Gregory Woods
February 14, 2021 6:53 am

Nothing says “woke” like flaming pink camo.

John Tillman
Reply to  Gregory Woods
February 14, 2021 7:13 am

Willis let the ignoramus Stoltenberg off easy.

On a US Army “flat road”, Abrams MBT mileage is 1.85 gallons per mile. On a standard “cross-country” course, it’s 3.50 gallons per mile.

Solar-powered high performance combat aircraft are even more idiotic.

Steve Richards
February 14, 2021 6:24 am

It shows you how bad it has got that someone can actually say, write and publish this sort of stuff.

Have these people got no sense of scale?

Ed Zuiderwijk
February 14, 2021 6:24 am

Atom bomb strength stupidity.

Brian Jackson
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
February 14, 2021 6:29 am

brian.jackson10@talktalk.net

I just looked at my calendar.
It’s not April 1st yet is it??
Is this Stoltenberg?
He always came across as quite sensible to me. Must’ve had a brain seizure.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Brian Jackson
February 14, 2021 7:20 am

The brain of anyone who buys into the IPCC’s wealth redistribution scam must have seized up. Otherwise, I can’t see how anyone can accept the crazy BS the IPCC pushes as the ‘settled’ science in support of their agenda to strangle the developed world so that China can replace America as the dominate economic superpower.

Mickey
February 14, 2021 6:28 am

That’s even dumber than Don Lemon asking if the missing Malaysian airline could have flown into a black hole.

Tom in Florida
Reply to  Mickey
February 14, 2021 6:44 am

Or Guam capsizing.

starzmom
February 14, 2021 6:30 am

No. Just no. I am so glad I have no relatives in the military now.

Tom in Florida
February 14, 2021 6:46 am

Let’s blow up the world, but do it environmentally.

Peta of Newark
February 14, 2021 6:52 am

Epic. No-one would trust this fool to babysit their pet bunny-rabbit, yet here he is in charge of Military Security for The Whole Western World.
just wow

No matter:
Tattoo those words onto to his forehead and make him Permanent (as in: Forever and Ever) NATO General of the Secretary General of the NATO Chief General General Secretary General General. Chief.
When he ‘passes away’, him him give one of those Lovely Green Burials we saw earlier around here.
Thus:

  • Toss carefully place his corpse into derelict, unwanted and bone-dry scrub with no casket
  • Throw a huge rock at his body as a further sign of respect
  • Invite the World’s Press and everyone else who owns a camera of any sort, to come repeatedly, take a photograph and broadcast to the world

Repeat with this guy.
Do not, do not ever simply just sack them so as they return after a few days in the wilderness even more emboldened than before.
Boris and his mistress next….

In this world/universe, There Has To Be: Consequences

Last edited 25 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
alastair gray
Reply to  Peta of Newark
February 14, 2021 7:18 am

Peta of Newark sound like Joan of Arc, but on our side this time. Is Peta the maid of Burton on Trent or the Maid of New Jersey. And the former is not far from Sherwood Forest. I have a stout English longbow for you

Carlo, Monte
February 14, 2021 6:53 am

Are these people really this stupid?

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
February 14, 2021 6:59 am

They may not be that stupid. However, the alternative is that he isn’t being honest and is hoping that everyone else is that stupid.

mwhite
February 14, 2021 6:54 am

Get a career in the Corps of Electrical Extension Leads!

Scissor
February 14, 2021 6:55 am

Latrine will now be known as latrina.

John K. Sutherland
February 14, 2021 7:01 am

Those whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Leonard Weinstein
February 14, 2021 7:01 am

Willis, 1 Gallon is 4 kWh, not 40. In addition, the ICE conversion to output power is 25% to 40% (depending on engine and transmission), so the output is not much over 1 kWh usable propulsion. Electric storage and propulsion is near unity in output. Even with this near 40 times difference, your basic point is still valid.

Clyde Spencer
February 14, 2021 7:01 am

At 0.06 miles per day, maybe they should consider camouflage-pattern sails. It would be a lot cheaper.

alastair gray
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
February 14, 2021 7:12 am

On the serious side why would any of our young folks volunteer to fight and possibly die on the orders and whims of clowns like this. If enough military people see what is happening then maybe a military coup would redress a balance of sanity.

Vuk
February 14, 2021 7:07 am

If they think of invading Irak, Syria, Gulf Saudi and N. Afrika or Mexico it might be OK. If they think that never rains in Russia or China or Capitol think again.

Coach Springer
February 14, 2021 7:07 am

The drawback to getting our partners more involved. Maybe Prince Charles can be the Supreme Commander.

Burgher King
February 14, 2021 7:09 am

Putin’s advice to the West Europeans on how they can reduce carbon emissions during their military operations is that they should conduct no military operations.

Giordano Milton
February 14, 2021 7:12 am

Being woke and being rational seem to be in conflict with each other. Maybe that’s why objective thinking is now demonized as “white supremacy”. Anything true is a threat to the woke house of cards.

Rhs
February 14, 2021 7:13 am

Wow, imagine some of the greatest mobile weapons ever created, could defeated at the hands of a graffiti artist!

tomo
February 14, 2021 7:22 am

<<bugle over PA>>

Paging Sergeant Oddball !

He’ll know what to do.

PaulH
February 14, 2021 7:24 am

Is today Valentine’s Day or April Fool’s Day?

