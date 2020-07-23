NYT Slams Bjørn Lomborg’s New Climate Economics Book

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Nobel Prize winner Joseph E. Stiglitz, writing in NYT, Bjørn Lomborg’s new book downplays the risk of allowing global warming to occur, and ignores a study prepared by himself and Lord Nicholas Stern which suggests climate action is affordable. But Stiglitz and Stern’s own study seems to gloss over the details of how society can afford to pay for their proposed low carbon transition.
Are We Overreacting on Climate Change?
By Joseph E. Stiglitz
FALSE ALARM
How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet
By Bjorn Lomborg
The thesis of Bjorn Lomborg’s “False Alarm” is simple and simplistic: Activists have been sounding a false alarm about the dangers of climate change. If we listen to them, Lomborg says, we will waste trillions of dollars, achieve little and the poor will suffer the most. Science has provided a way to carefully balance costs and benefits, if we would only listen to its clarion call. And, of course, the villain in this “false alarm,” the boogeyman for all of society’s ills, is the hyperventilating media. Lomborg doesn’t use the term “fake news,” but it’s there if you read between the lines.
As with others in Lomborg’s camp, there’s the pretense in this book of balance and reference to careful studies. Yes, climate change is real. Yes, we should do something about it. But, goes his message, let’s be real, there are other problems, too. Resources are scarce. The more money we spend on climate change, the less we have to grow the economy; and as we all know (or do we?) everybody benefits from growth, especially the poor. And besides, there’s not much we can do about climate change.
…
Somehow, missing in his list of good policy measures are easy things like good regulations — preventing coal-burning electric generators, for example. Lomborg, a Danish statistician, exhibits a naïve belief that markets work well — ignoring a half-century of research into market failures that says otherwise — so well, in fact, that there is no reason for government to intervene other than by setting the right price of carbon.
…
Assessing how best to address climate change requires integrating analyses of the economy and the environment. Lomborg draws heavily on the work of William Nordhaus of Yale University, who came up with an estimate of the economic cost to limiting climate change to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. While Nordhaus seems to think it’s enormous, an international panel chaired by Lord Nicholas Stern and me (called the High-Level Commission on Carbon Prices), supported by the World Bank, concluded that those goals could be achieved at a moderate price, well within the range of what the global economic system absorbs with the variability of energy prices.
…
This book proves the aphorism that a little knowledge is dangerous. It’s nominally about air pollution. It’s really about mind pollution.
Joseph E. Stiglitz was chief economist of the World Bank from 1992 to 2000 and was awarded the Nobel in economic science in 2001.Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/16/books/review/bjorn-lomborg-false-alarm-joseph-stiglitz.html
The 2017 study authored by Stiglitz and Stern itself is an interesting document, it leans heavily on the idea of government imposed carbon taxes, backed by government investment in public transport and “laying the groundwork for renewable-based power generation”. The Stiglitz and Stern report recommends a carbon price of “at least US$40–80/tCO2 by 2020 and US$50–100/tCO2 by 2030, provided a supportive policy environment is in place“, and lists “co-benefits” such as reducing road congestion and air pollution, as ordinary people are priced out of private automobile ownership.
What appears to be missing from Stiglitz and Stern is any realistic estimate of the capital cost of going renewable. They briefly mention nuclear as an option, but their study mostly seems to assume if the carbon price pain knob is turned up high enough, it will encourage the innovation required to achieve the desired outcome.
Stiglitz and Stern criticise Lomborg’s suggestion that radical restructuring of the energy industry is too expensive, but they don’t seem to provide their own detailed transition plan to demonstrate renewables are affordable. I’m talking about an actual priced up transition plan; tonnes of concrete required, solar panels required, battery backup required, energy required to process and refine these materials, maintenance costs.
When you consider the magnitude of material and engineering required, the implausibility of the proposed transition to renewables is obvious.
Consider the problem of energy storage. Energy storage is critical to converting intermittent renewable energy to the reliable dispatchable energy we are used to. And I’m not talking about a few minutes of Energy storage; renewable energy droughts, prolonged periods of adverse weather conditions, can last for months or even years.
The following is from THE “NEW ENERGY ECONOMY”: AN EXERCISE IN MAGICAL THINKING by Mark P. Mills Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a faculty fellow at Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science.
…
Battery storage is quite another matter. Consider Tesla, the world’s best-known battery maker: $200,000 worth of Tesla batteries, which collectively weigh over 20,000 pounds, are needed to store the energy equivalent of one barrel of oil. A barrel of oil, meanwhile, weighs 300 pounds and can be stored in a $20 tank. Those are the realities of today’s lithium batteries. Even a 200% improvement in underlying battery economics and technology won’t close such a gap.
…
The annual output of Tesla’s Gigafactory, the world’s largest battery factory, could store three minutes’ worth of annual U.S. electricity demand. It would require 1,000 years of production to make enough batteries for two days’ worth of U.S. electricity demand. Meanwhile, 50–100 pounds of materials are mined, moved, and processed for every pound of battery produced.
…Read more: https://media4.manhattan-institute.org/sites/default/files/R-0319-MM.pdf
Unless green advocates like Stiglitz and Stern address in detail how this gap between capabilities and engineering requirements can be bridged, it will be difficult to take their criticism of Lomborg seriously.
Imagine if say a hurricane strength blizzard hit the East Coast, blacking out the sky with storm clouds for days, forcing wind turbines to furl their blades to survive the blast, covering large areas of the USA with a thick blanket of snow and ice, driving millions of people to turn up their home heating to maximum to avoid freezing to death.
How many thousands of years worth of battery backup production would be required in this scenario to keep the grid operating, until benign weather conditions returned?
Green advocate economists seem to want to leave the implementation details to the engineers, which given strong indications in various studies that the route to 100% renewables is impossibly expensive, seems a remarkable blind spot in their claims.
30 thoughts on “NYT Slams Bjørn Lomborg’s New Climate Economics Book”
Could it be that some economists have the “support” of all those green billionaires who reap a fortune out of the climate hoax and associated forced taxes on “carbon pollution “ otherwise known as hot air?
Your study disagrees with my study, therefor your study is wrong.
Joseph Stiglitz, Lord Nicholas Stern and Bjorn Lomborg are ALL wrong. Stiglitz and Stern are completely wrong, and are writing false drivel. Lomborg is still wrong, but he is the least wrong of this sorry lot.
All of these scientifically-challenged Artsies believe that global warming is a dangerous problem, even though that has been scientifically disproved over 20 different ways in recent decades – the simplest disproof is that climate sensitivity to increasing atmospheric CO2 is far too low to cause dangerous global warming – end of story. There are many more highly credible disproof’s, but as Einstein famously stated “One would be enough”.
It is positively annoying to hear this drivel from uninformed so-called “professionals”, incessantly bleated in the leftist media. If it’s in the New York Times – it’s probably false.
The past 325 years of global warming had more economic growth than in the 1,000 years before that.
There is no logical reason to assume that future warming would be bad news, and could ONLY be bad news.
As a hobby, I published a newsletter on economics for 43 years — the last issue was earlier this year
Did you know that, as a group, US economists have NEVER predicted a US recession?
No one in their right mind would listen to them on climate economics … or invite them to a party.
Just in case one might show up, always wear a small, cheap calculator around your neck. Like a silver cross to a vampire.
“There is no logical reason to assume that future warming would be bad news, and could ONLY be bad news.”
Exactly, and that’s assuming that there will be any significant warming. Just super expensive non-solutions to non-problems.
“The past 325 years of global warming had more economic growth than in the 1,000 years before that.”
I think your estimate is very low. I’d say it exceeds all of human civilization.
The NY Slimes condemn?….that is an endorsement in my book….if they endorse, you know it is wrong…Yee Shall Judge Him by His Enemies.
Not exactly a fair comparison. The oil can be burned only once. But the battery is not energy, it stores it, discharges it, and may be refilled. Now how you get the energy to recharge is, and how much that weights over the lifetime of the battery, is a separate issue.
“Battery storage is quite another matter. Consider Tesla, the world’s best-known battery maker: $200,000 worth of Tesla batteries, which collectively weigh over 20,000 pounds, are needed to store the energy equivalent of one barrel of oil. A barrel of oil, meanwhile, weighs 300 pounds and can be stored in a $20 tank. Those are the realities of today’s lithium batteries. Even a 200% improvement in underlying battery economics and technology won’t close such a gap.”
The oil barrel can be refilled as well.
Correct. Of course, you stopped short: it would take approximately 4000 completely free recharges of that battery to finally equal the energy you can buy for the price of a single barrel of oil. So if you used that battery for 11 years, draining and completely filling (again – filling for FREE), every single day, you’d finally break even.
Assuming the battery lasts for 11 years.
And winged unicorns provided the energy to recharge them.
Remember, calling solar panels, windmills, and lithium batteries “renewable” is the Big Lie.
There is absolutely no documentation to demonstrate:
1. That it takes less energy to create a solar/battery or windmill/battery system than they will ever produce in their lifetimes.
2. That it is possible to recycle the above systems into replacement systems when they reach their end of life.
Unless these are demonstrated, they are indeed less “renewable” than the fossil fuels they “replace”.
Not forgetting coal and quartz are burned to make silica a major component in solar panels.
The NYT has credibility? Who knew?
Being panned by the NYT puts Lomborg into some august company.
John P.:
# 1 & 2: Exactly.
According to Vaclav Smil the energy returned on energy invested for solar is ~1-1.5 .
According to MIT’s Nov 2019 report on electric vehicles there is no economic way to recycle Li
batteries. https://energy.mit.edu/research/mobilityofthefuture/
[IIRC the same is true for solar panels and large parts of wind turbines]
Last year I attended a delightful talk by astronaut Cady Coleman PhD about her extended stay
on the ISS. During it she commented on all the Li batteries along the spine of the station.
In the public Q & A afterwards I asked how often the batteries have to be replaced? Her answer
was “Oh, every 5 to 10 years, or sooner if there was a problem.”
So not only do you need an outrageous initial investment but it is also a recurring one.
Magical thinking indeed!
We have Bjorn’s book, Michael Moore’s movie, and Michael Shellenburger’s book. That’s a lot in a short period of time. The best strategy for the greenies is to ignore those documents and hope they fade away.
The other thing that’s happening is the very muted push back against new nuclear technology.
We could be reaching the tipping point where enough people realize the futility of windmills and solar panels that everyone is forced to face reality and give up on them.
” ignores a study prepared by himself and Lord Nicholas Stern which suggests climate action is affordable”
A study that climate action is affordable would be relevant if and when it can be shown that climate action will moderate the rate of warming.
At the foundation of this argument is the assumption without the evidence that atmospheric composition is responsive to fossil fuel emissions such that climate action will reduce the rate at which atmospheric co2 concentration is rising.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/19/co2responsiveness/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/06/10/a-monte-carlo-simulation-of-the-carbon-cycle/
Also this
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/07/23/14794/
Buyer Alert!
I asked the wife to order Bjorn’s book, but she inadvertantly ordered Marc Siegel’s 2005 book of the same title. Siegel’s book is worth a read, however, especially as he calls out the deliberate spreading of fear by trusted authorities, including government agencies, political leaders, and the mainstream media. A quote:
We can’t trust our risk experts because their facts are amplified by the government, the media, and public advocates, each depending on different agendas. But this doesn’t mean we can automatically trust our intuition either, which, as de Becker wrote is too often “mis-informed.” Any resolution of this dichotomy between misinforming experts and misguided intuition must involve retraining in how to decognize danger.
–False Alarm, p. 81
recognize
“….. backed by government investment in public transport…….”
I’m not giving up my fossil fueled private transportation in the post covid world. Are you?
You’ll be welcome to keep collector’s car in your museum garage, because they intend to make the liquid hydrocarbon fuel you need to drive it totally unaffordable to you and me. Even conversion to an EV will be unaffordable with exorbitant electricity rates that won’t even make the billionaire class flinch one bit. Remember, it’ll be made expensive with taxes, taxes that the government won’t pay, so the political class would live large on the government largess.
Any doubt of that can be quickly erased by simply looking at how the US Congress treats itself on the taxpayer dime.
This countries’ co2 emissions graph at top right of the link wrecks their stupid arguments, just look at China, India and non OECD developing countries over the last 30 + years.
Even a child of 5 should understand this graph , but apparently it’s too difficult for Stern and this so called Nobel laureate?
Lomborg and Shellenberger have very simple maths on their side and if we repeat the last 30 years AGAIN we would be as barking mad as Stern and his mad mates.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_carbon_dioxide_emissions
Well, if the NYT “agreed” with Bjørn I would assume his hypothesis must be flawed, as the NYT has not been right in many, many years (if ever). So his book passes the NYT test.
Honestly how can anyone still believe the Green Energy Movement has anything to do with Green Energy – its about socialism, wealth distribution, and politics.
If we wanted clean energy we would be building new generation nuclear power plants.
The Stiglitz and Stern Plan is quite simple really when you read between the lines.
The SS Plan: Make all forms of transportation energy unaffordable to the masses, including making electricity too expensive for the Average Joe and family to have an EV and afford single family-style homes. The masses now forced into public transportation and public housing the once affluent and once socially mobile middle-class will be reduced to a Soviet-style meager existence. An existence of shuffling to work to offices and factories on public transportation. It would be transporation system that runs when the govt feels like it, and shut down if needed for population control to prevent peaceful protests. The family life would consist of living a forest of concrete-gray block apartments; all of it straight out of Orwell’s 1984, hidden listening and spy devices inclusive. Meanwhile the Progressive intelligentsia like S&S see themselves and their family somehow above all of this serfdom, serving the billionaire class and the political elites to gain favors and access to the good life.
1984 is the SS Plan’s blueprint. Welcome to the Liberal’s Hell on Earth.
Stiglitz is possibly the only other “Nobel” winner (there is no Nobel prize in economics) who can rival Krugtron the Innumerate for being wrong so often.
For an economist to state that “[Lomborg] exhibits a naïve belief that markets work well — ignoring a half-century of research into market failures that says otherwise,” well, that’s just not someone you should ever take seriously, especially when you consider just how successful his precious World Bank has been.
Bjørn Lomborg apparently thinks that global warming is mostly caused by CO2 emissions from human actions. I don’t. He also thinks there are much better things societies should be using their wealth to improve. I do also, or did.
Panic2020 (official response to the virus) has destroyed and continues to destroy wealth, livelihoods, and lives. A generation of education has and is crumbling.
I’m old enough that I can’t see a bright future.