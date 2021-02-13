extreme weather

Claim: Climate change is making extreme cold much less likely, despite the UK plummeting to -23°C

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
18 Comments
Braemar, Aberdeenshire, which recorded the UK’s lowest temperature since 1995. Jane Barlow/PA

Simon Lee, University of Reading

The UK, along with large parts of northern Europe, is in the grip of an unusually cold period of weather thanks to a flow of cold easterly winds from Siberia. On the morning of February 11, the village of Braemar in the Scottish Highlands recorded -23.0°C, the UK’s coldest temperature since 1995 and coldest February temperature since the 1950s.

The cold air outbreak has been dubbed “The Beast from the East Two”, the sequel to another extremely cold spell in late February-early March 2018 (although it should be noted that outbreaks of cold easterly winds have occurred more than twice, and indeed much more severely).

These two cold spells bookend a volatile four years of winter weather. In February 2019, the UK experienced a “winter heatwave” when the temperature reached 21.2°C at Kew Gardens in London. The following year saw the country’s wettest February in a record stretching back to 1862, with winter storms Ciara and Dennis producing some of the rainiest individual days on record.

Extreme cold, a heatwave, a deluge, and another cold snap: the succession of different extremes raises questions about climate variability and climate change.

Why the UK’s weather varies so much

Western Europe is at the mercy of the Atlantic jet stream – a band of westerly winds which steer powerful weather systems, flanked by cold air to its north and warmer air to its south. The jet stream is extremely variable and fluctuations in its strength and position are the main reason why the region can have such varied weather.

In both 2021 and 2018, the jet stream was unusually weak and shifted southward, allowing cold air to flood out of the Arctic. In early 2020, the jet stream was supercharged, keeping colder air locked up and instead pushing in mild, moisture-laden air and storm systems from the Atlantic. In 2019, it buckled northwards, allowing a dome of high pressure to develop over the UK under which the temperature skyrocketed.

West-to-east winds at a pressure level of 250 hPa (around 11 km) for the first eight days of February 2020 (left) and 2021 (right), with the approximate core of the jet stream shown by a red arrow. Data from NOAA PSL via https://psl.noaa.gov/data/composites/day/

These different patterns all fall within natural climate variability. The weakened jet stream in 2018 and this year, as well as the strengthened jet stream in 2020, are all linked to variability in the Arctic stratospheric polar vortex – effectively a vast low-pressure system around 30km above the surface, which fluctuates in strength from year to year.

But we do know that climate change is likely to make winters milder and wetter in the UK, largely because warmer air can hold much more water. This is supported by recent observations: the winters of 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2019-20 all rank in the top five wettest on record. Recent research has shown that climate change has also made exceptionally warm winter days – such the 20°C heatwave in February 2019 – around 300 times more likely, although they remain rare because the specific atmospheric configuration required is so unlikely.

So there is evidence to support climate change having amplified the extreme heat of 2019 and the rain of 2020. But what about cold weather and climate change? It is important to remember that extremely cold weather can still happen in a warming climate. If climate change is like loading a die, then rolling a one is still possible. Just because you roll a one every so often does not tell you that the die is not loaded. For that, you need to look at longer periods of time, to see if you are rolling more sixes and fewer ones.

The Central England Temperature (CET) is the world’s longest-running continuous instrumental temperature record, with data from 1659. It gives a clear indication of how even the coldest winters in recent times pale in comparison with those of the past. A winter with an average temperature below 2°C used to occur about once per decade. Central England has now not had a winter that cold since 1978-79 – a never-before-observed gap of four consecutive decades and counting.

Despite plenty of cold spells in the past few decades, no one under the age of 42 has lived through what could be considered a historically cold winter season in central England.

Number of winters each decade with an average Central England Temperature below 2°C, which has occurred on average once per decade since the dataset began but has not occurred since the 1970s. Data from Met Office Hadley Centre via https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcet/

Thus, while weather extremes will continue to occur at both ends of the spectrum as part of a natural, jet stream-driven rollercoaster, the evidence supports the projections that warmer, wetter winter weather is winning.

Simon Lee, PhD Student in Atmospheric Science, University of Reading

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

3 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Giordano Milton
February 13, 2021 2:01 pm

Is anyone keeping track of all these predictions?

1
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Giordano Milton
February 13, 2021 2:39 pm

Yep, there certainly are. So far they’ve maintained a perfect record … 100% wrong, to date.

2
Reply
Loydo
Reply to  Rory Forbes
February 13, 2021 3:33 pm

This is based on observations you numbat. Did you see the ‘Central England Temperature below 2°C’ graph above? Go and have another look, a close one. Then completely ignore it again because it doesn’t confirm your bias, ’cause, ’cause y’know, there’s ice and what about that Braemar…

0
Reply
Scissor
February 13, 2021 2:01 pm

Makes my feet cold.

0
Reply
Forrest M. Mims III
February 13, 2021 2:08 pm

Don’t forget Texas. The forecast for Monday night at Geronimo Creek Atmospheric Monitoring Station in Central Texas is for snow and 9 degrees F. Austin’s forecast is 6 degrees F. These will likely become record lows.

6
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
February 13, 2021 2:23 pm

Warmistas are increasingly concerned to deflect public attention away from 40+ years of failed climate predictions by floating out new baseless theories to pile on top of the wobbly CO2 Global Warming hypothesis.

2
Reply
RickWill
February 13, 2021 2:28 pm

But we do know that climate change is likely to make winters milder and wetter in the UK,

I wonder how “likely”. Such wishy-washy terminology. Then milder and wetter!

THERE IS NO CLIMATE CHANGE. It is just weather. We will know there is climate change when the Tropical Atlantic does not reach 30C annually and snow starts accumulating on mountains in Europe.

1
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  RickWill
February 13, 2021 2:46 pm

THERE IS NO CLIMATE CHANGE.

I disagree. There is no empirical evidence that there isn’t precisely the same amount of climate change as there has always been. The problem is; using the term “climate change” as they do, it’s an appeal to ambiguity … equivocation. This planet doesn’t have a single, measurable climate.

0
Reply
RickWill
Reply to  Rory Forbes
February 13, 2021 2:53 pm

You have a right to disagree but the evidence is clear.

While sea ice forms annually at both poles and the tropical ocean warm pools reach their controlled 30C at least annually there is no climate change; there is weather. The average surface temperature will remain be the arithmetic average of the two extremes – 14C.

We will know there is climate change when the Atlantic does not get to 30C annually:
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1029/2000PA000506

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  RickWill
February 13, 2021 3:19 pm

I fear you’re not following what I wrote. Reread my second sentence.

In essence we’re saying exactly the same thing. The default condition of every climate on the planet is change. There can never be a steady state of climate. All climates are local or at most regional, subject to change due to the effects of local conditions, but they’re all changing. The big question is; how significant is the anthropogenic effect and is it measurable?

0
Reply
RickWill
February 13, 2021 2:45 pm

UK population has increased 10-fold since the 1750s. I figure their energy usage has increased more than that. I wonder how the siting of all the temperature gauges has changed over three centuries relative to human habitation in their vicinity.

There is a considerable amount of human induced measurement errors being used as evidence for “climate change”

People have been so misguided by the propaganda that they do not look for the obvious – Any temperature trend over the last century that is not zero is a measurement error.

The current global average surface temperature is 14C. It is only going to go one way from this value and it is not up as the fantasy models predict.

CMIP6_Compare.png
0
Reply
goldminor
February 13, 2021 2:48 pm

So this PhD student has found that which most of us have known for some time. That the climate is cyclical, and the point of change to a warm trend started in the late 1970s. What he needs to figure out next is that the return to factors which induce cooling are now in place, and should continue as a cooling trend into the late 2030s are perhaps beyond.

1
Reply
Vuk
February 13, 2021 2:56 pm

Mr.Lee on one of your Uni web pages is stated:
Less well understood is why and by how much different weather regimes in the troposphere are influenced by stratospheric changes. This project will use a large archive of previous model forecasts from ten operational monthly forecast models and our own simulations to develop a more detailed understanding of coupling between the stratosphere and troposphere. …….”
You hardly need any of models. Not every SSW will cause vortex to split up, you need to know which one will.

Last edited 37 minutes ago by Vuk
0
Reply
John F Hultquist
February 13, 2021 2:58 pm

I wonder if Simon Lee knows the story of #42?

Many natural things such as snow, rain, and temperature appear to have a high variance. Thus to claim a thing hasn’t happened in 40, 50, or 100 years because of “climate change” is a hard sell.

I’d investigate this more if I were not dealing with snow and cold temperature – and we are near the edge of the beast threatening North America.
http://wxmaps.org/pix/curtmp.png

0
Reply
TonyG
February 13, 2021 3:09 pm

Weren’t we just told (like last week or so) that global warming is causing the cold? But now it’s making it less likely? I’m confused…

0
Reply
Tom Halla
February 13, 2021 3:24 pm

Well, 1647 was in the Little Ice Age, so England getting warmer since then fits natural variation better than fitting CAGW due to greenhouse gasses.

1
Reply
Paul C
February 13, 2021 3:29 pm

Looks like a project to digitise historical UK rainfall records (from 1677 to 1960) was done last year. Hopefully the raw data will be available.
https://www.zooniverse.org/projects/edh/rainfall-rescue/collections
also a current one for tide gauge data.
https://www.zooniverse.org/projects/psmsl/uk-tides

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

extreme weather

Claim: Atmospheric river storms can drive costly flooding – and climate change is making them stronger

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
extreme weather

The Stratosphere Has Warmed Profoundly This Month. What are the Implications?

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
extreme weather

Coldest Northern Hemisphere temperature, first recorded by UW, officially confirmed

5 months ago
Charles Rotter
extreme weather

Extreme precipitation events have always occurred, but are they changing?

5 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

extreme weather

Claim: Climate change is making extreme cold much less likely, despite the UK plummeting to -23°C

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

US Congress Considers a Kangaroo Product Ban

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Biomass

Review of Biomass Calculations in Achieving Net Zero Emissions Scenario.

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Weather

UK cold weather: River Thames freezes over for first time in 60 years – PICTURED

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: