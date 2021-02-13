Paleoclimatology

Tree Remnants Show Greta’s Thunberg’s Northern Sweden Was 3°C Warmer 9300 Years Ago…Trees Where There’s Tundra

9300-year old vegetation remnants found under receding glaciers in Northern Sweden show that the trees once grew where tundra exists today, meaning it was warmer.

Hat-tip: Kenneth Richard

A new Swedish publication titled New Presence Of Beaver (Castor fiber L) in the Scandes sustains warmer-than-present conditions and a patchily treed and rich mountainscape finds that trees once grew up to 700 meters above today’s current treeline in Northern Sweden (Lapland, locations 1 and 2).

Figure 1. Location of study areas in northern Sweden (Lapland). 1. Kårsaglaciären. 2. Tärna. Megafossils show much warmer climates 9000 years ago. 

Over the past 120 years the climate has warmed, and so there’s been glacier and ice patch shrinkage. This has unveiled earlier vegetation and life.

The concerned vegetational remnants that were found represent tree exclaves in ice-empty glacier cirques, the study says.

Found were megafossils of pinus sylvestris with signs of being gnawed by beaver (Castor fiber L.) from different sites in northern Sweden which today are tundra.

They age 9500-9300 cal. yr BP and are located 400-700 m above present-day tree lines.

There are many earlier studies showing the existence of megafossils from earlier forests once covered by glaciers:  (Schlüchter & Jörin 2004; Benedict et al. 2008; Nesje et al. 2011; Reckin 2013; Koch et al. 2014; Kullman & Öberg, 2020a, (Lundqvist 1969; Holmlund et al.1996; Lindgren & Strömgren 2001,

These exposed megafossil remnants represent former tree stands that were later on extirpated and entombed by snow and ice for many millennia. At -0.6°C/100 m lapse rate, it means it was then over 3°C warmer than now in this region at a time when atmospheric CO2 concentrations were well below 300 ppm.

Overviews of the studied glacier habitats, including adjacent meltwater ponds. Megafossil tree remains are found at these levels and even higher upslope. A. Kårsaglaciären. Photo: 2013-09-12. B. Tärnaglaciären. Photo: 2012-08-28. C. Murtserglaciären Photo: 2012-08-28. All sites display meltwater ponds in close association with the lower forefields, recently released from the ice. Images from here

Tom Halla
February 13, 2021 6:23 pm

Oh no! But the only thing that matter are greenhouse gases?

OK S.
February 13, 2021 6:24 pm

The paper seems to say there were no glaciers in that area for about 11,300 years.

• Megafossils of different tree species are exposed at the forefields of of receding glaciers and snow patches.

• They range in age between c. 11 700 and 4000 cal, yr BP, when temperatures were as most 3 °C higher than present and treelines 500-700 m above current levels.

Al Miller
February 13, 2021 6:39 pm

Shocking! I mean it never was about climate was it.

Dave Fair
February 13, 2021 6:40 pm

If it was 3C warmer and humankind flourished, what is the problem with an additional 3C?

Jean Parisot
Reply to  Dave Fair
February 13, 2021 6:42 pm

Warmer and wetter, with lots of CO2 would be ideal.

Mohatdebos
February 13, 2021 6:58 pm

Reminds me of the opening vignette in Michael Crichton’s “State of Fear” where American environmentalists are trying to pressure an Icelandic geologist to withdraw his study showing that glaciers in Iceland were expanding.

Outtheback
February 13, 2021 7:02 pm

And according to museum information in Sweden 4000 years ago the climate was like that of the Mediterranean today

Richard (the cynical one)
February 13, 2021 7:20 pm

Most inconvenient! There has to be a way to adjust the data, to smooth out this anomaly. Anyone have a hockey stick handy so we could beat it to death and bury it under a glacier?

fred250
Reply to  Richard (the cynical one)
February 13, 2021 7:36 pm

They could try making a hockey stick out of the tree stumps.

Very well seasoned wood ! 🙂

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Richard (the cynical one)
February 13, 2021 7:49 pm

Just a mistake. The vegetation was actually growing a mile downslope and fell uphill.

commieBob
February 13, 2021 7:54 pm

This is similar to northern Canada. There used to be forests until around 3000 years ago and then it got colder. link

If we go back farther, to 56 million years ago, the arctic was positively lush. Why do people think the barren waste it now is is somehow a desirable condition?

DMacKenzie
Reply to  commieBob
February 13, 2021 8:04 pm

Don’t be ridiculous cB, global warming caused boreal forest fires followed by cooling due to soot blocking the sun and without trees to increase the water vapor in the air, it never got warm or wet enough for the trees to come back. There is always a suitable climate catastrophe explanation if you look for it.

