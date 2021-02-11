Altona Refinery. Bob Tan, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Government idiocy petroleum

Major Aussie Refinery Closing, Due to Hostile Government Policy

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Despite desperate last minute offers of subsidies from the Federal Government, one of the last oil refineries in Australia is set to close, along with a string of dependent industries, thanks to years of political hostility towards manufacturing and petrochemicals.

Altona refinery closure to ripple across industry

Angela Macdonald-Smith
Senior resources writer
Updated Feb 10, 2021 – 7.29pm,first published at 10.19am

Fears are growing that the shutdown of ExxonMobil’s Altona oil refinery will trigger a domino-like series of closures of petrochemical businesses in Melbourne’s west, causing the loss of up to 2000 jobs as well as critical manufacturing capability and fuel security.

About 300 jobs are directly impacted by the closure, which was confirmed by the US major on Wednesday, but the indirect impact on administrators, contractors and manufacturers that rely on the 72-year-old refinery for business means the effect will be much broader, Australian Workers’ Union national secretary Daniel Walton said.

Steve Bell, chief executive of basic plastics maker Qenos, which uses LPG from the Exxon plant, confirmed the concerns around the shutdown go much wider than energy production.

“As manufacturers and unions have identified, this is also about jobs, the economy, and the future of energy-intensive, value-adding manufacturing in this country,” Mr Bell said.

He said the decision – which came despite subsidies offered by the Morrison government – reinforced the need for Canberra to get the policy settings right on gas to secure competitive prices for manufacturers and protect jobs.

“Australia’s fuel security, low for many years, is now almost zero,” tweeted Australian Industry Group policy adviser Tennant Reed. “If anything ever impedes the freedom of the seas, we are toast.”

Read more: https://www.afr.com/companies/energy/fears-for-fallout-from-altona-refinery-closure-20210210-p5714n

The closure of Altona Refinery will leave Australia with three functioning oil refineries, down from eleven just a few decades ago, and a massive dependency on fuel imports. Any disruption to shipping, say if military conflict kicks off in the South China Sea, would cripple Australia’s economy and likely lead to rapid degradation of Australia’s defence capabilities.

What led to all those refineries closing? As far as I can tell the main culprits were a hostile regulatory environment, like Victorian state restrictions on fracking and exploration, increasing compliance costs, and a choking off of the supply of crude oil to Australian refineries.

With compliance costs rising, and volumes plummeting, there was simply no point keeping the refineries open. The closure of the refineries is in turn triggering a domino series of closures of dependent industries, many of which were co-located next to the refineries; businesses which utterly relied on the steady flow of petroleum products from the refineries to function.

This same scenario could easily play out in the next few years in the USA. Biden has already moved to choke the supply of crude oil to US refineries, with his cancellation of Keystone and Federal drilling bans.

The easiest way for companies to protect their oil refineries from the promised wave of punitive environmental regulations and carbon levies is to move the refining operations and if necessary company headquarters overseas, out of reach of US federal regulators, and then starve the USA of gasoline until the profit from rising prices balances out any Biden imposed taxes and costs.

24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Krishna Gans
February 11, 2021 10:13 am

Close all and try to survive, you’ll see how far you come.

6
Reply
Ack
February 11, 2021 10:17 am

Will there be enough “coding” jobs for everyone?

9
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Ack
February 11, 2021 10:19 am

There will be enough Green jobs, beside these going to China.

0
Reply
Ron Long
February 11, 2021 10:18 am

What a story. Shocking to see the globalist elites flying around in their private jets when the creeping damage to both jobs and the production capacity is being fed into the CAGW scam. I wonder how bad it has to get before the idiots voting/tolerating this culture destruction realize they have been had? Especially when the promised green jobs don’t show up!

4
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Ron Long
February 11, 2021 10:22 am

Closing refineries leads to less fuel for aviation, at least I’ll suggest, than is game over for private jets.
First reflect, than act. Only, that isn’t the Green way 😀

0
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  Ron Long
February 11, 2021 10:31 am

Same as it ever was, same as it ever was.

0808BA24-0666-4DD3-AD87-4B1A3396FE71.jpeg
3
Reply
John K. Sutherland
February 11, 2021 10:18 am

The domino effect is starting in Australia. It will certainly move to the US, as industries of many stripes, leave. I would like to think that we in Canada might benefit, but one only has to read Rex Murphy’s commentary in the National Post, about our ‘Worst in History’ PM, and I realize that I should not hold my breath, waiting. Good luck, World. There are tough times ahead.

7
Reply
MarkW
February 11, 2021 10:18 am

The easiest way for companies to protect their oil refineries from the promised wave of punitive environmental regulations and carbon levies is to move the refining operations and if necessary company headquarters overseas

Followed shortly by the usual suspects whining about evil capitalists shipping OUR jobs overseas.

7
Reply
markl
February 11, 2021 10:19 am

Once again Down Under becomes the crash test dummy for environmentalist and AGW diktats. So where will the Marxists turn to for providing the money to fuel their ideology after they’ve successfully destroyed Capitalism? The Iron Lady was right …. “until you run out of other people’s money”.

8
Reply
Joe
Reply to  markl
February 11, 2021 10:35 am

Frank Zappa’s “Cocaine Decisions” came to mind when I read this.﻿

0
Reply
Rick
February 11, 2021 10:35 am

Don’t worry about all those jobs, they’ll be replaced with many more high paying green jobs. Stop whining, they’re working on it as hard as they can.

0
Reply
Mike Lowe
Reply to  Rick
February 11, 2021 10:42 am

Rick – you forgot the “sarc” tag!

0
Reply
Mariano Marini
February 11, 2021 10:38 am

And the plastic industries will be converted in paper or wood makers?

2
Reply
Bill Rocks
February 11, 2021 10:41 am

Step 1. Destroy or cripple the industry with government diktats and propaganda causing damage to peoples lives and livelihoods and danger to national security.
Step 2. In the better case, transform the industry to a government-run cesspool and lie about what happened, assuming the social order survives the national security challenge.

Viva Venezuela.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
February 11, 2021 10:42 am

I did a bit of quick research, and disagree that this closure is due to AUS climate policies. And subsidies are probably not the underlying issue.

Altoona is both the oldest (72 years) and smallest refinery in Aus according to Wiki.The average age of US refineries is about 40 years, and they are all larger, according to EIA. Altoona is structurally disadvantaged even if now fully amortized, as the following paragraph explains.

Refineries are a classic example of ‘spherical’ scale economies. Their capital cost is a rough function of surface ‘r^2’ while their capacity is a rough function of volume ‘r^3’. Bigger is also inherently more thermally efficient, for the same reasons: Heat is in the volume, heat loss is thru the surface. Bigger is always cheaper. And according to Argonne national labs, ‘newer’ refineries are also more efficient at equivalent size thanks to improved technology, although this also depends on the relative timing of upgrades, which all US refineries do from time to time.

In the US late last year, Marathon announced it was permanently closing its two oldest and smallest refineries, one in California and one in New Mexico, with a direct job loss of 800. Based on jobs, one or both of those are larger than Altoona.

2
Reply
ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 11, 2021 11:03 am

The capacity of Altona refinery in Melborne, Oz is reported to be 90,000 barrels per day, about half of typical Canadian refineries and 1/4 that of the big Irving refinery in St John, NB.

Small old refineries tend to close because of poor economics – that’s been happening for many decades.

The bigger question is why are new larger refineries not being built in Oz, and the answer is probably the anti-fossil fuel policies of imbecilic green Ozzie politicians.

Here is a subtle hint I wrote years ago about energy reality:

Fossil fuels comprise fully 85% of global primary energy, unchanged in decades, and unlikely to change in future decades.

The remaining 15% of global primary energy is almost all hydro and nuclear.

Eliminate fossil fuels tomorrow and almost everyone in the developed world would be dead in about a month from starvation and exposure.

3
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
February 11, 2021 11:31 am

Every time I read something like that I seriously think about becoming a prepper.

0
Reply
Leo Smith
February 11, 2021 10:48 am

With Greens on your side, who needs enemies?

1
Reply
Bsl
February 11, 2021 10:48 am

Is it time for Atlas to shrug?

1
Reply
Solar Mutant Ninjaneer
Reply to  Bsl
February 11, 2021 11:05 am

Yes.

1
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
February 11, 2021 11:30 am

“…The easiest way for companies to protect their oil refineries from the promised wave of punitive environmental regulations and carbon levies is to move the refining operations and if necessary company headquarters overseas, out of reach of US federal regulators, and then starve the USA of gasoline until the profit from rising prices balances out any Biden imposed taxes and costs…”

Or these companies could start of protest movement by temporarily interrupting their production and services to demonstrate to everybody what the consequences are of the anti-fossil fuel people and their demands that governments are pandering to. When the impacts on the lives of people and the economy start becoming clear from the supply interruption, the reaction would be interesting to watch.

The fossil fuel companies would need to make it clear to the public why they are doing this and what needs to change in the Biden Administration. They need to make it clear to the public that the only technologically feasible alternative to fossil fuels on a large scale is nuclear, but I do not see any large scale nuclear plant building projects in the works.

I realize this will probably not happen because of the obligations to shareholders and customers which fossil fuel companies have to respect and honor. The companies will probably be seen as the bad guys instead of Biden and govt regulators.

If the fossil fuel companies have their eyes on foreign countries, maybe Mexico would be a possibility.

0
Reply
Ronald Stein
February 11, 2021 11:30 am

Its not only the loss of the various fuels that are manufactured from crude oil, to meet the demands of the Australian economy, its also the loss of the oil derivatives manufactured from oil that are used to make more than 6,000 products that are the basis of economies and lifestyles. Placing dependency on foreign supplies to meet these demands, may be a national security risk for Australia.

0
Reply
John the Econ
February 11, 2021 11:31 am

So after absorbing our former steel, plastics, electronics and other manufacturing, most of the word’s refining will also take place in Asia as well. Guess the Aussies need to learn to code too.

0
Reply
goldminor
February 11, 2021 11:58 am

Look at this story about Shell which came out this morning. … https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/538392-shell-unveils-plans-for-emissions-cuts

excerpt- “Central to its path forward are the closures of seven refineries and plans to cut down production of gasoline and diesel fuel by 55 percent in the next 10 years …”

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

