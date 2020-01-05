Joe Biden’s Climate Advice to Coal Miners: “learn to code”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Joe Biden, coal miners worried about their future should retrain as software developers. Miners were less than impressed with Biden’s advice.
Joe Biden says coal miners should ‘learn to program’
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s suggestion that coal miners should “learn to program” as the United States transitions away from fossil fuels shows “disdain” for the profession, a representative of West Virginia miners said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.”
Chris Hamilton, co-chair of the West Virginia Coal Forum, hit back at the former vice president for essentially saying coal miners should learn to code or focus on preparing for a revamped green economy.
“Anybody who can go down 300-3,000 feet in a mine sure as hell can learn how to program as well,” said Biden at a campaign event Monday in New Hampshire. “But we don’t think of it that way. Anybody who can throw coal into furnace can learn how to program for God’s sake.”
Hamilton said the attitude from Biden and others on the left regarding coal is “inconceivable” but nothing new, given the Obama administration’s moves against the industry.
“It’s just inconceivable how someone, particularly in his position could advocate putting tens of thousands of working Americans out of work. But it comes as no surprise. Former Vice President Biden has repeatedly demonstrated his disdain for mining and for our coal miners,” he responded.
Why didn’t Joe Biden suggest they retrain as brain surgeons?
The answer of course, is everybody knows brain surgery is difficult. Coding by contrast is so easy anyone could learn to do it in a few weeks, because we’ve all seen that Hollywood movie where a high school kid hacks the computer which controls NORAD.
After President Biden shuts down the coal industry, my guess is coal miners who are still out of work after completing their government provided six week bootcamp software development course, well they’re not really trying, are they?
36 thoughts on “Joe Biden’s Climate Advice to Coal Miners: “learn to code””
Well, maybe they could code a climate model that works.
+100, it is certain they would be able to do just as good a job as the existing code writers have managed…
But brain surgeons make more money than coders or coal miners… Better yet, why not get a job as a consultant with an energy company like Burisma. Joe can tell us how it is done.
Biden must assume the Party has lost the Blue Collar Democrat. Nonetheless its quite stupid to incite them to rise up and go to the polls on election day. This doesn’t just whip Coal Miners into a fighting frenzy but the whole of working class Americans: auto workers, steel workers, union workers in general. The hubris of the left is astonishing.
The Democrats are good for unions, but union workers are starting to realize that they are not good for themselves.
I think you meant to say, “Unions are good for Democrats, but Democrats are not good for union members”
DNC to anyone who works with their hands: “Go to hell. We don’t need you anymore.”
“Biden must assume the Party has lost the Blue Collar Democrat.”
Yes, I think this is a direct appeal to the radical Democrat base. Joe’s focus in on the adoration he thinks he will get from the far left with him taking this position. The coal miners are an afterthought to Joe.
“Anybody who can throw coal into furnace can learn how to program for God’s sake.”
Wow. I wonder if Joe know how to program? or does being a political hack require less brain power than shoveling coal into a furnace?
I guess Joe doesn’t know that being a stoker is pretty much of a non-existent job.
I’m beginning to wonder if Joe know anything about anything. He not even any good at lying.
Walter
Biden’s remark strongly suggests that he has no idea what is involved in programming. That is, he doesn’t program, and at his age, probably couldn’t learn how to do so. [Incidentally, he is just a little younger than me. I find that the age-related decline of my short-term memory, and the popularity of languages less structured than Fortran or Basic, makes de-bugging code more challenging than it used to be.]
The Dunning-Kruger Effect in action. Too ignorant to know how ignorant he is.
The NO Agenda podcast has Part of his interview..holy Hanna is Biden funny. The last 10 seconds are priceless
http://adam.curry.com/enc/1577997331.258_joetellsminerstolearntocode-2-detroiteaxmpleofnonminerwomencoding.mp3
I’d suggest they look to the natural gas industry for good jobs that more closely match their skill sets.
The stuff Joe doesn’t know could fill 100 miles of garbage trains, with every boxcar loaded by hand.
I actually think it is good advice, provided the miners can afford the education. Coders are well paid and have good careers.
It’s terrible advice björn. Coding is an art skill.
If Joe had said “they should all retrain as professional artists”; top end professional artists make a lot of money, but the advice is obviously silly, because not many people have the builtin art talent to be a professional artist. Same with coding.
I’m sure a few could retrain successfully. it’s not a general solution for everyone.
bjorn
It isn’t an issue of money. I taught myself how to program. However, not everyone can code. Even among those who can master it, not all are good enough to readily find (and keep) employment. You and Biden are naive about what it takes to program. If you are going to do scientific or engineering programming, one will also need a background in mathematics and physics. Now you are talking about getting a college degree. Don’t you suppose the coal miners would have done that in the first place if they could have?
He is just trying to copy the line that Clinton used so successfully about lost blue collar jobs. That is, Bill, the one who could get elected and didn’t describe his target voters as ‘deplorables’.
Can the unemployed solar panel sales staff also learn to code? You know … those “green energy” jobholders? Making cold calls from their moms basement?
Isn’t that what Groper Joe said to Corn Pop?
Won’t the H1b visa holders just take those jobs away? Doesn’t Joe love unfettered immigration? Sounds like a lose-lose, but who can tell these days?
(The coal miners and oil field people I know cannot and/or will not learn coding on a wide basis. It’s not their thing. Maybe if Joe loses, he can muck out sewers. He’s fully qualified and thinks people should just shut up and take whatever job they are given.)
Anybody can learn to code. Not many can learn to code well enough to make a career out of it. You need desire and aptitude.
Being an engineer in electronic engineering with additional two years of formal schooling in software development, having started in the mid 1970’s with machine code and slowly moving to countless different programming languages in many different industries, I can tell Biden that it has not come to me in a 6 weeks program. It is hard work and constant education.
Another point is that most kinds of work is connected with tradition. Without having worked with coal mining myself, and I doubt Joe Biden has either, I am sure most coal miners are proud and confident with their job and the continuity it provides. Really a lot of people do not want to change to a totally new line of work,in particular not towards pension age.
If the coal price was bad, so be it, the mines would need to close and the miners find other work. Coal use on a global scale is not going down, but obviously if the US decides to have steel made in china and close the coal fired power plants and coal export is not dramatically increased, yes, then coal miners may need other work. But, I don’t think software programming is the future for most of them. Maybe solar panel cleaners, wind turbine blade cleaners, etc will be more in demand.
I thought ‘learn to code’ was hate-speech? Or is that only when applied to journalists?
Either way, it’s pointless when all the programming jobs are being given to H1Bs.
so he’s saying coders can learn how to coal mine…..
For our internal commenters here, Biden was a new Senator when Nixon was President in 1973. He was still a senator when Obama picked him to be his VP running mate in 2008. And was then VP for 8 more years from 2009-2017.
Obama put him in charge of overseeing Ukranian policy in his second term. It was during that time that his son, with no energy industry experience, amazingly got an $80,000/month “job” with Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company.
So Creepy Uncle Joe spent 44 years in the cushiest job in DC. A job with no accountability because US Senators have always blamed other people when they screw up, and everyone runs around kissing their ass looking for political favors from them.
And now he goes to campaign stops and tells his audiences he needs to be President so he can go back to “fix Washington DC.” Considering how long he was power player broker in DC and how his son got crony deal from a foreign government looking for influence on US foreign policy, tt takes a special kind of dumb in order to believe that line from Creepy Uncle Joe.
Then there is this nice infotainment site of Joe Biden that our international WUWT friends should get a chuckle out of:
https://joebiden.info
Worth checking out.
What a prat. He really thinks a coal miner has the mental capacity to write code?
Some do, I’ve met some ex miners who are very smart. But it’s not just about intelligence. Coding is an art skill, you either have it or not. Plenty of very smart people can never learn how to code.
“He really thinks a coal miner has the mental capacity to write code?”
That was a low blow.
So Biden mocks miners who will lose their jobs if the democrats win, by telling them to learn to code – then gets to mock them again as the potential coding jobs are hoovered up by cheap foreign labour – well done Joe! Oh – and didn’t some left wing snowflake journalist recently take great offence at being told to learn to code?
I guess we “clingers” and miners will be shipped off to one of China’s reeducation resorts where we will burn our bibles, smelt down our firearms, train dor janitorial coding, and learn to be content.
