Joe Biden’s Climate Advice to Coal Miners: “learn to code”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Joe Biden, coal miners worried about their future should retrain as software developers. Miners were less than impressed with Biden’s advice.

Joe Biden says coal miners should ‘learn to program’

By David Montanaro | Fox News

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s suggestion that coal miners should “learn to program” as the United States transitions away from fossil fuels shows “disdain” for the profession, a representative of West Virginia miners said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.”

Chris Hamilton, co-chair of the West Virginia Coal Forum, hit back at the former vice president for essentially saying coal miners should learn to code or focus on preparing for a revamped green economy.

“Anybody who can go down 300-3,000 feet in a mine sure as hell can learn how to program as well,” said Biden at a campaign event Monday in New Hampshire. “But we don’t think of it that way. Anybody who can throw coal into furnace can learn how to program for God’s sake.”

Hamilton said the attitude from Biden and others on the left regarding coal is “inconceivable” but nothing new, given the Obama administration’s moves against the industry.

“It’s just inconceivable how someone, particularly in his position could advocate putting tens of thousands of working Americans out of work. But it comes as no surprise. Former Vice President Biden has repeatedly demonstrated his disdain for mining and for our coal miners,” he responded.

…