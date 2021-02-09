Climate Politics

Biden to Kill 200,000 More Jobs Because… Climate Change

2 hours ago
David Middleton
29 Comments

Guest “MAVA (Made America Venezuela Already)” by David Middleton

How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
by Andreas Exarheas|Rigzone Staff|Tuesday, February 09, 2021

If U.S. President Joe Biden’s pause on new oil and natural gas leases in offshore waters becomes permanent, the effect on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico workforce would be considerable.

That’s what’s shown by the National Ocean Industries Association’s (NOIA) latest projections, which were prepared by Energy & Industrial Advisory Partners. According to these figures, which assume that no new lease sales would be held from 2022, Gulf of Mexico offshore oil and natural gas supported employment would decline by almost 200,000 jobs over the next two decades, compared to a base case figure.

[…]

First to Take the Hit

Under a no new leasing regime, the first industry segments to take a hit are the geological and geophysical industry and drilling companies, Milito said.

“There are fewer reasons to explore and fewer lease blocks to drill,” he told Rigzone.

“As leases mature and production declines, other industry segments will quickly follow suit with massive reductions in investment and employment, until there is not much left in any industry segment,” he added.

“Without any new projects on the horizon, spending on capital expenditures, risers, subsea hardware, production platforms, umbilicals and more dissipates,” Milito continued.

[…]

Rigzone

For the full range of damage the current occupant of the White House might inflict on the US offshore oil & gas industry and national security, see the full report prepared for NOIA:

The Economic Impacts of the Gulf of Mexico Oil and Natural Gas Industry

“A three-letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S, jobs”

Look, John’s last-minute economic plan does nothing to tackle the number-one job facing the middle class, and it happens to be, as Barack says, a three-letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S, jobs.

Joe Biden, 2008

“Thousands of people who won’t be getting green jobs”

When asked when and where laid-off fossil fuel industry workers can get their new climate-friendly jobs, Biden spokesperson Jen “Circle Back” Psaki replied that the Harris-Biden Dominion would have a plan, to make a plan, to create millions of shovel-ready green jobs…

President Biden revoked the permit for the 1,700-mile pipeline on his first day in office, ending a project that was expected to employ more than 11,000 Americans this year. Doocy asked Psaki to comment on when the workers who lost job opportunities due to Biden’s executive order could expect to receive a “green job” as a replacement.

“When is it that the Biden administration is going to let the thousands of fossil fuel industry workers, whether its pipeline workers or construction workers who are either out of work or will soon be out of work because of Biden’s EO, when it is and where it is that they can go for their green jobs?” Doocy said.

Doocy referenced Biden’s pledge to create “high-paying union jobs” through investments in green energy infrastructure projects. In response, Psaki called on Doocy to present more evidence to back up his question.

“Well, I’d certainly welcome you to present your data of all the thousands and thousands of people who won’t be getting green jobs,” Psaki said. “Maybe next time you’re here you can present that.”

“But you said that they would be getting green jobs, so I’m just asking when that happens?” Doocy said.

[…]

“As the president has indicated when he gave his primetime address to talk about the American Rescue Plan, he talked about his plans to also put forward a jobs plan in the weeks or months following,” Psaki said. “He has every plan to do exactly that.”

[…]

Fox News

“He has every plan… to put forward a jobs plan in the weeks or months following”… I literally could not make this sort of schist up if I was trying.

“Now that’s funny right there”

The funniest thing about all of this, is that Biden’s malfeasance won’t have any effect on the demand for oil & gas or the weather… At least Biden can use dementia as an excuse…

Obama: Is there a separate, uhm, executive order, Greg, with respect to how we’re going to dispose of the detainees?

White House Counsel Greg Craig (later indicted by Robert Mueller): We’ll have a process.

Obama: We’ll be setting up a process.

Gitmo is still open for business.

Even funnier than the funniest thing…

“We can’t just drill our way to lower gas prices”

Obama, 2012

Sorry, Barry… Not only did we drill our way to lower gas prices (Frac’ on dude!)… our government has already started to incompetence its way to higher gas prices… West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently $21/bbl higher than it was on Election Day 2020.

https://markets.businessinsider.com/commodities/oil-price?type=wti

ResourceGuy
February 9, 2021 2:08 pm

The green union jobs in Detroit will be saved in stimulus plan #8 after the scheme implodes……for the union children.

Ronald Stein
February 9, 2021 2:10 pm

Nor’easters would be disastrous to a Green America.  Most of the country cannot survive and flourish with intermittent electricity.
Published Feb 8, 2021 at CFACT https://www.cfact.org/2021/02/08/noreasters-would-be-disastrous-to-a-green-america/
 

 

Summary: Most of the nation needs more than intermittent electricity from wind and solar, they need continuous and uninterruptible electricity from natural gas, nuclear, and coal to support the health and economy in their state to survive extreme weather conditions year-round. California, with its temperate climate conditions year-round, can survive dysfunctional energy policies that have resulted in the least reliable electrical power systems in the nation.

DMacKenzie
February 9, 2021 2:14 pm

New York alone will employ far more than the 11,000 pipeline workers with their all green “Scavenge Deadwood, Cardboard, and Dry Leaves for Home Heating“ program for the unemployed. /sarc

Greg61
Reply to  DMacKenzie
February 9, 2021 2:17 pm

Home heating and home construction!

starzmom
Reply to  DMacKenzie
February 9, 2021 2:24 pm

You laugh, and it would be funny if there weren’t a lot of truth in that. When I lived in post WWII Germany as a child, the forests were spick and span–no twigs or branches on the ground. Every one was scavenged up and burned to stay warm in the winter. The people were quite poor, at least compared to moderate income Americans. I wonder if they are that way now with the cost of energy.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  starzmom
February 9, 2021 2:48 pm

I believe Germany has a frightening number of old people who have had to choose between inflated heating costs and inflated food prices … a choice between a relatively short death and a long agonizing one.

Kenji
Reply to  Rory Forbes
February 9, 2021 3:36 pm

You just inspired me to say that … Jao Bi.Dihn’s “renewable” energy is the ‘dog food’ served to elderly pensioners. Eat up! Mr. Johnson … mmmm mmm good! Only $1.75/KWh!! And so nutritious.

Tim Gorman
February 9, 2021 2:20 pm

The truly sad thing is increasing our dependence on foreign energy: Venezuela, Iran, Middle East, perhaps even China. The money we spend on energy will no longer stay in the US to be invested, to pay wages, or to create jobs

Pauleta
Reply to  Tim Gorman
February 9, 2021 2:31 pm

Even though KXL was cancelled, I’m not complaining about US requiring more imported oil from Canada.

ResourceGuy
February 9, 2021 2:30 pm

He does not care about the country as a whole, only selected states. That pattern is already standing out with the bailout of “his” state governments with $350 B in stimulus and his executive order constituencies.

Scissor
Reply to  ResourceGuy
February 9, 2021 2:55 pm

He has to reward failure, like all good demo☭rats.

John the Econ
February 9, 2021 2:36 pm

Anyone else notice that whenever Progressives talk about “green jobs”, they are always for someone else to do? Of all the green activists who show up at my front porch to pitch their agenda and/or to get me to sign some petition, when I ask what they are studying for or do for a living, it’s always some non-demanding field. It’s never “work construction” or anything that involves the creation of a physical good or service.

The Democrats have fully become the Marie Antoinette party: The answer to every question will be “learn to code” or “install solar panels”.

Derg
Reply to  John the Econ
February 9, 2021 3:17 pm

Build back better…. for someone else.

ResourceGuy
February 9, 2021 2:37 pm

The displaced American workers can join the Venezuelans on the roads of stateless nomads. As Maduro said, you can find free housing in those vacated homes and condos after the exodus.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  ResourceGuy
February 9, 2021 3:26 pm

Actually, quite a few Venezuelans are showing up here in Colombia. There are plenty of overpasses for them to set up camp beneath….

Rud Istvan
February 9, 2021 2:39 pm

As depressed as I am about all this illegitimate nonsense, I now maybe see a silver lining in this dark cloud. Five simple ‘silver lining’ points despite all the pain Biden is and will cause.

First, Biden has already grossly over-reached, and people (Trumpka) are already reacting negatively to that.

Second, the Dems went TDS crazy with the second shampeachment, and that is going to land them in very negative light in history and in 2022.

Third, it has flushed out all the Rinos. For example Liz Cheney and Ben Sasse have been censured.

Fourth, as the steal evidence comes to light (example, what are the Maricopa supervisors hiding by refusing to honor the Arizona Senate subpoena?), states will tighten election laws. This is happening in Georgia. The PA legislator suit is at the SC, and is not mooted by the PA certification for Biden since is fundamentally procedural and a ruling applies to all future elections.

Finally, the ill advised lawsuits by Dominion and Smartmatic will expose the subtle part of the steal. The Atlanta and Detroit videos expose the old fashioned brute force part. The fractional votes (needed for Maine and now Alaska ranked preference voting enabled in any other state (think Antrim County Michigan) is only subtle until exposed. We have two years to fix the election process, take back the House in 2022, and then the White House in 2024. Taking back the Senate in 2022 is a steep climb structurally.

Derg
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 9, 2021 3:19 pm

“ Finally, the ill advised lawsuits by Dominion and Smartmatic will expose the subtle part of the steal.”

They won’t follow through with lawsuits.

bigoilbob
Reply to  Derg
February 9, 2021 3:23 pm

They won’t follow through with lawsuits.”

Uh, ok……

https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/04/media/smartmatic-fox-news-giuliani-powell-lawsuit/index.html

gringojay
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 9, 2021 3:26 pm

The heirs of America are getting a lesson in why it’s not a good strategy to have dead people voting in elections.

5181EC4E-4192-482B-B345-092431E906C8.jpeg
bethan456@gmail.com
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 9, 2021 3:40 pm

Smartmatic is on solid ground. Smartmatic was use in ONE county in California.
.
.
https://www.smartmatic.com/us/smartmatic-fact-checked/

Bro. Steve
February 9, 2021 2:40 pm

Oil and gas production in America mostly happens in red states. It’s revenge time on the red necks in the red states.

High Treason
February 9, 2021 2:46 pm

Did the American People vote for this climate cult insanity? Was it even a fair vote?
There are pending court proceedings Dominion v Rudy Guiliani and Sidney Powell. Voting machine vote flipping, which was being closely monitored by the Space Force digital surveillance arm of security services will be revealed in discovery. As the defence has the right to produce evidence to defend themselves, the prosecution will be sunk by the weight of evidence Trump and the Patriots gathered. The election itself was a gigantic sting operation.

It is now not just conspiracy to commit election fraud, it is now demonstrable election fraud. The false president has been making Executive Orders and attempting to pass them off as law-dictatorial power abuse.

February 19 is when the first of the fake Executive Orders theoretically comes in to effect. This should be the signal for the Military to make their move. The Constitution has been violated. It is the sworn duty of the Military to uphold the Constitution.

Will media report what is easily the story of the century? If not, why not? Why would the media NOT report the story of the century? They would know only full well that the People would be very keen to know about it.

Personally, I think it will be time for mass letterboxing by the Patriots if mainstream media refuse to report the earth shattering news. It will be time for this manual approach if social media censors people sharing the news in their feed. It will be well and truly time for the manual approach if Google etc censors out the news story of the century. It will make the where -were-you stories like JFK assassination, 9/11, Princess Di stories look like fluff stories of cats being rescued from a tree.If the biggest news of your lifetime is simply not reported or dismissed as a nothing burger, we should hang our heads in shame if we continue to listen to anything they say ever again.

Last edited 59 minutes ago by High Treason
Mad Mac
February 9, 2021 2:54 pm

Yep,
I noticed that in New Mexico that the price of a gallon of gas jumped 30 cents overnight and that was at the cheaper outlets. Good going creepy Joe! There is sure to be a future backlash as citizens wake up!

gringojay
Reply to  Mad Mac
February 9, 2021 3:30 pm

Wait … are you telling me gas prices are shooting up as fast as Biden’s vote count did at 2 in the morning after election day?

Rory Forbes
February 9, 2021 2:55 pm

Anyone who believes that Biden has anything to do with what is taking place has been fast asleep for the past year. There is always someone within arms reach of him so he doesn’t ruin the carefully orchestrated plan. The US government is almost entirely being conducted “behind the curtain” and Toto (media) isn’t even getting a look in.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Rory Forbes
February 9, 2021 3:14 pm

There is plenty of Biden ‘gaffe’ video evidence that he is in mental decline at 78. Won’t end well for him or the Dems in the long run. Unfortunately, our country is suffering lots of collateral damage in the meantime short run.

bethan456@gmail.com
February 9, 2021 3:27 pm

Davie boy, if you are worried about losing your job in the oil business, there’s plenty of opportunity for you in using your experience in oil to oil the bearings on a wind turbine. Are you afraid of heights?

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  bethan456@gmail.com
February 9, 2021 3:40 pm

👆This is why children should not eat a steady diet of lead paint chips.

Ron Long
February 9, 2021 3:43 pm

Good posting, David. This green attack is similar to what gold mining/exploration companies went through under Carter. The idea in Nevada was to not road maintance in isolated rural areas then declare the area to “roadless” then conduct studies to determine if the area was a “Wilderness” candidate. It took many years to reverse that nonsense.

By the way, did you notice my comment for the Geologist Discover Plate Tectonics posting of yours? The pull by slab going down a subduction zone versus the push from a Spreading center? The answer is the large obduction terrains, they are sea floor plates PUSHED onto continents (instead of going down subduction zones). I grew up on the Klamath Obduction terrain, located in NW Kalifornia and adjacent SW Oregon and it was oceanic crust with preserved ultramafic intrusions, which supported the only nickel and chrome mining in the USA;

