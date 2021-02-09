Biden to Kill 200,000 More Jobs Because… Climate Change

Guest “MAVA (Made America Venezuela Already)” by David Middleton

How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?

by Andreas Exarheas|Rigzone Staff|Tuesday, February 09, 2021 If U.S. President Joe Biden’s pause on new oil and natural gas leases in offshore waters becomes permanent, the effect on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico workforce would be considerable. That’s what’s shown by the National Ocean Industries Association’s (NOIA) latest projections, which were prepared by Energy & Industrial Advisory Partners. According to these figures, which assume that no new lease sales would be held from 2022, Gulf of Mexico offshore oil and natural gas supported employment would decline by almost 200,000 jobs over the next two decades, compared to a base case figure. […] First to Take the Hit Under a no new leasing regime, the first industry segments to take a hit are the geological and geophysical industry and drilling companies, Milito said. “There are fewer reasons to explore and fewer lease blocks to drill,” he told Rigzone. “As leases mature and production declines, other industry segments will quickly follow suit with massive reductions in investment and employment, until there is not much left in any industry segment,” he added. “Without any new projects on the horizon, spending on capital expenditures, risers, subsea hardware, production platforms, umbilicals and more dissipates,” Milito continued. […] Rigzone

For the full range of damage the current occupant of the White House might inflict on the US offshore oil & gas industry and national security, see the full report prepared for NOIA:

The Economic Impacts of the Gulf of Mexico Oil and Natural Gas Industry

“A three-letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S, jobs”

Look, John’s last-minute economic plan does nothing to tackle the number-one job facing the middle class, and it happens to be, as Barack says, a three-letter word: jobs. J-O-B-S, jobs. Joe Biden, 2008

“Thousands of people who won’t be getting green jobs”

When asked when and where laid-off fossil fuel industry workers can get their new climate-friendly jobs, Biden spokesperson Jen “Circle Back” Psaki replied that the Harris-Biden Dominion would have a plan, to make a plan, to create millions of shovel-ready green jobs…

President Biden revoked the permit for the 1,700-mile pipeline on his first day in office, ending a project that was expected to employ more than 11,000 Americans this year. Doocy asked Psaki to comment on when the workers who lost job opportunities due to Biden’s executive order could expect to receive a “green job” as a replacement. “When is it that the Biden administration is going to let the thousands of fossil fuel industry workers, whether its pipeline workers or construction workers who are either out of work or will soon be out of work because of Biden’s EO, when it is and where it is that they can go for their green jobs?” Doocy said. Doocy referenced Biden’s pledge to create “high-paying union jobs” through investments in green energy infrastructure projects. In response, Psaki called on Doocy to present more evidence to back up his question. “Well, I’d certainly welcome you to present your data of all the thousands and thousands of people who won’t be getting green jobs,” Psaki said. “Maybe next time you’re here you can present that.” “But you said that they would be getting green jobs, so I’m just asking when that happens?” Doocy said. […] “As the president has indicated when he gave his primetime address to talk about the American Rescue Plan, he talked about his plans to also put forward a jobs plan in the weeks or months following,” Psaki said. “He has every plan to do exactly that.” […] Fox News

“He has every plan… to put forward a jobs plan in the weeks or months following”… I literally could not make this sort of schist up if I was trying.

“Now that’s funny right there”

The funniest thing about all of this, is that Biden’s malfeasance won’t have any effect on the demand for oil & gas or the weather… At least Biden can use dementia as an excuse…

Obama: Is there a separate, uhm, executive order, Greg, with respect to how we’re going to dispose of the detainees? White House Counsel Greg Craig (later indicted by Robert Mueller): We’ll have a process. Obama: We’ll be setting up a process.

Gitmo is still open for business.

Even funnier than the funniest thing…

“We can’t just drill our way to lower gas prices” Obama, 2012

Sorry, Barry… Not only did we drill our way to lower gas prices (Frac’ on dude!)… our government has already started to incompetence its way to higher gas prices… West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently $21/bbl higher than it was on Election Day 2020.

https://markets.businessinsider.com/commodities/oil-price?type=wti

