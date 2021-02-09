Climate Skeptic Aussie Senator Matt Canavan. By Pellowe Talk - link, CC BY 3.0, link
Climate Politics

Aussie Climate Pushback: “I’m not going to take lectures from other countries that have not met their targets.”

11 mins ago
Eric Worrall
1 Comment

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Sadly this statement was made by skeptic Aussie Federal Senator Matt Canavan rather than Prime Minister Scott Morrison. But it is reassuring that some senior politicians in Australia plan to stand up to the new wave of global climate bullying.

‘Punch in the face’: Canavan lashes foreign powers over net zero

Australia should stand up to foreign powers threatening to ‘punch it in the face’ over climate change, an outspoken Nationals senator says. Finn McHugh

Australia should stand up to foreign powers threatening to “punch it in the face” over climate change, an outspoken Nationals senator says.

National MPs have threatened a revolt after Scott Morrison flagged a softening position on a 2050 net zero emissions target.

The Prime Minister said technology would drive Australia’s bid to reduce carbon emissions, but the government has yet to commit to a net zero target.

The shifting language comes as Australia is locked in negotiations for free trade agreements with the European Union and UK, which have both committed to the target.

But Senator Canavan said Australia should “stand up” to foreign powers making trade contingent on emissions reduction.

“That’s bullying: give us your lunch money or we’re going to punch you in the face,” he told Sky News.

“This is ridiculous and I’m not going to take lectures from other countries that have not met their targets.

“I don’t think they’ve got any moral high ground to make those arguments.”

Read more: https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/climate-change/punch-in-the-face-canavan-lashes-foreign-powers-over-net-zero/news-story/3a0f72b6313da330913453fc3178ccd2

I met Nigel Farage several times while I was living in Britain, and totally supported his push for Brexit. But Britain’s push to include climate action conditions in the new trade treaties they want to sign with everyone is absurd. Boris can have his trade treaty with Australia when he gets off his high horse.

As for Europe, given the state of European economies after all their Covid lockdowns and decades of economic mismanagement, nobody really cares what they think. The value of Australia’s exports to Europe is less than half of what Australia earns every year from coal exports.

Herbert
February 9, 2021 6:07 pm

Eric,
If only President Biden would say he is not going to take lectures from countries that have not met their targets.
Largely all of them.
Or is the US exempt from lectures now that it has rejoined the Paris Accord?

