According to a 2018 study, any benefits of solar geoengineering would be cancelled by the harm caused to plants by reduced sunlight.
Geoengineering

Green Groups Object to Swedish Climate Geoengineering Experiment

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

If geoengineering was ever attempted on a significant scale, it would likely lead to crop failure and global famine. As a 2018 study discovered, plants need sunlight. But despite this rather disturbing drawback, scientists are pushing ahead with their experiments.

Balloon test flight plan under fire over solar geoengineering fears

Swedish environmental groups warn test flight could be first step towards the adoption of a potentially “dangerous, unpredictable, and unmanageable” technology

A proposed scientific balloon flight in northern Sweden has attracted opposition from environmental groups over fears it could lead to the use of solar geoengineering to cool the Earth and combat the climate crisis by mimicking the effect of a large volcanic eruption.

In June, a team of Harvard scientists is planning to launch a high-altitude balloon from Kiruna in Lapland to test whether it can carry equipment for a future small-scale experiment on radiation-reflecting particles in the Earth’s atmosphere.

An independent advisory committee will rule on whether to approve the balloon test flight by 15 February. Swedish environmental groups have written to the government and the Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) to voice their opposition.

In the letters, seen by the Guardian, organisations including the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, Greenpeace Sweden and Friends of the Earth Sweden said that while the balloon flight scheduled for June does not involve the release of particles, it could be the first step towards the adoption of a potentially “dangerous, unpredictable, and unmanageable” technology.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/feb/08/solar-geoengineering-test-flight-plan-under-fire-over-environmental-concerns-aoe

This is not the first time an unpopular green technology took on a life of its own. In 2007-8, global infatuation with biofuel subsidies triggered widespread hunger riots in poor countries.

rickk
February 8, 2021 10:05 am

What could possibly be the unintended consequences of this looney experiment?

Christopher Simpson
Reply to  rickk
February 8, 2021 10:11 am

I wouldn’t worry. I’m sure their models show that it’s perfectly safe. Just trust the experts.

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  rickk
February 8, 2021 11:02 am

The “Green Groups” aren’t worried about the experiment NOT working as intended. They are terrified it will work exactly as intended – with no negative unintended consequences.

That would be a nightmare for their plans. They don’t want to control the planet’s thermostat, they want control over the planet’s capitalists that actually build things.

Sara
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
February 8, 2021 11:18 am

Spot on!

Tom Halla
February 8, 2021 10:10 am

Oh yes, the Little Ice Age was so pleasant? Famine, pestilence, and war are apparently someone’s notion of a good outcome.

Peter W
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 8, 2021 10:46 am

Speaking of that sort of stuff, I just saw a headline saying the World Championship Alpine Ski races had to be postponed . . . . due to heavy snowfall!

Sara
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 8, 2021 11:19 am

We already have pestilence. War hasn’t stopped in the Middle East. So does that leave famine?

Krishna Gans
February 8, 2021 10:11 am

a 2018 study discovered, plants need sunlight.”

I learned that in school in the 60ies…. ?
Was I one out of the furture ?? 😀

Joe Wagner
Reply to  Krishna Gans
February 8, 2021 10:22 am

Ah- but did you publish a paper on the results??? You probably missed out on some sweet, sweet grants because you didn’t…

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Joe Wagner
February 8, 2021 10:49 am

I was 12 at this time, a paper ? 😀

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Krishna Gans
February 8, 2021 11:03 am

We did have a “paper” at that time.

It was our 6th grade science book. It showed that photosynthesizing organisms were at the base of every significant food chain on the planet.

Climate believer
February 8, 2021 10:14 am

Scientists please stop trying to act like gods…..it will end badly.

Bill Powers
February 8, 2021 10:21 am

What particulates are they planning to introduce into the atmosphere to block sunlight? Oh, and, what level of stupid do you have to sink to in order to not see the law of unintended consequences biting the world population in the backside?

What with COVID and this type of lunacy I have become convinced that these people are not stupid, they’re evil. The faceless cultural elite who run this Global Shiteshow have a primary goal of significantly reducing the world population. They figure since COVID didn’t kill off enough of the old folk they will simply have to starve them death or freeze them into submission. Killing off the non Ivy League bound youngsters is just a bonus.

Peter W
Reply to  Bill Powers
February 8, 2021 10:50 am

What size are the particles? If small enough and dense enough, they could provide the source for cloud formation, and start the next ice age.

markl
February 8, 2021 10:30 am

Another “don’t fix it if it’s not broke”. Despite all the cries about a warming planet there’s only been positive affects noted. It’s scary that these people actually believe the hype that we’re witnessing a climate Armageddon. Don’t they ever go outside?

Tom Gelsthorpe
Reply to  markl
February 8, 2021 10:50 am

No, they don’t. They’re like the headstrong but inept space travelers in Book Three of “Gulliver’s Travels” who are all theory and no practice, and who can’t manage their own bodily functions without an army of obedient servants.

Joel O'Bryan
February 8, 2021 10:33 am

Instead of sulfate in the Stratosphere, those Harvard IYI’s should just paint the Arctic sea ice with carbon soot to get rid of that damn ice. Primary productivty in Arctic would skyrocket and the entire food chain would benefit.

Rory Forbes
February 8, 2021 11:03 am

Where are the results of the survey that show people’s preference for colder weather? Since when have tourists been lining up for holidays in colder climates?

Peta of Newark
February 8, 2021 11:08 am

Errm, what are these:
Quote:
“”experiment on radiation-reflecting particles in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Aren’t carbon dioxide molecules = radiation-reflecting particles?

Kpar
February 8, 2021 11:09 am

OK, someone tell me… why is Sweden (or, for that matter, Canada) WORRIED about “Global Warming”?

Seems to me they would like a bit of warming. Here in frigid Chicago, I’m looking forward to the promises that Michael Mann has made.

fretslider
February 8, 2021 11:10 am

You don’t have to be mad to be a post-modern climate scientist, but it really does help.

Sara
February 8, 2021 11:18 am

I’m constantly amazed at the idiotic arrogance and ignorance of the people who want to do these things. They need professional help with their problem, so that they can find a better way to deal with their need to control things that are out of their control.

I’d have more respect if they’d work on a DEW-type system for places located next to active volcanoes. Oh, wait – almost forgot about Kilauea. 🙂 My bad.

George Carlin was correct when he said “The planet is fine. The PEOPLE are effed!!”

JOHN T. SHEA
February 8, 2021 11:18 am

Life imitates art? Specifically a US TV series and Korean movie based on a French comic book? So, when are they going to start building the mile-long train?

paranoid goy
February 8, 2021 11:22 am

Guys, some self-promotion here: To keep the post short, I have a serious(ish) theory on this sun-dimming nonsense. I am too old for science fiction dreams, but this is the only explanation I can find.
https://greenpets.co.za/index.php/en/paranoid-goy/213-planet-x
P.S. This was written more than a year before those famous four fracking wells managed to break even…. the rest? We wait.

