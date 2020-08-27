ABC: Why are there No Large Scale Geo-engineering Experiments?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Climate scientists are frustrated that nobody is attempting large scale geo-engineering experiments, despite admitting that a successful attempt to geo-engineer the global climate could trigger a nuclear war.
Saviour or scientific hubris? Geoengineering the planet to counter climate change
Antony Funnell
The eruption of Mt Pinatubo changed everything.
As the top of the mountain disintegrated, a dense plume of ash and gas surged 35 kilometres into the air.
The resulting cloud of sulphur-dioxide and muck covered the Philippines and soon began spreading.
It was 1991, and by some estimates more than five cubic kilometres of volcanic material was pumped into the stratosphere, including around 10 billion tonnes of sulphur.
Local weather patterns were temporarily altered, and the temperature of the planet dipped by 0.5 degrees Celsius over the next two years.
By 2010 a large number of “geoengineering” experiments were under consideration — but now major experimentation appears to have stalled.
Climatologist Alan Robock of Rutgers University says people started asking ‘What’s the worst thing that could happen?‘
“The answer was global nuclear war,” he tells ABC RN’s Future Tense.
“Because if one country did something that they thought would help them and it was harmful to another country, they might be quite upset.”
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-27/geoengineering-controversial-science-to-combat-climate-change/12588828
While climate scientists were busy getting excited by the impact Mount Pinatubo had on global temperature, other scientists noticed another, far more sinister impact of the eruption.
Estimating global agricultural effects of geoengineering using volcanic eruptions
Published: 08 August 2018
Jonathan Proctor, Solomon Hsiang, Jennifer Burney, Marshall Burke & Wolfram Schlenker
Nature (2018)
Solar radiation management is increasingly considered to be an option for managing global temperatures, yet the economic effects of ameliorating climatic changes by scattering sunlight back to space remain largely unknown. Although solar radiation management may increase crop yields by reducing heat stress, the effects of concomitant changes in available sunlight have never been empirically estimated. Here we use the volcanic eruptions that inspired modern solar radiation management proposals as natural experiments to provide the first estimates, to our knowledge, of how the stratospheric sulfate aerosols created by the eruptions of El Chichón and Mount Pinatubo altered the quantity and quality of global sunlight, and how these changes in sunlight affected global crop yields. We find that the sunlight-mediated effect of stratospheric sulfate aerosols on yields is negative for both C4 (maize) and C3 (soy, rice and wheat) crops. Applying our yield model to a solar radiation management scenario based on stratospheric sulfate aerosols, we find that projected mid-twenty-first century damages due to scattering sunlight caused by solar radiation management are roughly equal in magnitude to benefits from cooling. This suggests that solar radiation management—if deployed using stratospheric sulfate aerosols similar to those emitted by the volcanic eruptions it seeks to mimic—would, on net, attenuate little of the global agricultural damage from climate change. Our approach could be extended to study the effects of solar radiation management on other global systems, such as human health or ecosystem function.Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-018-0417-3
Turns out plants need sunlight. Reflecting sunlight back into space instead of letting it reach the leaves of plants is bad for plant growth.
16 thoughts on “ABC: Why are there No Large Scale Geo-engineering Experiments?”
The Law of Unintended Consequences. And because the consequences will likely show up under someone else’s watch, politicians cannot fathom it.
“While climate scientists were busy getting excited by the impact Mount Pinatubo had on global temperature, other scientists noticed another, far more sinister impact of the eruption.”
s/b: “While climate scientists were busy getting excited by the impact Mount Pinatubo had on global temperature, ACTUAL scientists noticed another, far more sinister impact of the eruption.
fixed it for you….
Calls for Geo-engineering are just another rent-seeking scheme. Who doesn’t love spending OPM?
Why are people who are convinced every impact of humans on the Earth is negative, also the ones asking humans to try even harder to have an impact on climate? Are we running out of reason and logic or is it just that the people who are totally out to lunch are the loudest voices?
Andy, said, “…or is it just that the people who are totally out to lunch are the loudest voices?”
Bingo!
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Bob
No need to “experiment” their been geoengineering for decades. Being able to make it rain or create drought is a great economic tool.
” Environmental modification techniques have been available to the US military for more than half a century”
https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-the-us-military-own-the-weather-weaponizing-the-weather-as-an-instrument-of-modern-warfare/5608728
So the Russians are not particularly fussed about having more snow and ice, and they have nukes.
Our addition of CO2, while unintentional has caused greening of the planet. The planet called, and said we don’t need to do any more geoengineering other than adding more CO2, thanks.
There was an experiment in 1962 in the Pacific which instantly reversed rise in the PDO
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/Starfish.htm
Since the two NASA links are not working, some of details can be found here:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Starfish_Prime
Funny, I thought you needed a falsifiable theory in order to design an experiment. I also thought you needed to prove the theory repeatedly before you got down to engineering.
It turns out that we don’t need any of that if we give up all property and prosperity and just starve 90% of the world population. Presumably the 10% or so remaining wouldn’t really care much about theory.
Which scientists were those, again?
Hi Vuk
A while ago you published a chart over lapping SC 24 as it is bottoming, with the bottom of SC 23.
I looked good.
Can you update it?
TKS
Bob
Ooops
Meant
It looked good
I have no idea why these people who want to change the world don’t do something useful and first test their ideas by altering the climate of either Venus or Mars
“ABC: Why are there No Large Scale Geo-engineering Experiments?”
Because that would be really really stupid!!!!!
” attenuate little of the global agricultural damage from climate change.”
What global agricultural damage from climate change. For the past 20 years we have seen continual global record harvests of C3 and C4. We have yet to see *any* indication of any kind of downward trend in harvests.
Do these scientists *ever* look at actual harvest totals? Or do they just take it as truth when the climate alarmists say we are seeing continued crop damage?