ABC: Why are there No Large Scale Geo-engineering Experiments?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate scientists are frustrated that nobody is attempting large scale geo-engineering experiments, despite admitting that a successful attempt to geo-engineer the global climate could trigger a nuclear war.

Saviour or scientific hubris? Geoengineering the planet to counter climate change

ABC Radio National /

By Antony Funnell for Future Tense

The eruption of Mt Pinatubo changed everything.

As the top of the mountain disintegrated, a dense plume of ash and gas surged 35 kilometres into the air.

The resulting cloud of sulphur-dioxide and muck covered the Philippines and soon began spreading.

It was 1991, and by some estimates more than five cubic kilometres of volcanic material was pumped into the stratosphere, including around 10 billion tonnes of sulphur.

Local weather patterns were temporarily altered, and the temperature of the planet dipped by 0.5 degrees Celsius over the next two years.

By 2010 a large number of “geoengineering” experiments were under consideration — but now major experimentation appears to have stalled.

Climatologist Alan Robock of Rutgers University says people started asking ‘What’s the worst thing that could happen?‘

“The answer was global nuclear war,” he tells ABC RN’s Future Tense.

“Because if one country did something that they thought would help them and it was harmful to another country, they might be quite upset.”

