And so it begins: UK Government mulls emergency measures that would enable networks to switch off your electricity without warning or compensation

24 mins ago
Charles Rotter
2 Comments

From The GWPF

The Government is considering giving energy networks the power to switch off a household’s energy supply without warning or compensation for those affected. 

A series of ‘modifications’ to the Smart Energy Code have been proposed by officials and look set to pass into law by next spring. 

These include giving networks the right to decide when they consider the grid to be in a state of ’emergency’ and the power to switch off high usage electrical devices  such as electric vehicle chargers and central heating systems in British homes. 

Under the plans all homes would need to have a third generation smart meter installed, to include a function that allows meters in the home to receive and carry out orders made by the energy networks.   

This would dramatically alter the role of smart meters, which are currently capable  only of sending data on energy use to energy networks.  

If passed unchallenged, these ‘modifications’ to the law would mean that electric vehicle owners could plug in at the end of the day and wake up without sufficient charge to travel the next morning. 

Similarly, central heating systems could be turned off in homes across a whole area if too many electric vehicles are plugged in to charge at once, for example. 

Currently, consumers are entitled to compensation if their power supply is cut off, but under these plans, this recompense would likely be scrapped. 

There is also a question mark over whether to force households to install the new smart meters, or make it an opt in or opt out scheme. 

When energy networks are allowed to declare an ’emergency’, triggering their right to switch off private domestic energy devices, is also so far undefined. 

Full article here

Ron Long
February 8, 2021 6:11 am

What? Why don’t they just modernize their electric energy generation capabilities? You know, like nuclear and gas turbines? Because they are committed to the New Green Weenie deal, and value virtue signaling over reality? What a sorry mess. Wait again—if the smart meter sees you charging your electric car they shut off your neighbors electric-controlled central heating?

1
Reply
Giordano Milton
February 8, 2021 6:21 am

—Eat gruel and bugs
—shiver in the cold
—sit in the dark
—wear penitent robes
—remember to carry your whip for self flagellation, and wear masks as a sign of obedience (an obedience amulet)

Obey and Conform!

Didn’t they make a movie about this. called “They Live”?

0
Reply
