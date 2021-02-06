US Customs: China Flooded the USA with Counterfeit Covid Tests and Masks in 2020

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Epoch Times; According to the US Government CBP Trade and Travel report, 51% of the counterfeit or substandard Covid-19 test kits, masks and drugs seized by US Customs in FY2020 originated in China.

… Responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic COVID-19 CBP saw a decrease in trade volume in FY2020 as a result of the COVID-10 pandemic, with entry summary volume decreasing by 8 percent when compared to data from FY2019. The largest decreases occurred in the third quarter of the fiscal year, during the months of April through June, where entry summary volume decreased nearly 20 percent. In FY2020, CBP also seized a large number of counterfeit, unapproved or otherwise substandard COVID-19 related products that threatened the health and safety of American consumers. These seizures included 177,356 Food and Drug Administration-prohibited COVID-19 test kits in 378 incidents; 12,706,390 counterfeit face masks in 352 incidents, an 38,098 Food and Drug Administration prohibited chloroquine tablets in 221 incidents. Over half these seizures, 53 percent, occurred in the express consignment environment; 24 percent were discovered in incoming mail, and roughly 51 percent originated in China. CBP also collaborated with partner government agencies to expedite medical supplies and personal protective equipment through the customs clearance process, while working to identify and intercept fraudulent, unapproved or otherwise substandard material. … Read more: https://www.cbp.gov/sites/default/files/assets/documents/2021-Feb/CBP-FY2020-Trade-and-Travel-Report.pdf (page 8-9)

The Chinese Communists; First they lied about the severity of the disease and allowed it to spread, with their pointless coverups and obstructionism, then they followed up by apparently turning a blind eye while Chinese criminals profiteer off people’s fear and misery, by selling Americans fake Covid products.

