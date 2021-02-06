12047394 - chinese golden dragon statue with sunset
Coronavirus

US Customs: China Flooded the USA with Counterfeit Covid Tests and Masks in 2020

57 mins ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Epoch Times; According to the US Government CBP Trade and Travel report, 51% of the counterfeit or substandard Covid-19 test kits, masks and drugs seized by US Customs in FY2020 originated in China.

Responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19

CBP saw a decrease in trade volume in FY2020 as a result of the COVID-10 pandemic, with entry summary volume decreasing by 8 percent when compared to data from FY2019. The largest decreases occurred in the third quarter of the fiscal year, during the months of April through June, where entry summary volume decreased nearly 20 percent. In FY2020, CBP also seized a large number of counterfeit, unapproved or otherwise substandard COVID-19 related products that threatened the health and safety of American consumers. These seizures included 177,356 Food and Drug Administration-prohibited COVID-19 test kits in 378 incidents; 12,706,390 counterfeit face masks in 352 incidents, an 38,098 Food and Drug Administration prohibited chloroquine tablets in 221 incidents. Over half these seizures, 53 percent, occurred in the express consignment environment; 24 percent were discovered in incoming mail, and roughly 51 percent originated in China. CBP also collaborated with partner government agencies to expedite medical supplies and personal protective equipment through the customs clearance process, while working to identify and intercept fraudulent, unapproved or otherwise substandard material.

Read more: https://www.cbp.gov/sites/default/files/assets/documents/2021-Feb/CBP-FY2020-Trade-and-Travel-Report.pdf (page 8-9)

The Chinese Communists; First they lied about the severity of the disease and allowed it to spread, with their pointless coverups and obstructionism, then they followed up by apparently turning a blind eye while Chinese criminals profiteer off people’s fear and misery, by selling Americans fake Covid products.

Tom Halla
February 6, 2021 10:09 am

Given it is sourced from the Epoch Times, which is controlled by Falun Gong, I would want to see a second source on this. They are quite opposed to the PRC, but that has lead them to embrace rather doubtful stories.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 6, 2021 10:26 am

There is no place in the world for morality according to the CCP.

Len Werner
February 6, 2021 10:21 am

If the virus is fake–what’s the issue with fake products to combat it? (See the interview that Dr. Thomas Cowan did with John Rappaport, would be interesting if he could be proven wrong.)

https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-tom-cowan-w-jon-rappoport-sars-cov-2-has-never-been-isolated-is-only-an-imaginary-or-theoretical-virus-and-therefore-no-test-can-detect-it/

Some obvious questions have to be asked though–if a cheap mask can’t possibly stop passage of a 0.1 micron virus going around it in all the gaps produced by the way it’s worn, or through the 0.1 mm skin pores (1,000 times the size of the virus) it can’t possibly seal against–what’s a counterfeit mask? If Chloroquine works–why is it prohibited? If even the inventor of the PCR test says it’s not valid for this purpose, how can the test kits threaten lives of Americans? If people are not dying of Covid-19, but dying only ‘covid related’–what lives are threatened as long as ‘covid related’ is not defined?

Is this not just another article trying to praise the clothes on a naked emperor?

RelPerm
February 6, 2021 10:31 am

“US Customs: China Flooded the USA with Counterfeit Covid Tests and Masks in 2020”, “…and roughly 51 percent originated in China.”
Our blessed new leader Biden will take this news and declare, “how long until we get that up to 100 percent?”

Scissor
Reply to  RelPerm
February 6, 2021 10:36 am

Why not 110% or more?

ResourceGuy
February 6, 2021 10:32 am

What discount factor should we use for China car battery capacities?

ResourceGuy
February 6, 2021 10:39 am

Who knew that the labor union stonewalls with Dems decades ago would lead to the transfer of almost all mfg capacity to China and this “take what we send you” world. The next round will be EVs and most renewables.

saveenergy
February 6, 2021 10:50 am

criminals profiteer off people’s fear and misery, by selling Americans fake Covid products.”

Why not ?
American companies have been selling fake food products to Americans & around the world for years !

willing sellers to willing buyers trade that makes perfect capitalism.
Caveat emptor
= Let the buyer beware

