Claim: Aussie PM Edging Towards a 2050 Carbon Pledge

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Surprise! When Aussies re-elected conservative PM Scott Morrison in the last national election, we thought we were rejecting the hardline climate madness of the Labor opposition party. Turns out we were mistaken.

Morrison eyeing more ambitious climate target of net zero by 2050

By David Crowe
February 1, 2021 — 7.16pm

A more ambitious climate change target will be part of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s agenda for the year ahead after he expressed his hope to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, a goal that divides government MPs.

Mr Morrison signalled his hope to set the target as government policy before the next election, after months of internal Coalition debate and a rebuff from global leaders in December because he would not make the pledge.

“Our goal is to reach net zero emissions as soon as possible, and preferably by 2050,” he said.

Mr Morrison said this would depend on science and technology, such as driving down the cost of clean energy from hydrogen, rather than a “tax” in the form of a price on carbon.

Asked on Monday whether he could commit to net zero by 2050 in time for the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow in November, Mr Morrison said the answer depended on the science and technology.

“When I can tell you how we get there, that’s when I’ll tell you when we’re going to get there,” he said.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/morrison-eyeing-more-ambitious-climate-target-of-net-zero-by-2050-20210201-p56yj3.html

It is possible Scott Morrison, who famously brought a lump of coal to parliament, is just playing for time, trying to delay real action until Americans tire of Job Killer Joe and his magic pen.

But words have consequences. If Scott Morrison doesn’t try to find at least a little backbone on this issue, it seems likely Australia could be rushed into a raft of economically destructive climate actions, just when the economy is starting to show a few signs of recovery from the Covid lockdowns.

Phillip Bratby
February 2, 2021 10:39 pm

You cannot trust 97% of politicians.

gringojay
February 2, 2021 10:48 pm

That Australian pledge is looking doable ever since China backed away from buying significant energy intensive commodities from there. Then, all that’s needed to close down those unmarketable production streams currently sustained with fossil fuels would be something we voters in America call an Executive Order from dear leader.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  gringojay
February 2, 2021 11:06 pm

Coal exports from Australia are strong, surprisingly. I suspect the Chinese might be buying it using front companies and smuggling it. Or perhaps the Chinese have displaced other purchasers, and they are coming to Australia to make up the shortfall. Either way its not causing a problem, so far.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-01-15/newcastle-coal-exports-continue-to-new-markets-amid-china-ban/13060130

Andrew C
February 2, 2021 11:01 pm

So hard for govts like Australia and maybe others to take the different path. Peer pressure, trade sanctions etc. now that Trumps gone it’s looking bleak

Tom
February 2, 2021 11:02 pm

You’ll be a pariah in the international community if you don’t pledge something. 2050 sounds about right. By 2035 climate hysteria will have settled down.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Tom
February 2, 2021 11:11 pm

Australia are already international pariahs, we’re major coal exporters.

Tony M
February 2, 2021 11:10 pm

Enthusiasm for expensive fossil fuels and nuclear may be popular here, but they are not popular in Australia. Politicians are all about getting elected, and with one exception (Tony Abbott) Australian ploiticians tend to be pragmatic rather than ideological.

Being an international pariah: one of the few rich countries not to sign up to carbon neutrality by 2050, doesn’t suit Morrison, as climate “skeptics” are a rapidly shrinking minority.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Tony M
February 2, 2021 11:17 pm

Pretty sure the media said something about skeptics being a shrinking minority in Australia, before Labor got annihilated after running on a hardline climate platform.

