Climate Economics Climate Lawsuits

Biden Cabinet Nominee Open to New Taxes to Pay for “Climate Agenda”

6 mins ago
Charles Rotter
No Comments

From Goverment Accountability & Oversight

Biden Cabinet Nominee Open to New Taxes to Pay for “Climate Agenda” — as Gov., Sued Energy Cos. to Obtain “Sustainable Funding Stream” Because Legislature Refused

WEBEDITOR GAO

GAO and ClimateLitigationWatch readers are familiar with the effort by the State of Rhode Island to sue energy companies in state court for causing climate change, hoping to cash in after the administration concluded that the State’s “Assembly [had] very conservative leadership — don’t care about env’t”, leaving the Governor “looking for sustainable funding stream”.

So it should be no surprise that at her confirmation hearing to serve as Pres. Biden’s Secretary of Commerce Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo continued the line that the “climate” agenda spending ambitions cost a lot of money, “We need funds”, and someone’s just going to have to suck it up and hand over their money to pay for them.

“We need funds”. — Commerce Sec. Nominee Gina Raimondo

According to two contemporaneous sets of notes from a meeting at (natch) the Rockefeller mansion — one set handwritten by a Rocky Mountain Institute aide, another by a rep from Tom Steyer’s energy Foundation — Raimondo’s own Cabinet aide, Department of Environmental Management chief Janet Coit, laid out that that meant suing “in state court” for “priority — sustainable funding stream”.

So dig deep, they’ve got a spending agenda. And you’re just the folks to pay for it.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Climate Economics

Biden policies already creating job losses, energy costs will skyrocket

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

Job Killer Joe’s Climate Team Promises to Replace the Fossil Fuel Jobs they “Sacrifice”

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics

Adaptation is more profitable than mitigation

2 days ago
Andy May
Climate Economics

Study examines how clean air act affects municipal bond market

6 days ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate Economics Climate Lawsuits

Biden Cabinet Nominee Open to New Taxes to Pay for “Climate Agenda”

6 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Guardian: “The Trump years may well have been the death rattle of influential [climate] denialism”

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Change Debate

Interview: Climate Change – A Different Perspective with Judith Curry

8 hours ago
Charles Rotter
carbon tax

EU Carbon Border Levy: A Recipe for Failure

12 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: