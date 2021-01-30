Climate Politics

Guardian: “The Trump years may well have been the death rattle of influential [climate] denialism”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the Guardian, despite “unease among some unions” about destroyed jobs, Biden’s transformative first week will set the course for America’s future. But nobody has a coherent explanation for how Biden will make it all work.

Dizzying pace of Biden’s climate action sounds death knell for era of denialism

Oliver Milman @olliemilman
Sat 30 Jan 2021 18.30 AEDT

The vision laid out in the actions signed by Biden on Wednesday, however, was transformative. A pathway for oil and gas drilling to be banned from public lands. A third of America’s land and ocean protected. The government ditching the combustion engine from its entire vehicle fleet, offering up a future where battery-powered trucks deliver America’s mail and electric tanks are operated by the US military.Biden signals radical shift from Trump era with executive orders on climate change

Biden may eschew the politically contentious framing of the Green New Deal but there was even an echo of the original New Deal with his plan for a civilian climate corps to restore public lands and waterways. “The whole approach is classic Biden; working-class values, putting people to work,” said Tim Profeta, an environmental policy expert at Duke University.

“It truly is a new day for climate action,” said Carol Browner, former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Bill Clinton. “President Joe Biden is taking unprecedented actions and sending an unmistakable message to the world that the United States is back and serious about tackling the climate crisis.

Biden is yanking every possible governmental lever, it seems, to lower emissions but is also cognizant of attacks from Republicans, and unease among some unions, that ditching projects such as the Keystone XL oil pipeline will kill jobs. Battle lines have already formed – Republicans are trying to prevent any halt to drilling, with Greg Abbott, the Texas governor, vowing to “protect the oil and gas industry from any type of hostile attack launched from Washington DC”.

There will probably be bipartisan agreement in certain areas, such as tax breaks for wind and solar and upgrades to ageing infrastructure that is being increasingly battered by floods, storms and wildfires. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate leader, is confident some climate spending can sneak into overall budget bills. Biden could do more unilaterally if he declared a state of emergency over climate, Schumer has suggested. “Trump used this emergency for a stupid wall, which wasn’t an emergency. But if there ever was an emergency, climate is one,” the New York senator said last week.

The Trump years may well have been the death rattle of influential denialism. The American public’s concern over the climate crisis is at record levels, with even a majority of Republican voters supporting government intervention in the wake of a year of unprecedented wildfires and hurricanes that cost hundreds of lives and tens of billions of dollars. The question is now whether the US is able to change quickly enough to avert further disaster, rather than if it will change at all.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jan/30/joe-biden-climate-change-action

So far Biden’s plan appears to be to kill the fossil fuel industry, which generates massive tax revenues without government help, and replace it with a renewable industry whose representatives always have their hands out for government cash.

What is the plan when Biden burns through the two trillion dollars stimulus, and renewable energy corporatists still want more money? Does anyone seriously believe two trillion will be enough to pump prime the renewable economy? After all, the Obama one trillion dollar green stimulus disappeared without trace, other than a scary increase in the USA’s national debt. Why would Biden’s two trillion dollar stimulus be any different?

One inescapable fact is green energy costs more than fossil fuel. Renewables will always be expensive – the materials input to build and maintain a renewable installation is orders of magnitude greater than an equivalent fossil fuel installation. Another way to look at it, if renewables didn’t cost more, proponents wouldn’t have to keep demanding government handouts.

Somehow that additional cost will have to be borne by ordinary Americans, either through higher taxes, higher costs, a weaker economy, or passing the debt on to the grandkids, through increased government borrowing.

When I say Biden has no plan to make it all work, its the money I’m talking about. Even the USA cannot borrow money indefinitely, to fund the Democrat’s bright green impossibilities – especially after they crash government revenues by wrecking tax paying fossil fuel industries.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kevin kilty
January 30, 2021 6:06 pm

I would guess the banishing of the ICE vehicle from the Federal fleet of cars to be the early point where the wheels come off this fantasy. Ought to be a total mess — cars that “No Va” when its cold, no heaters, no AC, inadequate charging capacity; chargers shut off when the grid begins to creak, etc.

5
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Kevin kilty
January 30, 2021 6:11 pm

I think this fantasy will crash well before any meaningful number of BEVs reach service.

2
Reply
fred250
Reply to  Kevin kilty
January 30, 2021 6:25 pm

I would love to see how long a heavy bulletproof President’s car lasts running on batteries.

3
Reply
Mike
January 30, 2021 6:14 pm

Ha ha. Think again Guardian. we’re just getting started..

3
Reply
Russell Cook
Reply to  Mike
January 30, 2021 6:39 pm

The American public’s concern over the climate crisis is at record levels, with even a majority of Republican voters supporting government intervention…”

Well, when a reporter doesn’t get out to talk to actual American people at all, and when a reporter believes the drivel that flows out of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication while seeking out no other corroborating info, this is the natural result.

3
Reply
Serge Wright
January 30, 2021 6:24 pm

“The question is now whether the US is able to change quickly enough to avert further disaster, rather than if it will change at all”

This sentence epitomizes the absurdity of the climate alarmist beliefs. All of the increase in emissions has been coming from the developing world for the past 40 years and the USA has already been steadily decreasing emissions for 20 years due to the gas revolution. All this policy does is to fast track the exodus of US industry to a developing country that will have more reliance of higher emissions energy, driving up emissions faster.

2
Reply
fred250
January 30, 2021 6:26 pm

“But nobody has a coherent explanation for how Biden will make it all work.”

.

ESPECIALLY not Biden and his minders.

Coherent thought, is a thing of his past. (if ever)

2
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
January 30, 2021 6:28 pm

Sock puppets don’t really have any power.
Prime example : Biden.
But he will take the blame …..

1
Reply
Leo Smith
January 30, 2021 6:32 pm

Usual virtual signalling LeftyBollocks™. Nothing will change until we get a three day blackout somewhere in the world. And then Questions Will Be Asked.

And after a huge propaganda war, it will become apparent to hoi polloi that in fact we need nuclear power after all.

1
Reply
observa
January 30, 2021 6:32 pm

“The American public’s concern over the climate crisis is at record levels

Like the old Soviet tell Moscow what they want to hear and carry on with business as usual-
Average New Vehicle Sales Price Tops $40,000 For First Time Ever (musclecarsandtrucks.com)

0
Reply
rickk
January 30, 2021 6:40 pm

Biden’s handlers installed a national very pro-union labor relations guy – so despite 11k O&G jobs vaporizing, the thought is this new guy is going to make nice with lots of the other unions getting them much sweeter ‘positions’ to negotiate from…so the thinking goes

0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
January 30, 2021 6:56 pm

“…It truly is a new day for climate action,” said Carol Browner, former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Bill Clinton. “President Joe Biden is taking unprecedented actions and sending an unmistakable message to the world that the United States is back and serious about tackling the climate crisis.”…”

Ms. Browner should be one to talk. She was one of the signatories of a letter sent to Facebook to silence skeptics on that social media site. Such actions demonstrate (at least to me) that deep down they know that there are scientific problems with the CAGW narrative. Browner and her ilk need to keep it all hush-hush if this whole narrative is to be kept from collapsing on the foundation of bad science on which it is built.

The Guardian’s editorial staff probably know that as well. That is why they keep posting stories like this. The longer this goes on, the more uneasy they get.

Facebook Must Stop the Spread of Climate Misinformation | Climate Power 2020

1
Reply
Felix
January 30, 2021 7:10 pm

That’s what I’ve believed all along — the Green Raw Deal is impossible. There simply are not enough resources to even come close to fulfilling any of its tasks. All the money in the printing room cannot hire non-existent workers, dig up and process non-existent ores, or produce non-existent inventions. All current technology is not up to the task, and some of them are physical impossibilities no matter what politicians demand.

It’s not to say trying to implement any part of the Green Raw Deal won’t do a lot of damage. But that too is self-limiting. All of its elements are so far removed from reality that even the first baby steps will do more damage to the economy than voters will accept. The 2022 elections will be an eye opener to the Green Raw Dealers, although they will be as blind as always.

0
Reply
DMA
January 30, 2021 7:18 pm

“When I say Biden has no plan to make it all work, its the money I’m talking about.”
If he had the unlimited money he pretends to he could not “make it work” if he thinks it is about controlling the weather.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

Biden Senior Director for Environmental Justice Blames “Systemic Racism” for Climate Change

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Coal COP conferences

Climate Warrior John Kerry Notices China’s Global Coal Funding Spree

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics natural gas petroleum

Biden Suspends Federal Oil and Gas Permits, Because Climate Change

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Opinion

Dr Fauci, Covid, weather, and climate

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate Politics

Guardian: “The Trump years may well have been the death rattle of influential [climate] denialism”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Change Debate

Interview: Climate Change – A Different Perspective with Judith Curry

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
carbon tax

EU Carbon Border Levy: A Recipe for Failure

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Could Recent U.S. Warming Trends be Largely Spurious?

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: