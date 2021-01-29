Vaccine in vial with syringe
Coronavirus

Vaccine Wars: EU Demands Seizure of Covid Vaccines Made in Britain

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Following the recently announced failure of French vaccine trials, the EU appears to have panicked, and is attempting to seize vaccines made under contract for the UK. They are even demanding vaccines physically manufactured in Britain be sent to Europe. The UK contract was reportedly signed three months before the EU contract.

EU Bureaucrats Try to Seize UK-Made Vaccines After Covid Failures

VICTORIA FRIEDMAN
28 Jan 2021

The European Union, which failed to secure early production of coronavirus vaccines, is demanding that UK-made AstraZeneca doses produced for Britons be sent to Europe instead.

Earlier this week, the European Commission threatened to halt the export of vaccines made in Europe produced under a UK contract, after both drugs companies Pfizer and AstraZeneca revealed a delay in delivery to the EU market due to production problems in Belgium.

While Eurocrats sought to blame AstraZeneca and alleged that it was favouring the UK as a customer, the company’s CEO revealed that the UK had a contract in place three months before the bloc, and implied Brussels bureaucracy was to blame for the lack of progress with successful vaccine production.

Now, in order to make up for the bloc’s shortfall, the EU is demanding that not only are exports of the drugs forbidden but that millions of vaccines made in the UK by the joint British AstraZeneca-Oxford venture — under the British government’s contract, meant for Britons — be sent to Europe, according to The Telegraph.

The Eurocrat said: “Not being able to ensure manufacturing capacity is against the letter and the spirit of our agreement. We reject the logic of ‘first come, first served’. That may work at the neighbourhood butchers, but not in contracts. And not in our advanced purchase agreements.”

Peter Liese, of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said: “We have to show our weapons… we need to tell other companies in the world, if you treat the Europeans as second class you will suffer for this.”

Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/01/28/eu-bureaucrats-try-to-seize-uk-made-vaccines-after-covid-failures/

Thanks to President Trump, the US is unlikely to be directly impacted by this geopolitical ugliness. A priority of President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed was that US vaccines be manufactured in the USA.

JeffC
January 29, 2021 2:08 am

They’re an evil spiteful bunch and I’m so glad we are out if the EU. Totally incompetent.

Reply
Derg
Reply to  JeffC
January 29, 2021 2:29 am

We shall see if you really are out. The Germans know who is in charge 😉

Reply
Archer
Reply to  Derg
January 29, 2021 2:59 am

France?

Reply
Writing Observer
January 29, 2021 2:08 am

Well, yes, #45 (The Donald) mandated that vaccines be manufactured in the US. #0 (Faux Joe) probably can’t change that one to Red China, much as he would like to.

But where those vaccines are sent – now, that is something he and his handlers have already discussed. Once the Blue States have been issued three or four times the amount needed (to offset the wastage as they let most of the doses rot in warehouses), the rest are likely to be sent out of the country.

Reply
Eric Vieira
Reply to  Writing Observer
January 29, 2021 2:19 am

They may have a “better” use: they heat the unused doses up so that the mRNA is no longer encapsulated, thus highly toxic, and then distribute it to the red states for vaccinations…

Reply
Oldseadog
Reply to  Eric Vieira
January 29, 2021 2:41 am

Eric, that comment is unacceptable.

Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
January 29, 2021 2:39 am

Tut tut. This reads like an item in the UK lying-toad tabloid press who badger everything EU-ish. Even now that the UK has left; you wonder if they are short of other peoples to hate.

The EU is annoyed that Astra Zenica can’t deliver fully on their contractual commitments. AZ claims production or logistical problems, which is likely true. But the fact is that the shortfall has mucked up
the vaccination operation, in particular in e.g. Spain. So they asked if some additional supplies can
be sourced from the UK production lines. If that is not on the cards then they want to switch to the
Pfizer vaccine, which is produced in Belgium, that is in the EU itself. It is called ‘taking back control’.

Reply
Ian Magness
January 29, 2021 2:42 am

Would the last Remainer and Brexit-blocker in the U.K. please turn the lights out before you leave for the EU paradise, hanging your head in shame.

Reply
Peta of Newark
January 29, 2021 2:49 am

My ravings have not garnered much traction – they surely will.The reluctance in part is due to exactly what I’m raving about (Magical Thinking) but especially also that the implications are simply soooo massive.

Quote:””the EU appears to have panicked“”
Question:””Is there anywhere in the contemporary Western World that is not in a state of panic? (About the food they eat, weather & climate, Ozone, inside or outside of ‘holes’, diesel cars, what sex they are today etc etc etc)
Nice example:“”Covid: Two fined £10,000 over Leeds snowball fight“”
People are being criminalised and punitively over-fined for trying to save their own mental & physical health and sanity – and that of others.

While The Police in Leeds, in a feat of gargantuan & grotesque mendacity assert that they ‘Take No Pleasure‘ in handing out these fines.
That they even use that word means EXACTLY the opposite

Just as demented Joe talks about ‘sacrificing jobs’
Surely, ‘sacrifice’ comes from ‘sacred’ = religiosity, belief and faith in fantastical & imaginary things which, by definition, are unprovable.
Joe is pushing virgins, 10’s of thousands at a time, into a volcano in the hope of Fixing The Weather, when no-one has yet really asserted wtf is wrong with it in the first place.

Yes there are or will be Good Jobs, as the folks tasked with rounding up the virgins will find and have, but then what?

Remind me, who is Paul Ehrlich

Last edited 14 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Peta of Newark
January 29, 2021 2:57 am

a doubleplusgood neomalthusian doomspeaker from Western Oceania with much duckspeak. Can we name Airstrip One something else as we no longer want planes on our airstrip. There is a challenge for Ingsoc

0
Derek C
January 29, 2021 2:55 am

I generally like your posts but I think you have missed point here. The EU want the vaccines made in Britain to be given to them. And against our contract with the companies, It is straight imperialism, driven by envy. They don’t want Britain to look good so soon after Brexit.

But we have got vaccines in production here, and will have more.

Reply
