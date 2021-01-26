Climate Models

Meet The Team Shaking Up Climate Models

From Yahoo News, via the Christian Science Monitor

A new team tries a new approach to Climate Modeling using AI and machine learning. Time will tell if a positive effort or extremely complicated exercise in curve fitting. Their goal is regional scale predictive models useful for planning. Few admit publicly that these do not exist today despite thousands of “studies” using downscaled GCM’s.

“There are some things where there are very robust results and other things where those results are not so robust,” says Gavin Schmidt, who heads NASA’s respected climate modeling program at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies. But the variances push skeptics to dismiss the whole field.

“There’s enough stuff out there that people can sort of cherry-pick to support their preconceptions,” says Dr. Hausfather. “Climate skeptics … were arguing that climate models always predict too much warming.” After studying models done in the past 50 years, Dr. Hausfather says, “it turns out they did remarkably well.”

But climate modelers acknowledge accuracy must improve in order to plot a way through the climate crisis. Now, a team of climatologists, oceanographers, and computer scientists on the East and West U.S. coasts have launched a bold race to do just that.

They have gathered some of the brightest experts from around the world to start to build a new, modern climate model. They hope to corral the vast flow of data from sensors in space, on land, and in the ocean, and enlist “machine learning,” a kind of artificial intelligence, to bring their model alive and provide new insight into what many believe is the most pressing threat facing the planet.

Their goal is accurate climate predictions that can tell local policymakers, builders, and planners what changes to expect by when, with the kind of numerical likelihood that weather forecasters now use to describe, say, a 70% chance of rain.

Tapio Schneider, a German-born climatologist at the California Institute of Technology and Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, leads the effort.

“We don’t have good information for planning,” Dr. Schneider told a gathering of scientists in 2019. Models cannot tell New York City how high to build sea walls, or California how much to spend to protect its vast water infrastructure.

They simply vary too much. For example, in 2015 in Paris, 196 countries agreed there will be alarming consequences if the planet warms by 2 degrees Celsius, measured from the industrial age. But when will we get there? Of 29 leading climate models, the answer ranges from 20 to 40 more years – almost the difference of a human generation – under current levels of emissions. That range is too wide to set timetables for action, which will require sweeping new infrastructure, everything from replacing fossil fuels to switching to electric vehicles to elevating homes.

“It’s important to come up with better predictions, and come up with them fast,” Dr. Schneider says.

This is funny

And it threatens to ruffle feathers in the climate science world, especially at the established modeling centers, like Dr. Schmidt’s NASA group at Goddard. “I think they have oversold what they can do,” Dr. Schmidt says. Is a new model needed? “They would say yes. I would probably say no.”

Apparently a quite modest group.

The other distinguishing feature, Dr. Marshall notes, is those working on it. “The model is actually less important than the team of scientists that you have around it,” he contends. In fact, the 60 to 70 researchers and programmers in the CliMA group represent a veritable United Nations.

Somebody put a map on the wall at the CliMA house, a converted provost’s home at Caltech, and asked everyone to pinpoint their homes. “There were a lot of needles,” Dr. Schneider says.

Here’s the AI part

A climate model that “learns”

CliMA decided on an innovative approach, to harness machine learning. Satellite and sensor information is freely available – much of it for weather forecasters. Dr. Schneider envisions “training” their model with the last three decades of data, and then routinely feeding it the latest updates. The model itself could “learn” from the data and calibrate its performance with formulas refined by AI, even as the climate changes.

Other issues discussed are the reasons for choosing to program in Julia. To read the rest go to the full article here.

HT/Clyde Spencer

TallDave
January 26, 2021 6:05 am

“is a new model needed?” of course not, since 1988 the models have been perfectly accurate and no updates or improvements have ever been needed — or indeed possible

we don’t even need to measure temperature anymore, we just look at the predictions from 1988 to see what it is now

this is why GISS was disbanded for lack of anything to do

MarkW
Reply to  TallDave
January 26, 2021 6:49 am

First he claims that the existing models have done very well.
Then he states that the existing models need to be replaced by a completely new model.

Bill Powers
Reply to  TallDave
January 26, 2021 7:07 am

Tall in stature small in mind.

Tim Gorman
January 26, 2021 6:05 am

Models all the way down. Ho hum……

Not one mention of how the “new” model will be validated. Wonder why?

J Savage
Reply to  Tim Gorman
January 26, 2021 6:13 am

It will be validated in the new way science is validated: by a carefully planned media campaign.

Jamie
Reply to  J Savage
January 26, 2021 7:01 am

Very well-said Savage! That is nowadays a new way of validating anything!!

Join in that group, promote that idea via planned media campaign, TV news (including public funded BBC) etc. That group thinkers will get enough funding, power and promotion.

Who will be there to say against or raise any issue? Those will be ending with no job or funding. They will be cornered and bright minds will be destroyed. Who will dare to follow that path?

Dave Burton
January 26, 2021 6:07 am

“After studying models done in the past 50 years, Dr. Hausfather says, ‘it turns out they did remarkably well.’”

Contrary to Zeke Hausfather’s disinformation, which @CSMonitor shamefully disseminated, the climate models have a record of spectacular failure:

https://sealevel.info/hansen1988_retrospective.html

Hansen et al (1988) made many grotesque errors, and their projections were wildly inaccurate. But the mistake which affected their results the most was that they did not anticipate the large but slow CO2 feedbacks, which remove CO2 from the atmosphere at an accelerating rate, as CO2 levels rise.

Hansen & his team predicted +0.5°C/decade from “business as usual,” with +1.5%/year increases in CO2 emissions. We actually got at most about 1/3 that much warming, despite greater (+1.97%/year) increases in CO2 emissions.

Even economists are embarrassed by errors that large.

Of course, recent models “hindcast” the past pretty well, but:

“Any damn fool can predict the past.” -Larry Niven

David A
Reply to  Dave Burton
January 26, 2021 6:42 am

Highly recommend clicking on David Burton’s name to see his very astute site.

TallDave
Reply to  Dave Burton
January 26, 2021 7:10 am

it’s interesting there is still so much debate about the CO2 sinks, agreed with all your points here https://sealevel.info/Salby_CO2_lecture_critique.html

do suspect that while human emissions dominate CO2 trends at the moment, as fossils fuels run out a more complicated long-term relationship is unfolding than we currently have our collective hands around — CO2 levels and temperatures may begin falling much sooner than most have anticipated, due to obliquity eroding the warmth of the interglacial and the exponentiating biological response to rapidly rising CO2 levels

we likely won’t live long enough to worry about the coming CO2 shortage but our grandkids might

Krishna Gans
January 26, 2021 6:13 am

“The snow intrigued him. As a student, Tapio Schneider was a triathlete and competitive cross-country skier in the mountains of northern Germany.

Northern Germany has ski-race mountains ? 😀

John Tillman
Reply to  Krishna Gans
January 26, 2021 6:36 am

It has downhill slopes:

https://www.skiresort.info/ski-resorts/northern-germany/

And cross-country can occur along undeveloped ridge tops or on trails which in summer draw hikers.

ThunderChicken
Reply to  Krishna Gans
January 26, 2021 7:04 am

Actually might be referring to the Eiffels~~a low mountain range on the German/Belgium border.

The Emperor’s New Mask
January 26, 2021 6:18 am

To replace an actual living, breathing climate climate scientist the AI will have to be optimized to effectively write grant applications.

Christopher Simpson
January 26, 2021 6:29 am

Somebody put a map on the wall at the CliMA house, a converted provost’s home at Caltech, and asked everyone to pinpoint their homes. “There were a lot of needles,” Dr. Schneider says.

And there you have it — the most important part of any scientific endeavour these days is the amount of “diversity.”

RobR
January 26, 2021 6:42 am

” Meet the new boss, same as the old boss” – The Who.

The old pig broke the bank. The new pig is disguised with lipstick so they can hog a greater share of your money.

MarkW
January 26, 2021 6:48 am

“The model is actually less important than the team of scientists that you have around it,” he contends. In fact, the 60 to 70 researchers and programmers in the CliMA group represent a veritable United Nations.

This statement blows me away for two reasons.
First, does he actually believe that who’s working on the team is more important than what the team is working on? In that case why bother producing any output at all, just spend all your money perfecting the team?

Second, is his belief that having a diverse group guarantees an excellent group.

BobM
Reply to  MarkW
January 26, 2021 7:08 am

In the real world where things must be designed, built, run, and maintained, a focus on diversity often compromises excellence.

Eric Vieira
January 26, 2021 6:59 am

It would probably suffice to replace the linear dependence of CO2 forcing (see Pat Frank) of the current models with a logarithmic one. Unfortunately, the results would probably show (Happer & Wijngarden) a very small practically negligible effect = there is no climate emergency. This would be exactly what the IPCC doesn’t want… The AI is there so that the machine learns by itself to run too hot… “i.e. the elefant designs its own wiggling trunk…)

Lance Flake
January 26, 2021 7:16 am

Machine learning trained on the last 30 years of bad data – I wonder what the (pre-determined) result will be? /sarc

Now a real machine-learning AI model trained on eons of astronomical cycles and long-term data like ice cores might be useful for really-long-term predictions. But nothing they will do can solve the problem of predicting anything in the next 100 years since they don’t intend to model the natural processes involved.

AGW is Not Science
January 26, 2021 7:28 am

But climate modelers acknowledge accuracy must improve in order to plot a way through the climate crisis.

There is no “climate crisis.” So once again, they’re attempting to find a solution for a problem that is nonexistent.

For example, in 2015 in Paris, 196 countries agreed there will be alarming consequences if the planet warms by 2 degrees Celsius, measured from the industrial age.

Ah, that “consensus” thing again. Which “consensus” presupposes many things that are simply wrong – like human CO2 emissions “driving” the atmospheric CO2 levels, like atmospheric CO2 levels “driving” the Earth’s temperature, like a climate warmer than the Little Ice Age being one with worse, as opposed to better, weather, and like the Little Ice Age climate being some kind of “ideal” from which any departure is “bad.”

The quote should read more like “in 2015 in Paris, 190 countries agreed that the 6 countries who had developed significant wealth and prosperity from the use of fossil fuels should transfer some of that wealth to them, because [insert imaginary bad things here] will happen otherwise.”

But when will we get there? Of 29 leading climate models, the answer ranges from 20 to 40 more years – almost the difference of a human generation – under current levels of emissions.

It doesn’t matter – because there is nothing special about the pulled-out-of-their-rectum amount of temperature difference compared with a period that was catastrophically cold that anybody should be worried about. It is a cooling climate, not a warming climate, that is of concern for humans and any other life on Earth.

And they are STILL assuming two things: that atmospheric CO2 levels are driven by human fossil fuel use AND that atmospheric CO2 levels are the “driver” of the climate, neither of which is empirically supported. Both of these assumptions will ensure that their super duper new “model” will be just as useless as all the others.

Models cannot tell New York City how high to build sea walls,

Since sea levels have been rising at an average of 3mm per year for hundreds of years, a simple calculator will do; no need for a pointless “model” costing $millions. Nor does a seawall have to be built all at once. I think given modern construction equipment and techniques, they can build a sea wall faster than 3mm high per year, even throwing in the footings needed to kick off the construction.

or California how much to spend to protect its vast water infrastructure.

No need for a “model” here, either. Simply examine historical droughts and floods, and prepare for (“spend” enough to accommodate) the consequences of either extreme. Stop assuming that “average” rainfall is the “normal” or “expected” amount and acting like any departure from that “average” is some kind of “crisis.” “Averages” are nothing more than a midpoint of extremes.

As for the “Artificial Intelligence” part, computers are very stupid machines – they do exactly what you tell them to. Since they are kicking this thing off with all the wrong assumptions and are not even talking about natural forces (you know, the ones that actually drive the Earth’s climate), this is another stillborn “GIGO” exercise to liberate taxpayer money from someone else’s pocket so they can paint themselves as the world’s “saviors.”

