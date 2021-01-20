Paris Climate Accord

US Rejoins Paris Agreement.

This email received from the White House Press Office this evening.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
January 20, 2020

ACCEPTANCE ON BEHALF OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, having seen and considered the Paris Agreement, done at Paris on December 12, 2015, do hereby accept the said Agreement and every article and clause thereof on behalf of the United States of America.
 
Done at Washington this 20th day of January, 2021.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

###

