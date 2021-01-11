Covid News

COVID-19: why did a second wave occur even in regions hit hard by the first wave?

Reposted from Dr. Judith Curry's Climate Etc.

Posted on January 10, 2021 by niclewis |

By Nic Lewis

Introduction

Many people, myself included, thought that in the many regions where COVID-19 infections were consistently reducing during the summer, indicating that the applicable herd immunity threshold had apparently been crossed, it was unlikely that a major second wave would occur. This thinking has been proved wrong. In this article I give an explanation of why I think major second waves have happened.

Key points

  • The herd immunity threshold (HIT) depends positively on the basic reproduction number R0 and negatively on heterogeneity in susceptibility.
  • Since neither of the factors on which the HIT depends are fixed, the HIT is not fixed either.
  • R0 depends on biological, environmental and sociological factors; colder weather and the evolution of more transmissible strains likely both increase R0; more (less) cautious behaviour and social distancing / restrictions on mixing reduce (increase) R0.
  • Second waves were due primarily to changes in these factors increasing R0 and thus the HIT from below to above the existing level of population immunity.
  • Heterogeneity in susceptibility is partly biological, but social connectivity differences are key.
  • The effect of heterogeneity in susceptibility on the HIT can be represented by a single parameter λ.
  • λ will always exceed 1 (its level in a homogeneous population); pre-epidemic λ may be ~4. The higher λ is, the lower the HIT for any given R0.
  • The natural infection HIT is hence bound to be below the level of {1 – 1/R0} quoted by ‘experts’.
  • Government restrictions reduce λ as well as R0, so the HIT falls less than it would if λ were fixed.
  • The final size of an uncontrolled epidemic will substantially exceed the HIT, due to overshoot, so high reported seroprevalence levels can be consistent with a much lower HIT.

The herd immunity threshold (HIT) for a disease epidemic is the proportion of the population needing to have been infected, and thereby no longer susceptible to infection, before the rate of new infections starts to decline. The HIT depends both on the basic reproduction number for infections (R0) – the number of other people that at the start of an epidemic an infected person will on average infect – and the degree of heterogeneity in individuals’ likelihood of being infected (their susceptibility). That likelihood in turn depends on both their social connectivity and biological susceptibility to infection. Neither R0 nor the degree of heterogeneity in susceptibility is fixed in value, so the HIT is not fixed either.

Changes in population behaviour – whether arising from government interventions or in response to increasing disease incidence – affect both R0 and heterogeneity in susceptibility. In addition, R0 (which is proportional to how readily infection is on average transmitted between individuals) may vary seasonally, and change as the virus or other infectious organism mutates.

The resurgence of COVID-19 infections in a second wave after the summer ended is almost certainly due to some combination of the foregoing sociological and biological factors. It has been claimed that the influence of weather on its transmission is relatively minor,[1] and it has so far proved difficult to detect seasonality for COVID-19.[2] However, common colds caused by other coronaviruses are highly seasonal and I now think that it is reasonable to work on the basis that COVID-19 shares that behaviour.

I focus in this article on the mathematical dependence of the HIT to R0 and heterogeneity in susceptibility, and on the factors influencing those controlling variables. I also touch on difference between the HIT and the final size of an uncontrolled epidemic. I discuss in an appendix how, in my view, changes in the factors influencing R0 and heterogeneity in susceptibility likely shaped the evolution of the epidemic in western Europe

How the HIT varies with R0 and population heterogeneity

Table 1 illustrates how the herd immunity threshold varies with R0 and population heterogeneity in susceptibility to infection. The effect of such heterogeneity on transmission of infection and on the HIT can be represented by a single parameter λ, the heterogeneity factor (Tkachenko et al. 2020)[3]which is a function of population variability in both social connectivity and in biological susceptibility.[4] The reproduction number at any time, Rt, and the HIT are related as follows to R0 and λ:

Rt = R0 × Sλ

HIT = 1 – (1/R0)1/λ

where S is the proportion of the population that remains susceptible to infection. For a homogeneous population, these formulae reduce to the classical results Rt = R0 × S and HIT = 1 – 1/R0. With heterogeneity in susceptibility to infection, Rt falls more than pro rata to the susceptible proportion S decreases. Initially, Rt falls λ times as fast with S as in the homogeneous case.

Note that an epidemic takes some time to die out after the HIT is reached, since at that point many people will be infected and will go on to infect others, albeit at a declining rate. Therefore, the final size of the epidemic (FSE) – the attack rate (the ultimate proportion of the population that has been infected) – will exceed the HIT. The columns to the right of each HIT column show (in italics) the FSE if social and biological factors remain unchanged throughout the epidemic.[5] As shown in a previous article,[6] well timed short term restrictions to reduce transmission as the HIT is approached can prevent the FSE from significantly overshooting the HIT.

Table 1. Relationship of each of the herd immunity threshold (HIT) and the final size of the epidemic (FSE) with the basic reproduction number R0, at varying levels of heterogeneity factor λ that arises from heterogeneity in susceptibility (assumed gamma-distributed) across the population, from none (λ = 1) to an estimated normal level (λ = 4). The FSE values assume that the same R0 and λ value applied throughout the epidemic.

Since a person’s social connectivity, which reflects their average rate of contacts with others, equally affects their infectivity, variability in it has a more powerful effect than variability in biological susceptibility.[7] Note that heterogeneity in infectivity that is uncorrelated with susceptibility does not affect the overall progression of an established, large epidemic, although it may affect smaller scale features such as clustering of cases.

For a population that is homogeneous in both biological and social components of susceptibility, λ = 1 (pink columns). In that case, the ‘classical’ formula HIT = 1 – 1/ R0 is valid. This formula also applies to immunity gained through vaccination at random, since such vaccination – unlike natural disease progression – does not preferentially confer immunity on individuals who are more susceptible to infection (and also more likely to infect others).

Analyses of contact networks indicate that, in normal circumstances, the coefficient of variation (standard deviation / mean) for social connectivity in a population is about 1, while biological susceptibility is likely to have a coefficient of variation of about 1/3 or more (Tkachenko et al). Use of those figures implies that λ = 4 (green, rightmost columns).

The effect of government social distancing measures on R0 and the heterogeneity factor

It has been estimated that, prior to significant social distancing taking place, 80% to 90% of all transmission of infection is caused by circa 10% of infected individuals, often at superspreading events where a large number of people are present. When restrictions on gatherings, bars and other venues are introduced, non-household social mixing generally is reduced and superspreading opportunities fall even further, while household mixing will be little affected. The result will be a reduction in R0, but also reduced heterogeneity in social connectivity and hence λ. A further reduction in both these factors can be expected to occur when a lockdown (stay-at-home order) is introduced.

The effects of such government measures, for a range of resulting R0 values, are illustrated by the two middle sets of columns. These both assume the same 1/3  coefficient of variation for biological susceptibility, but a reduction in the coefficient of variation for social connectivity to 0.625, resulting in λ = 3 (yellow columns) or to 0.25, resulting in λ = 2 (salmon columns).

Even in the absence of legal restrictions being imposed, people can be expected to significantly change their behaviour when an epidemic involving severe disease takes hold. The resulting reduction in λ, for any given resulting reduction in R0, might however be less than under an enforced reduction in mixing, since more gregarious people may be less cautious and reduce their high social mixing proportionately less than more cautious, less gregarious people do – the opposite relationship to that arising from restrictions on gatherings, bars and other venues.

How a high seroprevalence level can arise even in the presence of substantial heterogeneity

It might be thought that a high attack rate is incompatible with significant population heterogeneity in susceptibility and hence a moderate HIT. An attack rate of 76% has been claimed for the city of Manaus.[8] However, the weighted measured seroprevalence on which that estimate was based was not from a random sample nor representative of the population,[9] and never exceeded 44%[10]. A random population survey found seroprevalence in Manaus to be only between one-quarter one-third the level claimed in the foregoing study, casting severe doubt on its claim.[11]

The first mentioned study also estimated that in or just after mid-March, near the start of the epidemic in Manaus, Rt – which at that point would not have been far short of R0 – was approximately 2.5, suggesting R0 was in the 2.6 to 2.8 range. The extent of physical distancing that they estimated applied then was moderate, similar to that near the end of the main epidemic. In a relatively poor city like Manaus with household and transport crowding it seems quite likely that in normal circumstances there is lower population heterogeneity in social connectivity than in a high income city, indicating an heterogeneity factor λ perhaps more like 3 than 4 (yellow not green columns). And under moderate social distancing the heterogeneity factor λ might be closer to 2 than 3. For an R0 of 2.6, λ = 2 implies an HIT of 38% but a final epidemic size (FSE) of 64%[12]. Even at λ = 3, the FSE would be 49% (with an HIT of 27%).[13]

To summarize, it seems doubtful that the attack rate in Manaus in fact exceeded 50% – it may have been no more than 20-25% – and an attack rate of 50% is fully compatible with the HIT being below 30%.

Appendix – Changes in R0 and population heterogeneity during the epidemic

The following discussion, which represents my semi-quantitative broad brush analysis of what has occurred, relates primarily to the progress of the epidemic in western Europe. However, it may also be somewhat applicable to the north east United States, where the epidemic took off only slightly later than in western Europe and where the seasonal variation in climate is also large.

In the initial stages of the first wave, which generally started in major cities, in early spring 2020, infections appear to have been doubling every three days or so prior to governments imposing restrictions or people becoming significantly more cautious. Depending on the assumed distribution of the generation interval (from one infection to those it directly leads to), that implies an R0 value of between 2 and 4.[14] I will assume a  middle of the range R0 value of 3 for illustrative purposes. That would imply a HIT of 67% for a homogeneous population, reducing to 24% for a population with the highest degree of heterogeneity illustrated in Table 1, which might be expected to apply before people started behaving more cautiously and mixing less.

When people started mixing less, voluntarily or by government fiat, R0 would have reduced, but as discussed above λ will also have fallen. The combined effect of these changes can be visualised as moving diagonally upwards and leftwards in Table 1, from the green columns to the yellow columns and then to the salmon columns. The resulting reduction in the HIT would therefore be somewhat smaller than that implied by the reduction in R0 alone.

By late spring or early summer the first wave had largely faded, and it generally continued to decline after restrictions on mixing were at least partially relaxed. As summer progressed, people’s behaviour unsurprisingly returned closer to pre-epidemic norms. I will assume for illustrative purposes that the yellow columns (λ = 3) were representative of that period. Since by midsummer the epidemic appears to have been declining even where only a minor first wave had occurred, it seems that R0 must generally have declined to 1 or below, so that population immunity levels would everywhere have exceeded the HIT (which is only positive if R> 1).

As autumn arrived, infections and then serious illness started to rise again, although where testing was increasing the rise may have been exaggerated. It follows that R0 must have risen again, resulting in the HIT increasing to above the level of population immunity. An obvious explanation for the rise in R0 is seasonally reduced sun and cooler weather, with more contact occurring indoors, where almost all COVID-19 transmission appears to take place. A major increase in mixing among young people as school and, particularly, university terms started likely also boosted R0 and the level of infections in the autumn; young adults have generally had the highest incidence rates during the second wave.[15] In some places the rise in infections appears to have occurred slightly earlier, perhaps as a result of holidaymakers returning infected from areas where COVID-19 was more prevalent.[16]

Initially it seemed that some large cities where a significant proportion of the population had been infected in the first wave might be spared, but in most cases the increase in R0 evidently became sufficiently large to raise the HIT to above the level of population immunity. As a result of increasing infections, government-imposed restrictions were generally increased, which as well as reducing R0 will also have reduced the heterogeneity factor λ. This can be visualised as a move diagonally upwards from the yellow columns to the salmon columns. Those actions appear typically to have pushed Rt down to about 1, or slightly lower, which in the presence of a reasonable degree of existing population immunity implies an R0 level significantly above 1. With reduced heterogeneity, the existing level of population immunity causes a lesser reduction in Rt, relative to R0, but Rt will still be a smaller fraction of R0 than the proportion of the population that remains susceptible to infection.

In the UK, and possibly various other countries, a new lineage (B.1.1.7) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has now emerged[17] and grown faster than existing ones, as discussed in a previous article[18]. Since writing that article, some further data has provided less indirect evidence that B.1.1.7 is 25–50% more infectious than pre-existing variants.[19] On the other hand, recent data from the regions where B.1.1.7 has become dominant suggests that it may now be growing no faster than other variants.[20] It has been suggested that the fast growth in the regions where B.1.1.7 now dominates may have been at least partly due to it spreading there in schools.[21] However, making for illustrative purposes the assumption that B.1.1.7 is actually 25–50% more infectious, R0 will have been increasing, perhaps typically reaching somewhere in the range1.5 to 2.0 once B.1.1.7 becomes the dominant variant, if R0 was previously in the 1.2 to 1.4 range.

Tougher restrictions that have been introduced in a number of countries in response to infection rates increasing, whether due to the spread of the B.1.1.7 lineage, to cold winter weather or to greater mixing, will have reduced population heterogeneity in social connectivity further. In these circumstances,  is unclear whether existing levels of population immunity will suffice to prevent further growth of the B.1.1.7 lineage, or the rather similar one that has emerged in South African, even with severe restrictions being introduced. However, increased population immunity resulting from some combination of further spread of infections and vaccination programmes, the combination varying from one country and region to another,  should bring COVID-19 epidemics under control within the next few months.

Nicholas Lewis                                                                                  10 January 2021

[1]  “All pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions are currently believed to have a stronger impact on transmission over space and time than any environmental driver.” Carlson CJ, Gomez AC, Bansal S, Ryan SJ. Misconceptions about weather and seasonality must not misguide COVID-19 response. Nature Communications. 2020 Aug 27;11(1):1-4. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18150-z

[2]  Engelbrecht FA, Scholes RJ. Test for Covid-19 seasonality and the risk of second waves. One Health. 2020 Nov 29:100202.  https://doi.org/10.1016/j.onehlt.2020.100202

[3]  Tkachenko, A.V. et al.: Persistent heterogeneity not short-term overdispersion determines herd immunity to COVID-19. medRxiv 29 July 2020 https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.07.26.20162420  They use the term ‘immunity factor’ for λ. Equations [11)],  [12] and [13] and intervening paragraph. I adopt their assumption that there is negligible correlation across the population between biological susceptibility to infection and either social connectivity or biological infectivity.

[4]  I make from here on the common assumption that a gamma distribution can well represent variation within the population in both social connectivity and biological susceptibility, on which basis λ = (1 + 2 × CVs2) × (1 + CVb2) where CVs and CVb are respectively the social and biological coefficients of variation (standard deviation / mean) for the population.

[5]  The FSE (1 – S) depends on the sum of the squared coefficients of variation η = CVs2 + CVb2 as well as on λ. It is given by the solution to the equation S = (1 + R0 η [1–Sλη]/[ λη])–1/ηSee Tkachenko et al. equation [17].

[6]  https://www.nicholaslewis.org/when-does-government-intervention-make-sense-for-covid-19/

[7]  Variability in infectivity that is uncorrelated with susceptibility in the population has no overall effect in a sizeable epidemic.

[8]  Buss, Lewis F., et al. “Three-quarters attack rate of SARS-CoV-2 in the Brazilian Amazon during a largely unmitigated epidemic.” Science (2020).

[9]  It was a convenience sample, comprised entirely of blood donors.

[10] That maximum seroprevalence estimate was adjusted upwards to 52% to account for test for sensitivity and specificity. The attack rate estimate further assumed that antibodies would no longer be detectable in a proportion of previously infected individuals.

[11] Hallal, P.C. et al:SARS-CoV-2 antibody prevalence in Brazil: results from two successive nationwide serological household surveys. Lancet, 8(11), e1390-e1398,, September 2020 https://doi.org/10.1016/S2214-109X(20)30387-9

[12] Actually slightly lower, as the stricter social distancing measures in the middle part of the epidemic would have reduced the excess of the FSE over the HIT.

[13] If  R0 = 2.0, which is possible if a shorter estimate of the generation interval is used, the corresponding FSE sizes would be 52% or 38%, with the HIT being respectively 29% or 21%.

[14] Assuming a gamma distributed generation interval with a mean in the range 4 to 6.5 and a coefficient of variation between 0.37 and 0.74.

[15] Aleta A, Moreno Y. Age differential analysis of COVID-19 second wave in Europe reveals highest incidence among young adults. medRxiv. 13 November 2020. https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.11.11.20230177

[16] It is also possible that, notwithstanding a published finding to the contrary, the A20.EU1 variant that was brought back from Spain by people infected on holiday there may have been somewhat more infectious than existing variants.

[17] Other evidence that has now become available suggests that a similar variant arose in Italy prior to B.1.1.7 being detected in the UK.

[18] https://www.nicholaslewis.org/the-relative-infectivity-of-the-new-uk-variant-of-sars-cov-2/

[19] The observed 50–70% increase in weekly growth rate corresponds to roughly a 25–50% increase in infectivity (and hence in R0), assuming a generation interval with a 4–6 day mean and a reasonable CV, if R0 was previously not substantially above 1.

[20] https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/conditionsanddiseases/adhocs/12722estimatesofcovid19casesto02januaryforenglandregionsofenglandandbycasescompatiblewiththenewvariant

[21] Loftus (2021, Jan. 1). Neurath’s Speedboat: Did the new variant of COVID spread through schools? Retrieved from http://joshualoftus.com/posts/2021-01-01-did-the-new-variant-of-covid-spread-through-schools/

Scissor
January 11, 2021 6:06 am

If at first you don’t succeed…

2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Scissor
January 11, 2021 8:35 am

With libtards, there is never-enough mentality at work.
If some Big Government public policy or increased spending (money thrown at problem) didn’t work, for the Liberal mind that is seen as evidence they just didn’t try hard enough or spend enough, so they spend more and grow more government.

0
Reply
Jay Willis
January 11, 2021 6:23 am

How about persistence or latency in the virus? Imagine a virus that can lie dormant in the body until ones personal susceptibility changes – due to personal circumstance (internal (getting older) or external (getting drunk)) or due to systematic factors that impact everybody – like temperature, lack of sunlight, and so forth.

In this case most people could have been infected before even the first wave was identified – some got ill, got better, and some just held the virus, and it re-emerges many months later. The numbers would then make sense in that, the second wave starts as soon as it gets colder and darker, whereas the first was in mid-late season.

Anyhow, we don’t need to worry now because ivermectin has been shown to be an effective treatment. See FLCCC guidance .

0
Reply
Enginer01
January 11, 2021 6:23 am

Why does Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine work in India and not the United States?
Covid deaths have bee a small fraction of US deaths because of early use of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine
https://trialsitenews.com/covid-19-cases-drastically-dropping-in-india-leading-to-glut-of-antivirals-remdesivir-favipiravir/

9
Reply
Jay Willis
Reply to  Enginer01
January 11, 2021 6:32 am

It works really well in Peru as well. It also worked really well in the more than 27 clinical trials that have taken place over the World.

ASnipCapture.PNG
2
Reply
Mr. Lee
Reply to  Jay Willis
January 11, 2021 7:56 am

Possibly. But, Peru has the highest death rate in the world. Look up excess deaths at the financial times. It could just be that the majority of the vulnerable population was already decimated.

0
Reply
Jay Willis
Reply to  Mr. Lee
January 11, 2021 8:31 am

They had a high death rate – not the highest. You may be partially correct. But the numbers improved tremendously inthose regions where invermectin was distributed and not in those that weren’t. Read the study at FLCCC https://covid19criticalcare.com/

0
Reply
Art
Reply to  Mr. Lee
January 11, 2021 8:33 am

Peru is 13th in the world in terms of Wuhan virus deaths per million.

0
Reply
Tom in Florida
Reply to  Enginer01
January 11, 2021 7:22 am

Hydroxychloroquine takes time to build up in you system. For malaria you must start taking it two weeks before you go to a malaria infected area. Those that have been taking doses of 200-400 mg per day for a while will have the best defense already established.
And contrary to all those “doctors” who post here, azithromycin has a known major interaction with hydroxychloroquine and can cause severe heart rhythm irregularities in certain people.
I suspect that due to the very low cost of hydroxychloroquine and that Fauci has a supposed stake in the drug company that produces Remdesivir, trials were designed to give the worst outcomes of hydroxychloroquine. But that is strictly my opinion.

Fight Climate Fear. Warmer is Better.

2
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Tom in Florida
January 11, 2021 8:30 am

The antibiotic Doxycycline serves the same purpose as azithromycin, and does not have the heart complications of azithromycin.

Also, it is said that hydoxychloriquine and Ivermectin work very well in combination. There are some studies that have used both.

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Enginer01
January 11, 2021 8:21 am

“Why does Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine work in India and not the United States?”

Because Trump promoted therapeutics like hydroxychloriquine and Ivermectin. The drugs work, it’s just that the political atmosphere surrounding the drugs won’t allow them to be used in the U.S.for fear of making Trump look good.

I have not looked at this website below:

myfreedoctor.com

but supposedly, there are doctors at the website and you can go there and fill out a questionaire and request drugs like hydroxychloriquine and Ivermectin and several others that are proving effective against the Wuhan virus, and if your answers meet the doctor’s requirements, then they will contact your local pharmacy and you can get these drugs.

Like I said, I haven’t looked at that website so all I know is what I have been told. And you know how reliable some of that kind of information can be. Buyer beware.

But I have been told that some people have recieved these perscriptions, and they are filled by your local pharmacy, so that should eliminate the danger of your buying a counterfiet drug.

0
Reply
John
January 11, 2021 6:33 am

How about the idea that “Green” buildings recirculate a large portion of the air inside the building to save energy plus the time the virus stays viable in that environment.

Don’t know enough about either of those circumstances but it might explain the uptick as the weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors????

John G

3
Reply
Ferd III
January 11, 2021 6:33 am

Yawn. Or failing all that just conflate flu with CV 19, manufacture false positives and make up numbers. 2018 2nd week Jan in the UK 15k died. This year, won’t even crest 7 K. On the positive side Pfizer et al will make billions from their soon to be mandatory poison jabs.

0
Reply
Juan Slayton
Reply to  Ferd III
January 11, 2021 7:06 am

Morning, Ferd
I’d like to look closer at these numbers. Can you give a reference?

2
Reply
Harold
January 11, 2021 6:36 am

Why should infections “overshoot” the herd immunity threshold?

<i>Note that an epidemic takes some time to die out after the HIT is reached, since at that point many people will be infected and will go on to infect others, albeit at a declining rate. </i>

That doesn’t make any sense. It’s like saying that if you throw a baseball into the air it is going to reach it’s peak altitude as determined by Newton’s laws and then go a little higher “due to overshoot.”

0
Reply
Harold
Reply to  Harold
January 11, 2021 6:40 am

Never mind, I see, you are making the obvious point that the infection will follow a logistical curve. I am not sure “overshoot” is the right word then, it makes it sound like the normal case would be that the epidemic would stop the instant HIT was reached.

1
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Harold
January 11, 2021 8:38 am

Pretty poor analogy.

0
Reply
Lurker Pete
January 11, 2021 6:43 am

It’s simple, a massive increase in cases was a direct result of a massive increase in testing.

It all started on Jan 10th 2020, when WHO reported that there is an outbreak in China caused by a novel coronavirus.

On Jan 17th 2020, The WHO recommended the use of the Corman-Drosten PCR test as a gold standard for detecting SARS-Cov-2 before the paper was even submitted for publishing.

On Jan 21 2020, the Corman-Drosten paper was submitted to the scientific journal Eurosurveillance describing the PCR test.On Jan 22 2020, it was accepted for publication.
On Jan 23rd 2020, it was published.

Keep in mind that at the point when they started working on the PCR test, the genetic material of the virus was not yet sequenced.

“We aimed to develop and deploy robust diagnostic methodology for use in public health laboratory settings without having virus material available.”

“The PCR test was therefore designed using the genomic sequence of SARS-CoV” “Design and validation were enabled by the close genetic relatedness to the 2003 SARS-CoV.”

Listen to Kevin_McKernan @ 10:37 he estimates that hey started working on the PCR test at least 2 months prior to the publication of the paper, so towards the end of Nov 2019.

https://bretigne.typepad.com/on_the_banks/2020/12/wtmwd-50-kevin-.html?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork

“You have to recognise the body of the work that they presented is not something you can do in a week that looks like maybe 2 months worth of work, which of course begs the question of who tipped them off to making this, early, prior to actually being a pandemic.

The paper was not peer-reviewed. It was approved in one day. It takes on average 179 days to peer review an article.

Conflict of interest was not declared: a) Drosten and his co-author Dr Chantal Reusken happen to be members of the editorial board of Eurosurveillance.

Olfert Landt, of Tib-Molbiol, the company that developed the PCR test being used, was also a co-author of the Drosten paper. “they distributed these PCR-test kits before the publication was even submitted.” They were already in business before the pandemic started.

In March 2020, the pandemic happened. The more we tested, the more cases we got, the more we assigned any death with a positive test to COVID19.

The world went into lockdown based on a fear of rising cases, asymptomatic transmission, widespread susceptibility, lack of pre-existing immunity, & lack of acquired immunity after Covid, with complete disregard to the fact that 80% of cases had no symptoms or mild symptoms and that mortality followed an age gradient. All these fears were not justified and contradicted our accumulated scientific knowledge. Basic immunological facts were put to question to disinform and confuse the innocent public.

Countries adopted an umbrella approach despite the fact that the profile of the vulnerable population was very clear since March 2020: older individuals with multiple comorbidities were at high risk of developing serious disease that could culminate in a negative outcome.

In June 2020, the casedemic happened. As the prevalence of C19 decreased & herd
immunity approached, we started to tally up false (+) ‘cases’. The test was more likely to detect viral debris at this point than an infectious virus, especially with cycle thresholds above 30.

The WHO & Corman-Drosten protocol recommended a Ct of 45 cycles. Studies that conducted viral culture showed that with a PCR test Ct >30, the tests were not detecting an infectious virus anymore. Yet governments turned a blind eye to these findings & never revised
their Ct.

On the 27th of November 2020, 23 scientists finally reviewed the Corman- Drosten paper and have demanded it’s retraction.

Go here:

https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/

The whole affair stinks to high heaven IMO.

10
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Lurker Pete
January 11, 2021 8:41 am

There is evidence that the virus was in the US in December 2019: Forbes Article

0
Reply
Nick Schroeder
January 11, 2021 6:44 am

The 85+ year old demographic account for 32% of all C-19 deaths yet they are only 2% of the population.
The 65+ year old demographic account for 80% of all C-19 deaths yet they are only 16.5% of the population.
In other words, those under 65, over 80% of the population, are not catching C-19 and not dying from it if they do.
In fact, half of those tested positive for C-19 never see a doctor, clinic, hospital or morgue.
Seems to me that would be newsworthy.
Guess not.
If you are following the lying, fact free, fake news MSM left wing propaganda coup machine you are not just uniformed but actively misinformed, i.e. ignorant.

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019%E2%80%9320_coronavirus_outbreak
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases_casesinlast7days

7
Reply
T. C. Clark
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
January 11, 2021 8:15 am

So according to your stats, 20% of all deaths are below 65 y/o? Feeling lucky? Stories of that 31 year old who died….he was in perfect health….stories of that 45 year old who was sick and says “you don’t want this stuff”. The “Quomo” idiot governor and his ilk are power grabbers but why do the Chinese and N. Korea react so strongly to the virus when they already have total power? The only 65 y/o’s that Xi Jinping cares about is maybe his family.

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
January 11, 2021 8:40 am

“In other words, those under 65, over 80% of the population, are not catching C-19 and not dying from it if they do.”

I’m now seeing reports that up to 75 percent of those who have had the Wuhan virus are experiencing at least one adverse medical aftereffect from the infection. And that applies to asymptomatic people, and young and old, too. Brain damage of various types seems to be showing up more and more.

Dying isn’t the only bad thing that can happen with this disease.

Fortunately, we have therapeutics to treat this disease if used early enough in the infection.

Unfortunately, early treatment with therapeutics is not on the national medical policy radar. So our hospitals overflow, when it is not necessary. We have treatments we are not using.

All because they don’t want to do something that would make Trump look good. it’s as simple as that.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 11, 2021 6:51 am

Take away country and state borders and you are left with county-level waves that take longer to spread in the absence of international airports, train terminals, and cruise liner ports. Generalization bias and HIPPA laws are not helping in this modern day pandemic.

0
Reply
yirgach
January 11, 2021 6:53 am

A Snip from good article discussing the difference in results cuased by using diagnostic tests vs screening tests. Also in the US every COVID positive hospital patients causes $14,000 in revenue for that hospital.

When we see statistics of COVID-19 deaths, we should recognize that some substantial percentage of them should be called “Deaths with a COVID-19-positive test.” When we see reports of case numbers rising, we should know that they are defining “case” as anyone with a COVID-19-positive test, which, as you might now realize, is really a garbage number.
Summary:

  1. We have an epidemic of COVID-positive tests that is substantially larger than the epidemic of identified Relevant Infectious COVID Disease. In contrast, people with actual, mild cases of COVID-disease aren’t all getting tested. So the data, on which lockdowns are supposedly justified, are lousy.
  3. The data on COVID hospitalizations and deaths in the US are exaggerated by a government subsidization scheme that incentivizes the improper use of tests in people without particular risk of the disease.
  5. Avoid getting tested for COVID unless you are symptomatic yourself, have had exposure to someone who was both symptomatic and tested positive for COVID, or have some other personal reason that makes sense.
  7. Know that getting tested before traveling abroad puts you at a modest risk of getting a false-positive test result, which will assuredly screw up your trip. It’s a new political risk of travel.
  9. There is a lot more to this viral testing game, and there are a lot of weird incentives. There are gray areas and room for debate.
  11. Yes, the COVID disease can kill people. But a positive test won’t kill anybody. Sadly, every COVID-positive test empowers those politicians and bureaucrats who have a natural bent to control people—the sociopaths and their ilk.
3
Reply
The Dark Lord
January 11, 2021 7:01 am

Lockdowns concentrated the virus and allowed the uninfected to get dosed at a much higher level than normal life would have allowed for …

3
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  The Dark Lord
January 11, 2021 8:46 am

My neighbours have treated being off work due to lockdown as an excuse to have a load of friends over most evenings – they don’t seem to care who they put at risk as long as they can keep on having a good time. If this behaviour is in any way typical then I don’t wonder that measures to limit the spread have been ineffective.

0
Reply
MarkW
January 11, 2021 7:07 am

There’s a reason why winter, not summer, is considered “flu season”.
These factors will impact any easily transmissable disease.

4
Reply
ilo
January 11, 2021 7:14 am

The reason is that this is not caused by a virus. So much proof of that now. Or even – no study showing causation – it just has not ever been done. The reason is that 5G kept being rolled out. September was the goal month to get the majority turned on. The electromagnetic cause and effect escallated after that. Open your mind.

-8
Reply
mcswell
Reply to  ilo
January 11, 2021 7:24 am

This post makes the wwt site look stupid.

-2
Reply
Writing Observer
Reply to  mcswell
January 11, 2021 7:55 am

No, it makes “ilo” look stupid.

2
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Writing Observer
January 11, 2021 8:43 am

Yeah, let’s put the blame where it belongs. Not on WUWT.

0
Reply
John Endicott
Reply to  mcswell
January 11, 2021 8:35 am

wwt? “Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust”? “World Wide Technology”? “Waste Water treatment”?

just as ilo’s post only makes ilo look stupid. Your stupid reply to it only makes you look stupid. the “wwt” site (I’m assuming you typo-ed your concern trolling target there) doesn’t even factor into it.

0
Reply
Donald L. Klipstein
January 11, 2021 7:18 am

The first wave died down because a lot of people took a lot of care to avoid catching and spreading the virus, including avoiding being inside retail stores and avoiding gatherings, a lot more than they did this summer and afterwards. Rhe second wave happened because people did less to keep it from happening than they did to get the numbers down during the first wave.

-1
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Donald L. Klipstein
January 11, 2021 7:33 am

The first wave ended with community immunity in isolated populations. The restrictive mandates suppressed and delayed transmission in vulnerable populations. The masks have been known since the early 80s to increase patient infections in surgical centers and in recent controlled trials to either have no effect in over 90% of the population and to either increase or decrease infections with a flip of a coin.

0
Reply
Tom in Florida
Reply to  Donald L. Klipstein
January 11, 2021 8:46 am

My experience in dealing with the public since the start is that now everyone seems to think wearing a mask prevents the disease and they have stopped doing all the other things that help stop the spread.

0
Reply
Michael E McHenry
January 11, 2021 7:28 am

In New Jersey USA where I live was infect early on . It’s densely populated. You would expect disease progression would in an advance state. The mortality curve here looks very different from the USA overall-attached. The second wave is a small bump. The transmission rate has hovered around 1.0

Confirmed_Probable Dashboard.png
2
Reply
bluecat57
January 11, 2021 7:43 am

Invalid testing methods.

2
Reply
Scott
January 11, 2021 7:44 am

In short, respiratory viruses will pretty much do what they will do and the third chimpanzee is hard pressed to do much about them. However the one strategy that few tried was to maximize exposure during the low transmission time of the year when inoculating dose of the virus is lower and consequently the risk of severe disease is less.

1
Reply
Billy
January 11, 2021 7:51 am

It is pretty clear that mask mandates have increased infection and death rates.
Macks have certainly not decreased either. There is no reason why they should since they have high leakage and ineffective filtration. This is an airborne virus, not a droplet virus.

1
Reply
Art
Reply to  Billy
January 11, 2021 8:38 am

In addition. I think that masks give people a false sense of security so they abandon some of the actions they would normally take in protecting themselves from those with obvious symptoms. Kind of like being told the pair of kids water wings you were given would save you just before being thrown overboard when the Titanic was sinking.

0
Reply
John Trudgian
January 11, 2021 8:00 am

Herd immunity depends on the strength of a multitude individual immune systems. Individual immune systems are stronger in summer. Why? Sunshine = Vitamin D. Could it be a simple as that?

2
Reply
PaulH
January 11, 2021 8:00 am

The chart at the top of this article is missing a title. Is this a chart of worldwide deaths/day or a region?

0
Reply
Mr. Lee
January 11, 2021 8:05 am

3 nations never received mass BCG innoculation, nor ever had extensive exposure to this type of SARS before:
Belgium
Italy
U.S.

Compare this with East Asian nations that are adjacent to China where they received BCG and had previous exposure to disease ridden China. Taiwan, Singapore, Japan ..etc.

0
Reply
Kevin kilty
January 11, 2021 8:08 am

Let’s take a few sparsely populated states in the northern Rockies or northern plains as an example. It is perhaps easier to see what is going on in such sparsely populated places. When this “second wave” got started (3rd week of August), it just happened to coincide with the start of the college/university year and just happened to be most concentrated in the counties with universities and colleges. The start of the school year represented a “mixing” of the population, which makes it look somewhat more homogeneous in a number of ways, and greatly increase R0.

We ran perhaps 15,000 tests per week here, first as PCR saliva tests for the most part, and then, supposedly a two step procedure (antigen -> PCR). Students are gregarious and break all rules, even the ones that are completely ineffective. Within 11 weeks we not only dominated the entire state in “cases” but there was a blinking red light at the CDC identifying us as a huge problem. Students travelled all over spreading things to the smallest towns. This had to be a template for what went on nationwide, but is more difficult to spot in urban areas.

Students got sent home early (I would like to say that I helped this through letters I sent early nov., but no one actually listens to me), and the epidemic died away. For the past two or three weeks we have been in the neighborhood of 12-15 cases a day. Students are returning and the number of test are rising, and so are the cases. We are rising into the range of 30 cases per day. I expect a full-blown epidemic here once more by early February.

It is apparent that the second wave was real, but frankly there is plenty of evidence that a lot of the epidemic was false. Lots of false positives (even the supplier of PCR kits admits to 1% — and nothing they claim is necessarily credible). There were also false negatives which enabled the virus to get through any testing regime. And this was apparently so because our health officials paid no attention to the possibility of false negatives.

I could go on. Why bother?

0
Reply
Mariano Marini
January 11, 2021 8:09 am

Sorry for my naif point of view and poor English of my writing.
I think there are other questions before the one you asked yourself:
1) Why, every year, there no flu during Summer?
2) Why, every year, there is flu on mid seasons?
3) Can a flu virus be the same in two o more years?

Last edited 40 minutes ago by Mariano Marini
0
Reply
Devils_Tower
January 11, 2021 8:16 am

If you look at the latest India numbers you will become madder than than he’ll. The cdc/nih still refuse to discuss early treatment.

See the latest evms.edu/covidcare

Dr Cory who has testified before Congress left the U of Wisconsin because he could not treat patients as he felt best

Dr Marick recommends Ivermectin now but can not prescribe at university.

The whole health system needs the shit kicked out of it.

1
Reply
Devils_Tower
Reply to  Devils_Tower
January 11, 2021 8:24 am

Have a lot of support info support info organized on parler to share.

But guess what…

I was shawdow banned first back in 2008, getting really pissed…

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
January 11, 2021 8:17 am

All we have to do to know that lockdowns and masks are not effective measures is to look at places like California and New York where the lockdowns and public mask mandates were never relaxed, yet Cal and New York the virus is surging just like in Arizona and other places.

The key is not the weather so much, but whether people (families) a forced inside closed heated/air conditioned spaces.

0
Reply
Alex
January 11, 2021 8:21 am

As soon as the HIT is reached, the virus will mutate to overcome it.
As long as we do not see many secondary infections, means we are well below HIT and the virus has no pressure to overcome the immunity. We are still naive to the virus.
HIT is somewhere around 70%.
USA has reached just 7% infection level.
There is a looong way to go.

0
Reply
markl
January 11, 2021 8:23 am

The only containment factor that I’ve seen “proven” to stop the spread of #19 is total isolation. As long as there’s an infected vessel traveling around we’re going to have hosts …. somewhere. Quarantining was successful in “flattening the curve” but you can’t quarantine forever. Vaccines will only be as effective as those willing to take it and because they aren’t 100% effective the disease will always be lingering.

0
Reply
menace
January 11, 2021 8:40 am

R0 is a myth, there is no such factor in reality.
Every individual has his/her own R0 based on their social behavior and hygiene and immune response. Even for the individual, R0 varies with time. It is near zero when socially isolated and shoots up as soon as you go to work or go into a store to shop or go to a church service.
“Heterogeneity” is just an admission of that fact.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

