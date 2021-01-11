Space

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus Space Freighter Departs Space Station

52 mins ago
Charles Rotter
No Comments

From NASA

Cygnus space freighter departs the International Space Station
Click for High Resolution Version

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter departs the International Space Station moments after being released from the Canadarm2 robotic arm on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, completing a 93-day cargo mission attached to the orbiting lab.

The Cygnus spacecraft successfully departed the International Space Station three months after arriving at the space station to deliver about 8,000 pounds of scientific experiments and supplies to the orbiting laboratory.

Prior to departure, the crew packed Cygnus with the Saffire V investigation and the SharkSat hosted payload to be conducted during an extended mission in orbit. On Jan. 26, Northrop Grumman flight controllers in Dulles, Virginia, will initiate Cygnus’ deorbit to perform a safe re-entry, burning up in Earth’s atmosphere.

Image Credit: NASA Last Updated: Jan. 8, 2021

Editor: Yvette Smith

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Space

Stellar Jewel Box

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Space

Hubble Captures Unprecedented Fading of Stingray Nebula

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Space

Mitochondrial Changes Key to Health Problems in Space

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Space

Data Sonification: A New Cosmic Triad of Sound

1 month ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Space

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus Space Freighter Departs Space Station

52 mins ago
Charles Rotter
coral reefs

Aussie ABC: Coral Islands are Growing Larger, Despite Climate Change

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Hypocrisy Climate News

Climate Hero Bill Gates Bids to Purchase the World’s Largest Private Jet Operator

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Mining Opinion

Biden should help clean up the developing world’s exotic mining tragedy

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: