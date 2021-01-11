Paleoclimatology

Michael Mann’s 2008 Reconstruction

2 hours ago
Andy May
19 Comments

By Andy May

In my last post, it was suggested that Michael Mann’s 2008 reconstruction (Mann, et al., 2008) was similar to Moberg’s 2005 (Moberg, Sonechkin, Holmgren, Datsenko, & Karlen, 2005) and Christiansen’s 2011/2012 reconstructions. The claim was made by a commenter who calls himself “nyolci.” He presents a quote, in this comment, from Christiansen’s co-author: Fredrik Charpentier Ljungqvist:

“Our temperature reconstruction agrees well with the reconstructions by Moberg et al. (2005) and Mann et al. (2008) with regard to the amplitude of the variability as well as the timing of warm and cold periods, except for the period c. AD 300–800, despite significant differences in both data coverage and methodology.” (Ljungqvist, 2010).

A quick google search uncovers this quote in a paper by Ljungqvist in 2010 (Ljungqvist, 2010), one year before the critical reconstruction by Christiansen and Ljungqvist in 2011 (Christiansen & Ljungqvist, 2011) and two years before their 2012 paper (Christiansen & Ljungqvist, 2012). It turns out that Ljungqvist’s 2010 reconstruction is quite different than those he did with Christiansen over the next two years. All the reconstructions are of the Northern Hemisphere. Ljungqvist’s and Christiansen’s are of the extra-tropical (> 30°N) Northern Hemisphere and Moberg’s and Mann’s are supposed to be of the whole Northern Hemisphere, but the big differences lie in the methods used.

With regard to the area covered, Moberg only has one proxy south of 30°N. Mann uses more proxies, but very few of his Northern Hemisphere proxies are south of 30°N. Figure 1 shows all the reconstructions as anomalies from the 1902-1973 average.

Figure 1. A comparison of all four reconstructions. All are smoothed with 50 year moving averages except for the Ljungqvist (2010) reconstruction which is a decadal record. All have been shifted to a common baseline (1902-1973) to make them easier to compare. Ljungqvist(2010) is a decadal record.

As Figure 1 shows, the original Ljungqvist(2010) record is similar to Mann(2008) and Moberg(2005). A couple of years after publishing Ljungqvist(2010), Ljungqvist collaborated with Bo Christiansen and made the record labeled Christiansen(2012). It starts with the same proxies as Ljungqvist(2010), but uses a different method of combining the proxies into a temperature record that they call “LOC.”

In 2008, Michael Mann created several different proxy records, the one plotted in Figure 1 is the Northern Hemisphere EIV Land and Ocean record. EIV stands for “error-in-variables” and is a total least squares regression methodology. Mann states at the beginning of his paper that he would address the criticism (“suggestions”) in the 2006 National Research Council report (National Research Council, 2006). The result is a complex and hard to follow discussion of various statistical techniques used on various combinations of proxies. He doesn’t have one result, but many, then he compares them to one another.

Moberg (2005) also uses regression to combine his proxies but characterizes them by resolution to preserve more short-term variability. The statistical technique used by Ljungqvist in his 2010 paper is similar and called “composite-plus-scale” or CPS. This technique is also discussed by Mann in his 2008 paper and he found that it produced similar results to his EIV technique. Since these three records were created using similar methods, they all agree quite well.

Christiansen and Ljungqvist (2011 and 2012)

Everyone admits that using regression-type methods to combine multiple proxies into one temperature reconstruction reduces and dampens the temporal resolution of the resulting record. Instrumental (thermometer) measurements are normally accurately dated, at least down to a day or two. Proxy dates are much less accurate, many of them are not even known to the year. Those that are accurate to a year often only reflect the temperature during the growing season, during winter or during the flood season. Ljungqvist’s 2010 record is only decadal due to these problems.

Inaccurate dates, no matter how carefully they are handled, lead to mismatches when combining proxy records and result in unintentional smoothing and dampening of high-frequency variability. The regression process itself, leads to low-frequency variability, Christiansen and Ljungqvist write:

“[Their] reconstruction is performed with a novel method designed to avoid the underestimation of low-frequency variability that has been a general problem for regression-based reconstruction methods.”

Christiansen and Ljungqvist devote a lot of their paper to explaining how regression-based proxy reconstructions, like the three shown in Figure 1, underestimate low-frequency variability by 20% to 50%. They list many papers that discuss this problem. These reconstructions cannot be used to compare current warming to the pre-industrial era. The century-scale detail, prior to 1850, simply isn’t there after regression is used. Regression reduces statistical error, but at the expense of blurring critical details. Therefore Mann adding instrumental temperatures onto his record in Figure 1 makes no sense. You might as well splice a satellite photo onto a six-year-old child’s hand-drawn map of a town.

Christiansen and Ljungqvist make sure all their proxies have a good correlation to the local instrumental temperatures. About half their proxies have annual samples and half decadal. The proxies that correlate well with local (to the proxy) temperatures are then regressed against the local instrumental temperature record. That is the local temperature is the independent variable or the “measurements.” The next step is to simply average the local reconstructed temperatures to get the extratropical Northern Hemisphere mean. Thus, only minimal and necessary regression is used, so as not to blur the resulting reconstruction.

Discussion

Regression does reduce the statistical error in the predicted variable, but it reduces variability significantly, up to 50%. So, using regression to build a proxy temperature record to “prove” recent instrumental measured warming is anomalous is disingenuous. The smoothed regression-based records in Figure 1 show Medieval Warm Period (MWP) to Little Ice Age (LIA) cooling of about 0.8°C, this is more likely to be 1°C to 1.6°C, or more, after correcting for the smoothing due to regression. There is additional high-frequency smoothing, or dampening, of the reconstruction due to poorly dated proxies.

The more cleverly constructed Christiansen and Ljungqvist record (smoothed) shows a 1.7°C change, which is more in line with historical records, borehole temperature data, and glacial advance and retreat data. See Soon and colleagues 2005 paper for a discussion of the evidence (Soon, Baliunas, Idso, Idso, & Legates, 2003b). Christiansen and Ljungqvist stay much closer to the data in their analysis to avoid distorting it, this makes it easier to interpret. Figure 2 shows the same Christiansen and Ljungqvist 2012 curve shown in black in Figure 1 and the yearly Northern Hemisphere averages.

Figure 2. Christiansen and Ljungqvist 2012 50-year smoothed reconstruction and the one-year reconstruction. The black line is the same as in Figure 1, but the scale is different.

The one-year reconstruction is the fine gray line in Figure 2. It is a simple average of Northern Hemisphere values and is unaffected by regression, thus it is as close to the data as possible. Maximum variability is retained. Notice how fast temperatures vary from year-to-year, sometimes by over two degrees in just one year, 542AD is an example. From 976AD to 990AD temperatures rose 1.6°C. These are proxies and not precisely dated, so they are not exact values and take them with a grain of salt, but they do show us what the data say, because they are minimally processed averages.

The full range of yearly average temperatures over the 2,000 years shown is 4.5°C. The full range of values with the 50-year smoothing is 1.7°C. Given that nearly half of the proxies used are decadal, and linearly interpolated to one-year, I trust the 50-year smoothed record more than the yearly record over the long-term. But, seeing the variability in the one-year record is illuminating, it reinforces the foolishness of comparing modern yearly data to ancient proxies. Modern statistical methods and computers are useful, but sometimes they take us too far away from the data and lead to misinterpretations. I think that often happens with paleo-temperature reconstructions. Perhaps with modern temperature records as well.

It is quite possible that we will never know if past climatic warming events were faster than the current warming rate or not. The high-quality data needed doesn’t exist. What we do know for sure, is that regression methods, all regression methods, significantly reduce low-frequency variability. Mixing proxies with varying resolutions and imprecise dates, using regression, destroys high-frequency variability. Comparing a proxy record to the modern instrumental record tells us nothing. Figure 1 shows how important the statistical methods used are, they are the key difference in those records. They all have access to the same data.

Vuk
January 11, 2021 10:11 am

there is also Loehle’s reconstruction which well correlates to the Arctic’s magnetic field change
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/LLa.htm

GoatGuy
Reply to  Vuk
January 11, 2021 11:40 am

That truly is a remarkable thing!  One bit tho’ that seems odd: at least as the graphs present, it seems that temperature change leads magnetic field change.  I would have thought it would be the other way around.  Temperature Δ in response to stratosphere and upper troposphere galactic high energy cosmic ray nuclei, as moderated by the magnetic field intensity.  

See what I mean?  It is kind of a big-hard-stretch to expect that Earth’s magnetic field would modulate in correlation to the mean global temperature.  Like ‘why?’

Yours,
GoatGuy

ALLAN MACRAE
January 11, 2021 10:25 am

Thank you Andy – I’ve enjoyed your many articles and posts.

I’ve studied climate science since ~1985 and published since 2002. Climate is a fascinating subject and I’m pleased with my conclusions to date and those of others who publish here on wattsup and on several other sites.

However, I may have written my last article, although I’ll probably continue to comment on blogs. My reasons are:
1   I think I’ve sorted most of the major climate-and-energy technical issues in my papers published from 2002 to 2020.
2   It has been obvious for decades that there is no real climate crisis.
3   It has been obvious for more than a decade that the alleged climate crisis is not just false – it’s a scam.
4   The technical issues are no longer the main event – the greatest need today is to fight the scam – the phony linking of the Climate-and-Covid false crises, and the fraudsters’ full-Marxist solution – the “Great Reset” – aka “Live like a Chinese serf, under the heel of a dictator”.

Best personal regards, Allan

Ron Long
January 11, 2021 10:27 am

Thanks, Andy. A good presentation of data in the act of being tortured by some and analyzed by others. Your fig. 1 is the key for me, it shows 2,000 years of declining temperature interrupted by two warming events (at 2,000 years and modern). This is in keeping with sea level variance as I understand it, and is likely the actual situation, ie, the earth is sliding downward (in temperature) towards another glacial cycle in this Ice Age we live in. Let’s get as much CO2 into the atmosphere as we can, it is a buffer for humanity.

ALLAN MACRAE
January 11, 2021 10:34 am

PETER FOSTER: SUSTAINABLE NEWSPEAK BY 2050
Like the word ‘social,’ ‘sustainable’ tends to vitiate or reverse the meaning of words to which it is attached. Thus ‘sustainable’ development is development retarded by top-down control
Peter Foster, Jan 05, 2021 
https://financialpost.com/opinion/peter-foster-sustainable-newspeak-by-2050?mc_cid=24866edf09&mc_eid=da89067c4f

Mr.
January 11, 2021 10:53 am

And for readers like nyolci who seem to get inspiration from Mannian climate performances, the $2 Stores are having a special this month on “100 Home Magic Tricks To Amaze All Your Friends And Family”

The first trick in the package is that they market it through the $2 Stores, but get you to pay $3 for it.

David Middleton
Editor
January 11, 2021 10:59 am

Is it just me, or are the images missing?

Vuk
Reply to  David Middleton
January 11, 2021 11:15 am

I can see 3 images.

Andy May
Author
Reply to  David Middleton
January 11, 2021 11:27 am

Dave, Did that fix it?

Nick Schroeder
January 11, 2021 11:16 am

Once again, if the y-axis were scaled honestly these foreboding lines would vanish.
See attached example.

Lie w statistics.jpg
Rud Istvan
January 11, 2021 11:16 am

I long ago concluded that most of the paleoclimate stuff is not fit for purpose. This includes Mann 2008 and Marcott 2013. The reason is basic. We know the GAST rise from ~1920-1945 is virtually indistinguishable from ~1975-2000. Yet even the IPCCAR4 said the former period was mostly natural; there simply was not enough rise in CO2. This raises the attribution problem about the latter period.

In order for paleoclimate to shed light on such matters, it needs something of an equivalent resolution. Such resolution simply is not there, either in the underlying proxies or in their statistical synthesis into a paleoclimate quesstimate. Essay Cause and Effectbin ebook Blowing Smoke deconstructs an example using Shakun’s 2012 paper. In the end, he produced an absurd statistical hash provable from the SI.

The best solution for an exercise in futility is to simply stop. But that would mean no more grants.

MJB
January 11, 2021 11:25 am

Thanks for another excellent article Andy – very clear presentation. If I understand correctly the choice of baseline is of no consequence to the relative comparison of the reconstructions, but I’m still left curious why you picked 1902-1973?

Andy May
Author
Reply to  MJB
January 11, 2021 11:29 am

MJB,
I don’t remember exactly. The first reconstruction I started with had that baseline, so as I added additional reconstructions to the spreadsheet I changed them to match. I show only 4 here, but I have a lot more.

Jeff Alberts
January 11, 2021 11:28 am

All you need to know about Mann08, and all the others mentioned in this article, can be found here at Climate Audit – Mann 2008

Jim Gorman
January 11, 2021 11:30 am

Andy, a good article. Regressions and averages both hide and smooth over critical knowledge of the data. Variability is often reduced to nothing by averaging and then smoothing.

I must disagree somewhat with one of your statements. “Regression does reduce the statistical error in the predicted variable, but it reduces variability significantly, up to 50%.”. Regression can cause error of its own that are statistical in nature. These are time series and one must be conscious of the assumptions when combining different series. Stationarity is one assumption that is often overlooked. Read the following on regressions for a little introduction.
https://www.stat.berkeley.edu/~stark/SticiGui/Text/regressionErrors.htm

Tim Gorman
January 11, 2021 11:42 am

I really wish more attention would be paid to the uncertainty of the temperature record. Take the interval between 1600 and 1900 in Figure 2. Most of the temperature averages are between -0.5C and -1.5C. That is the within the “nominal” uncertainty range of +/- 0.5C. Thus while the 50 year trace shows an uptick from 1600 to 1900 it could actually have been a down tick. You simply don’t know because of the uncertainty in the record.

Even worse, if those are annual averages then the uncertainty is guaranteed to be more than +/- 0.5C.

All those data lines should be made with a magic marker the width of 1C. I’ve attached a graphic showing the use of a 1C wide pencil to follow the temperatures in Fig 2. If you understand that your “temperature” line can be anywhere in the black area you can darn near draw a horizontal line from year 0 to year 2000 with only small dips at 1300 and 1600. If you increase the width of the uncertainty to +/- .8C (absolutely not unreasonable) then you *can* draw that horizontal line at 0C.

You simply can *not* assume that a stated or calculated quantity is 100% accurate. That should violate all rules of physical science – but apparently not for climate science.

proxy_temp_graph.png
Mr.
Reply to  Tim Gorman
January 11, 2021 12:05 pm

Whoosh!

I’ve asked this layman’s question a number of times in various forums, but have never received a rational answer, viz –

if the proxy temps after 1960-something were found to show a decline that needed hiding by being supplanted by actual thermometer readings, then what’s to say that the previous centuries’ proxy temps were not also equally inaccurate?

fred250
January 11, 2021 12:01 pm

Large uncertainties in temperature

Large uncertainties in time

Large uncertainty if tree ring are useful for temperature, at all.

Leave out those tree rings you can get something very different

comment image

Sea proxies also show a distinct warmer period.

comment image

Especially in the Arctic

comment image

tonyb
Editor
January 11, 2021 12:02 pm

Andy

Nice article

This graphic is taken from my article on the Intermittent little Ice age and uses CET (including my extension to 1539.

The graphic looks at the temperatures experienced in England over a 70 year life time. It bears a close resemblance to your figure 2. CET is often said to be a reasonable but not perfect proxy for at least the Northern Hemisphere and some argue a wider area.

slide4.png (720×540) (wordpress.com)

