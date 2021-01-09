Energy

Record cold weather in China sends power demand through the roof

From Reuters

By Muyu XuShivani Singh

BEIJING (Reuters) – Exceptionally cold weather sweeping through China has caused a huge increase in power demand in the world’s largest energy consumer and hampered transportation.

Frigid weather across north Asia has caught utilities and liquefied natural gas importers off guard as demand for power lowered inventories and pushed spot prices to record levels.

China’s Central Meteorological Station released the first cold warning in 2021 earlier in the week to several regions. Cities such as the eastern port city of Qingdao recorded the lowest temperature in history and the capital city Beijing had coldest day since the 1960s on Jan 7.

(Graphic: Temperatures in China's capital Beijing: )

Reuters Graphic

At least nine provincial grid systems in northern China saw peak power load hitting historic highs this week, according to China’s State Grid.

China’s industrial belt, where a stunning manufacturing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic boosted energy demand, experienced a temporary power crunch in the last cold snap in December.

(Graphic: China's power demand:

Reuters Graphic

“The (latest) historic peak load came as extreme cold weather increased demand for electricity-powered heating facilities, which account for 48.2% of total load,” an official from the State Grid told state television on Thursday.

China has been replacing coal burning with gas- or electricity-fueled heating devices as part of a campaign to combat air pollution in its smog-prone northern regions.

The only remaining coal-fired power plant in Beijing, managed by state-backed China Huaneng Group as a backup power source, resumed operations two weeks ago in order to meet the surging electricity demand.

Gas demand also surged in northern parts of China, where gas is now a dominant heating fuel for more than 20 million homes, with prices touching multi-year highs last month even as the country imported record levels of LNG cargoes.

Full article here.

fred250
January 9, 2021 2:11 pm

This is what the warmista think the whole world should be like.

comment image

0
Reply
Scissor
January 9, 2021 2:11 pm

A new cold war has begun.

1
Reply
nyolci
January 9, 2021 2:27 pm

See? The new ice age is HERE!!! Just kidding 😉 This was predicted and expected and it’s part of -WAIT!- variability. The direct cause is a sudden warming in the stratosphere, just to make deniers even more confused. Mother Nature has a lovely sense of humor 🙂
https://www.complex.com/life/2021/01/polar-vortex-could-split-in-two-harsh-winter

-10
Reply
fred250
Reply to  nyolci
January 9, 2021 2:41 pm

Only confused person is you.

Hope you have a nice harsh winter, and many more to follow.

It is what you wish for, after all.

Warm is “climate changeᴸᴼᴸ”

Cold is “variability”

We are well aware of the AGW memes.

“Mother Nature has a lovely sense of humor”

Yep,and she absolutely REFUSES to follow the AGW cult religion.

Last edited 1 hour ago by fred250
5
Reply
Graemethecat
Reply to  fred250
January 9, 2021 3:10 pm

Remember, Fred, according to our new friend A-holist, record low temperatures are now evidence for AGW.

2
Reply
Sara
Reply to  Graemethecat
January 9, 2021 4:01 pm

Ummmm…. doesn’t that kind of violate a couple of laws of physics or something. Just askin’ because my cat has been pestering me for an extra blanket since Dec. 20, and it isn’t even very chilly so far. Mid to low 30s (Fahrenheit) is not a particularly chilly temp level, y’know. Now, if I find that we’ve had enough snow to make my neighbor dig out my front steps, because the snow is piled up against my storm door, that’s a respectable snowfall. And cold, too. Haven’t seen a really bad winter snow since 2011, and that one made me glad I could stay home.

1
Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  nyolci
January 9, 2021 2:45 pm

“Mother Nature has a lovely sense of humor 🙂”

Such a lively sense of humor that she melted the permafrost for several thousand years during the mid-Holocene without the help of those nasty Trumpers burning fossil fuels. And you CAN’T STAND IT!

1
Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  nyolci
January 9, 2021 2:48 pm

In case you forgot … or continue to deny.

tree-stump-climate.jpg
3
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  nyolci
January 9, 2021 2:58 pm

noylci
Try and look up the “Gore Effect”

You should get About 80,200,000 results

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
January 9, 2021 3:07 pm

Unless Google has decided to memory hole that phrase because it upsets delicate progressive sensibilities.

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  nyolci
January 9, 2021 3:06 pm

What is it about progressives? Are they required to have their sense of humor surgically removed?

Regardless, the trolls are the first to declare that any heat wave is proof of global warming. griff is still crowing because some town in Siberia broke it’s old warmest day record by 1C last summer.

Anyway, nobody hear denies that the weather changes, that’s your pathetic lie, what we deny is the claim that CO2 is the primary cause of this change. The only source that supports the claim that CO2 drives climate are the models. Models which proclaim more than twice the heating seen so far. Models that fail every attempt at validation.
Not to mention the fact that over the historical record there is no correlation between CO2 levels and temperature.

But keep telling yourself that you are the smart one. You have to do what you can to preserve what’s left of your ego.

3
Reply
fred250
Reply to  MarkW
January 9, 2021 3:17 pm

As I said before..

…a massive INFERIORITY COMPLEX, masked behind a bluster of arrogant egotism.

Dunning-Kruger writ large.

2
Reply
Sara
Reply to  MarkW
January 9, 2021 4:07 pm

What is it about “progressives”? Well, they think that HEAT creates cold weather, which is a serious violation of the basic laws of physics. Cold is, to put it simply, the ABSENCE of heat.
If you try to ‘splain it to them, their eyes glaze over and they stick their fingers in their ears.
They simply can’t handle the TRUTH: Hoomans have NO control over weather or the climate or anything else that this planet wants to whack us with. It interferes with their need for control of stuff that they can’t control, like trying to figure out how to stop volcanoes from erupting.
Speaking of volcanoes, we have a bunch going off. Aren’t those associated gases the kind that tend to block the Sun and reduce its heat transmissions???? Just askin’, because my cat is worried that blankets will run out before long.

0
Reply
Graemethecat
Reply to  nyolci
January 9, 2021 3:06 pm

Who predicted record low temperatures as a result of AGW?

2
Reply
fred250
Reply to  Graemethecat
January 9, 2021 3:13 pm

I’m sure one of them has at some stage.

Just to make sure they cover all eventualities.

The more wildly variant your predictions, the more chance one of them will come true

That is the AGW game.. … unfalsifiable… ie NOT science

Trying to aim at the barn door and mostly they still miss the barn completely.

4
Reply
Kpar
Reply to  fred250
January 9, 2021 3:40 pm

The key word: “Unfalsifiable”

Well said.

2
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  nyolci
January 9, 2021 3:14 pm

I don’t think the link shows what you think it shows, nyolci: Same stratospheric conditions last winter, with no vortex breakout. CliSci is wonderful; heads I win, tails you lose.

2
Reply
rbabcock
Reply to  nyolci
January 9, 2021 3:18 pm

The Earth is cooling after a couple of decades of an unusually active Sun coinciding with cycles in their warm phases. There is a lag from when the Sun turns quiet and atmospheric temperatures start cooling. During the warm phase, water vapor increases and as it makes its way to the Arctic the temperatures increase as the air can hold more heat with higher humidity. But ultimately this will find its way out of the system as the polar regions radiate the heat out to space.

La Niña has taken the source of very warm water moving into the North Pacific away and it is just a matter of time before everything cools. The problem is as the winters get colder people suffer more.. a lot more. And they are coming. Let’s just hope there isn’t a big volcano go off or it can be catastrophic.

1
Reply
Larry
Reply to  rbabcock
January 9, 2021 3:59 pm

Or even worst a Carrington type event, considering our magnetic field has already weaken at least fifteen percent. In todays environment powerlines from coast to coast, would be catastrophic as well.

0
Reply
Ed Bo
Reply to  nyolci
January 9, 2021 4:11 pm

Of course, a few years ago, a COOLING stratosphere was held to be distinctive signature of anthropogenic global warming…

1
Reply
Ben Vorlich
January 9, 2021 2:55 pm

They’ve had it bad in Spain too. So bd it made it to the TV News on the BBC, Harrabin getting ready to blame it on Climate Change as I type. Probably too late for Tom Heap and Countryfile to get a CC excuse in.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-55586751

Storm Filomena has blanketed parts of Spain in heavy snow, with half of the country on red alert for more on Saturday.
Road, rail and air travel has been disrupted and interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said the country was facing “the most intense storm in the last 50 years”.

0
Reply
ALLAN MACRAE
January 9, 2021 2:57 pm

See my several related posts starting here:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/01/03/putting-a-lid-on-the-most-recent-climate-decade/#comment-3157141

Last edited 1 hour ago by ALLAN MACRAE
0
Reply
MarkW
January 9, 2021 3:01 pm

It’s not really cold, it’s just those evil oil corporations playing mind games.

0
Reply
Kpar
Reply to  MarkW
January 9, 2021 3:42 pm

So…it’s all in our heads?

Then maybe the global warm-mongers can stay warm- if they can find two brain cells to rub together…

0
Reply
Derg
January 9, 2021 3:10 pm

China can use all their solar panels and windmills for heat 😉

1
Reply
David Kamakaris
January 9, 2021 3:13 pm

Nyolci, we all anxiously await your reply. Thrill us with your acumen.

0
Reply
eliza
Reply to  David Kamakaris
January 9, 2021 4:28 pm

Mr Watts should be aware that Newsmax has been taken off you tube its only a matter of time before they will not allow this site to exists a parler will not be an option as they will be closed down welcome to USA 3rd world country dictartorship

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

