A Response To “A CO2 Oddity”

Guest Blogger
By Joe Bastardi

I see that Willis has referenced an idea I posed on a blog from another source so I wanted to make sure for WUWT I am clear. The last person I want to pick a fight with is Willis (or anyone. I simply observe, but forth ideas, and then in what I do, make a forecast for people willing to look) You notice that while I am a WUWT groupie, rarely do I comment.

The. “Go to” site for me on co2 is the Keeling Curve Site. https://keelingcurve.ucsd.edu/    Its 2 year chart (you must click on it) does show some interesting things. Please excuse my lousy artwork, for along with being a lousy writer, I can’t draw to save my life. But you will get the point. (If you are wondering how I can write books, it is because I have a great editor, and he gets paid a % some other writers have told me is like he is getting combat pay.  He is. He can translate Bastardiese, which is a level slightly below pig latin).

Now the blue line represents the late winter leveling off of co2, from what I have been told, the maximum time of year for arctic sea ice.   When the ice starts to melt up goes co2 again until the foliage and lack of fossil fuel use in the northern hemisphere takes it back down. (This forms one of the legs of my “no fault” idea to get rid of the co2 fear without crashing our economy. 1) Plant a trillion trees worldwide. There is where the push should be on other governments. It is cheap and environmentally friendly. 2. Nuclear power. We have to get rid of the Jane Fonda induced “China Syndrome”  (see the movie)hangover. In fact the only true China syndrome is that China leads the world in true air pollutant and ocean pollutant emissions. 3) Carbon Capture.  Anyway, back in spring, when Covid hit,  there was a mad rush to say  the shutdown was reducing pollutants. It was, true pollutants of which co2 is not one.  PARTICULATE AND TRUE POLLUTANTS WERE BEING REDUCED. But Co2 leveling off was like it is every year if you can blow up the jagged rise line you see in multi- year graphs.  My observation is that this has been rising along with the increase in SST which is largely natural and cyclical (another argument for another time since there is much about the oceans we do not know.  I am a Bill Gray person on this matter) My hypothesis was stated in the article if you read it, but I will rehash it here.

  1. Oceans are the biggest sink of co2
  2. The warmer the oceans, the more co2 released.
  3. The oceans have warmed.
  4. Co2 has increased.

Of course, our “friends” on the other side of the argument want to argue its co2 that has lead to the warming, and quite frankly I am open to that argument as long as warming persists.  I don’t believe it, but BELIEVING something and ABSOLUTE KNOWLEDGE are 2 different things.

I believe in gravity, so do you. That is belief and absolute knowledge.  I also believe that the pattern we are in can lead to a lot of snow in the south and the east, and will produce a major period of cold for a few weeks.  But that is not absolute knowledge and even if and when it occurs, there will be arguments over it. The big difference I see in this debate over co2, is that while I acknowledge that they have every right to try to assign blame if they wish,  the  bulk of the people that do that will not look at anything that can challenge them. Even if there is precedent for warming in past times that has had little or nothing to do with co2, but instead as many of us believe, is largely natural. And that should tell you what the real conclusion is, that all our hand wringing over this is not truly about a level scientific argument among people of good will, but a smoke screen for “other things”. ( you can fill in your own ideas on that)

But in fairness to Willis he only looked thru November with his chart if I am reading it right. Look again at the red lines ( again this was in the article that was used as a tease for what was put on WUWT)

Clearly the slope from the min to max last year before the late winter level off ( then as you can see it resumes) was more sharply up than it has been this year.  We increased about 5 ppm last year by this time, this year its about 3ppm. Now I think its because of what has been a big down turn in SST since last year at this time. Check this out, the difference in anomalies.

But I wrote this because I have been pushing this idea since summer to watch for this, a natural cause, knowing full well that there would be arguments for Covid style lock downs due to climate (Again I make clear in the article and in my book, my thoughts on this matter)

And I may not be right. I see other arguments, one has to, for the secret to having a chance to forecast the weather in a way that adds value is to making sure the idea one is most skeptical of is your own.  Then you go looking for trouble and if you can counter it first, you have a chance.  But I wanted to make sure that readers understood, even if wrong, where I as coming from.

To quote Eric Burdon from the Animals:

I’m just a soul whose intentions are good
O Lord please don’t let me be misunderstood.

Hans Erren
January 8, 2021 6:11 am

if warming is the cause of the current observed co2 rise why didn’t it rise so much in the warmereemian, the holocene uptimum, the minoan optimum, the roman optimum or the medieval warm period?

it just doesn’t add up. warming accounts only for 16 ppm rise per degC.

-1
Reply
Roj
Reply to  Hans Erren
January 8, 2021 6:31 am

I hadn’t realised that they were measuring CO2 at Mauna Loa back then. Or are you getting your data from somewhere else?

4
Reply
Fred Haynie
Reply to  Hans Erren
January 8, 2021 7:00 am

There is no way that the resolution of ice core data (centuries +) could show the seasonal variation or even annual averages of CO2 observed in the Keeling curves.

2
Reply
Greg
Reply to  Hans Erren
January 8, 2021 7:06 am

you make the usual erroneous assumption that you can reduce the entire climate system to a linear relationship between two variables. Maybe something else was different, (like more vegetation, for example). Complex, multivariate, non linear, chaotic systems don’t work like that.

warming accounts only for 16 ppm rise per degC.

You give no source for that claim, I should believe you?

4
Reply
Greg
Reply to  Greg
January 8, 2021 7:34 am

Higher temperature will lead to outgassing: that is a rate of change of CO2 not a fixed changed.

To conclude a fixed change as you do, you are assuming that the entire global system has reached equilibrium, which of course it never does.

That is why you always find SST is in phase with dCO2 , not the level of CO2 at any one time. This is true on inter-annual, decadal or centennial scales.
https://climategrog.wordpress.com/ddtco2_sst_15mlanc/
comment image

2
Reply
Greg
Reply to  Greg
January 8, 2021 7:37 am

6 year filter:
comment image

So until you equilibriate the deep oceans, you need to analyse dCO2 vs SST.

1
Reply
tonyb
Editor
Reply to  Greg
January 8, 2021 7:54 am

I think there are numerous passengers in the climate coach and every now and then they swap seats and install a new driver. However whilst co2 undoubtedly changes places frequently, I doubt it ever climbs into the drivers seat

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  tonyb
January 8, 2021 8:51 am

It seems to me that everybody on the climate coach is a driver. It’s just that some of them have really big steering wheels, and some have really little steering wheels.

0
Reply
Gregory Wrightstone
January 8, 2021 6:20 am

Love ya Joe, but you appear to be in the Bjorn Lomborg camp of assuming that CO2 is a bad thing that needs to be removed. Not so. You state: “This forms one of the legs of my “no fault” idea to get rid of the co2 fear without crashing our economy.”
If we find that increasing CO2 is benefiting the Earth and humanity (it is), then why advocate for sequestration?

3
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  Gregory Wrightstone
January 8, 2021 7:42 am

If it costs nothing and people want to do it, let them do it.
Even help them do it if it’s not too much hassle.
That’s just nice.

The problem isn’t that Greens want to make the world a better place without a clue how to do it.
The problem is that Greens want to make the world a better place without a clue how to afford it.

0
Reply
Fraizer
Reply to  M Courtney
January 8, 2021 9:07 am

The problem is that Greens want to make the world work according to their vision – physics and economics be damned.

0
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Gregory Wrightstone
January 8, 2021 7:55 am

Gregory Wrightstone January 8, 2021 6:20 am
 (This forms one of the legs of my “no fault” idea to get rid of the co2 fear without crashing our economy. 1) 

Exactly what I copied out to comment on. People who think that Global warming, Climate Change, the Climate Crisis or what ever they are calling it these days is a load of bullshit, need to stop buying into the bullshit.

Carbon dioxide is
  NOT a problem

5
Reply
beng135
Reply to  Steve Case
January 8, 2021 8:43 am

It’s not just not a problem. It’s an absolutely vital ingredient for almost all life. But you knew that…

1
Reply
Enginer01
January 8, 2021 6:23 am

There is a contest (of sorts) over at E-Catworld.com to explain what the largely unseen newest version of the E-Cat works. I have posted my entry below. Essentially, for those still wishing and hoping for Andrea Rossi to come out with something commercially useful, the latest E-Cat transitions from the original lattice-constrained nuclear transmutations (a-la the Fleischmann-Pons theory) to more of a Zero-Point-Energy from the Vacuum model.
If the latest design works, any discussion of CO2 will be mute.

Enginer0120 hours ago
“Over many thousands of years the Greatest Story Never Told is Humanities’ increasing energy consumption per person and our lack of understanding of what it costs. But that is about to change. CO2, pollution, environmental destruction, per kWh (kilo-watt-hour) are about to go away. Scientists have discovered how to rip an atom apart using smaller-than-microwave vibrations, liberating electrons as electrical currents with no harmful radiation.
The first product using this new physics is is the Leonardo E-Cat, currently undergoing industrial certification. A normal nanowave plasma is fed regular hydrogen, one atom at a time with tremendous, but safe generation of energy. The actual unit, smaller than a kitchen toaster, produces up to 5 kilowatts each hour from a replaceable catalytic fuel cartridge that lasts a year and can power houses, cars, factories and the entire electrical grid when enough modules are assembled together. Commercial units should be available in 2021.
3 Reply•Share ›”

Willis kindly pointed out (in his posting) that while the biological CO2 pump (lower hemisphere) is interesting, the CO2 production is mainly in the Northern Hemisphere. Discussion of the transport mode might be interesting.

0
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  Enginer01
January 8, 2021 8:11 am

*Oh My Gawd*
It’s Baaack!!!!
The Andrea Rossi E-Cat magic energy machine.

For those of you who do not know, a walk down “Memory Lane”:
Way back, around 2010 to 2012 or so, Rossi and his E-Cat got some traction around here. But then, things fell into a pattern, like this:
1) The E-Cat gives a public demonstration and ready to be commercialized *Early Next Year*.
2) Even if something should go wrong, by *Midyear*, at the latest. For Sure!
3) {Early year comes and goes, mid-year comes and goes.} Silence.
4) Late year, a new announcement “E-Cat ready for public demonstration and commercialization, *early next year*”

Year after year after year.
This has been going on since 2010, at least.

The old story was getting, well, old. So something new needed to be done.
The Soap Opera, ~2015 or so.
1) We have a working device. We have investors to fund commercialization. Demonstration, first quarter, next year.
2) One of my investors is trying to steal my invention away from me.
3) I rigged the demonstration of the E-Cat to fail so the investor would lose interest and sell out.
It worked, I have full control of my invention back.
4) Public demonstration and commercialization early in the new year.

Anybody else remember Rossi and his E-Cat? Chime in!

2
Reply
beng135
Reply to  TonyL
January 8, 2021 8:45 am

Yeah, I was going to say the same thing. E-Cat should be put to rest.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Enginer01
January 8, 2021 8:52 am

Before we show how it works, shouldn’t we have some definitive evidence that it works in the first place?

0
Reply
rbabcock
Reply to  Enginer01
January 8, 2021 8:57 am

Tom Darden of Industrial Heat is my neighbor. He never wanted to talk about cold fusion so I can’t comment one way or another on this. The fact he bailed does say something. Not sure if this is so great why it has taken so long to get to market.

0
Reply
Nick Schroeder
January 8, 2021 6:35 am

“(or anyone. I simply observe, but forth ideas…”
Me, too.

Nuclear doesn’t accomplish much unless and until the transportation sector gets electrified – and the extractive mess and expense of that pretty much means never..

CarbonCaptureSequestration will be insanely expensive, difficult to retrofit to existing power generation and send rates a mile (0.62 km) high.

1) By reflecting away 30% of ISR the albedo, which would not exist w/o the atmosphere, makes the earth cooler than it would be without the atmosphere like that reflective panel set on the dash. Remove the atmosphere/GHGs and the earth becomes much like the moon, a 0.1 albedo, 20% more kJ/h, hot^3 on the lit side, cold^3 on the dark. Nikolov, Kramm (U of AK) and UCLA Diviner mission all tacitly agree.

2) the GHG up/down welling, “trapping”/”back” radiating, 100 % efficient, perpetual warming loop requires “extra” energy which it gets from

3) the terrestrial surface radiating that “extra” energy as a near ideal .95 emissivity black body which

4) it cannot do because of the non-radiative heat transfer processes of the contiguous atmospheric molecules.

1+2+3+4 = 0 Greenhouse Effect + 0 Greenhouse gas warming + 0 man caused climate change.

All science backed up by experiment, the gold standard of classical science.
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/nicholas-schroeder-55934820_climatechange-greenhouse-co2-activity-6749812735246254080-bc6K

WUWT Bastardi loop.jpg
0
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
January 8, 2021 7:08 am

Nick, starting at point 2, “extra energy”, you go badly astray. The radiative gas molecules in the atmosphere are the temperature of the gases around them. Usually colder than the surface that is warmed by the sun. With IR leaving the surface proportional to Thot^4-Tcold^4. No “extra” energy is involved, only some extra temperature to get rid of the same amount of heat.

0
Reply
Gilbert K.Arnold
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
January 8, 2021 8:02 am

Nick: minor nit: .62km does not equal 1 mile…. 1 mile = 1.62 km…. “it’s worse than we thought”™

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
January 8, 2021 8:55 am

Blankets don’t create energy, yet they manage to keep people warm.

0
Reply
beng135
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
January 8, 2021 8:58 am

Nuclear doesn’t accomplish much unless and until the transportation sector gets electrified – and the extractive mess and expense of that pretty much means never.

It’s not an all or nothing issue. City transportation can be electrified more easily than vast rural areas — earlier cities were electrified to a large extent. Certainly now would require major technical & social changes, but could be done. Major rail lines can be and some are already electrified.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by beng135
0
Reply
Greg
January 8, 2021 7:14 am

Joe, I would appreciate graphs with labelled axes please. Also to claim the patter you do about CO2 easing off, I think it would be made much more forcefully if you gave more that two years. Why is last year supposed to be representative of a “normal” year?

Here I fitted linear and cosine fn to several years and get a similar early easing of the rise.

comment image
https://climategrog.wordpress.com/co2_daily_2009_fit/

1
Reply
Greg
Reply to  Greg
January 8, 2021 7:17 am

Alert Canada, being high latitude seems better suited to using folded cosine which better suits the annual changes in the Arctic:
https://climategrog.wordpress.com/co2_alert_fit/
comment image

Similar dip in the springtime rise. Note the amplitude of the annual cycle there.

It is interesting to speculate what the cause is, but it ain’t COVID shutdowns!

Source links on those pages are now broken , this seems to give all current data including unfiltered 10min flask readings.
https://scrippsco2.ucsd.edu/data/atmospheric_co2/mlo.html

Last edited 1 hour ago by Greg
1
Reply
Peta of Newark
January 8, 2021 7:34 am

Don’t need to read it all, this says (almost) everything.
Quote:
“”Plant a trillion trees worldwide.“”

Thing is, you don’t even need to plant any IF you do some ‘groundwork’ literally first

That groundwork is in fact very very simple. The raw materials needed are all around us, left, right, forward, back and down. Not up
The machinery needed already exists and spends a significant part of its time sitting idle.

RE-MINERALISE THE SOIL

Pulverised rock from almost anywhere and existing agricultural machinery is all you need.
Bung the peasants a few drops o’ diesel and a bite to eat now & again and they’ll jump at it
Old volcanoes are fantastic sources of what you, me, everyone, The Planet AND Ma Nature needs

The grasses, plants, weeds, moss, slime, maybe even a few triffids & other invasives and then. ultimately the trees will move in.
All without a 2nd thought or even an invitation

And the weather will change. Climate can do what it likes but generally follows weather.

From a yo-yo of minus 5 to plus 35 Celsius daily, you will see 23 Celsius plus/minus three ALL YEAR ROUND

Quit squabbling, comparing willies, admiring computers, passing the buck, being lazy, hiring lawyers & other parasites/trolls and generally trashing Western Economies and their Civilations

just do it
Wake up. Smell the coffee. Dig the dirt##

## The good sort, NOT Climate Science

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
Fred Haynie
January 8, 2021 7:59 am

Trees are not the biggest sink for CO2 in the northern hemisphere. The cold open waters of the Arctic ocean is. The strongest evidence for this is an exceptionally strong correlation between the Barrow CO2 curve and sea-ice concentration north of 70 degrees. Physically, nearly every molecule of CO2 that reaches the surface of sub-zero (phytoplankten containing) water will be absorbed. Ice does not absorb CO2. CO2 that is being delivered from warmer emission zones to the Arctic, builds up during winter over the sea ice, but is consumed by the cold open water in the summer. There is no accumulation beyond each year. The observed concentration increase is the result of increased emissions from the tropics caused by increased sst.

1
Reply
HenryP
January 8, 2021 7:59 am

heh heh
let me just try again
just one more time

I have explained the problem of the shrinking the CO2 zinc areas recently: Here’s the picture of the temperature of oceans and the Earth over the past 40 years: (I would not go further back with the dates)
https://woodfortrees.org/plot/hadsst3gl/from:1979/to:2021/trend/plot/uah6/from:1979/to:2021/trend/plot/hadsst3nh/from:1979/to:2021/trend/plot/hadsst3sh/from:1979/to:2021/trend

Well, anything that causes more outgassing CO2 is variable, and we know
1) that the temperature of the oceans has risen; HCO3- + heat=> CO2 (g) + OH- (1) So that causes more CO2 in the atmosphere.
2) that the pH of the oceans is going down due to waste water from people, animals and factories; this also causes more CO2 in the atmosphere. Watch reaction (2) below.
3) It will be clear to any good chemist that the amount of CO2 in the air depends a lot on the amount of dissolved bi-carbonate in the sea water
 4) and that the amount of HCO3- again depends on the pH and the amount of carbonate ion CO3 (-2) dissolved in the water. It is also variable, depending on volcanic activities (this is how CO2 got into the air) and other factors.
 Now we get to the real problem that no one has solved. The warming in the NH and SH is not the same. Namely, the difference in warming of the NH and SH  is like 0.8K or 0.9K, taken over the last 40 years. (Look at my graph from woodfortrees.  Interalia, of course, that is also proof that CO2 is not the cause of warming, because CO2 is a diffuse gas). But those lines are still like averages. If we look at the Arctic, we see that it is getting much warmer there, than the average of the NH….

Now: let ‘CO2 zinc’ = the area that is cold enough to dissolve CO2 and form bi-carbonate again, as per reaction: 2H2O + CO2 + cold => <=HCO3- + H3O+ (2)
We can assume that the surface in the SH that serves as CO2 zinc is more or less constant, since the temperature here has not changed much. But in the Arctic, because it has become so much warmer there, and it is still getting warmer, the area of the surface of the water that serves as CO2 zinc is also getting smaller. So, now we’ve been in a loop for 40 or 50 years:
5) the water in the arctic gets warmer, the CO2 zinc there gets smaller, there is less CO2 in the water, reaction (2), and so, more CO2 remains in the atmosphere and the arctic is still getting warmer, etc.
Do you understand now why the CO2 in the atmosphere keeps going up? Taking all these variables into account, I say again that it is not possible to do calculations and say how much CO2 is released into the air by humans. There are too many unknowns/variables in the equation. I would also say that the rise of CO2 is more likely to be due to the heat from the inside out (who says that the cooling of the earth since Genesis  is exactly linear or exactly bi-nominal?)  And we also have the waste water of people, factories and animals, which is mostly acidic, some even really acidic.. That stream never stops: HCO3- + H3O+  => =< CO2 + 2H2O (2)

0
Reply
HenryP
January 8, 2021 8:03 am

I have explained the problem of the shrinking the CO2 zinc areas recently: Here’s the picture of the temperature of oceans and the Earth over the past 40 years: (I would not go further back with the dates) https://woodfortrees.org/plot/hadsst3gl/from:1979/to:2021/trend/plot/uah6/from:1979/to:2021/trend/plot/hadsst3nh/from:1979/to:2021/trend/plot/hadsst3sh/from:1979/to:2021/trend
Well, anything that causes more outgassing CO2 is variable, and we know
1) that the temperature of the oceans has risen; HCO3- + heat=> CO2 (g) + OH- (1) So that causes more CO2 in the atmosphere.
2) that the pH of the oceans is going down due to waste water from people, animals and factories; this also causes more CO2 in the atmosphere. Watch reaction (2) below.
3) It will be clear to any good chemist that the amount of CO2 in the air depends a lot on the amount of dissolved bi-carbonate in the sea water
 4) and that the amount of HCO3 again depends on the pH and the amount of carbonate ion CO3 (-2) dissolved in the water. It is also variable, depending on volcanic activities (this is how CO2 got into the air) and other factors.
 Now we get to the real problem that no one has solved. The warming in the NH and SH is not the same. Namely, the difference in warming of the NH and SH  is like 0.8K or 0.9K, taken over the last 40 years. (Look at my graph from woodfortrees.  Interalia, of course, that is also proof that CO2 is not the cause of warming, because CO2 is a diffuse gas). But those lines are still like averages. If we look at the Arctic, we see that it is getting much warmer there, than the average of the NH….

Now: let ‘CO2 zinc’ = the area that is cold enough to dissolve CO2 and form bi-carbonate again, as per reaction: 2H2O + CO2 + cold => <=HCO3- + H3O+ (2)
We can assume that the surface in the SH that serves as CO2 zinc is more or less constant, since the temperature here has not changed much. But in the Arctic, because it has become so much warmer there, and is still getting warmer, the area of the surface of the water that serves as CO2 zinc is also getting smaller. So, now we’ve been in a loop for 40 or 50 years:
5) the water in the arctic gets warmer, the CO2 zinc there gets smaller, there is less CO2 in the water, reaction (2), and so, more CO2 remains in the atmosphere and the arctic is still getting warmer, etc.
Do you understand now why the CO2 in the atmosphere keeps going up? Taking all these variables into account, I say again that it is not possible to do calculations and say how much CO2 is released into the air by humans. There are too many unknowns/variables in the equation. I would also say that the rise of CO2 is more likely to be due to the heat from the inside out (who says that the cooling of the earth since Genesis  is exactly linear or exactly bi-nominal?)  And we also have the waste water of people, factories and animals, which is mostly acidic, some even really acidic.. That stream never stops: HCO3- + H3O+  => =< CO2 + 2H2O (2)

0
Reply
Jim Ross
January 8, 2021 8:07 am

Joe,
 
Your blue lines are great. I have raised the issue of a slow-down in growth rate in the January-March period at Mauna Loa several times here, but never got any closer to a good explanation. I even raised it with Scripps a few years ago and their response was also unhelpful other than confirming that they were unaware of any published papers that had considered it.
 
A key observation, in my view, is that the slow-down is generally less obvious or even absent in the year following a strong El Niño. You can see this on the following plot. The seasonal cycle shows a flattening for the Jan-Feb period for 2013/14, 2014/15, 2016/17 and 2017/18. However, 2015/16 barely shows any change in growth rate, as well as reflecting an increase in overall growth for that autumn/winter period (September – May).
 
comment image

0
Reply
KevinM
January 8, 2021 8:10 am

” I also believe that the pattern we are in can lead to a lot of snow in the south and the east,”
I understand north and south in a global sense, but east just keeps going. 🙂

[please enter your email correctly so we don’t have to fix the spelling to get you approved-mod]

0
Reply
T. C. Clark
January 8, 2021 8:12 am

The average world temp went down slightly from about 1940 to 1980 while CO2 increased. The current “Modern Warming Period” is no different from the past warming periods for about the last 10,000 years. The southern tip of Greenland was green 1,000 years ago. The burden is still on the “warmists” to explain the magic of CO2 to warm the planet….and using fraudulent “hockey puck” graphs is not helpful. This century is the time according to past history for the temp to turn downward…..cooler temps ahead….keep cool…..Grand Solar Minimum.

1
Reply
commieBob
January 8, 2021 8:32 am

Hi Joe. I agree with your four points.

I’m up to ass in alligators right now so I won’t go looking for some research I found but …

1 – The deep ocean has way more CO2 than the atmosphere.
2 – At the pressures involved in the deep ocean, the solubility of CO2 is determined by temperature.
3 – A temperature change of a decimal of a degree in the deep ocean decreases the solubility of CO2 enough so it could explain all the modern increase in atmospheric CO2.

It could be that, because of Henry’s Law, the human contribution to atmospheric CO2 is irrelevant. It’s complicated because Henry’s Law applies to the upper part of the ocean. I’m not at all sure how or if it applies to the deep ocean.

Points 1 and 2 should be uncontroversial.

Point 3 depends on what actually happens in the deep ocean when the solubility of CO2 changes.

0
Reply
fretslider
January 8, 2021 8:39 am

Why has CO2 continued to rise during lockdown(s)?

People are drinking more, in some places an awful lot more.

Has XR recommended banning carbonated beverages?

0
Reply
MarkW
January 8, 2021 8:49 am

My first thought was that if it’s the oceans that are driving the seasonal variation, then since there is more ocean in the southern hemisphere, then CO2 should be higher during southern summer than it is during northern summer.

Could there be something that makes the southern oceans warm more slowly?

I haven’t run an analysis, but it seems to me that the southern oceans are on average, deeper than the northern oceans. There is no place like the Gulf of Mexico or the Mediterranean and Black Seas in the southern hemisphere. Also most of the really big lakes are in the northern hemisphere.

0
Reply
John Shewchuk
January 8, 2021 8:56 am

Excellent common-sense article by Joe. The oceans are the earth’s largest heat capacitor, of which its vast thermodynamic properties are far from being fully realized. We don’t even know how many undersea volcanoes exist. In the meantime I’m enjoying the ever-so-slight global warming. Humans, after all, are tropical in nature — and we learned to wear clothes as we gradually adapted to colder climates.

0
Reply
dk_
January 8, 2021 9:12 am

An inadvertent socio-economic experiment has produced a great reduction in transportation fuel consumption, resulting in little or no change in the rate of, demonstrably quite small, increase of atmospheric CO2. Meanwhile, the average temperature is steady or slightly reducing. If these two items are not really good news, I’m not sure what news would qualify as good.

0
Reply
