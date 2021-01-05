A CO2 Oddity

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach.
I saw an article’s headline the other day. It said “Is COVID Or Nature Slowing The Increase In CO2”.
So I thought I’d take a look. Here’s the Mauna Loa data. Top panel is the increase in CO2. Bottom panel is the month-over-month change in CO2.
Go figure. One thing is clear.
The rate of increase of CO2 hasn’t changed in the slightest. I offer up no explanation for this … but it doesn’t bode well for those claiming that we need COVID-style lockdowns to reduce the CO2 levels.
Best of the New Year to all,
w.