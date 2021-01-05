Natural CO2 sources

A CO2 Oddity

1 hour ago
Willis Eschenbach
21 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach.

I saw an article’s headline the other day. It said “Is COVID Or Nature Slowing The Increase In CO2”.

So I thought I’d take a look. Here’s the Mauna Loa data. Top panel is the increase in CO2. Bottom panel is the month-over-month change in CO2.

Go figure. One thing is clear.

The rate of increase of CO2 hasn’t changed in the slightest. I offer up no explanation for this … but it doesn’t bode well for those claiming that we need COVID-style lockdowns to reduce the CO2 levels.

Best of the New Year to all,

w.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
21 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bob Tisdale
Editor
January 5, 2021 10:12 am

Thanks for the update, Willis. Happy and Healthy New Year to you and yours.

Regards,
Bob

0
Reply
Charles Rotter
Admin
January 5, 2021 10:16 am

Remember and beware Willis,

The right kind of lockdown hasn’t been tried.

1
Reply
Forrest M. Mims III
January 5, 2021 10:17 am

Willis, your conclusion is spot on. NOAA suggests that the absence of a trend may be due to the length of time required for CO2 to show a change. We’ll see.

2
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Forrest M. Mims III
January 5, 2021 10:33 am

Forrest
I find NOAA’s suggestion difficult to believe. A look at the Mauna Loa daily data shows a close correlation between the annual maximum CO2 levels and the leafing out of trees in the Northern Hemisphere. It looks to me like there is a lag time of only a few days, at best.

1
Reply
J N
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
January 5, 2021 10:37 am

Precisely!!!

0
Reply
J N
Reply to  Forrest M. Mims III
January 5, 2021 10:36 am

If that would be true, we would also see a lag in the seasonal sinusoidal. That’s simply not true. As I said in another comment, this discrepancy will be hard to justify by the “Anthropogenic Mainly CO2 production” community.

0
Reply
Hans Erren
January 5, 2021 10:18 am

Willis, Roy Spencer explained why

1
Reply
HenryP
January 5, 2021 10:18 am

Willis

It is quite simple. Really.
CO2 is getting higher regardless because the sinc area in the arctic is getting smaller. Chemistry 101.
Nothing to do with CO2 emission.
Have a blessed new year.

0
Reply
HenryP
Reply to  HenryP
January 5, 2021 10:46 am

Trees and leaves have nothing to do with it. Let me spell it out again
CO2 + 2H2O + cold = HCO3- + H30+

0
Reply
fretslider
January 5, 2021 10:18 am

Nonetheless COVID type lockdowns will be demanded

Even if they don’t work it’s the right thing to do…..

0
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  fretslider
January 5, 2021 10:32 am

The end justifies the means.

0
Reply
Donald Langmuir
January 5, 2021 10:22 am

Willis:
I assume you meant Nov 2020, not 2012. Right?

0
Reply
J N
January 5, 2021 10:33 am

The rate of increase of CO2 hasn’t changed in the slightest. I offer up no explanation for this … but it doesn’t bode well for those claiming that we need COVID-style lockdowns to reduce the CO2 levels.”
Sooner or later this will become harder and harder to deny by alarmists. Can be a huge problem for them. If we needed an experience abou the influence of anthropogenic CO2 in global CO2 rise, that experience could not be better than the lockdowns.

0
Reply
gbaikie
January 5, 2021 10:35 am

It seems what is and what could alter CO2 levels is amount tree growth.
And burning wood is adding to CO2 levels, and governors/politicans inability to manage land and resultant forest fires, is not reducing CO2 levels.
Plants are going to respond to higher levels of CO2 by limiting their stomata size and reducing their water loss. By as net, they would be eating more CO2 or they have potential to do so {unless there burnt by forest fires, eaten by animals, etc.}.
Globally, if wanted to lower CO2 levels, it seems one do something to encourage the greening of deserts.
Though basic problem is politics- or politicans are stupid and can’t do anything useful.
If not for that problem, it seems one would want a greening Sahara Desert, and grow permanent forests in Sahara Desert. Or grow trees, where no trees are growing.
Or plants or trees will grow where they can grow and managing that with some competence
is fine thing to do, but doing stuff to allow plants to grow where they can’t, could have more
upside.
If one somehow manage all the evil and lazy politicians so don’t screw everything up, and made vast forests in Sahara Desert, it would increase global temperature, but should also reduce CO2 levels.

0
Reply
Ron Long
January 5, 2021 10:37 am

Willis, you can’t just blurt out the truth like that, you’ll never get any funding. Maybe you should torture the data a little?

1
Reply
Gary Sandberg
January 5, 2021 10:38 am

I haven’t looked into it for a while, but it appeared to me that we would have to reduce emissions to 1850 levels worldwide (pre-civil war, US) to have any hope of reversing the rising anthropogenic CO2 levels in any reasonable time frame.
Not that I would want to, despite owning a waterfront home in FL just 8.5′ above the high tide line. In my opinion a warmer, wetter world is preferable to a cold, dry one, and the return of the continental glaciers would be a disaster for mankind.

CO2 rise appears to be unstoppable by any practical means. Proposed reversal measures look to me to be a combination of rent-seeking behavior, a desire for raising taxes, and an inclination to take western society down a peg.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
January 5, 2021 10:41 am

The on-going La Nina conditions will fully explain any year-over-year rate difference when 2020 and 2021 mean annual CO2 growth rate numbers are in.
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends/gr.html

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
January 5, 2021 10:52 am

And NOAA’s Global Monitoring Lab folks clearly state that the COVID related emissions reductions will not be measurable:
“Thus, when we compare the average seasonal cycle of many years we would expect a difference to accumulate during 2020 after a number of months. The International Energy Agency expects global CO2 emissions to drop by 8% this year. Clearly, we cannot see a global effect like that in less than a year.”

But then they go Full Retard mode with their next statement:
“It does look like CO2 continues to increase at the same rate as in previous years, which illustrates that we need to make aggressive investments in renewable energy sources to tackle our global heating emergency.”

source: https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/covid2.html

Basically in one statement the GML lads admit that the drastic, economy-destroying reductions from COVID lockdown will have no measurable impacts on the CO2 record. Then they go into a magical beliefs lala-land fantasy that somehow if we destroy our economies completely, build more intermittent wind farms and solar panels and end fossil fuels use (but only in the West) then we can magically avoid a “global heating emergency.” Talk about a bunch of morons.

0
Reply
Schrodinger's Cat
January 5, 2021 10:42 am

I suspect that the the balance between CO2 dissolved in the oceans and free CO2 in the atmosphere is changing. Warming of the oceans from the Little Ice Age could be responsible.

It is obviously nothing to do with human activities. Alarmists like to claim that the Keeling curve shows human emissions. If it did, it would now be showing a large dent due to covid. Obviously human emissions are too small to show up on the Keeling curve. Alarmists can’t have it both ways.

0
Reply
Sean
January 5, 2021 10:43 am

“The rate of increase of CO2 hasn’t changed in the slightest. I offer up no explanation for this … but it doesn’t bode well for those claiming that we need COVID-style lockdowns to reduce the CO2 levels.“

When has complete lack of effectiveness ever stopped poor government policy?

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
January 5, 2021 10:57 am

Misinformation headline writing in the MSM never sleeps nor misses its appointed rounds with the gullible..

 “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds”

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Natural CO2 sources Wildfires

L A Times conceals colossal irrelevance of state’s “cut climate emissions” schemes

1 year ago
Guest Blogger
Humor Natural CO2 sources

Place your petabetts now

6 years ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Natural CO2 sources

A CO2 Oddity

1 hour ago
Willis Eschenbach
Paleoclimatology Sea level

Huge Database Of Studies Documenting Meters-Higher Mid-Holocene Sea Levels Swells Again In 2020

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Drought

Surprising News: Drylands Are Not Getting Drier As Predicted by Climate Scientists

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Solar

Secrets Behind Sunquakes Could Lurk Beneath the Solar Surface

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: