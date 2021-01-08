Climate Myths

The Conversation: Pikas are NOT Dying Out from Global Warming

Eric Worrall
Arizona Emeritus Professor of Life Sciences using using personal observations to challenge the wild climate model predictions and the scientific consensus of his colleagues.

Pikas are adapting to climate change remarkably well, contrary to many predictions

January 8, 2021 3.30am AEDT
Andrew Smith
Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, Arizona State University

Climate change is harming many special places and iconic species around our planet, from Glacier National Park’s disappearing glaciers to California redwoods scorched by wildfires. But for the animal I study, the American pika (Ochotona princeps), there’s actually some good news: It’s not as threatened by climate change as many studies have warned. 

I have studied pikassmall cousins of rabbits, for over 50 years and never tire of watching them. These tailless, egg-shaped balls of fluff live primarily in cool mountainous environments in piles of broken rock, called talus.

When fellow hikers see me observing pikas in California’s Sierra Nevada, they often tell me they have read that these animals are going extinct. I have collected a stack of press releases that say exactly that. But based on my recent research and a comprehensive review of over 100 peer-reviewed studies, I believe that this interpretation is misleading.

As the world’s climate warmed, pika populations retreated to the high mountains of the western U.S. and Canada. Today they occupy most of the available talus habitat in these areas – evidence that challenges the pikas-on-the-brink narrative. 

For example, in recent surveys, pikas were found at 98% of 109 suitable sites in Colorado, and at 98% of 329 sites in the central Sierra Nevada. One study of historic pika sites across California’s Lassen, Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks found no evidence that pikas were moving to new sites or higher altitudes due to climate change.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/pikas-are-adapting-to-climate-change-remarkably-well-contrary-to-many-predictions-150726

I must say I applaud Professor Smith’s courage.

We’ve all seen what happens to professors who dare to present evidence to challenge the wild climate assertions of their colleagues; they get removed from their university posts, have their offices attacked by gunmen, stop getting invites to parties, and sometimes even lose their library passes.

Pariah Dog
January 8, 2021 10:02 am

Pika cheeeewwww!

Pauleta
January 8, 2021 10:02 am

Who would think that species adapt, right? Nature is dumb and naive, as most species are only 6000 years old in the minds of climatards.

T. C. Clark
January 8, 2021 10:20 am

Polar bears will be disappointed by this news….the bears were hopeful that the pikas would go far north….they would make a nice snack for the bears.

Jeff Alberts
January 8, 2021 10:25 am

Climate change is harming many special places and iconic species around our planet, from Glacier National Park’s disappearing glaciers to California redwoods scorched by wildfires.”

It’s too bad that the good professor can’t apply his analytical skills to those supposed other problems. He would find that there is nothing new going on.

Jim Steele
January 8, 2021 10:32 am

I talked to Dr Smith about this when writing a chapter on Pika in my book. I also blogged about this Climate Horror Stories That Wont Die: The Case of the Pika (Stewart, 2015). 

http://landscapesandcycles.net/pika-not-endangered-its-fear-mongering-.html

which references some of Smith’s work. Alarmists like the Center for Biological Diversity that sues to list every creature possible as endangered from climate (polar bears, penguins, etc) had mis-used his earlier lethality studies Smith testified against the endangered listings for the USA and California and garnished the ire of the CBD who have promoted dishonest pika claims

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Jim Steele
January 8, 2021 10:52 am

garnished the ire”

Garnered?

CD in Wisconsin
January 8, 2021 10:43 am

“,,,I must say I applaud Professor Smith’s courage.
We’ve all seen what happens to professors who dare to present evidence to challenge the wild climate assertions of their colleagues; they get removed from their university posts, have their offices attacked by gunmen, stop getting invites to parties, and sometimes even lose their library passes…”

This is the religion of misanthropy at work here. It is an infallible religious doctrine that is not to be challenged or questioned. You must conform, and God help you if you try to think independently for yourself. The only permissible science here is that which confirms and supports the cult’s doctrine.

I wish there was a “Sorry, We’re Closed” sign that you could hang on the human mind.

ColMosby
January 8, 2021 10:44 am

Animals can tolerate a large range of temperatures during the year and to belive that a degree or two would wipe out many species is absurd. History also shows that many of todays species survived a world hotter than ours

Steve Keohane
January 8, 2021 10:51 am

It always amuses me to be hiking at tree line in pika-infested Colorado, to observe dead tree trunks a few hundred feet above where trees can and do currently grow. And we are to be concerned if pikas change the elevation they find most comfortable?

John F Hultquist
January 8, 2021 11:00 am

“…  live primarily in cool mountainous environments in piles of broken rock, “

They also live in the rock fill of I-90 just west of Snoqualmie Pass in Washington State.

Rock fill is a new habitate at about 2,500 feet.

John F Hultquist
Reply to  John F Hultquist
January 8, 2021 11:07 am

Messed that up – sorry.

Link: https://i90wildlifewatch.org/pikas-taking-advantage-of-new-roadside-real-estate

Pat from kerbob
January 8, 2021 11:06 am

Once again, observation trumps model

Actual dirty work of collecting field data blows apart the fantasy desk warriors

D.Anderson
January 8, 2021 11:25 am

Tribbles are doing great too.

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  D.Anderson
January 8, 2021 11:58 am

Well that’s the trouble with tribbles, isn’t it?

TheMightyQuinn
January 8, 2021 12:06 pm

Global Warming is killing honesty and integrity at an alarming rate.

Richard (the cynical one)
January 8, 2021 12:31 pm

How uncollegial prof Smith is being! That is so Ridd-iculous!

M.W.Plia
January 8, 2021 12:33 pm

Just like the pikas there is no evidence that Santa Claus is moving to new sites or higher altitudes due to climate change.

RockyRoad
January 8, 2021 12:44 pm

Ah, let them play. The estimation variance of their models piles heaps of derision on their profession and they haven’t a clue.

