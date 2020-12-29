Steve Milloy talks Bill Gates’ Geoengineering Project with Kara McKinney on OANN
Gates-Funded Plan to Dim The Sun’s Rays is Moving Forward.
December 29, 2020 10:49 pm
All our space junk is already increasing Earth’s reflectivity way more than Gates ever could.
Still pretty much insignificant.
Anyway, whatever materials or processes seek to disturb the hydrostatic equilibrium of our atmosphere their effect is always neutralised by convective adjustments otherwise atmospheres could not be retained long term.