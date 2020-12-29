Geoengineering

Gates-Funded Plan to Dim The Sun’s Rays is Moving Forward.

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
11 Comments

Steve Milloy talks Bill Gates’ Geoengineering Project with Kara McKinney on OANN

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zoe Phin
December 29, 2020 10:09 pm

I suspect Gates gets no sex from his wife.

0
Reply
MarkG
Reply to  Zoe Phin
December 29, 2020 10:14 pm

That’s a dude, dude.

1
Reply
Zoe Phin
Reply to  MarkG
December 29, 2020 10:57 pm

Behind every meglomaniac is a cold woman. Fact.

0
Reply
jacques serge Lemiere
December 29, 2020 10:18 pm

privatisation of the sunlight.. it is based on the weird idea that even if prediction about rca are true..you d’ont have the right not to regard it as “bad” … even it is obviously good for you…

1
Reply
Philip
December 29, 2020 10:29 pm

Hubris x Money x ignorance = determination to throw shiny stuff into atmosphere because …global warming.

0
Reply
Patrick MJD
December 29, 2020 10:37 pm

There is a film called “Snowpiercer” that sort of touches on this.

0
Reply
Stephen Wilde
December 29, 2020 10:49 pm

All our space junk is already increasing Earth’s reflectivity way more than Gates ever could.
Still pretty much insignificant.
Anyway, whatever materials or processes seek to disturb the hydrostatic equilibrium of our atmosphere their effect is always neutralised by convective adjustments otherwise atmospheres could not be retained long term.

0
Reply
Alan
December 29, 2020 10:53 pm

Is he trying to bring on the next ice age?

0
Reply
Steve Case
December 29, 2020 10:58 pm

“… Plan to Dim The Sun’s Rays …”
﻿
What could possibly go wrong?

Last edited 34 minutes ago by Steve Case
1
Reply
Russ R.
December 29, 2020 11:05 pm

Where is the original James Bond, when we need him?

0
Reply
Phil Salmon
December 29, 2020 11:16 pm

Of all the issues that could start WW3, this has to be at the top of the list.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Geoengineering

Science is ready to save us, maybe

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Geoengineering

ABC: Why are there No Large Scale Geo-engineering Experiments?

4 months ago
Eric Worrall
Geoengineering

Study: Solar Geoengineering Could Weaken Rainfall

6 months ago
Eric Worrall
Geoengineering

U.S. geoengineering research gets a lift with $4 million from Congress

11 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Geoengineering

Gates-Funded Plan to Dim The Sun’s Rays is Moving Forward.

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Curious things

Stargate Atlantis and “The Cause”

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Covid News

And Lockdown Crazy California Jumps Into the Lead

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Covid News

Model used to evaluate lockdowns was flawed

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: