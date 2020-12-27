Ridiculae

Massachusetts city to post climate change warning stickers at gas stations

40 mins ago
Charles Rotter
5 Comments

From The Guardian

Bright yellow stickers warn drivers burning of gasoline has ‘major consequences on human health and the environment’

Cambridge, Massachusetts, has become the first US city to mandate the placing of stickers on fuel pumps to warn drivers of the resulting dangers posed by the climate crisis.

 Stickers placed on fuel pumps in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photograph: City of Cambridge

The final design of the bright yellow stickers, shared with the Guardian, includes text that warns drivers the burning of gasoline, diesel and ethanol has “major consequences on human health and the environment including contributing to climate change”.

The stickers will be placed on all fuel pumps in Cambridge, which is situated near Boston and is home to Harvard University, “fairly soon” once they are received from printers, a city spokesman confirmed.

“The city of Cambridge is working hard with our community to fight climate change,” the spokesman added. “The gas pump stickers will remind drivers to think about climate change and hopefully consider non-polluting options.”

The placement of the stickers follows an ordinance passed by Cambridge in January. The city has a target of slashing planet-heating emissions by 80% and offsetting the remainder by 2050, making it carbon neutral.

Read the full article here.

HT/Climate Depot

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Trying to Play Nice
December 27, 2020 6:15 am

There used to be a great university in Cambridge. It’s now been reduced to a propaganda center for Marxists. I’m sure no gas station will file a lawsuit, but it would be interesting to force the city to prove their climate change statement.

4
Reply
Klem
Reply to  Trying to Play Nice
December 27, 2020 6:21 am

I’m pretty sure all they’d need to do is refer to the the EPAs endangerment finding.

0
Reply
taoofrob
December 27, 2020 6:16 am

They’re taking their leadership role seriously, similar to the City of Berkeley where researchers findings regularly become public policy.

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
December 27, 2020 6:34 am

There are a lot of jokers in Cambridge, it seems….

0
Reply
John the Econ
December 27, 2020 6:37 am

I’m sure it will make a big difference. So glad that they’ve finally solved all of their big problems and now have the time and resources to be laser-focused on silliness like this.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Ridiculae

NYT: “What happened to Global Warming?”

7 days ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

From the Bleeding Obvious Files: U.S. Army Still Relies on Carbon-Based Fuels

1 week ago
David Middleton
Ridiculae

Women, parents and early-career faculty in ecology most impacted by COVID-19

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Ridiculae

If you Thought Climate Grief was Strange, Meet the Climate Grief Therapists

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Ridiculae

Massachusetts city to post climate change warning stickers at gas stations

40 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy

On the Hunt for a Missing Giant Black Hole

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Science

Capturing 40 years of climate change for an endangered Montana prairie

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Polar Bears

Late fall polar bear habitat 2020 compared to some previous years

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: