Fusion power Opinion

EU Turns to Magic to Progress their Clean Energy Agenda

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
31 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The European Union is so desperate for their clean energy push to yield a viable solution, they have just given €3,999,870 to a Palladium electrolysis cold fusion research team.

EU announces funding for four next-gen clean energy solutions

December 24, 2020

HERMES – hydrogen-metal systems for clean energy

The HERMES project is revisiting the cold fusion concept, which emerged back in 1989 with the claimed discovery by the electrochemists Martin Fleischmann from Britain and Stanley Pons from France of excess heat production during electrolysis of heavy water (deuterium oxide) using a palladium electrode at room temperature.

At the time, the discovery was thought to offer a pathway to cheap clean energy but the finding remained controversial due to lack of replicability. Recently interest in the topic has revived with the scientific advances of the intervening years.

HERMES intends to draw on these to study the effects of hydrogen and deuterium loaded in palladium at room and intermediate (up to about 800oC) temperatures. Such modern characterisation techniques also allow reproducibility.

Read more: https://www.powerengineeringint.com/renewables/eu-announces-funding-for-four-next-gen-clean-energy-technologies/

From the project website;

Breakthrough zero-emissions heat generation with hydrogen-metal systems

Project description

In pursuit of the cold fusion dream as a solution to the world’s energy needs

In 1989, electrochemists Martin Fleischmann and Stanley Pons made headlines with their claim to have produced excess heat using a simple apparatus working at room temperature. Their experiment involved loading deuterium in a palladium metal. As many experimenters failed to replicate their work, cold fusion remains a controversial topic in the scientific community. Nevertheless, a vociferous minority still believes in this elusive phenomenon. Since 2015, Google has been funding experiments into cold fusion. Although no evidence has been found for this phenomenon, it is clear that much pioneering research remains to be conducted in this poorly explored field. The EU-funded HERMES project will employ advanced techniques and tools developed over the last few decades to investigate anomalous effects of deuterium-loaded palladium at room and intermediate temperatures.

Objective 

Disruptive energy generation technologies are urgently required to stave off catastrophic climate change. Now, more than ever, is the time to also to consider unconventional options. The subtopic c. Breakthrough zero-emissions energy generation for full decarbonisation of this call aims to answer this need. All of the research areas identified by the call are highly unconventional. As electrochemists, we will contribute to this call by working on hydrogen-metal systems. We propose to study hydrogen (and deuterium) evolution in unconventional conditions, i.e. on metal-hydrides and the main motivation for this work is based on the recent Nature perspective “Revisiting the cold case of cold fusion”. When loading deuterium into the Pd lattice, there is a chance that something very interesting will happen, resulting in production of excess heat. The first report of such reaction was published 30 years ago, but quickly dismissed by the scientific community. But what if there is really something? Can we afford to not to investigate this further, considering the current climate crisis? Google has recently funded a research project in this area, getting some interesting results but failing to produce excess heat. However, the team concluded that it was very difficult to achieve the required conditions reported for starting the excess heat production, and that “there remains much interesting science to be done in this underexplored parameter space.” This is a high risk/high reward project, but with aid of all the improved techniques and tools developed in the last 30 years, we believe that it is worth revisiting the topic. We will use state-of-the-art technologies to prepare, characterize and study electrochemical Pd-D system, both at room temperature and at temperatures up to 1100 K. We will focus on method development, with the special emphasis on reproducibility. If no nuclear effects are observed, we will gain information of the isotope effects for hydrogen evolution.

Read more: https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/952184

The Nature article “Revisiting the cold case of cold fusion” on which this snowball of research funding is based was published in May this year.

At least with hot fusion there is a measurable release of energy and fusion neutrons. Nobody has to argue about whether you were squinting at the calorimeter just right.

I guess if you have a burning urge to investigate ways of extracting zero point energy from empty space, or a plan to send a robotic mission to the forest moon Pandora to retrieve a sample of unobtanium, now might be a good time to ask the EU for funding. Remember to mention the climate crisis.

31 Comments
Tom Halla
December 27, 2020 10:07 am

April 1 is early this year.

3x2
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 27, 2020 11:26 am

Permanent April 1st these days?

n.n
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 27, 2020 12:52 pm

Progress:unqualified, monotonic change.

JOHN T. SHEA
December 27, 2020 10:07 am

Watch out for Wookies and Ewoks and eight foot tall blue people!

Russell Robles-Thome
December 27, 2020 10:16 am

Hmm. The ‘Consensus’ on CF was about as reliable as it is on climate change. The team proved that cold fusion wasn’t happening because the experiments were really hard to do, and in any case hot fusion couldn’t be happening. Very convincing. There have been a shed load of indications of something real happening over decades – plus an array of charlatans.

I’d rather they spent money on CF than on promoting veganism…

3x2
December 27, 2020 10:24 am

And you wonder just why we will be leaving next Thursday …

Last edited 2 hours ago by 3x2
Jan de Jong
Reply to  3x2
December 27, 2020 10:28 am

Because the plans of Mr. Johnson are so reasonable?

3x2
Reply to  Jan de Jong
December 27, 2020 10:29 am

There is that, but still …

Hotscot
Reply to  Jan de Jong
December 27, 2020 12:30 pm

Boris did the job he was voted in to complete, Brexit. For that I’m grateful.

His plans (more accurately, his girlfriends plans) for a Green Industrial Revolution are yet to be scuppered, but they will be.

When the public discover the personal cost to them of his insane vision, he’ll be kicked into touch by the voting public, if not before, by his Conservative party membership.

Ed Zuiderwijk
December 27, 2020 10:27 am

The charlatans have taken over the coop. It will produce loads of wind eggs.

JEHILL
December 27, 2020 10:35 am

What’s the deal with 3,999,870? That’s just barely enough to even start and then administered a program. Sounds like they are just clearing out the budget funds to claim they need a budget increase for next year.

3x2
Reply to  JEHILL
December 27, 2020 10:49 am

Yes, a few cents for each (EU) citizen. It’s more how the money is spent. 4m air dropped into my area would give the local area a real boost.

Remember, a few Billion here, a few Billion there and pretty soon you are talking real money.

3x2
Reply to  3x2
December 27, 2020 10:52 am

(In the case of The US, a Trillion here …)

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  JEHILL
December 27, 2020 11:09 am

JEHILL, the deal with 3,999,870 is that reporting a financial investment to a precision of 1 part in four hundred thousand (assuming rounding to the nearest 10’s place) is just widow dressing to give an air that accurate budgeting took place.

It’s a BIG FAIL for most people with an IQ above room temperature.

Hotscot
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
December 27, 2020 12:33 pm

It’s not a big fail as far as the politicians investing in the business are concerned.

Ron Long
December 27, 2020 10:45 am

Eric, you obviously are a true believer because you include the unicorn in the article header. It is known, by other true believers, that unicorn farts are not the normal CH4, instead they are CD4, or carbon deuterium. So the unicorns are secretly providing the special deuterium need for the cold fusion process. I can’t believe I missed this when it is so obvious.

Gordon A. Dressler
December 27, 2020 10:58 am

So, 31 years since Fleischmann and Pons claimed to have produced excess heat using deuterium loaded into a palladium metal and 5 years of recent funding from deep-pockets company Google with the result in 2020 that “no evidence has been found for this phenomenon.” R-i-i-i-g-h-t . . . sounds like a good reason for the EU to throw an additional € 4 million in pursuing the dream.

Just like hot fusion net energy production, I’m sure that cold fusion net energy production is only “a few decades away” from reality.

I’m glad that, in this particular case, it’s not my tax money that’s being spent.

John F Hultquist
December 27, 2020 10:58 am

“<em>  urgently required to stave off catastrophic climate change</em>”

I assume those on this path are smart and educated.
But only in a very limited way. They know nothing about Earth dynamics in general,
nor how the oceans and atmosphere work, nor why, where, and how energy is used.
Regarding using other people’s money — they are good at that.

3x2
Reply to  John F Hultquist
December 27, 2020 11:08 am

Nothing like OPM to motivate. Be it Millions, Billions or Trillions. There is nothing as sweet as OPM.

Alasdair Fairbairn
December 27, 2020 11:02 am

At least we Brits won’t be financing this. OOP! maybe we are. There are still 1200 pages to be read. I wonder who scarpered of with €130.00shortfall

Climate believer
Reply to  Alasdair Fairbairn
December 27, 2020 11:09 am

IMPERIAL COLLEGE OF SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY AND MEDICINE
United Kingdom
€ 712 192,50

😉

taoofrob
December 27, 2020 11:22 am

Here comes Elizabeth Shue as the totally believable PHD with her retrograde explanation of experimental chemistry…🤨

Bulova
December 27, 2020 11:30 am

If you want to revisit the insanity of cold fusion, read Gary Taub’s “Bad Science”.

The whole episode was a toxic brew of incompetence, greed, lawyers and politicians.

As Eric says, it’s Unicorn farts.

Tom Abbott
December 27, 2020 11:35 am

From the article: “Disruptive energy generation technologies are urgently required to stave off catastrophic climate change.”

What catastrophic climate change?

Catastrophic climate change caused by human CO2 is unsubstantiated speculation.

There is no evidence the climate is “changing” and there is no evidence that CO2 has anything to do with the climate other than going along for the ride.

Knalldi
December 27, 2020 11:49 am

Well, even a broken clock goes right twice a day. Even though it’s questionable if you can generate energy out of this mechanism, there is quite some research going on in condensed nuclear science in this area about strange transmutation effects happening lattice confined atoms. For anyone interested https://lenr-canr.org/wordpress/?page_id=1081 are quite some research papers on this topic.
Personally I think research in this area could shed more light into the science of matter than an even larger collider could achieve and I’m quite happy it receives some funding, no matter the reason (pun intended).

Thomas Gasloli
December 27, 2020 12:14 pm

Remember when Nature was a respected publication? Seriously, how is that things have fallen this far?

Will universities open Alchemical Studies departments?

This would be funny if it were not that the politicians & the propagandist media take this all for fact. It is becoming more and more obvious that we are looking at the death of civilization. We can’t survive much more of this.

shrnfr
December 27, 2020 12:28 pm

When Pons & Fleischmann released stuff about their “cold fusion” in 1989, I had to spend a bit of time explaining to Robert J. Grantham of GMO as to why it was very improbable. The gullibility of the Grantham Institute and their fellow travelers in the years since.

shrnfr
Reply to  shrnfr
December 27, 2020 12:30 pm

insert “has not decreased” after travels. Sorry.

Walter Sobchak
December 27, 2020 12:36 pm

I had a client who was taken for a ride by the father of one of those two. I am not saying dishonesty is inherited, but it is not a good background.

PaulH
December 27, 2020 12:52 pm

Ah, the ’80s 🙂 Those were the days.

Alexy Scherbakoff
December 27, 2020 12:55 pm

The excess heat was generated from rubbing their hands together at the thought of making money.

