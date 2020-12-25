Weather

Christmas in Florida: Chilly forecast, falling iguanas

14 mins ago
Charles Rotter
No Comments

From the AP

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — With unexpectedly cold weather in the forecast and pandemic-related curfews in some places, Florida is about to have a Christmas unlike any other in recent memory, and it may involve falling iguanas.

The National Weather Service earlier this week warned that South Florida could experience the coldest Christmas Day in 21 years. Morning lows on Saturday could drop into the low 30s and 40s degrees Fahrenheit, the weather service said.

“ Brrr! Much colder temps expected for Christmas,” the National Weather Service in Miami tweeted earlier this week. “Falling iguanas are possible.”

Because they are cold-blooded reptiles, iguanas living in South Florida trees often become immobile in chilly weather, causing them to drop to the ground when the thermometer plummets, though they are still alive.

In Jacksonville, the temperature was expected to drop 50 degrees, from about 80 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday to around 30 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, putting it on the path to being one of the five coldest Christmas Days on record, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

A squall line with severe storms and fast-moving winds also was headed for north Florida on Christmas Eve.

Full report here

HT/Willis E

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Weather

*The role of weather on December 7th, 1941 and a little known important indirect benefit*

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Weather Wildfires

An Important Finding about the September Labor Day Wildfires

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Weather

The Election Day Weather Forecast: Who Will it Favor?

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News Cold wave Snow Weather

Italy experiences the coldest September in 50 years – with snowfall

3 months ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Weather

Christmas in Florida: Chilly forecast, falling iguanas

14 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Humor

Merry Christmas to all, did you get coal…or?

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Fusion power

Korean artificial sun, KSTAR, sets the new world record of 20-sec-long operation at 100 million °C

8 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Climate Scientists to Request Political Representation on the Arctic Council

12 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: