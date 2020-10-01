Italy experiences the coldest September in 50 years – with snowfall

Over the past weekend, temperatures in Italy plunged suddenly by between 10 and 15 degrees, resulting in the country’s coldest September in 50 years and leading to snowfalls much earlier than usual, Italian media reports.

The cold has been particularly intense in Milan and Turin which recorded 5°C and 4°C degrees respectively on the night of Sunday 27 September.

GFS surface temperature for Sunday 27 September- purple is coldest

Temperatures also dropped steeply elsewhere – to below 10°C degrees in Tuscany – while hill towns in the central Lazio area witnessed snow over the weekend.

Snow fell on the hills and mountains in the greater Rome area and in the Lazio region as temperatures plummeted over the weekend, reports Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Photo from Corriere della Sera over the weekend

Perched among the Simbruini mountains along the border between the regions of Lazio and Abruzzo, Cervara di Roma is located about 70 km (43.6 miles) from Rome.

At an altitude of 1,050 meters (3,444 ft) above sea level, Cervara is the highest historic center in the province of Rome.

https://www.wantedinrome.com/news/september-snow-falls-near-rome.html

Snowfalls were recorded at Monte Livata (near Subiaco), Cervara di Roma, Ciociaria, Campocatino and Forca d’Acero, in the area of S. Donato Valcomino, where Lazio meets the Abruzzo region.

https://www.wantedinmilan.com/news/italys-coldest-september-in-50-years.html

h/t to Ice Age Now

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...