Over the past weekend, temperatures in Italy plunged suddenly by between 10 and 15 degrees, resulting in the country’s coldest September in 50 years and leading to snowfalls much earlier than usual, Italian media reports.
The cold has been particularly intense in Milan and Turin which recorded 5°C and 4°C degrees respectively on the night of Sunday 27 September.
Temperatures also dropped steeply elsewhere – to below 10°C degrees in Tuscany – while hill towns in the central Lazio area witnessed snow over the weekend.
Snow fell on the hills and mountains in the greater Rome area and in the Lazio region as temperatures plummeted over the weekend, reports Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
Perched among the Simbruini mountains along the border between the regions of Lazio and Abruzzo, Cervara di Roma is located about 70 km (43.6 miles) from Rome.
At an altitude of 1,050 meters (3,444 ft) above sea level, Cervara is the highest historic center in the province of Rome.
https://www.wantedinrome.com/news/september-snow-falls-near-rome.html
Snowfalls were recorded at Monte Livata (near Subiaco), Cervara di Roma, Ciociaria, Campocatino and Forca d’Acero, in the area of S. Donato Valcomino, where Lazio meets the Abruzzo region.
https://www.wantedinmilan.com/news/italys-coldest-september-in-50-years.html
h/t to Ice Age Now
9 thoughts on “Italy experiences the coldest September in 50 years – with snowfall”
I love the special selectivity of our “global” warming.
which is just weather -and definitely not a sign of a colder climate…
(you might look at the arctic sea ice, which is still melting along an arc off siberia)
Or you might look too arctic sea ice overall, which began refreezing in mid September, as usual. See http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/ A broader view is usually employed when studying climate. A narrow view, such as your comment, is usually employed when studying weather. But looking at the broader view of cold weather over nearly all of Europe and parts of Northern Africa, as shown in the surface temperature chart, perhaps there is a climate ingredient.
Why are you so dogmatic Griff?
At what point does “the coldest September for 50 years” stop being weather and become climate, griff? Is this before or after the hottest/driest/wettest/stormiest/calmest January etc for x, y, z years stops being climate and becomes weather.
OK, so an extreme September in Italy is weather. In exactly the same way that melting arctic sea ice is weather and Californian fires are the result of fuel load+ignition. You can’t pick and choose which events, or non-events, that happen to suit your limited scientific understanding, are weather and which are climate.
Unusually cold days are just weather. Unusually hot days are cause by climate change.
And today the wind is from the south. Ooh look global warming.
https://www.ventusky.com/?p=44.1;15.4;5&l=rain-3h&t=20201001/1200
All due to normal Meridional Weather patterns.
Expect more of this natural cycle for the next 30 years.
Any adverse effect on the grape crop?
DHR, I’m guessing that by now the grapes are safely stored in large barrels, where an exothermic process known as fermentation keeps them warm. I think it will be OK.
spaceweather.com/
SUNSPOTS BREAK A SPACE AGE RECORD: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
Solar Minimum is becoming very deep indeed. Over the weekend, the sun set a Space Age record for spotlessness. So far in 2019, the sun has been without sunspots for more than 270 days, including the last 33 days in a row. Since the Space Age began, no other year has had this many blank suns.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/12/16/its-official-we-are-in-a-deep-solar-minimum/#comment-2872470
“How does that effect climate?”
Here is how:
The failed very-scary catastrophic global warming (CAGW) hypothesis, which ASSUMES climate is driven primarily by increasing atmospheric CO2 caused by fossil fuel combustion, will be clearly disproved because fossil fuel combustion and atmospheric CO2 will continue to increase, CO2 albeit at a slower rate, while global temperatures cool significantly.
This global cooling scenario has already happened from ~1940 to 1977, a period when fossil fuel combustion rapidly accelerated and atmospheric temperature cooled – that observation was sufficient to disprove the global warming hypo many decades ago.
Contrary to the global warming hypothesis, CO2 is clearly NOT the primary driver of century-scale global climate, the Sun is – the evidence is conclusive and we’ve known this for decades.
_________________________
In June 2015 Dr. Nir Shaviv gave an excellent talk in Calgary – his slides are posted here:
friendsofscience.org/assets/documents/Calgary-Solar-Climate_Cp.pdf
Slides 24-29 show the strong relationship between solar activity and global temperature.
Here is Shaviv’s 22 minute talk from 2019 summarizing his views on global warming:
Science Bits, Aug 4, 2019
sciencebits.com/22-minute-talk-summarizing-my-views-global-warming
At 2:48 in his talk, Shaviv says:
“In all cores where you have a high-enough resolution, you see that the CO2 follows the temperature and not vice-versa. Namely, we know that the CO2 is affected by the temperature, but it doesn’t tell you anything about the opposite relation. In fact, there is no time scale whatsoever where you see CO2 variations cause a large temperature variation.”
At 5:30 Shaviv shows a diagram that shows the close correlation of a proxy of solar activity with a proxy for Earth’s climate. More similar close solar-climate relationships follow.
Shaviv concludes that the sensitivity of climate to increasing atmospheric CO2 is 1.0C to 1.5C/(doubling of CO2), much lower than the assumptions used in the computer climate models cited by the IPCC, which greatly exaggerate future global warming.
At this low level of climate sensitivity, there is NO dangerous human-made global warming or climate change crisis.
__________________________
Willie Soon’s 2019 video reaches similar conclusions – that the Sun is the primary driver of global climate, and not atmospheric CO2.
wattsupwiththat.com/2019/09/15/global-warming-fact-or-fiction-featuring-physicists-willie-soon-and-elliott-bloom/
Willie Soon’s best points start at 54:51, where he shows the Sun-Climate relationship and provides his conclusions.
There is a strong correlation between the Daily High Temperatures and the Solar Total Irradiance (54:51 of the video):
… in the USA (55:02),
Canada (55:16),
and Mexico (55:20).
_________________________
woodfortrees.org/plot/pmod/offset:-1360
Solar Total Irradiance is now close to 1360 W/m2, close to the estimated lows of the very-cold Dalton and Maunder Minimums. Atmospheric temperatures should be cooling in the near future – maybe they already are.
We know that the Sun is at the end Solar Cycle 24 (SC24), the weakest since the Dalton Minimum (circa 1800), and SC25 is also expected to be weak. We also know that both the Dalton Minimum and the Maunder Minimum (circa 1650-1700) were very cold periods that caused great human suffering.
I wrote in an article published 1Sept2002 in the Calgary Herald that stated:
“If [as we believe] solar activity is the main driver of surface temperature rather than CO2, we should begin the next cooling period by 2020 to 2030.”
That prediction was based of the end of the Gleissberg Cycle of ~80-90 years, dated from 1940, the beginning of the previous global cooling period from ~1940 to 1977.
Since about 2013, I have published that global cooling will start by 2020 or earlier. Cooling will start sporadically, in different locations.
Planting of grains in the Great Plains of North America was one month late in both 2018 and 2019. Summer was warm in 2018 and the grain crop was successful. However spring was late and wet in 2019, and much of the huge USA corn crop was never planted due to wet ground; then the summer was cool and winter snow came early, resulting in huge crop failures.
Thousands of record cold temperatures were experienced in North America in October 2019, and temperatures in Britain and parts of northern Europe were also extremely cold.
Recent analysis of the 2019 harvest failure is here:
THE REAL CLIMATE CRISIS IS NOT GLOBAL WARMING, IT IS COOLING, AND IT MAY HAVE ALREADY STARTED
By Allan M.R. MacRae and Joseph D’Aleo, October 27, 2019
wattsupwiththat.com/2019/10/27/the-real-climate-crisis-is-not-global-warming-it-is-cooling-and-it-may-have-already-started/
GROWING SEASON CHALLENGES FROM START TO FINISH
By Joseph D’Aleo, CCM, AMS Fellow, Co–‐chief Meteorologist at Weatherbell.com, Nov 18, 2019
thsresearch.files.wordpress.com/2019/11/growing-season-challenges-from-start-to-finish.pdf
Bundle up – it’s getting colder out there.