Humor

Merry Christmas to all, did you get coal…or?

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
7 Comments

And in case you are unfamiliar with the energy density of Uranium, here’s a primer.

Happy Holidays from the gang at WattsUpWithThat!

saveenergy
December 25, 2020 6:07 am

Thanks for all the hard work you do; We live in interesting times !

Last year “All our troubles seemed so far away, now it looks as if they’re here to stay

Merry Brexmas & a Happy New Covid to you & yours …From the UK

bluecat57
Reply to  saveenergy
December 25, 2020 6:40 am

Ah, so the Chinese curse has come true.

Ron Long
December 25, 2020 6:08 am

Gummy Bears and Uranium Pellets! And a Merry Christmas to all the gang @ WATTS and let’s have a normal 2021!

Bob Tisdale
Editor
December 25, 2020 6:30 am

MERRY CHRISTMAS back atcha, Anthony, Charles, et al, and to all the visitors who frequent here.

Regards,
Bob

bluecat57
December 25, 2020 6:40 am

I got a lump of clean burning coal.

mark from the midwest
December 25, 2020 6:41 am

My wife and I quit buying stuff for each other years ago, we’re at the point where it’s too much work. But we are observing other traditions… go gambling at a Tribal Casino, Chinese takeout, single malt around the neighbors fire-pit, and snowblower tag, (my Honda can throw snow 70 feet, so no one is safe).

Happy Holidays to all, and Thanks to Anthony for another year of WUWT

michael hart
December 25, 2020 6:53 am

Greetings from the land of “Children won’t know what snow looks like anymore!”

“UK white Christmas declared after overnight snow”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-55445380

