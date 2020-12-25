And in case you are unfamiliar with the energy density of Uranium, here’s a primer.
Merry Christmas to all, did you get coal…or?
Subscribe
7 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
December 25, 2020 6:41 am
My wife and I quit buying stuff for each other years ago, we’re at the point where it’s too much work. But we are observing other traditions… go gambling at a Tribal Casino, Chinese takeout, single malt around the neighbors fire-pit, and snowblower tag, (my Honda can throw snow 70 feet, so no one is safe).
Happy Holidays to all, and Thanks to Anthony for another year of WUWT