Claim: UK Mutant Coronavirus Spreading More Easily, Displacing Other Strains

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The good news is the new mutant HS69/V70 Covid-19 strain does not appear to be more lethal, and the vaccine is expected to be effective against the new variant. But it does appear to be more easily passed on – the new virus is spreading despite UK efforts to impose a strict lockdown.

The new strain appears to be rapidly dominating other strains in the UK terms of prevalence.

The CDC is not currently recommending travel restrictions, though they recommend extreme caution when travelling to the UK. Fauci is advising everyone not to overreact.

The following is an interview with Matt Hancock, UK Health Secretary;

The following is a graph provided by Tony Cox, CEO, NIHR National Biosample Centre and the Milton Keynes “Lighthouse” Coronavirus Testing Mega-Lab, showing the new variant Covid-19 (orange) rapidly displacing other strains in terms of prevalence in the UK population.

The following has just been published on the British government health website.

COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2): information about the new virus variant

The new variant transmits more easily than the previous one but there is no evidence that it is more likely to cause severe disease or mortality.

Published 20 December 2020
From:Public Health England

Main points

Data from Whole Genome Sequencing, epidemiology and modelling suggest the new variant ‘VUI – 202012/01’ (the first Variant Under Investigation in December 2020) transmits more easily than other variants.

We currently have no evidence that the variant is more likely to cause severe disease or mortality – but we are continuing investigations to understand this better.

The way to control this virus is the same, whatever the variant. It will not spread if we avoid close contact with others. Wash your hands, wear a mask, keep your distance from others, and reduce your social contacts.

Is there any evidence that the variant is more serious?

We currently have no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or higher mortality – but we continue to study cases to understand this better. We know that mortality is a lagging indicator and we will need to continually monitor this over the coming weeks.

Why is this more transmissible?

We know that mutations in the spike protein, the part of the virus that makes it infectious, can change how the virus interacts with human cells. However, we do not yet know the mechanism for this increase in transmission.

The evidence shows that infection rates in geographical areas where this particular variant has been circulating have increased faster than expected, and the modelling evidence has demonstrated that this variant has a higher transmission rate than other variants in current circulation.

How long has this variant been in circulation?

All viruses mutate over time and new variants emerge regularly.

Backwards tracing using the genetic evidence suggests this variant emerged in September 2020 and then circulated at very low levels in the population until mid-November.

The increase in cases linked to the new variant first came to light in late November when PHE was investigating why infection rates in Kent were not falling despite national restrictions. We then discovered a cluster linked to this variant spreading rapidly into London and Essex.

Evidence of increased transmissibility was provided to NERVTAG and ministers on December 18.

Is this variant resistant to the Pfizer vaccine?

There is currently no evidence to suggest that the Pfizer vaccine would not protect people against the new variant.

Further laboratory work is currently being undertaken as a priority to understand this.

How widespread is the variant geographically?

144 Lower Tier Local Authorities have identified at least 1 case genomically, although the vast majority of cases identified are in London, the South East and the East of England.

Can tests detect this new variant?

Labs have been issued with guidance to adapt processes to ensure that PCR tests can detect this variant.

PCR tests can be adapted rapidly to respond to the new variant.

Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/covid-19-sars-cov-2-information-about-the-new-virus-variant

So far there are no US plans to impose UK travel restrictions.

… In a Monday interview with CNN, Fauci, who also serves as a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said that the United States should “without a doubt keep an eye” on the new strain, but “we don’t want to overreact.” …

Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/12/21/anthony-fauci-doesnt-want-to-restrict-u-k-flights-dont-overreact-to-mutated-coronavirus-strain/

The new strain does not appear to be more lethal – so we are still only talking about a low mortality risk for most people.

But the ease with which the new strain can apparently be transmitted, and its apparent ability to defeat very strict UK lockdowns in my opinion makes harsh lockdowns much more difficult to justify.

The new strain may significantly increase the risk of exposure for the elderly and infirm, and therefore would appear to increase the urgency of rolling out vaccines to vulnerable people.

dodgy geezer
December 22, 2020 2:07 am

Um.

I understand that the UK is considered to be the most capable country in the world for analysing virus genome structures, and has plotted all the slight variants of this disease as it mutated. Few other countries do this.

So what makes people think that this variation only exists in the UK? It could well be spread widely around the world, but not differentiated from ‘regular Covid’ in most countries….

Newminster
Reply to  dodgy geezer
December 22, 2020 2:32 am

There was a suggestion yesterday that this variant had been identified in Brazil in June.
The big question that needs to be answered, and hasn’t even been seriously asked by the UK government’s pet experts, is whether this mutation is following the usual pattern (as I understand but I’m not an expert) of being more infectious but less virulent at the same time.
If that’s the case then this mutation could be good news rather than the bad news the “experts” (appear to) want it to be!

Derg
Reply to  Newminster
December 22, 2020 2:47 am

We may have to wear 2 masks for this mutation 😜

Klem
Reply to  Newminster
December 22, 2020 3:49 am

This variant may not be the covid-21 that everyone predicted would arrive this flu season.

But have faith all you who enjoy living in fear, rumour has it that covid-22 is ready to go.

dodgy geezer
Reply to  Newminster
December 22, 2020 4:28 am

….whether this mutation is following the usual pattern (as I understand but I’m not an expert) of being more infectious but less virulent at the same time…

I don’t think you need to be an expert. This is simply Darwin 101. Any self-replicating object which changes will preferentially change to become better adapted to the environment in which it exists.

For a coronavirus in a human, that invariably means becoming a highly infectious case of the sniffles. Many other flu-like illnesses have gone down this route.

Note, of course, that even a mild cold could be the proximate cause of someone who is on their deathbed actually dying. When you are dying and your life-span is to be measured in days, any minor issue can bring you to your end. It is questionable as to whether this issue should therefore be designated ‘fatal’; it unquestionably was for you, but it would not normally be so considered. A lot of the ‘fatality’ measurements for Covid seem to me to fall into this category.

LdB
Reply to  dodgy geezer
December 22, 2020 2:40 am

Australia has been detected 4 instances of UK strain but it’s all been in mandatory hotel quarantine.

https://www.health.gov.au/news/australian-health-protection-principal-committee-ahppc-statement-on-new-variant-of-the-virus-that-causes-covid-19

Patrick MJD
Reply to  dodgy geezer
December 22, 2020 2:43 am

The UK is GONE!

saveenergy
Reply to  Patrick MJD
December 22, 2020 2:55 am

No, we are still here, waving ( & drowning ) !!

John McCabe
December 22, 2020 2:09 am

It’s worth noting that the EU Centre for Disease Control document at https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/sites/default/files/documents/SARS-CoV-2-variant-multiple-spike-protein-mutations-United-Kingdom.pdf state:

Small numbers of isolates with the variant VUI 202012/01 have been reported from Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands. However, most EU/EEA countries sequence much smaller proportions of virus isolates than the UK, so ongoing circulation of this variant outside of the UK cannot be excluded.

And also:

The UK reports that the deletion 69-70 in the spike protein of the variant causes a negative result from S-gene RT-PCR assays applied in some laboratories in the UK [26]. This specific mutation has occurred many times in different countries and is geographically widespread. 

In other words, the chances of this mutant being unique to the UK, or even to have developed here, are probably minimal; we just happen to have put the effort in to sequence it properly and understand what’s happening with it.

ThomasF
December 22, 2020 2:22 am

Genetic analysis of SARS-Vov19 clusters over the world:

https://nextstrain.org/groups/neherlab/ncov/S.N501?p=grid&r=country

saveenergy
Reply to  ThomasF
December 22, 2020 3:14 am

Brill link, thanks
(the bit I understand)

migueldelrio
December 22, 2020 2:39 am

Question the graph since it seems to indicate that either 1) the variant was tested prior to the existence of variant being known to science or 2) the UK has infinite resources and patient tracking at the country’s disposal to go back and re-test the specific variant of COVID patients.

Then again, there is no denominator specified, so the sample size is itself of questionable significance. Percentage out of how many patients sampled?

Patrick MJD
Reply to  migueldelrio
December 22, 2020 2:44 am

Conclusion; It’s rubbish!

John McCabe
Reply to  migueldelrio
December 22, 2020 3:05 am

Or 3) The testing has always identified a number of variants, but they’re normally not reported separately whereas, now that it seems there’s one variant dominating, the historical information that’s still available can be used to identify its increasing prevalence over time.

As for sample size, the graph states “All positive results”, so presumably it means “All positive results”. It’s showing ~16.5% positive on 18th December which, according to https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/uk/, was 28,507 cases.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John McCabe
Ron Long
Reply to  John McCabe
December 22, 2020 4:28 am

Also, John, if you look at the worldometers.info daily new UK cases versus daily fatalities, it actually looks like this emerging variant/mutation is less lethal (remembering that fatality trails infection by 2 or 3 weeks).

saveenergy
Reply to  migueldelrio
December 22, 2020 3:20 am

Data is stored on computers, so can be re-analised.
Mind you, we know of 2 people who booked for a covid test, but didn’t have it (queue too long, and when got to front of queue they had run out of tests), but both received results saying they were positive!!

dodgy geezer
Reply to  migueldelrio
December 22, 2020 3:44 am

…or 2) the UK has infinite resources and patient tracking at the country’s disposal to go back and re-test the specific variant of COVID patients.

The UK does indeed have heavyweight genome analysis and tracking capability.

Patrick MJD
December 22, 2020 2:42 am

Oh yeah! This is the new CV19 BS spreading to Aus now. Reports that people have arrived from the UK with the “new strain”. Yeah…ok…

ThomasF
December 22, 2020 2:49 am

High rates of mutation accumulation over short time periods have been reported previously in studies of immunodeficient or immunosuppressed patients who are chronically infected with SARS-CoV-2

The patients are treated with convalescent plasma (sometimes more than once) and usually also with the drug remdesivir.

Under such circumstances, the evolutionary dynamics of and selective pressures upon the intra-patient virus population are expected to be very different to those experienced in typical infection

These considerations lead us to hypothesise that the unusual genetic divergence of lineage B.1.1.7 may have resulted, at least in part, from virus evolution with a chronically-infected individual

Source: https://virological.org/t/preliminary-genomic-characterisation-of-an-emergent-sars-cov-2-lineage-in-the-uk-defined-by-a-novel-set-of-spike-mutations/563

Derg
December 22, 2020 2:50 am

Until Mockton comes on here with his graphs I will be holding off on my hysteria.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Derg
December 22, 2020 3:08 am

I would rather electrodes attached to my genitals.

Ian Magness
December 22, 2020 2:59 am

The incompetence of the British government’s response to this has been simply breathtaking. How could they not have predicted the sprouting travel and trade flow bans given their hysterical mantra that matters were now “out of control”? And let’s be clear, their medical “advisers” in SAGE were absolutely furious with Doris for calling a break in lockdowns at XMas and were seeking any excuse to reverse the decision. They have more than succeeded. Add to this the new doomster group – the insidious NERVTAG. This lot seem even more extreme in their lockdown views and who does this – apparently now extremely influential – group contain? Step forward one Prof Ferguson of Imperial College. You know, the man whose forecast predicted half a million UK Covid deaths. “It’s worse than we thought” applies here.
It’s an over-used phrase but you could not make this up. The stupidity must be “unprecedented”. Oh, wait, the same leadership group have equally crazy views on AGW and the economics of renewables to power national grids and vehicle fleets…

Carl Friis-Hansen
December 22, 2020 3:04 am

Before taking this injection, let us hear from Tiffany Dover!
Why has she not given any video interview since her injection, where she fainted and brought to emergency.
Why did the hospital first posted on their FB page, that she was okay, for later to retract this statement?
Why is there no postings from Tiffany in her FB since she her live injection promotion stunt.

This, and many other oddities surrounding this case, may just be coincidences. However, when you make a public live display and something goes wrong, you are expected to go live again and inform the public that all went well in the end and I am okay.

Tiffany sjould never have been vaccinated if she, as the hospital states, she had fainted six times in six weeks. This may be a vertical lie from the hospital, in order to suppress something else.

The public display a few days after where it is claimed that Tiffany Dover is surrounded by her colleague propagandists on the stairway, does really not look like the Steffany we saw during the live injection event.

Most of my sources, in the above, are drawn from “Der Waldgang” on his Telegram channel, which is open for all to see.

fretslider
December 22, 2020 3:32 am

The media appear to be blanking anti-lockdown protests, although the heavy handed Met police have not.

https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/12/21/the-year-journalists-stopped-doing-their-job/

Sites like this just became that much more important.

From the UK gulag …

Carl Friis-Hansen
December 22, 2020 3:39 am

From page 16 of “CBER Plans for Monitoring COVID-19 Vaccine Safety and Effectiveness

Source:
https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download

FDA Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 Vaccines :
DRAFT Working list of possible adverse event outcomes
***Subject to change***

Guillain-Barré syndrome

Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis

Transverse myelitis

Encephalitis/myelitis/encephalomyelitis/meningoencephalitis/meningitis/encepholapathy

Convulsions/seizures

Stroke

Narcolepsy and cataplexyAnaphylaxis

Acute myocardial infarction

Myocarditis/pericarditis

Autoimmune disease

Deaths

Pregnancy and birth outcomes

Other acute demyelinating diseases

Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions

Thrombocytopenia

Disseminated intravascular coagulation

Venous thromboembolism

Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain

Kawasaki disease

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

Vaccine enhanced disease

In the UK, less than 24 hours after mass injection have started, have two nurses suffered anaphylactic reaction.This is just one of the risks mentioned in the long list above.

The authorities in the UK advise everyone with a history of allergy of any kind not to get injected with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Carl Friis-Hansen
December 22, 2020 3:56 am

Imagine a vaccine so safe
you have to be
threatened to take it
for a disease
so deadly you
have to be tested
to know you have it.

Some famous person said that many years ago, maybe someone here can tell us who?

Carl Friis-Hansen
December 22, 2020 4:08 am

A bit from the tragic-funny side:

“My Apology To Facebook”
(Not just for fun/Carl Friis-Hansen)

Ken Irwin
December 22, 2020 4:16 am

Just for the sake of hypothetical argument – I’m going to toss this idea in……

What if this disease is endemic and virtually everyone except those with natural immunity have the disease.

Then lo and behold we “discover” the disease and start testing for and reporting on it.

We start reporting an ever increasing death toll (it never goes gown does it ?)

The daily death toll to this “new” disease keeps rising – and the more we look for this disease, the more we keep finding it ! Until we discover that virtually everyone that dies is doing so with this disease.

But from no other causes – those have apparently stopped.

Now I don’t for a moment think this is the case – if it were so then the total death count would remain static – as nothing really changed ?

Now as far as I can tell the total death count has only risen at a fraction of the reported death to Covid-19.

So my hypothesis must hold some water.

What I am implying is that the data omelet being presented to us by alarmists, needs some serious unscrambling.

AWM
December 22, 2020 4:18 am

“There is no evidence to suggest that sub-freezing temperatures could affect the integrity of SRB booster o-rings.”

suffolkboy
December 22, 2020 4:24 am

“The new virus is spreading despite UK efforts to impose a strict lockdown.”
In the UK we are told that, historically, lockdowns, social distancing and masks have never had any discernible effect on the ultimate spread of illnesses spread by respiratory viruses. This observation, built up over decades of experience, formed the basis of UK policy prior to March 2020 when it was abruptly overturned overnight, ostensibly to “protect” the National Health Service. Over the summer the costly lockdown has been given different euphemisms (e.g. “circuit breaker”) and fragmentation (“local lockdown”, “tiers”). But, if the Oxford Centre For Evidence-based Medicine (Professor Carl Heneghan et al) are to be believed, it should come as no surprise that we are in the current position. Unfortunately, people who tell us this or share that such evidence with others are under-represented in the mainstream media and find themselves censored or cancelled. The infection pattern is essentially the same as previous epidemics, notably the double-peak seasonality and the difference between tropical and temperate countries, and the anti-correlation with routine anti-malarial medication. Numerically, the figures are above average for such epidemics but well short of posing an existential threat to the human race. The big difference is the economic mayhem and social upheaval caused by The Lockdown, social distancing and masks. In short, biologically this is a run-of-the mill respiratory epidemic, but one which, unprecedentedly, has been seized upon and weaponised by many governments and the pressure groups that control them to effect redistribution of wealth and power. Paradoxically, the majority of the populace is crying out for yet more lockdowns, masks for ever, furlough, work-from-home and for everybody else to be vaccinated under threat of job loss or other sanctions, notably travel restrictions. Epidemiology is heading for the same fate that climate science suffered thirty years ago: entryism by political activists.

