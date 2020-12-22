Climate ugliness

How carbon bureaucrats lied to get the policies they wanted

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
9 Comments

An excellent video describing another one of our, sadly seemingly now daily, experiences of the government ideologues and media lying to the public, ostensibly for our own good.

This one in the UK.

HT/Photios

4.3 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peta of Newark
December 22, 2020 6:36 am

Haven’t the bandwidth right now to watch – I don’t need to.

From the ‘still’ we see, what sort of muppet (John Seldom Glummer I believe) wears a bright green handkerchief?
(think about it for a mo)
Esp in these Disease Riddled Times

Lord Help Us

1
Reply
Bill Powers
December 22, 2020 6:37 am

The undertow in this video is the dangers to the uninformed and indoctrinated youth as illustrated by the 17 year old who, on scant scientific evidence, is ready to abandon his lifestyle in a naïve misconception that he is saving the planet.

He represents the real target of the bureaucrats long game. Call him the every Greta. You say you want a revolution? You want to change the world? Brainwash the malleable minds of the children and they will dance to the tune of the Pied Piper right of into the deep dark dangerous forest.

Parents beware. The Pied Pipers (read Bureaucrats) are running the education system for the Central Authoritarians.

1
Reply
Stephen Skinner
December 22, 2020 6:45 am

UK Stats
81 years – 8 months -Average age of death from SARS-CoV-2
81 years – 1.6 months – Life expectancy

Eating healthily is a good thing and the individual has a responsibility to look after themselves. Eating less sugar and less processed foods is the simplest way to improve health while meat and fats are not a problem (unless one is a gluton). Jordan Peterson’s daughter would have died had she not eaten a meat only diet and if the assertions being promoted in this video were true then we would increase life expectancy to 81 years and 9.6 months which means the average age of survival from Covid in the UK would rise by an extra 1.6 months of life, or 7 weeks.

Mr Bean.jpg
1
Reply
Stephen Skinner
Reply to  Stephen Skinner
December 22, 2020 6:46 am

Oops. Should be glutton, but maybe same difference.

0
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Stephen Skinner
December 22, 2020 7:36 am

If you look for unbiased information, it doesn’t appear that a vegetarian or vegan diet makes you live longer.
link: https://chriskresser.com/do-vegetarians-and-vegans-live-longer-than-meat-eaters/

0
Reply
Scissor
December 22, 2020 6:46 am

What could be healthier than a diet devised by government bureaucrats who themselves eat one devoid of brain food?

2
Reply
Spetzer86
December 22, 2020 7:08 am

At this point, you start with the understanding you’re being lied to. Wonder if they’re really using NK as a model?

0
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
December 22, 2020 7:11 am

What outrageous hubris! There is very little support for these net zero solutions so what is going to happen when government tries to enforce them?

Real meat vs. fake meat thanks to The Saltbush Club
https://saltbushclub.com/2020/12/10/fake-meat/

0
Reply
DHR
December 22, 2020 7:25 am

Everything I eat comes from vegetables. Always has. Always will be.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate ugliness

Forbes Climate Crisis: “Lock in lifestyle changes brought about by COVID-19”

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness

How Effective is the “Reposition Global Warming as Theory” Leaked Memos Line? Let me show the ways …

3 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness

New footage reveals Netflix faked walrus climate deaths

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness

Mean and Unclean: Electric Cars Powered by Child Labor in Africa

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate ugliness

How carbon bureaucrats lied to get the policies they wanted

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Coronavirus

Claim: UK Mutant Coronavirus Spreading More Easily, Displacing Other Strains

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
solar power wind power

Claim: Expensive Vanadium Flow Batteries will Make Renewable Energy Viable

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Volcanoes

Kilauea: Biggest Eruption Since 2018

14 hours ago
David Middleton
%d bloggers like this: