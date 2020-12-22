How carbon bureaucrats lied to get the policies they wanted

An excellent video describing another one of our, sadly seemingly now daily, experiences of the government ideologues and media lying to the public, ostensibly for our own good.
This one in the UK.
HT/Photios
The undertow in this video is the dangers to the uninformed and indoctrinated youth as illustrated by the 17 year old who, on scant scientific evidence, is ready to abandon his lifestyle in a naïve misconception that he is saving the planet.
He represents the real target of the bureaucrats long game. Call him the every Greta. You say you want a revolution? You want to change the world? Brainwash the malleable minds of the children and they will dance to the tune of the Pied Piper right of into the deep dark dangerous forest.
Parents beware. The Pied Pipers (read Bureaucrats) are running the education system for the Central Authoritarians.
UK Stats
81 years – 8 months -Average age of death from SARS-CoV-2
81 years – 1.6 months – Life expectancy
Eating healthily is a good thing and the individual has a responsibility to look after themselves. Eating less sugar and less processed foods is the simplest way to improve health while meat and fats are not a problem (unless one is a gluton). Jordan Peterson’s daughter would have died had she not eaten a meat only diet and if the assertions being promoted in this video were true then we would increase life expectancy to 81 years and 9.6 months which means the average age of survival from Covid in the UK would rise by an extra 1.6 months of life, or 7 weeks.
If you look for unbiased information, it doesn’t appear that a vegetarian or vegan diet makes you live longer.
link: https://chriskresser.com/do-vegetarians-and-vegans-live-longer-than-meat-eaters/
What outrageous hubris! There is very little support for these net zero solutions so what is going to happen when government tries to enforce them?
