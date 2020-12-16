Greta Thunberg Slams New Zealand’s Unambitious Climate Emergency

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Greta Thunberg has slammed New Zealand’s “so-called” climate emergency. But rather than thank Greta for her criticism, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has compounded her error, and publicly contradicted the harsh words of the Swedish global climate leader.
Greta Thunberg calls out New Zealand Government for ‘so-called’ climate emergency declaration
14/12/2020
Lana Andelane
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has called out the New Zealand Government for its “so-called” climate emergency declaration earlier this month.
In a tweet on Sunday (local time), the 17-year-old linked to a Newsroom opinion piece, arguing the Government’s declaration is merely virtue signalling unless it’s backed by immediate action to reduce the country’s carbon emissions.
“‘In other words, the Government has just committed to reducing less than 1 percent of the country’s emissions by 2025’,” Thunberg tweeted, quoting an excerpt from the article.
She continued: “Text explaining New Zealand’s so-called climate emergency declaration. This is of course nothing unique to any nation. #FightFor1Point5.”
"In other words, the Government has just committed to reducing less than 1 percent of the country's emissions by 2025".— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 13, 2020
Text explaining New Zealand's so-called climate emergency declaration. This is of course nothing unique to any nation. #FightFor1Point5https://t.co/Yp8nuek9Pn
…
Read more: https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2020/12/greta-thunberg-calls-out-new-zealand-government-for-so-called-climate-emergency-declaration.html
The following is New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern compounding her shameful lack of climate ambition by trying to talk back to Greta Thunberg.
Jacinda Ardern defends climate change goals after Greta Thunberg scoffs at emergency declaration
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has defended her country’s climate change policies after activist Greta Thunberg suggested the country lacked ambition.
Ms Ardern said the comments referred only to part of New Zealand’s goals on climate change.
Ms Thunberg took to Twitter on Sunday to say that New Zealand’s “so-called climate emergency declaration” was “of course nothing unique to any nation”.
New Zealand announced earlier this month that it would become carbon neutral by 2025.
Ms Ardern told reporters she welcomed Ms Thunberg’s contribution to the debate on climate, but said the emergency declaration covered only a portion of New Zealand’s climate change goals.
“If it was the sum total of what we were doing, it would be worthy of criticism, it’s clearly not,” Ardern said, adding it’s “only a good thing that there are people out there continuing to urge ambition and action”.
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-12-15/ardern-defends-nz-climate-change-goals-after-thunberg-tweet/12987266
How dare she? How dare a mere Prime Minister like Jacinda Ardern question and contradict the words of a great climate leader like Greta Thunberg? Jacinda in my opinion is a total climate traitor, her refusal to accept correction from someone who has never held elected office, had any meaningful responsibility, and has AFAIK never even set foot in New Zealand is proof of her guilt.
Karl Marx once explained “The mode of production of material life determines altogether the social, political, and intellectual life process. It is not the consciousness of men that determines their being, but on the contrary their social being, that determines their consciousness.”.
If New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern genuinely wants to foster a green consciousness amongst her people, Ardern should stop being so half hearted about climate action. She should follow the advice of Greta instead of arguing with her, she should follow the path laid by Greta Thunberg and Karl Marx and go all in to create a mode of production and social being which leads people to a glorious green epiphany.
Hilarious when the green left eat their own.
13 thoughts on “Greta Thunberg Slams New Zealand’s Unambitious Climate Emergency”
I wonder if St Greta has any idea how small (on a global scale) NZ’s economy, and thus “carbon emissions” really are? I would imagine hydro and geothermal give NZ comparative advantages too. Perhaps she would be advised to direct her fire elsewhere.
On the other hand, Ms Arden clearly hasn’t read what a truly great scientist St Greta is and she would be advised not to challenge the professor further. Well, Greta must be eminent because an English school has just named its new science laboratory after her. The Turdberg Laboratory (or similar). OK, perhaps I didn’t quite get that spelling right, but the story is true. You couldn’t make it up.
Was just thinking about how we hadn’t heard from Greta for awhile. Not much since the phony “climate crisis” that is supposed to kill us all was replaced with a real crisis that might kill just .03% of us.
What Greta thinks plus $5 still won’t get you anything at Starbucks. Most adults I know would refuse to be lectured on science, economics and politics by any ignorant and petulant teenage high school dropout.
Did Greta threaten to put Jacinda Ardern up against a wall if she did not do as Greta says.
This is what happens when you give two idiots microphones.
I am thinking the world is going to pop….. I just hope we come out better on the other side……
Carbon emissions, especially diamond emissions, are already very low. Carbon emissions in the form of soot is higher, but still very low with the implementation of particulate traps on diesel powered vehicles.
The left eating itself.🍺+🌽
Within the Climatist religion, St. Greta is of the fundamentalist subset, whilst Jacinda is merely an evangelical.
I wonder if GT is so very different than so so very many other people.
Merkel is pulling much the same direction and so is Biden.
People in general will discovery what is currently happening too late, if Trump & Co. doesn’t manage do drain the swamp and thereby reveal the evilness currently unfolding.
GT is laughable, but the swamp and JA are not.
If you fall over the interview on YT 4 hours ago QfQgfWY6RS4 with Michael Wendler from the German RTL, who is now in voluntary exile in North America, I recommend to watch it. It is in German though.
How dare the NZ PM think that she could fool Greta….Greta Thunder-berg hurls lightning bolts…..like the old Norse God.
Handbags at dawn. May neither win.
Well Greta,
Can we count on you to reduce YOUR real (no purchased offsets for mitigation or any other silly crap) carbon footprint by 5% by 2025? That’s only 1% per year … you can do it if you try.
Emporess Jacinda is getting short shrift from Saint Greta – How dare she!?!??
Jacinda has shut the borders against the pesky little China virus and crippled the Kiwi economy, which is heavily dependent on tourism. In the end, she will have destroyed the economy of the country and prevented the nation from developing any form of herd immunity. When the borders re-open to kick-start the moribund economy, the vulnerable will perish quickly and add to the mortality related to poverty, depression, starvation, and energy scarcity (winter is coming).
Think of all the “carbon” saved by reducing the number of “carbon” exhalers!
WTF?
Why would anyone from Sweden oppose climate change to more comfortable winter levels?
Now if she was from the Equator I might buy it, but not Sweden or Canada (Canada’s light pollution stops at the Maine US border)!