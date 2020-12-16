Greta Thunberg Slams New Zealand’s Unambitious Climate Emergency

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Greta Thunberg has slammed New Zealand’s “so-called” climate emergency. But rather than thank Greta for her criticism, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has compounded her error, and publicly contradicted the harsh words of the Swedish global climate leader.

Greta Thunberg calls out New Zealand Government for ‘so-called’ climate emergency declaration 14/12/2020

Lana Andelane Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has called out the New Zealand Government for its “so-called” climate emergency declaration earlier this month. In a tweet on Sunday (local time), the 17-year-old linked to a Newsroom opinion piece, arguing the Government’s declaration is merely virtue signalling unless it’s backed by immediate action to reduce the country’s carbon emissions. “‘In other words, the Government has just committed to reducing less than 1 percent of the country’s emissions by 2025’,” Thunberg tweeted, quoting an excerpt from the article. She continued: “Text explaining New Zealand’s so-called climate emergency declaration. This is of course nothing unique to any nation. #FightFor1Point5.” "In other words, the Government has just committed to reducing less than 1 percent of the country's emissions by 2025".

Text explaining New Zealand's so-called climate emergency declaration. This is of course nothing unique to any nation. #FightFor1Point5https://t.co/Yp8nuek9Pn — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 13, 2020 … Read more: https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2020/12/greta-thunberg-calls-out-new-zealand-government-for-so-called-climate-emergency-declaration.html

The following is New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern compounding her shameful lack of climate ambition by trying to talk back to Greta Thunberg.

Jacinda Ardern defends climate change goals after Greta Thunberg scoffs at emergency declaration New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has defended her country’s climate change policies after activist Greta Thunberg suggested the country lacked ambition. Ms Ardern said the comments referred only to part of New Zealand’s goals on climate change. Ms Thunberg took to Twitter on Sunday to say that New Zealand’s “so-called climate emergency declaration” was “of course nothing unique to any nation”. New Zealand announced earlier this month that it would become carbon neutral by 2025. Ms Ardern told reporters she welcomed Ms Thunberg’s contribution to the debate on climate, but said the emergency declaration covered only a portion of New Zealand’s climate change goals. “If it was the sum total of what we were doing, it would be worthy of criticism, it’s clearly not,” Ardern said, adding it’s “only a good thing that there are people out there continuing to urge ambition and action”. … Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-12-15/ardern-defends-nz-climate-change-goals-after-thunberg-tweet/12987266

How dare she? How dare a mere Prime Minister like Jacinda Ardern question and contradict the words of a great climate leader like Greta Thunberg? Jacinda in my opinion is a total climate traitor, her refusal to accept correction from someone who has never held elected office, had any meaningful responsibility, and has AFAIK never even set foot in New Zealand is proof of her guilt.

Karl Marx once explained “The mode of production of material life determines altogether the social, political, and intellectual life process. It is not the consciousness of men that determines their being, but on the contrary their social being, that determines their consciousness.”.

If New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern genuinely wants to foster a green consciousness amongst her people, Ardern should stop being so half hearted about climate action. She should follow the advice of Greta instead of arguing with her, she should follow the path laid by Greta Thunberg and Karl Marx and go all in to create a mode of production and social being which leads people to a glorious green epiphany.

Hilarious when the green left eat their own.

