Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #433

The Week That Was: 2020-11-28 (November 28, 2020)

Quote of the Week “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclination, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.” — John Adams (1770)

Number of the Week: 2%

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Greenhouse Continued Part II: Last week TWTW introduced the paper by Professor Emeritus of Physics, Howard Hayden that is built on the calculations of the greenhouse effect by W. A. van Wijngaarden and W. Happer (W & H) using the HITRAN database. Started in the 1960s, this is a well-established database of both observations and calculations used to predict and simulate the transmission and emission of electromagnetic radiation in the atmosphere. From HITRAN:

“The initial HITRAN was limited to the seven main telluric [related to the earth] atmospheric absorbers in the infrared: H2O, CO2, O3, N2O, CO, CH4, and O2. The most significant of the isotopologues [isotopic variations] of these molecular species was also included. The initial HITRAN database included only the basic parameters necessary to solve the Lambert-Beers law of transmission, namely the line center of a transition, the intensity of the transition, and the lower-state energy. In addition, the air-broadened Lorentz width [widening of the narrow frequency range for absorption in the atmosphere] was included as well as the unique quantum identifications of the upper and lower states of each transition.

“Before long, the objectives of HITRAN greatly expanded. The spectral range of applicability soon covered the microwave through visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum. In terms of physics, that meant transitions of pure rotation as well as ro-vibration (and even some transitions between different electronic states). The applications also went beyond the simple atmosphere, and many molecules were added that represented trace species in the atmosphere and pollutants in the troposphere. More recently, HITRAN has served the planetary atmospheres community. As a result, the transitions in the database have incorporated more basic parameters, especially those that allow simulation of collisional broadening of spectral lines.”

Since the fear of global warming is built on the ability of water vapor (H2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2) to absorb and re-emit infrared energy slowing or blocking its path from the surface of the earth to space, one would assume that climate researchers would be using this database to uncover the extent to which increasing CO2, with an assumed increase in water vapor, is increasing the greenhouse effect. Apparently, they are not. The politically influential Summary for Policymakers (SPM) of the Fifth Assessment Report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) does not focus on interactions of atmospheric gases.

Instead, the Summary for Policymakers of the Synthesis Report relies on surface temperatures over the period 1951to 2010 to claim that natural internal variability is small compared to the observed warming due to greenhouse gases. [Figure SPM.3, p. 6] Further it claims that:

“Continued emission of greenhouse gases will cause further warming and long-lasting changes in all components of the climate system, increasing the likelihood of severe, pervasive and irreversible impacts for people and ecosystems. Limiting climate change would require substantial and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions which, together with adaptation, can limit climate change risks. {2}” p.6

The work of W & H and Hayden demonstrates why the IPCC ignores atmospheric measurements of the greenhouse effect. At the current concentrations, adding more greenhouse gases, especially water vapor and CO2, will have an exceedingly small effect on global temperatures. Atmospheric measurements contradict the claims of the IPCC and its followers who are engaged in a political movement, not a scientific venture.

As Richard Lindzen wrote earlier this year, (TWTW June 27) at most, doubling CO2 would disturb the earth’s estimated energy budget by less than 2%. This is hardly cause for extreme concern, particularly since the unknowns, such as clouds, are up to 10 times larger. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy, Defending the Orthodoxy, and Seeking a Common Ground.

****************

Further Observations By Hayden: In his paper Hayden directly addresses the claimed strong positive feedback from an increase in water vapor with a small increase in temperatures from CO2, the so-called amplification found in the Charney Report and in global climate models. Hayden writes:

“So, let us consider the amplification question. A small increase in temperature occasioned by an increase in CO2 concentration supposedly causes a 4 × larger change in temperature because of H2O (or some other hypothetical phenomenon). What’s so special about CO2? No climate scientist has proposed any kind of exotic (or common) chemical reactions involving CO2, nor has anybody proposed any amplification caused by the relatively high molecular weight of CO2. In fact, the only thing that supposedly fires up the amplification mechanism is the increase in temperature caused by increased CO2. But increased temperature is increased temperature, regardless of the cause. Therefore, according to the IPCC and current climate models, anything whatsoever that causes the temperature to rise should cause exactly the same 4 × amplification of the temperature rise.

“In case you are wondering why the earth did not bootstrap itself into boiling temperatures during the Eemian Interglacial, the Holocene Climate Optimum, the Minoan Warm Period, the Roman Warm Period, the Medieval Warm Period, or thousands of other warmings, the answer is that the climate is not controlled by positive feedback—where hot weather begets even hotter weather—but by negative feedback—where, as things get hotter, they shed more heat. For the last half-billion years, this negative feedback system has kept the temperature of the surface of the earth within a few percent of its present 288 K. The last 1.8-million years has been the Pleistocene Epoch, a series of 100,000-year glacial periods punctuated with short 10,000-15,000 interglacial periods like the present one. Whoops! The last 10,000 years has been called the Holocene, so the Pleistocene must be over. That’s what the charts say. Whoops! It’s now the Anthropocene! Stay tuned!

“Perhaps the most important lesson to get from this discussion is that the heating effect of additional CO2 gets smaller and smaller as the CO2 concentration increases more and more. This shows up dramatically in Figures 1, 2, 3, and 6, and in the cutouts for the four CO2 concentrations. The hysterical notion that things are going to get worse and worse because of CO2 is very clearly at odds with the known properties of CO2.

“The figure to the right comes from [a draft of] the IPCC’s 6th Assessment Report (AR6). [Not shown here but in Hayden’s paper.] The dashed line shows their projected Global Mean Temperature anomaly (difference from the 1850-1870 average, the “end” of the Little Ice Age), versus CO2 concentration. (The other lines are projected highs.) By 800 ppmv, the projected rise is almost 4 ºC above the present temperature. It is funny how, as the influence of CO2 gets smaller and smaller, the influence of CO2 gets larger and larger. “Climate science” produces unbelievable results.

“Hold onto your wallets as the classless political class attempts to ‘fight’ (‘battle,’ ‘address,’ ‘combat,’ ‘stop,’ ‘tackle,’ ‘reverse’ …) ‘climate change.’”

In short, adding greenhouse gases into today’s atmosphere has little effect. By the IPCC pretending it has great effect, which will not materialize, those “fighting climate change” will be able to declare a great victory, even though they accomplish nothing. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy.

****************

Confusing Issues: As discussed, W & H and Hayden state that the IR within the absorption band centered around CO2 is entirely absorbed, except for the far fringes (wavelengths far from the center, toward 13 µm and 17 µm (one millionth of a meter)). If the CO2 concentration increases, IR absorption increases in those fringe wavelengths, but the quantity of absorption is tiny and growing tinier with each increase in CO2. Note that at high altitude, CO2 is the primary emitter of radiation to space, thereby cooling the upper atmosphere.

Each month Roy Spencer calculates a linear temperature trend for atmospheric temperatures using the UAH method. For example, on November 2 he reported:

“The linear warming trend since January 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).”

This does not mean that a linear trend has been observed, and it would be a mistake to project this trend decades out. The observed temperature record has been erratic, influenced by volcanoes (cooling) at the beginning of the record and El Niños later, but otherwise fluctuating at random. Generally, a strong El Niño will cause a sharp increase in atmospheric temperatures, followed by a decline but with temperatures remaining roughly above the previous level. Statistically, this can be called a step function, but it is poorly defined. The causes of El Niños are not understood. See http://www.drroyspencer.com/2020/11/uah-global-temperature-update-for-october-2020-0-54-deg-c/

****************

Good Ideas, Poor Execution: In her blog, Judith Curry recommends a Nature essay “Five rules for evidence communication.” Curry quotes their “tips for sharing evidence”:

“The aim is to ‘inform but not persuade’, and — as the philosopher of trust Onora O’Neill says — “to be accessible, comprehensible, usable and assessable”.

Address all the questions and concerns of the target audience.

Anticipate misunderstandings; pre-emptively debunk or explain them.

Don’t cherry-pick findings.

Present potential benefits and possible harms in the same way so that they can be compared fairly.

Avoid the biases inherent in any presentation format (for example, use both ‘positive’ and ‘negative’ framing together).

Use numbers alone, or both words and numbers.

Demonstrate ‘unapologetic uncertainty’: be open about a range of possible outcomes.

When you don’t know, say so; say what you are going to do to find out, and by when.

Highlight the quality and relevance of the underlying evidence (for example, describe the data set).

Use a carefully designed layout in a clear order and include sources.

The Nature essay continues:

“Trust is crucial. Always aiming to ‘sell the science’ doesn’t help the scientific process or the scientific community in the long run, just as it doesn’t help people (patients, the public or policymakers) to make informed decisions in the short term. That requires good evidence communication. Ironically, we hope we’ve persuaded you of that.” [Boldface added]

In the Supplemental Information of the Nature paper the authors destroy trust. Their references include:

“Oreskes N, Conway EM. Merchants of doubt: How a handful of scientists obscured the truth on issues from tobacco smoke to global warming.”

The sentence that refers to Oreskes says, “Many fear admitting limitations in their knowledge. This could be motivated by concern for personal status, or by perceptions of the need to appear confident, or because of the fear that uncertainty can undermine trust or even be weaponised (by so-called ‘Merchants of Doubt’).” Ambiguity? … can be weaponized by ‘Merchants of Doubt,’ the book?

The Oreskes book is a clear example of how to avoid the need for evidence by making unsubstantiated accusations. In Shakespeare’s Othello the character Iago could not have done better. See links under Seeking a Common Ground.

****************

Coral Reefs: Writing in her blog on measuring old corals and coral reefs, Jennifer Marohasy states:

“Science is not a truth. It is a way of getting to the truth via some method or other that often involves measurement. Sometimes scientists get the method wrong, and so they come up with answers that are also wrong. Sometimes the wrong answer pleases because it is politically correct.”

The scientific issue is the claim that many corals have been killed by coral bleaching from global warming. Peter Ridd and a few others have questioned that conclusion. As Marohasy writes:

“Peter Ridd has been asking for some quality assurance of so many of the measurements relating to Great Barrier Reef health, including coral growth rates. Key Australian institutions have responded by stonewalling, and in the case of James Cook University, actually sacking him. After two rounds in the federal courts his appeal against his dismissal is finally going to the High Court of Australia, with the next hearing probably in February 2021. While the lawyers are preoccupied with Peter’s rights, or otherwise, to academic freedom and freedom of speech, my concern is whether Peter is actually telling the truth when he says that the Great Barrier Reef is resilient and definitely not dying from coral bleaching, though there is a problem with the integrity of the science.”

Marohasy writes further:

“My working hypothesis is that Terry Hughes’ claims the reef is half dead, are not objective because there is a flaw with his particular survey method. This method is detailed in the technical literature, specifically his paper in Ecology published in 2018 entitled ‘Large-scale bleaching of corals on the Great Barrier Reef’.”

“Could it be that in surveying by looking out the window of an aeroplane at such a high altitude (150 metres), and then ground truthing only with respect to a particular reef habitat-type known as the ‘reef crescent’, Professor Hughes has inadvertently recorded a wrong answer? Could he be avoiding, even in denial, when it comes to all the corals in the reef lagoon?”

If the corals come back, the issue becomes: are they zombie corals? We probably will not see a resolution of the issue for several years. But broad declarative statements are a major problem created by climate alarmism. Often, they are followed by censorship. See links under Suppressing Scientific Inquiry.

****************

British Green: Paul Homewood has provided in depth analysis of some of the gaping holes in the UK’s program for green energy and banning vehicles with gasoline (petrol) or diesel engines. [As if energy has a color!] One could politely say that the plans are hopelessly optimistic, including the use of massive amounts of hydrogen for heating and transportation.

In discussing how fast charging can quickly damage the batteries of electric vehicles Homewood writes:

“In the normal world, technologies only take off once the obstacles have been resolved.”

Clearly, those declaring a “climate crisis” do not live in a normal world. See links under Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

****************

Quote of the Week: Though it is not well known, in between August and October 1779 while he was briefly home from Europe, John Adams wrote the draft to the Constitution of the State of Massachusetts. The Constitution was ratified on June 15,1780 and became effective on October 25, 1780, during the Revolutionary War. It is the oldest written constitution still in force. After the Preamble, the Constitution states:

Part The First:

A Declaration of the Rights of the Inhabitants of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Article I. “All men are born free and equal,…”

In 1781 a female, Mum Bett, was one of two slaves who sued under the Constitution and a Massachusetts jury granted her freedom. On July 8, 1783 slavery was abolished in Massachusetts with a ruling by the Massachusetts Supreme Court.

Before condemning signers of the Declaration of Independence (1776) and the US Constitution (1787), one should look at all the facts.

https://www.mass.gov/guides/john-adams-the-massachusetts-constitution#:~:text=The%201780%20Constitution%20of%20the,and%20became%20effective%20in%201789.

https://malegislature.gov/laws/constitution

http://www.masshist.org/teaching-history/loc-slavery/essay.php?entry_id=504#:~:text=1783%20On%20July%208%2C%20slavery,his%20owner%20for%20his%20freedom.

****************

Number of the Week: 2%. On November 27 Homewood wrote:

Sat under an anticyclone [high pressure system], Britain’s contribution from wind power since yesterday has been less than 1GW, around 2% of the total electricity generated. This situation is expected to last a few more days yet. [Boldface added]

As ever, it is fossil fuels which have come to the rescue, with gas currently supplying 60% of the nation’s power, and even coal, which has been fired up to give 7%.

Indeed, in the last day we have had more power from coal than from wind.

Homewood had a photo of a graph of Wind Power from gridwatch.co.uk to back up his statement. As of 2020-11-29 19:10:00 GMT, wind power was generating about 6% of needed electrical generation. About 53% came from combined cycle gas turbines.

Climategate Continued

Climategate: Another Anniversary (never forget ….)

By Robert Bradley Jr., Master Resource, Nov 27, 2020

Censorship

When Will Biden Denounce Efforts To Silence Dissent?

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Nov 23, 2020

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2020-11-23-will-biden-denounce-efforts-to-silence-dissent

UK Politicians Demand Online Censorship

Antisemitic UK Labour Party wants to police other people’s speech.

By Donna Laframboise, Big Picture News, Nov 23, 2020

Suppressing Scientific Inquiry

Measuring Old Corals & Coral Reefs (Part 1)

By Jennifer Marohasy, Her Blog, Nov 27, 2020

Challenging the Orthodoxy — NIPCC

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science

Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2013

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/_template-assets/documents/CCR/CCR-II/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts

Idso, Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2014

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-IIb/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels

By Multiple Authors, Bezdek, Idso, Legates, and Singer eds., Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, April 2019

http://store.heartland.org/shop/ccr-ii-fossil-fuels/

Download with no charge:

Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming

The NIPCC Report on the Scientific Consensus

By Craig D. Idso, Robert M. Carter, and S. Fred Singer, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), Nov 23, 2015

Download with no charge:

https://www.heartland.org/policy-documents/why-scientists-disagree-about-global-warming

Nature, Not Human Activity, Rules the Climate

S. Fred Singer, Editor, NIPCC, 2008

Global Sea-Level Rise: An Evaluation of the Data

By Craig D. Idso, David Legates, and S. Fred Singer, Heartland Policy Brief, May 20, 2019

Challenging the Orthodoxy

Dependence of Earth’s Thermal Radiation on Five Most Abundant Greenhouse Gases

By W. A. van Wijngaarden and W. Happer, Atmospheric and Oceanic Physics, submitted June 4, 2020

https://arxiv.org/abs/2006.03098

Link to prepublication version: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2006.03098.pdf

CO2 and Climate: A Tutorial

By Howard “Cork” Hayden, Energy Advocate, Accessed Nov 27, 2020

Climate Hustle 2: excellent

By Lubos Motl, The Reference Frame, Nov 21, 2020

https://motls.blogspot.com/2020/11/climate-hustle-2-excellent.html

Matt Ridley: Working class sacrifice at altar of green

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 24, 2020

“Well worth half an hour of your time, and sharing with friends.”

Scientists Discover Skyscraper-Sized Reef… In the Great Barrier Reef

By David Middleton, WUWT, Nov 25, 2020

[SEPP Comment: Includes links to studies on corals before the modern mania.]

Defending the Orthodoxy

Climate Change 2014: Synthesis Report: Summary for Policymakers

By Staff, IPCC, 2014

Study: Climate Change Increases the Risk of Global Pandemics

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Nov 26, 2020

Link to News Release:

Global warming likely to increase disease risk for animals worldwide

By Staff University of Notre Dame, Nov 23, 2020

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201123161032.htm

Link to paper: Divergent impacts of warming weather on wildlife disease risk across climates

By Jeremy M. Cohen, et al. Science, Nov 20, 2020

https://science.sciencemag.org/content/370/6519/eabb1702

Strengthening the climate change scenario framework

News Release By International, Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, Nov 24, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-11/iifa-stc112420.php

Link to announcement: Strengthening the climate change scenario framework

By Staff, IIASA, Nov 24, 2020

https://iiasa.ac.at/web/home/about/news/201124-StrengtheningClimateFramework_.html

“Over the past decade, the climate change research community developed a scenario framework that combines alternative futures of climate and society to facilitate integrated research and consistent assessment to inform policy. An international team of researchers assessed how well this framework is working and what challenges it faces.”

[SEPP Comment: More opportunities of glorified social engineers to censor physical science?]

Time: The US Must Regain Global Climate Trust by Offering “Tangible Support”

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Nov 25, 2020

Questioning the Orthodoxy

Famous Failed Predictions: UK Offshore Wind Edition

By Dave Middleton, WUWT, Nov 24, 2020

Slight, Beneficial Warming From More Carbon Dioxide!

By David Wojick, Townhall, Nov 27, 2020

https://townhall.com/columnists/davidwojick/2020/11/27/slight-beneficial-warming-from-more-carbon-dioxide-n2580718?utm_source=thdaily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=nl&newsletterad=11/27/2020&bcid=600713400c5e414103c69dc935baaf47&recip=4143601

We’ll take a cheque

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 25, 2020

“The politicians are alarmists. The professors are alarmists. The bankers are alarmists. Even the oil companies are alarmists (and much good may it do them). The movie stars are alarmists, with few exceptions. The rock stars are alarmists. They have the money and the prestige and the money and also the money. So at least stop with the character assassination and instead try to explain why with all that money, you’re having so much trouble persuading people and your computer models don’t work.”

Media Finally Wakes Up To Ruinous Climate Policies

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 23, 2020

Great leap nowhere

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 25, 2020

“Nowadays the ‘Great Reset’, as Eric Worrall notes, is the big thing for those who think we can finally make capitalism work after two centuries of dismal failure disguised as brilliant success. But what if the whole thing leads nowhere at all?”

Why Worry about Warming? Cold is the Killer

By Viv Forbes, The Saltbush Club, Nov 22, 2020

Some Amazon Rainforest Regions More Resistant to Climate Change than Previously Thought

New observational study demonstrates that increasing air dryness does not reduce photosynthesis in certain very wet regions of the Amazon rainforest, contradicting Earth System Models that show the opposite

News Release, Columbia Engineering, Nov 20, 2020 [H/t GWPF]

https://www.engineering.columbia.edu/press-releases/gentine-climate-change-rainforest-regions

Link to paper: Amazon rainforest photosynthesis increases in response to atmospheric dryness

By J. K. Green, et al. Science Advances, Nov 20, 2020

https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/47/eabb7232

After Paris!

Kerry: Paris climate deal alone ‘is not enough’

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill, Nov 24, 2020

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/527391-kerry-paris-alone-is-not-enough

“Kerry, officially a presidential envoy on climate change, will sit on the National Security Council.

“Biden reiterated that he will name a White House climate policy coordinator next month who will ‘lead efforts here in the U.S. to combat the climate crisis and mobilize action to meet this existential threat.’”

John Kerry, who signed Paris accord for US, is Biden’s climate envoy

By Issam Ahmed, Washington (AFP) Nov 24, 2020

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/John_Kerry_who_signed_Paris_accord_for_US_is_Bidens_climate_envoy_999.html

Trump slams global climate agreement Biden intends to rejoin

By Deb Riechmann and Aya Batrawy, AP, Nov 22, 2020

https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-donald-trump-climate-climate-change-saudi-arabia-5e425ce92e26d34561d629331461289d

“India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, said ‘climate change must be fought not in silos, but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way.’”

[SEPP Comment: India and China want others to go first.]

Change in US Administrations

John Kerry, a Tall Climate Envoy

By Myron Ebell, CEI, Nov 25, 2020

https://cei.org/blog/john-kerry-a-tall-climate-envoy/

[SEPP Comment: Bringing up Mr. Kerry’s lack of understanding of the greenhouse effect that has been studied for over 150 years and yet there is no simple explanation that can be reduced to a few equations.]

Beware green appeasement: John Kerry & China’s price for climate promises

Editorial, WSJ, Via GWPF. Nov 24, 2020

Facebook is reportedly planning to woo Joe Biden by rolling out new vaccine and climate change features

By Isobel Asher Hamilton, Business Insider, Nov 23, 2020 [H/t GWPF]

https://www.businessinsider.com/facebook-biden-covid-vaccine-misinformation-climate-change-paris-agreement-2020-11?r=US&IR=T

Biden names John Kerry as ‘climate czar’ in new administration

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill, Nov 23, 2020

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/527189-biden-selects-john-kerry-for-climate-czar

“Last year he founded World War Zero, a climate initiative to unite ‘unlikely allies with one common mission: making the world respond to the climate crisis the same way we mobilized to win World War II.’”

Biden taps John Kerry as Presidential climate envoy – Expect merging of COVID & Climate

Kerry: ‘You could just as easily replace the words climate change with COVID-19’

Marc Morano: “Former Sec. of State John Kerry is poised to merge ‘climate change’ with COVID-19. Climate and COVID are intertwined in Kerry’s worldview and he will be eager to hitch up the climate ‘solutions’ to the COVID remedies. Expect COVID lockdowns to morph into climate lockdowns.”

By Marc Morano, Climate Depot, Nov 23, 2020

Problems in the Orthodoxy

Not making it easy

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 25, 2020

“Recently the UN released a deeply flawed report on the supposed increase in climate-related disasters, based on an elementary statistical error.”

“What’s hard is continuing to insist that they are genuinely mistaken and not in fact deliberately lying. Which we persist in doing anyway, on the grounds that misplaced sincerity is a far more dangerous force in human affairs than deliberate deceit.”

Europe’s Green Deal in limbo as EU faces existential crisis

By Staff, The Times, Via GWPF, Nov 27, 2020

Greenhouse gas levels at new high, despite Covid-19 measures

By Nina Larson, Geneva (AFP) Nov 23, 2020

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/Greenhouse_gas_levels_at_new_high_despite_Covid-19_measures_999.html

Germany’s climate consensus cracks as costs mount

By Staff, Bloomberg, Via GWPF, Nov 22, 2020

Seeking a Common Ground

The HITRAN Database

By Staff, HITRAN online, Accessed Nov 27, 2020

https://hitran.org/about/

Giving Thanks … for Human Ingenuity

By Robert Bradley Jr., Master Resource, Nov 25, 2020

Five rules for evidence communication

By Judith Curry, Climate Etc. Nov 21, 2020

Five rules for evidence communication [full text]

Avoid unwarranted certainty, neat narratives and partisan presentation; strive to inform, not persuade.

By Michael Blastland, Alexandra L. J. Freeman, Sander van der Linden, Theresa M. Marteau & David Spiegelhalter, Nature, Nov 18, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-03189-1

Science, Policy, and Evidence

European Car Sales Rebound Falters, Outlook Remains Muted

By Rimmi Singhi, Nasdaq, Nov 24, 2020 [H/t GWPF]

https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/european-car-sales-rebound-falters-outlook-remains-muted-2020-11-24

“The European Commission expects the second wave of the virus to shrink the economy by 7.4% within year-end. Moreover, GDP contraction forecasts across Europe are quite uneven. European Commission expects GDP of Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom to contract 5.6%, 12.4% and 10.3%, respectively, in 2020.”

Review of Recent Scientific Articles by CO2 Science

Investigating the Major Factors of Wheat Production in India over the Past Four Decades

Gahlot, S., Lin, T.-S., Jain, A.K., Roy, S.B., Sehgal, V.K. and Dhakar, R. 2020. Impact of environmental changes and land management practices on wheat production in India. Earth System Dynamics 11: 641-652. Nov 25, 2020

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V23/nov/a11.php

“In light of the above, it would appear that wheat production in India will continue to benefit from rising atmospheric CO2 and land management practices in the future. And by selecting more heat-tolerant cultivars, production should increase even more, allowing this highly populated country to meet its wheat production needs in the years and decades to come.”

A Solar-Climate Link in Arid Central Asia

Huang, C., Rao, Z., Li, Y., Yang, W., Liu, L., Zhang, X. and Wu, Y. 2020. Holocene summer temperature in arid central Asia linked to millennial-scale North Atlantic climate events and driven by centennial-scale solar activity. Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology 556: 109880, doi.org/10.1016/j.palaeo.2020.109880. Nov 23, 2020

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V23/nov/a10.php

Models v. Observations

On the beach

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 25, 2020

“So as always, let’s combine a sober assessment of the problem with a sensible solution. Among the major drawbacks of climate alarmism is that, in part by relying on computer models that simply assume what they set out to prove, it diverts far too much time, energy and money to ‘stopping climate change’ which is neither possible nor desirable, and away from mitigating any really undesirable impacts of it at acceptable cost while also giving sustained attention to other environmental problems from smog to plastic in the oceans that are both real and manageable.”

Measurement Issues — Surface

The U.S. National Temperature Index, is it based on data? Or corrections?

By Andy May, WUWT, Nov 24, 2020

Changing Weather

An Important Finding about the September Labor Day Wildfires

By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, Nov 23, 2020

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2020/11/an-important-finding-about-september.html

“So, the whole situation is ironic and interesting: record cold to the east brought record fires to the west.”

Changing Climate

Past Climate More Complex Than Previously Thought, Says Germany’s Alfred Wegener Institute

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Nov 22, 2020

Link to paper: Interglacials of the Quaternary defined by northern hemispheric land ice distribution outside of Greenland

By Peter Köhler & Roderik S. W. van de Wal, Nature Communications, Oct 12, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-18897-5

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

Polar bear habitat update for late November

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Nov 25, 2020

Changing Earth

Ancient Earth had a thick, toxic atmosphere like Venus – until it cooled off and became liveable

By Antony Burnham and Hugh O’Neill, Canberra, Australia (The Conversation), Nov 27, 2020

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/Ancient_Earth_had_a_thick_toxic_atmosphere_like_Venus___until_it_cooled_off_and_became_liveable_999.html

New Study Finds CO2 Reached 1980s-2000s Levels About 4,000 Years Ago In Japan

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Nov 23, 2020

Un-Science or Non-Science?

Climate change and ‘atmospheric thirst’ to increase fire danger and drought in NV and CA

By Staff Writers, Reno NV (SPX), Nov 22, 2020

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/Climate_change_and_atmospheric_thirst_to_increase_fire_danger_and_drought_in_NV_and_CA_999.html

Link to paper: Projected Changes in Reference Evapotranspiration in California and Nevada: Implications for Drought and Wildland Fire Danger

By Daniel J. McEvoy, Earth’s Future, Oct 29, 2020

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2020EF001736

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism?

The Great American Outdoors Act

By Duggan Flanakin, WUWT, Nov 25, 2020

Communicating Better to the Public – Exaggerate, or be Vague?

Have a cool one

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 25, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/11/25/have-a-cool-one/

Arctic animals’ movement patterns are shifting in different ways as the climate changes

By Sofie Bates, Pasadena CA (JPL), Nov 22, 2020

https://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Arctic_animals_movement_patterns_are_shifting_in_different_ways_as_the_climate_changes_999.html

“But, overall, predator species seemed to respond to climate change differently than prey species. That causes a mismatch between predators and the prey they hunt for food. To determine the impacts of this mismatch, researchers will need to continue monitoring these populations.”

[SEPP Comment: In the past when caribou migrations shifted for reason unknown, Inuits who relied on caribou starved. Now it’s climate change?]

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

Radical activists ask Joe Biden to suspend rights, declare a ‘climate emergency’

By Staff, Bloomberg Green, Via GWPF, Nov 25, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.com/lockdown-forever-radical-activists-ask-biden-to-declare-climate-emergency/

Communicating Better to the Public – Go Personal.

German Think Tank: Climate Deniers are Holding Back Climate Action

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Nov 24, 2020

[SEPP Comment: Are they deniers because they demand physical evidence that climate action is needed?]

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Propaganda

ARD German Public Broadcasting Volunteers Are 92% Socialist, Communist Or Green. One-Sided Reporting

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Nov 25, 2020

https://notrickszone.com/2020/11/25/ard-german-public-broadcasting-volunteers-are-92-socialist-communist-or-green-one-sided-reporting/

Guardian Plug Greenland “Climate Crisis” Film

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 26, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/11/26/guardian-plug-greenland-climate-crisis-film/

“It is interesting to note actually that none of the interviewees seemed think the warming since the colder interlude is actually a bad thing. Indeed, it is a positive boon for the fisherman who can take his boat out for longer in the year.”

Communicating Better to the Public – Protest

Italian Covid-19 Lockdown Businesses Threaten a Tax Strike

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Nov 26, 2020

Expanding the Orthodoxy

US climate envoy John Kerry warns China: ‘Paris agreement is not enough’

By Benny Peiser, GWPF, Nov 25, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.com/us-climate-envoy-john-kerry-warns-china-paris-agreement-is-not-enough-to-stop-global-warming/

Questioning European Green

Ten reasons why Boris’s green agenda is just plain wrong

By Matt Ridley, Rational Optimist, Nov 22, 2020

http://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/boris-s-green-agenda-is-just-plain-wrong/

“Boris, this is not the way to the promised land, especially when the government is borrowing £300 billion because of covid. High-cost electricity will prevent the United Kingdom making a success of Brexit. It will bankrupt us in the short run, make us less competitive in the long run and not cut emissions much anyway.”

Coal Outperforms Wind Power In UK Wind Week!

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 27, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/11/27/coal-outperforms-wind-power-in-uk-wind-week/

“Sat under an anticyclone, Britain’s contribution from wind power since yesterday has been less than 1GW, around 2% of the total electricity generated. This situation is expected to last a few more days yet.”

It’s The Poor Who Will Pay

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 24, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/11/24/its-the-poor-who-will-pay/

New report questions government’s 2030 ban

With backing from manufacturers, the document proposes different methods to ensure transport becomes carbon-neutral

By Piers Ward, Autocar, Nov 27, 2020

https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/industry-news/new-report-questions-governments-2030-ban

Motorists face £700 billion bill for going electric

News Release, GWPF, Nov 27, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.com/motorists-face-700-billion-bill-for-going-electric/

Link to: “Cost of Decarbonising Cars”

By Andrew Montford, GWPF, Nov 2020

https://www.thegwpf.com/content/uploads/2020/11/Cost-Decarbonising-Cars-4.pdf

This green fantasy will bankrupt us

By Neil Collins, His Blog, Nov 20, 2020 [H/t GWPF]

https://neilcollinsxxx.wordpress.com/2020/11/20/this-green-fantasy-will-bankrupt-us/

Questioning Green Elsewhere

India expresses concern over EU’s Green Deal, possible carbon taxes

By Amiti Sen, The Hindu, Nov 18, 2020 [H/t GWPF]

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/india-expresses-concern-over-eus-green-deal-possible-carbon-taxes/article33127033.ece

“India, the US and a few other countries have expressed apprehensions over the European Green Deal and the impact of carbon border taxes that could be imposed on imports once the proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is implemented.”

Green Jobs

Britons to subsidise £billions for green jobs abroad as wind power contracts go overseas

By Staff, The Construction Index plus GWPF, Nov 26, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.com/britons-to-subsidise-billions-for-green-jobs-abroad-as-manufacturing-contracts-go-overseas/

“As a result approximately 260,000 tonnes of steelwork for first two phases of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm project in England will be produced in Smulders’ facilities in Poland and Belgium.”

Boris Johnson’s green jobs for China

By Staff, The Times, Via GWPF, Nov 23, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.com/boris-johnsons-green-jobs-for-china/

“Britain is forecast to miss out on more than half of the £50 billion investment in building offshore wind farms in its waters this decade, with the majority of orders for turbines and other equipment expected to go to factories and suppliers overseas.”

“Only 29 per cent of the capital investment in recent projects has been in the UK.”

Funding Issues

Central Banks And Climate: A Case Of Mission Creep

By John H. Cochrane, Hoover Institution, Nov 13, 2020 [H/t Paul Homewood]

https://www.hoover.org/research/central-banks-and-climate-case-mission-creep?utm_source=CCNet+Newsletter&utm_campaign=d00977b76d-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_11_26_02_48_COPY_04&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_fe4b2f45ef-d00977b76d-20144013&mc_cid=d00977b76d&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

“Central banks must be competent, trusted, narrow, independent, and boring. A good strategy review will refocus central banks on their core narrow mission and let the other institutions of society address big political causes. Boring as that may be.”

Spending review ‘undermines UK green vision’

By Roger Harrabin, BBC, Nov 25, 2020 [H/t GWPF]

https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-55077760

“The UK chancellor’s Spending Review has been accused of undermining the prime minister’s ‘green’ vision by pushing ahead with a £27bn roads programme.”

[SEPP Comment: Apparently the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer believes the country should build what it needs, not what the Prime Minister dreams.]

Spending review ‘undermines UK green vision’-Harrabin

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 26, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/11/26/spending-review-undermines-uk-green-vision-harrabin/

“But it is really just fiddling around at the edges. If we are going to do all of the things needed for Net Zero – electrification of transport and heat, roll out of hydrogen, energy efficiency, expansion of renewable energy, upgrading the electricity grids and so on – the cost will run into hundreds of billions and maybe even more.

“Sooner or later, someone will have to pick up the bill.”

See link immediately above.

Subsidies and Mandates Forever

Motorway speed limits cut to 60 mph in bid to reduce carbon emissions

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 26, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/11/26/motorway-speed-limits-cut-to-60-mph-in-bid-to-reduce-carbon-emissions/

Energy Issues – Non-US

Climate pledge on gas boilers for 2023 ‘vanishes’

By Roger Harrabin, BBC News, Nov 21, 2020

https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-55020558

[SEPP Comment: Is the UK Prime Minister waking up from his dreams?]

Heat Pump Update.

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 22, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/11/22/heat-pump-update/

“In a much milder climate, heat pumps might make more sense. But in Britain they are pretty useless for anybody who is on the gas grid.”

Desperate Venezuelans Attempt To Refine Gasoline At Home

By Tsvetana Paraskova, Oil Price.com, Nov 19, 2020

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Desperate-Venezuelans-Attempt-To-Refine-Gasoline-At-Home.html

“After stealing crude from idled fields, Venezuelans then try to process it into fuel with makeshift refining tools, and the resulting gasoline is low-quality and damaging to car engines.”

[SEPP Comment: Not to say health issues!]

Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

Yergin’s ‘The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations’ (some quotations)

By Robert Bradley Jr., Master Resource, Nov 23, 2020

https://www.masterresource.org/yergin/yergin-the-new-map-2020/

Oil Spills, Gas Leaks & Consequences

Dozens of oil and gas companies agree to methane reduction targets

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Nov 23, 2020

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/527234-dozens-of-oil-and-gas-companies-agree-to-methane-reduction-targets

“A group of 62 mostly European oil and gas companies have agreed to both report their emissions of methane to a United Nations-linked group and to targeted reductions for methane emissions.”

Nuclear Energy and Fears

For Nuclear Energy To Flourish, We Need A ‘Mindset Reversal’ About Radiation

By Robert Bryce, Forbes, Nov 24, 2020

https://www.forbes.com/sites/robertbryce/2020/11/24/for-nuclear-energy-to-flourish-we-need-a-mindset-reversal-about-radiation/?sh=7f34ca013760

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

Cultural motivations for wind and solar renewables deployment

By Andy West, Climate Etc. Nov 19, 2020

1.35 Million Tonnes of “Hazardous Material”, Germany Admits No Plan To Recycle Used Wind Turbine Blades

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Nov 21, 2020

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

Future Energy Scenarios & Peak Demand

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 27, 2020

“Consumer Transformation naturally has the highest demand. System Transformation assumes a massive rollout of hydrogen, both for heating and transport. Leading The Way assumes everybody cuts their energy consumption to a minimum, and Steady Progression says we decarbonise very slowly.

“The FES assumes that petrol/diesel cars will be banned from 2035 in the Consumer scenario. As we know that has now been brought forward. We could therefore find that peak demand could hit 80GW by the mid-2030s.

“Bearing in mind that we would need more capacity to allow for de-rating, that would require at least 100GW of firm, dispatchable capacity by then. Once all of the coal power stations have closed, we will be lucky to have half that much.”

Electric Car Charging–A Dose Of Reality

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 25, 2020

“It is hard to see much money left over for local chargers. A million 50KW chargers, which is probably the minimum we would need, would cost at least £20bn, even before we count the cost of digging up roads and upgrading power cables.

“Who will pay for that?”

Fast-charging can damage electric car batteries in just 25 cycles

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 26, 2020

Electric Car’s Carbon Footprint Criticised In New Report.

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 27, 2020

[SEPP Comment: Due to the high CO2 emissions at manufacturing, an electric car needs to be driven 48,000 miles before total carbon dioxide emissions equal that of an internal combustion engine? Unable to link to the Telegraph article or report.]

One in three motorists cannot afford even the cheapest electric car, warn experts in blow to Government plans to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2030

By Tom Payne, Daily Mail, Nov 20, 2020 [GWPF]

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8971487/One-three-motorists-afford-cheapest-electric-car-warn-experts.html

[SEPP Comment: Green dreamers don’t care.]

Oh Mann!

Refutation of Michael Mann’s latest statistical shenanigans

By Staff, GWPF, Nov 27, 2020

Link to paper: Internal Multidecadal and Interdecadal Climate Oscillations: Absence of Evidence Is No Evidence of Absence

By Gisela Müller-Plath, Frontiers in Earth Science, Nov 26, 2020

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/feart.2020.559337/full

Other Scientific News

Fossils purported to be world’s earliest animals revealed as algae

By Brooks Hays, Washington DC (UPI), Nov 23, 2020

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/Fossils_purported_to_be_worlds_earliest_animals_revealed_as_algae_999.html

Historical bias overlooks genes related to COVID-19

Genes studied based on ease of experimentation rather than relevance to disease

News Release, Northwestern University, Nov 24, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-11/nu-hbo111720.php

“‘The bias to study the exact same human genes is very high,’ Amaral said. ‘The entire system is fighting the very purpose of the agencies and scientific knowledge, which is to broaden the set of things we study and understand. We need to make a concerted effort to incentivize the study of other genes important to human health.’”

Temper your excitement about the Covid vaccine

By Matt Ridley, Rational Optimist, Nov 14, 2020

http://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/temper-your-excitement-about-the-covid-vaccine/

Other News that May Be of Interest

WMO: “impact of the COVID-19 confinements [on CO2] cannot be distinguished from natural variability”

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Nov 24, 2020

Christmas week: Worlds will align for spectacular heavenly sight

By Jade Boyd for Rice News, Houston TX (SPX), Nov 20, 2020

https://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Christmas_week_Worlds_will_align_for_spectacular_heavenly_sight_999.html

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

By Staff Writers, Wellington (AFP), Nov 25, 2020

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/Scores_of_pilot_whales_dead_in_New_Zealand_stranding_999.html

BELOW THE BOTTOM LINE

£2.5M Wasted On Solar Powered Railway

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Nov 23, 2020

[SEPP Comment: For those who wish to ride sunbeams!]

Dimming Sun’s rays could ease climate impacts in Africa

By Marlowe Hood, Phys.org, Nov 24, 2020 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://phys.org/news/2020-11-dimming-sun-rays-ease-climate.html

“Environmental Research Letters is an open-access electronic-only peer-reviewed scientific journal covering research in all aspects of environmental science. Numerical modelling or simulation, as well as theoretical and experimental approaches to environmental science form the core content. Approaches from a range of physical and natural sciences, economics, and political, sociological and legal studies are also present. The editor-in-chief is Daniel Kammen (University of California, Berkeley). According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 3.049.” [Boldface added]

https://phys.org/journals/environmental-research-letters/

[SEPP Comment: Real Acid Rain anyone? Sulfuric acid to save Africa?]

El mar contaminado

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Nov 25, 2020

“We shall see. (ClimateChangePost also says ‘At the end of the century sea level rise is estimated to be 0,5-1 m.’ So after doubling in the next decade or so it will double again. Unless it doesn’t.)”

Republican State Legislatures are Positively Correlated with Obesity, Democrat Legislatures with Death from #Coronavirus

By David Stienmier, WUWT, Nov 23, 2020

Video: Don’t let the “Climate Grinches” ruin your holiday

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Nov 25, 2020

ARTICLES

When the Experts Fail, Everyone Else Pays the Price

What happens when the most respected authorities get it wrong and ruin lives and economies? Not much.

By David Mamet, WSJ, Nov 27, 2020

https://www.wsj.com/articles/when-the-experts-fail-everyone-else-pays-the-price-11606519279?mod=opinion_lead_pos7

TWTW Summary: the playwright, film director, and screenwriter writes:

“The wealthy and powerful must constantly expand their operations. But even if they let their capital sit, they will need accountants, auditors, stockbrokers and consultants. How will they choose these subordinates? According to the opinions of other advisers. Those closest to the boss will have the most influence—and they can keep it, even in failure, by flattery and deference.

“This is the case with governmental power. We are all, in a sense, fools, since no one person can know everything. We all have to trust others for their expertise, and we all make mistakes. The horror of a command economy is not that officials will make mistakes, but that those mistakes will never be acknowledged or corrected.

“What about our allegedly market economy? Who will be held accountable for destroying it? No doubt the destruction was carried out in good faith, but the shutdown didn’t accomplish what it was supposed to accomplish.

“We have seen shameless incompetence rewarded before.

“Consider Prof. Frederick Lindemann, a close adviser to Winston Churchill during World War II. He treasured his access to the prime minister. Experts couldn’t get near Churchill unless they came through Lindemann. He feuded with everybody he perceived to be a threat, and was especially threatened by Sir Henry Tizard, who helped to develop radar, one of the most useful tools in the war effort. Naturally Lindemann mocked it. Later, Lindemann dismissed the possibility that the Germans were developing a liquid-fueled rocket capable of bombing London—the V-2.

“Lindemann was feted and honored to the end of his days.

“Or consider Joseph Stalin’s science adviser, Trofim Lysenko. He, too, had complete access to the boss. He believed that plants, like good Communists, could be educated—that peas and wheat could be trained to grow in winter. The Soviet ministry of agriculture, acting on Lysenko’s bogus theories, managed to ruin crops all over Eurasia and starve as many as 10 million people. Later his ideas influenced agriculture policy in Mao’s China and killed several million more.

“Lysenko was a talented flatterer. He outlived Stalin and Nikita Khrushchev, dying peacefully in 1976.

“Now we have climate change and its attendant alarmists. In 2001 a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change highlighted a recent study claiming that the Earth’s temperature had risen dramatically during the period coincident with the introduction of fossil fuels—the famous ‘hockey stick graph.’ The news media, backed by those parts of the ‘scientific community’ the media chose to honor, presented this analysis as though it were indisputable fact. In fact, it was riddled with problems. That would have been fine—no harm done—except that the American left, and the running dogs in education and the press, saw the fear occasioned by the hockey stick as an opportunity. No correction was forthcoming.

“Most recently we have Covid-19. The New England Journal of Medicine reports that masks are useless outside health-care facilities, that there is little possibility of catching the virus from a ‘passing interaction in a public place.’ Happy news, save that they, one week later, issued a squishy semiretraction, saying, in effect, ‘It couldn’t hurt.’

“What could the shutdown hurt? A pandemic was allowed to destroy the American economy. Tens of millions are driven out of work, cover their faces, and walk down the streets in fear of their neighbors.’

The author discusses the problems in serving people in a restaurant, then concludes”

“The virus here is government—or at least the incompetents who advise our rulers and cannot admit the legitimacy of dissension. Absent intervention, this virus may eventually kill the host organism.”

