Republican State Legislatures are Positively Correlated with Obesity, Democrat Legislatures with Death from #Coronavirus

Guest post by David Stienmier, PhD (Mechanical Engineering)
I’ve had this data for a month or so now and I’ve been trying to decide what to say about it. I assumed someone else would show this somewhere first and I could resume my quiet observation. But I haven’t seen it anywhere and with everyone talking about locking down again I decided I should at least put it out there with minimum comment. So here it is.
Lockdowns are intended to reduce the spread of cases and therefore the number of deaths. A known side effect of the lockdowns is an increase in unemployment. So we should be able to use the increase in unemployment as a proxy for how hard a state locked down. Figure 1 shows how cases relate to lockdown intensity as measured by unemployment. There appears to be very little relationship, but maybe it reduces the number of cases slightly.
Unemployment, however has long been associated with poor health outcomes so it’s reasonable to ask if this is the case with Covid. Figure 2 shows total Covid deaths vs unemployment increase. Do I need to comment?
While reducing total deaths is the goal, the known relationship with unemployment is with health (all cause mortality). So it’s reasonable to look at the case fatality rate. Figure 3 shows that 47% of the variance between states in case fatality rate can be explained by a simple linear relationship with how hard states locked down (and it’s not in the direction intended by the states that locked down hard). I know, “correlation is not causation”. But negative correlation is at least an indication of lack of causation.
And one is compelled to ask who is closing down so hard and failing to prevent if not causing so much death. I don’t think anyone will be surprised by Figure 4. Figure 5 through Figure 7 show how that worked out for the other variables.
And just because I had the data Figure 8 confirms what we probably all knew. The improved mortality is NOT because republicans are generally healthier than democrats.
Table 1 shows all of the data for the above graphs. It’s helpful for locating a state since the labels are sometimes overlapping.
Table 1: Data in above Figures. Mortality and Case Data from Johns Hopkins University, Unemployment Data from the Department of Labor Statistics, Legislature Data from NCSL, and Obesity Data from the CDC
|State
|Unemployment Increase
|Cases per Million 10/7/2020
|Deaths per Million 10/7/2020
|Case Fatality Rate 10/7/2020
|% Dem in Legislature
|Obesity
|Alabama
|4.03%
|32679.9
|497.4
|1.52%
|25.7%
|36.2%
|Arizona
|4.00%
|30462.6
|752.6
|2.47%
|46.7%
|29.5%
|Arkansas
|3.43%
|29159.6
|396.6
|1.36%
|24.4%
|37.1%
|California
|9.30%
|21121.5
|381.0
|1.80%
|75.0%
|25.8%
|Colorado
|4.93%
|12961.2
|350.4
|2.70%
|60.0%
|23.0%
|Connecticut
|5.60%
|16646.8
|1260.8
|7.57%
|60.4%
|27.4%
|Delaware
|5.83%
|22095.4
|643.9
|2.91%
|59.9%
|33.5%
|District of Columbia
|3.83%
|22177.9
|879.9
|3.97%
|92.9%
|24.7%
|Florida
|6.30%
|33400.8
|620.0
|1.86%
|40.0%
|30.7%
|Georgia
|3.60%
|30400.0
|622.0
|2.05%
|40.7%
|32.5%
|Idaho
|2.00%
|25375.2
|250.1
|0.99%
|20.0%
|28.4%
|Illinois
|8.57%
|24408.7
|686.0
|2.81%
|64.4%
|31.8%
|Indiana
|5.43%
|19003.5
|521.7
|2.75%
|28.7%
|34.1%
|Iowa
|3.67%
|29930.0
|407.0
|1.36%
|43.3%
|35.3%
|Kansas
|3.73%
|21147.2
|206.3
|0.98%
|31.5%
|34.4%
|Kentucky
|0.77%
|17035.2
|248.9
|1.46%
|34.1%
|36.6%
|Louisiana
|4.10%
|36514.8
|1156.6
|3.17%
|32.6%
|36.8%
|Maine
|4.60%
|4168.2
|104.2
|2.50%
|58.6%
|30.4%
|Maryland
|4.37%
|21216.4
|642.3
|3.03%
|69.1%
|30.9%
|Massachusetts
|11.83%
|19779.6
|1351.8
|6.83%
|80.0%
|25.7%
|Michigan
|7.07%
|14495.1
|699.0
|4.82%
|45.9%
|33.0%
|Minnesota
|4.00%
|18817.9
|358.4
|1.90%
|53.2%
|30.1%
|Mississippi
|4.37%
|33918.9
|944.2
|2.78%
|35.6%
|39.5%
|Missouri
|3.43%
|20416.2
|277.4
|1.36%
|28.4%
|35.0%
|Montana
|3.07%
|14752.7
|149.7
|1.01%
|41.3%
|26.9%
|Nebraska
|1.27%
|25036.9
|233.7
|0.93%
|25.0%
|34.1%
|Nevada
|9.57%
|26796.8
|497.1
|1.85%
|65.1%
|29.5%
|New Hampshire
|5.80%
|6421.2
|322.1
|5.02%
|58.5%
|29.6%
|New Jersey
|9.67%
|23615.6
|1809.1
|7.66%
|64.2%
|25.7%
|New Mexico
|5.97%
|14909.1
|405.9
|2.72%
|64.3%
|32.3%
|New York
|10.73%
|17899.0
|1264.9
|7.07%
|64.6%
|27.6%
|North Carolina
|4.13%
|21007.0
|309.6
|1.47%
|44.7%
|33.0%
|North Dakota
|3.00%
|32118.8
|253.3
|0.79%
|17.7%
|35.1%
|Ohio
|5.30%
|13884.9
|395.5
|2.85%
|35.6%
|34.0%
|Oklahoma
|3.23%
|23497.5
|239.6
|1.02%
|21.5%
|34.8%
|Oregon
|6.00%
|8401.0
|125.4
|1.49%
|61.1%
|29.9%
|Pennsylvania
|7.63%
|13370.0
|623.7
|4.67%
|45.1%
|30.9%
|Rhode Island
|8.73%
|24287.4
|1035.5
|4.26%
|87.6%
|27.7%
|South Carolina
|5.10%
|29567.7
|623.8
|2.11%
|37.1%
|34.3%
|South Dakota
|2.73%
|29283.6
|228.3
|0.78%
|15.2%
|30.1%
|Tennessee
|5.80%
|30001.6
|327.0
|1.09%
|23.5%
|34.4%
|Texas
|3.90%
|27531.7
|521.7
|1.89%
|43.1%
|34.8%
|Utah
|1.40%
|24979.4
|137.6
|0.55%
|21.2%
|27.8%
|Vermont
|4.77%
|2927.9
|93.0
|3.17%
|64.4%
|27.5%
|Virginia
|4.23%
|17748.7
|353.7
|1.99%
|54.3%
|30.4%
|Washington
|4.90%
|11856.1
|269.1
|2.27%
|58.5%
|28.7%
|West Virginia
|4.80%
|9420.0
|175.8
|1.87%
|41.0%
|39.5%
|Wisconsin
|4.03%
|23688.0
|213.7
|0.90%
|37.9%
|32.0%
|Wyoming
|2.70%
|11920.3
|86.4
|0.72%
|13.3%
|29.0%
I’m with Willis.
End the lockdowns!
