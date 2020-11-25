Video: Don’t let the “Climate Grinches” ruin your holiday

A few days ago, the Washington Post ran a story that ranks as one of their worst-ever in terms of climate change alarmism. Titled “How climate change is complicating a Thanksgiving staple” it tells the tale of woe about disappearing cranberry sauce due to “climate change” citing “Heatwave, drought, lack of winter ice are taking a toll on a quintessential Massachusetts crop.” in the sub-headline.

The story goes on to give a report on the “feelings” of Massachusetts cranberry farmers who believe that climate change is making their job harder. What’s bad about the story is that it is completely untrue, and objective real-world data smacks it down.

Heartland Institute Vice President Jim Lakely talks with Senior Fellow Anthony Watts about yet another round of annual attempts by the “mainstream media” to make us feel guilty about enjoying the holidays because we are supposedly damaging the climate.

Read Anthony Watts’ story about this at Heartland’s Climate Realism website below.

https://climaterealism.com/2020/11/fu…

