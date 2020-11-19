Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
For some reason, I couldn’t find my post entitled “Gavin’s Falsifiable Science“. I wanted to track it down, in part because I think it’s one of my better posts. But when I looked on Google, it wasn’t there. Instead, I found an oddity. Here’s the top of the list of results from Google:
The list goes on below what’s shown above. I was glad to see that there are about twenty complete copies of my post floating around on various websites. And another fifteen or so links to my post.
But nowhere in that Google list was there a link to my actual post here on Watts Up With That. I looked through every Google result. No link to the Watts Up With That original version of my post.
Puzzled, I looked on Bing … where the post here on WUWT was first on the list, as you’d expect.
Below that, as with Google, are links to a bunch of other copies of my post on various skeptical websites.
Moving on, here’s DuckDuckGo … again, WUWT is first on the list, with the copies on other websites listed below it.
Hmmm … I moved on to more obscure search engines …
Same thing in all of them except Google. Google shows everything all the other sites show, all the copies, but it doesn’t show the original.
Computer “glitch”? Deliberate censorship? Unintended consequence of artificial intelligence? Cosmic ray damage? Sergei Brin found out about me and his wife? Accidental invocation of artificial stupidity? God decided to squash me like a bug for my insufferable arrogance in challenging the climate status quo? Some pinche tiranito chiquito has it in for this website?
No idea, but I certainly have seen enough ugly censorship and strangely unidirectional “accidents” and “computer glitches” to have a healthy and well-justified suspicion of the motives and actions of the social media robber barons …
w.
30 thoughts on “Google Doesn’t Like It”
You left out the other possibility—suck up to Dems week in DC.
That’s it for me. Finally switching to Duck Duck Go.
The same things seem to happen on You Tube to similar content. And, blow me down, You Tube is owned by Google. Obviously a corporate wide ‘glitch’!
Thanks for raising these important issues relating to google and youtube. I have a similar experience with my materials on those two platforms. Probably it is another secret policy to hide important, contrary thoughts.
Just tried to find it on Google and was successful. I have taken a screenshot just in case it vanishes.
I tried on Google – and it didn’t work for me. Checked some of your other titles and found some worked, some didn’t. It looks like the older the post, the less likely it is to work on Google (“Subsidizing The Epocalypse” didn’t work, but “Top and Bottom of the Atmosphere” showed up).
Didn’t work for me either. I’ll try to search for Google failures investing in self driving car tech and Ivanpah solar next.
Willis, I have used DuckDuckGo for a number of years and have never had any problems such as you found with Google.
Duc duc go removed (conservative blog) Citizen Free Press from it’s results a week ago.
We have to keep pointing out these “accidents” as loudly as we can. Sunshine is the best disinfectant, and they can’t disappear everything out there in today’s times.
Pravda strikes again.
Just out of curiosity, would this query have success on Google:
site:wattsupwiththat.com “Gavin’s Falsifiable Science“
Yes, WUWT comes up
That’s the trick I use when looking for specific WUWT articles. In fact all I add is “WUWT ” and it usually does the job.
I wrote a number of articles for WUWT several years ago. After my divorce, I started dating again, and one of the comments I got was “I googled you and couldn’t find anything”. Well I’m not on social media, but I thought that was odd. The only thing I could find was Sour Sue belittling something I wrote for WUWT. So I started googling myself . Sure enough, I couldn’t find me unless I added WUWT to the search and then, voila! I’m not exactly at Willis’ level when it comes to notoriety in the climate debate, I’m several orders of magnitude less important , yet still they suppress searches on my name lest someone find out something about climate change that Google doesn’t like.
That’s not the way I generally search for what ever 😀
Welcome to Wokebanistan, Willis….
Well, we know Google is thoroughly corrupted/biased, so I don’t think it’s at all surprising. What’s a bit surprising is your WUWT post showing up so quickly on the other engines….
They call it the information age, it seems that’s true as long as the information has passed censorship. We live in a free world comrade,
If you add WUWT on the end, then it appears. Shouldn’t have to, though. That’s why they get called “Goggle” though.
Just another arrow in the “like to see Google explain this to Congress while maintaining that it is NOT a publisher…” quiver.
I moved off of Google and over to DuckDuckGo, and am I glad I did.
“Tiranito” is already a diminuitive, so “chiquito” is redundant, besides itself also being the diminuitive of “chico”, so is triply redundant. Thus “little, little, little tyrant”. Maybe that’s what you meant. Google is loaded with little tyrants, and is itself one big one.
Willis please allow me to set your mind at ease. Here’s the real issue.
Google gets millions and millions of searches. Because GOOGLE is so damn important it goes on 24/7/365.
Of course, this torrent needs moderation, or it would quickly fall to the lowest level, and allow people to see what they shouldn’t be allowed to see. At this volume, unmoderated search engines just simply won’t be up to that task. Fortunately, GOOGLE is a big highly important deal and has moderators coming out of their ears. Which leads me to the key point. All of the Moderators are well paid and know exactly what it is that they are supposed to find and censor.
So yes, your posts are carefully scrutinized and dispatched as GOOGLE sees fit being the big deal that it is. I hope this clarifies your concerns.
My best to you, and thanks your great posts here at WUWT
S.
I searched on gooogle for:
Gavin’s Falsifiable Science
Political google?
I searched Google for “What was global wealth in 1950?”
The results seemed…odd. One word stuck out ‘inequality”
I searched duckduckgo, same search string.
Google – 14 occurrences of “inequality” on 1st page
Duckduckgo – zero
I’m thinking that the editorial vigilantes who infest Wikipedia have also infiltrated the ranks of Google, Twitter, Facebook etc in order to stamp out “wrongspeak”
I suspect that even the number “1984” is soon to be banished from text on those platforms.
Interesting. When I searched simply for “Gavin’s Falsifiable Science” I replicated your results. When I searched “Willis Eischenbach Gavin’s Falsifiable Science” – the original WUWT location came up #3.
I am not sure what to make of it. It certainly seems odd.
Willis, did you try it in another browser? What about in private mode or incognito mode? Sometimes that top search result can be driven by your prior search history. Also, try it on a different device (and in a different browser and private/incognito mode on said device).
“Falsifiable” in the headline was probably the word that kicked you out. We have found you need to be careful constructing titles and definitely keep certain words out of the document. In today’s search environment keywords can make or break you.
#4 when I searched for it.
#1 was iowaclimate.org, then followed by 2 reddits, then WUWT.
I have no use for Google search, although I have heard that it is better at locating porn than the other search engines, once you diddle with the settings.