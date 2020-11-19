Climate Thinktank Slams Australia for Global Warming Inaction

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Surging fossil fuel use and exports, no large scale carbon pricing scheme, no carbon target – almost as if the Australian government and the people who voted them into office think the climate crisis is a total joke.

Report highlights Australia’s performance on climate change compared to others in the G20

The weaknesses in Australia’s performance on a key issue compared to other G20 countries has been highlighted in a new report.

Charis Chang

November 18, 2020

Australia’s record on climate change compared to other G20 countries has come under scrutiny in a new report.

The 2020 Climate Transparency Report, an annual collaboration between 14 think tanks and non-governmental organisations, is aimed at encouraging ambitious climate action.

The report has highlighted Australia’s poor performance as having one of the highest rates of subsidies for fossil fuels, for being one of only two countries not implementing a carbon pricing scheme and being one of the worst performers when it comes to emissions reduction in transport, energy efficient buildings and deforestation.

…

“Evidence suggests that COVID-19 recovery responses, thus far, have been disproportionately directed towards emissions-intensive and environmentally-damaging sectors,” the report notes. “This could contribute to emissions rebounding at a faster rate.”

…