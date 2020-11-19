Climate Thinktank Slams Australia for Global Warming Inaction

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Surging fossil fuel use and exports, no large scale carbon pricing scheme, no carbon target – almost as if the Australian government and the people who voted them into office think the climate crisis is a total joke.
Report highlights Australia’s performance on climate change compared to others in the G20
The weaknesses in Australia’s performance on a key issue compared to other G20 countries has been highlighted in a new report.
November 18, 2020
Australia’s record on climate change compared to other G20 countries has come under scrutiny in a new report.
The 2020 Climate Transparency Report, an annual collaboration between 14 think tanks and non-governmental organisations, is aimed at encouraging ambitious climate action.
The report has highlighted Australia’s poor performance as having one of the highest rates of subsidies for fossil fuels, for being one of only two countries not implementing a carbon pricing scheme and being one of the worst performers when it comes to emissions reduction in transport, energy efficient buildings and deforestation.
“Evidence suggests that COVID-19 recovery responses, thus far, have been disproportionately directed towards emissions-intensive and environmentally-damaging sectors,” the report notes. “This could contribute to emissions rebounding at a faster rate.”
…Read more: https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/climate-change/report-highlights-australias-performance-on-climate-change-compared-to-others-in-the-g20/news-story/fcf0cc359c4a8b102176aa5951553331
The climate transparency report is available here.
I don’t understand why greens are so upset about the lack of climate targets and carbon pricing. Surely when Australians accept the CSIRO assertion that solar and wind power are the cheapest sources of energy, Australians will embrace renewables of their own free will, without the need for government targets and other forms of coercion.
Do I need the /sarc tag?
Most Aussies are pretty sensible and know a scam when they see one.
C’mon they eat joeys
Anytime large groups of people live in large cities, they tend to become completely divorced from the reality of how the world works. When it comes to the large population centers, I suspect you are incorrect in your assertion.
As a city dweller in Australia, I can confirm that you are correct with the inner, more exclusive areas harbouring those who are the most divorced from reality. Delusion is a luxury that only the wealthy can afford.
The so-called fossil fuel subsidy is classic greenie misinformation. They refer to the rebates of road tax that mines receive for fuel used in vehicles that do not use public roads. The same rebate that is available to farmers and anyone else who pays the road tax on diesel, but then uses it in vehicles that don’t use public roads.
Maybe St. Greta of Angst needs to sail down to Oz and set you Aussies straight?
Global… climate cooling…. warming…. change. Undeniable. Unfalsifiable. A model. A conflation of logical domains. Surely, a double-edged scalpel.
To hear that there is surging fossil fuel use and exports, no large scale carbon pricing scheme, and no carbon target reminds me again how sensible the Australian electorate is and how it can sniff out a scam when it is offered. The only non-scam item on the Green Market is a solar hot water unit on the roof which works well in almost all of Australia to save money.
It’s more than a joke. It’s a collection of parasites that want money and power.
Those who will never be negatively financially affected by “carbon” schemes are always enthusiastic supporters.
As with socialism.
(something about being more equal than others . . . )
The Australian federal government and state governments with coal assets (of both stripes) have acted like the PR division of the coal industry for years, so it is absolutely no surprise Australia is THE global laggard on just about every energy related field you can name.
The toadying, pandering, anti-democratic corruption and revolving doorism is going to be disatrous for Australia’s long term economic health as billions of taxpayer’s dollars get poured into the black hole of stranded assets.
Yes, most Aussies ARE sensible and have for years have been overwhelmingly in favour of phasing out coal for energy production. Every opinion poll for a decade now has shown this.
Climate Think Tank…. there’s an anomaly straight up !!!
1. There is no climate crisis. The climate change that we have been experiencing is very small and is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Mankind does not have the power to stop the climate from changing. Mankind includes Australia.
2. There is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rationale that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. We do not know what the optimum climate is let alone how to obtain it. But even if we could somehow stop the Earth’s climate from changing, extreme weather events and sea level rise would continue unabated because they are part of the current climate. There is nothing that Australia can do to change this. It is all a matter of science.
3. For those who believe in the radiametric greenhouse effect, the primary greenhouse gas is H2O and not CO2. Molecule per molecule, H2O is a stronger H2O absorber than CO2 and on average there is roughly 50 times more H2O in the atmosphere than is CO2. The producers of biofuels are doing nothing to reduce H2O emissions. Their slight reduction in CO2 emissions over a very long time span cannot possible have any effect on the overall radiant greenhouse effect if it exists and hence no effect on climate. Most of the H2O emitted into our atmosphere is emitted by the oceans and other bodies in the world. Australia does not have the power to alter this. Australia is already too dry.
4. The AGW conjecture depends upon the existence of a radiant greenhouse effect in the Earth’s atmosphere caused by trace gases with LWIR absorption bands. Such a radiant greenhouse effect has not been observed in a real greenhouse, in the Earth’s atmosphere, or anywhere else in the solar system. The radiant greenhouse effect is nothing but science fiction so hence the AGW conjecture is nothing but science fiction as well. This is all a matter of science and Australia does not have the power to change science.
5. So by burning wood in Denmark, the Earth’s climate has been saved so no one need worry about climate change any more. The IPCC should hence be disbanded. Thank you Denmark. In terms of climate change, there is nothing that Australia can do to alter it.