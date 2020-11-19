UK Bans Gasoline and Diesel Vehicle Sales from 2030

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Boris Johnson has demonstrated a spectacular lack of empathy for vulnerable people who cannot afford an electric vehicle.
Ban on new petrol and diesel cars in UK from 2030 under PM’s green plan
By Roger Harrabin
BBC environment analyst
New cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will not be sold in the UK from 2030, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
But some hybrids would still be allowed, he confirmed.
It is part of what Mr Johnson calls a “green industrial revolution” to tackle climate change and create jobs in industries such as nuclear energy.
Critics say the £4bn allocated to implement the 10-point plan is far too small for the scale of the challenge.
The total amount of new money announced in the package is a 25th of the projected £100bn cost of high-speed rail, HS2.
To his credit Boris Johnson has backed more nuclear power, so when the renewables fail some of the lights will stay on.
But the fossil fuel ban will hurt a lot of ordinary people.
Late night public transport in Britain is unsafe, particularly in high crime areas. A few weeks ago a NHS worker was assaulted and left with severe injuries after asking fellow passengers to wear a mask.
But even without Covid-19 there are risks.
In 2018 London tube operators installed metal detectors to try to curb spiralling knife crime, but only stupid criminals carry metal knives. Criminals in London frequently carry ceramic or plastic knives which don’t register on a metal detector.
Aside from the risk of being assaulted by gangs of professional muggers, travelling on London public transport late at night frequently means sharing a carriage with staggering drunks and tailored suit psychotics who have been snorting cocaine all evening.
Outside London late night public transport, if it is available at all, means long waits at dimly illuminated and often lonely bus interchanges.
Boris Johnson’s affordable vehicle ban will rip the safety net of having personal transport away from junior hospital nurses and other vulnerable late shift workers who cannot afford an EV.
I’ll make sure to make my last visit before then (Mad Max).
Boris has lost it big time, caved to his lover half his age and relocated his brains to where a squirrel keeps his Nut Nuts
Are we all awaiting the announcement that this act of virtuous self flagellation has shamed China and they will cancel all coal plants under construction and those planned through 2030, the date when they originally said they’d CONSIDER leveling off CO2 emissions?
So what is the point of even voting conservative, if they’re still for socialist radically green ideas? Boris Johnson got the biggest conservative mandate in decades, yet he has unconditionally backed Extinction Rebellion, Black Lives Matter and all of their causes, basically betraying his voters openly. XR and BLM could riot for weeks and nothing was done, now protest against lockdowns and police will beat you up.
No petrol cars since 2030, all energy generation by wind by 2030, Net Zero by 2050 backed with Climate Assembly panels. People voted against the left, and have been given a solid middle finger in return.
He’s a dictatorial leftie who masqueraded as a conservative long enough to cheat people out of their vote. I said to my friend: Britain would *never* be allowed to leave, EU is like mafia. And here we are.
Extinction Rebellion was an international coordinated astroturf campaign to let this all happen and to bypass the voice of the people by subjecting them to the coming of extreme austerity and suffering.
Agree with every word – and add a few brass knobs of my own!
Pretty much, I think the real conservatives probably need to take their party back.
It won’t come to it. Long before the people will revolt. They also want to impose a forced transition from gas boilers to heatpumps. perhaps the experience in the Transvaal and Spoorwijk parts of The Hague will sober them up:
Resident: “In winter my children shiver with the cold”
After all the stories from Transvaal about high energy bills and faltering water pumps, there are now also degrading stories from Spoorwijk. The biggest similarity of these stories are gasless houses with a collective ATES storage in combination with a heat pump that receive sky-high final bills. “I feel left to my own devices,” says a resident who wishes to remain anonymous. “My children tremble with cold in winter.”
For Councilor René Oudshoorn, the measure is full: “Eneco millions of fires in the pockets of the alderman, The Hague must get rid of gas as soon as possible, but a social disaster is now unfolding in the already vulnerable neighborhoods that already partly use the gas. finished, people no longer dare to turn on the heating, shocked by sky-high bills. Shivering children in winter, people who turn off the heat pump or turn off the taps of the underfloor heating. And just like in Transvaal, the energy supplier, Eneco, in this case washes its hands in innocence and acts as if nothing is wrong. These energy cowboys, strengthened by the Heat Act, even dare to charge hefty amounts for the transit of cold water through the system to cool the house in the summer and charge excessive amounts for standing charges,
Oudshoorn wants to stop getting rid of gas, “These complaints are more structural than incidental, people have nowhere to go because they are tied to one supplier and no longer have any freedom of choice. If they were given the choice now, they would love to be connected to gas again ”.
This is all such total bulls@it……
..and every bit of it designed to hurt China’s competition
It’s the developed world that has to do something…..like cripple their economies
…while China get permission and a free pass to increase their emissions
China’s not stupid….if there was any truth to any of this at all….they would not commit suicide
….China does not believe in any of this BS at all….what they believe in is competition
China believes in stealing intellectual property anyway it can to become the Top Economic dog in the World to build a military force that it can then do whatever it pleases to feed its massive population. Because the quickest way for the CCP to get tossed in civil unrest and revolt is for mass starvation to take hold there.
Did that come via the UK parliament? Or simply an edict from a budding Tyrant?
Here in the US if Congress tried to pass something like that many Congresscritters would be putting their next re-election at severe risk. And a US President simply couldn’t do it by EO even with a packed Supreme Court. Many Red states would just tell him to “Get bent.”
It is undoubtedly inspired by pillow talk of a dearly beloved one who is completely taken in by climate-change fairytales.
I say Bravo! I say all other EU countries should follow suit. With enough of them reducing carbon, we in the U.S. won’t have to. We can go on living our carbon emitting luxury lives in full enjoyment. Thank You World.
So some hybrids will be allowed…
Anyone who buys a plug-in hybrid will be left with a very expensive limited range EV once gasoline sales get banned. Most PEVs have a range of 30-35 miles on a charge before the gas ICE kicks in
So, the UK will begin to resemble Cuba, with older and older ICE cars on the road, and only the elite able to drive the newer EVs.
Cuba at least gets cheap gas from it Maduro puppet regime in Venezuela to run those iron beasts.
It’s very little to do with Boris, he has very little strength of character and is always changing his mind to please public opinion, especially when the person giving him grief is his latest, very Green partner, Carrie Symonds. According to No 10 gossip, she tweets him numerous times daily on the subject of climate change. She works as a senior advisor to ocean conservation charity Oceana
I thought we had elected a Conserative government, but I am being proved wrong.
What are the chances of Boris still being PM in 2030? I’m a bit fuzzy on exactly how your system in the UK works but seems to me IIRC that Parliament can do something about this. Vote of No Confidence, for instance? Doesn’t that force a general election? That’s how Thatcher was ousted, right? Or maybe most of the MPs are on-board with this madness…and expect to profit somehow from the destruction of the UK economy….
When I was a little boy my father took me to the circus. The clowns are still the same white hair and no sense ,only today we call them idiots.
The greens have officially become the votes to gain, boris and cancerous Khan know that london can not support 100 or even 50% of a electrical EV gain. I have lived in london my whole life, it is nasty now, 20 years ago you could walk around at night and feel free, now you have to have eyes in the back of your head, you can’t leave your doors open, any tools or ladders are stolen if left alone for more then 3 seconds, the eastern Europeans have become famous for mass theft and begging, even outside Harrods eastern Europeans are seen begging,
The buses, trains, DLR (docklands lite rail) during morning and evening times are packed, even the roads now are busy..
London doesn’t feel british or english any more its pockets of mutli cultural people, and general crime across the board…
So, is electricity rationing on the horizon?
Lack of empathy? Lack of intelligence!
Nice picture, BJ in adverse winds 😀
I hope he will really get enough of it and be blowin’ in the wind !
Another over-hyped headline.
The “ban” applies to gas/diesel vehicles ONLY. The cost of integrating of hybrid technology is falling. By 2030, it will be cost effective to include it just to increase fuel economy and essentially be standard on all vehicles. This “ban” is just roosters crowing to make the sun rise.
You have to admire the UK for comedy value, I look forward to 2030 and will have the popcorn ready. Unfortunately it will probably be the same with all these sorts of great shifts, the poor who will suffer.
The formerly credible prime minister will learn a lot about physics and reality over the next 10 years.
Carrie Symonds has a lot to answer for.
Let them eat bugs.
Just wait until they find out all of the problems which will come with dealing with the batteries used to power the automobiles; keeping them charged, replacing them, reduced mileage from running auto heat and air conditioning, fire hazards in accidents, probably more I haven’t mentioned.
Perhaps some will resurrect the likes of the Stanley Steamer. Of course, those will get banned in short order, too.
Anyone care to try developing a nuclear-powered auto? If successful, that should get lots of mileage between “fill-ups”.