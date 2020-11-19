UK Bans Gasoline and Diesel Vehicle Sales from 2030

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Boris Johnson has demonstrated a spectacular lack of empathy for vulnerable people who cannot afford an electric vehicle.

Ban on new petrol and diesel cars in UK from 2030 under PM’s green plan By Roger Harrabin

BBC environment analyst New cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will not be sold in the UK from 2030, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said. But some hybrids would still be allowed, he confirmed. It is part of what Mr Johnson calls a “green industrial revolution” to tackle climate change and create jobs in industries such as nuclear energy. Critics say the £4bn allocated to implement the 10-point plan is far too small for the scale of the challenge. The total amount of new money announced in the package is a 25th of the projected £100bn cost of high-speed rail, HS2. … Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-54981425

To his credit Boris Johnson has backed more nuclear power, so when the renewables fail some of the lights will stay on.

But the fossil fuel ban will hurt a lot of ordinary people.

Late night public transport in Britain is unsafe, particularly in high crime areas. A few weeks ago a NHS worker was assaulted and left with severe injuries after asking fellow passengers to wear a mask.

But even without Covid-19 there are risks.

In 2018 London tube operators installed metal detectors to try to curb spiralling knife crime, but only stupid criminals carry metal knives. Criminals in London frequently carry ceramic or plastic knives which don’t register on a metal detector.

Aside from the risk of being assaulted by gangs of professional muggers, travelling on London public transport late at night frequently means sharing a carriage with staggering drunks and tailored suit psychotics who have been snorting cocaine all evening.

Outside London late night public transport, if it is available at all, means long waits at dimly illuminated and often lonely bus interchanges.

Boris Johnson’s affordable vehicle ban will rip the safety net of having personal transport away from junior hospital nurses and other vulnerable late shift workers who cannot afford an EV.

