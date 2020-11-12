Joe Biden Advisor Recommends 4-6 Week National Covid-19 Lockdown

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Biden advisor Dr. Michael Osterholm wants a US nationwide lockdown of 4-6 weeks, to achieve the same level of control over Covid-19 as Australia and New Zealand achieved. But this faith in lockdowns ignores a few natural advantages which helped Australia and New Zealand gain control of the virus.
Joe Biden Coronavirus Adviser Urges National Lockdown for ‘4 to 6 Weeks’
KYLE OLSON
11 Nov 2020
An adviser to Joe Biden on coronavirus has floated the idea of a nationwide lockdown for “four to six weeks.”
Dr. Michael Osterholm was appointed to Biden’s 12-person Covid advisory board on Monday.
On Wednesday, he appeared on CNBC and attempted to rationalize a national lockdown order.
“We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the wages, lost wages for individual workers, for losses to small companies, to medium-sized companies or city, state, county governments. We could do all of that,” he said.
“If we did that, then we could lock down for four-to-six weeks.”
Osterholm claimed that would help get the virus under control, “like they did in New Zealand and Australia.”
…Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/11/joe-biden-coronavirus-adviser-urges-national-lockdown-for-4-to-6-weeks/
The problem with this idea is it implies the USA’s Covid rate is America’s fault; it ignores a few natural advantages which worked very strongly in Australia and New Zealand’s favour.
The biggest advantage we had is when Covid first struck, it was the middle of our Summer. Covid-19 is a winter disease, it thrives best in cold dry conditions. Even a small increase in heat and humidity severely retards the transmission of Covid.
Australian Summers are extremely hot and, especially in the tropical North, are also very humid.
The second advantage Australia and New Zealand enjoyed is low population density. We got off very lightly in most of Australia. Apart from Victoria, with its relatively high population density and cold climate, and a premier whose apparent mismanagement of the outbreak has left a lot of questions, the risk throughout most of Australia and New Zealand has been low since the start of the pandemic, even before the lockdowns.
The third advantage is our politicians didn’t abuse the lockdowns, at least not to the extent some politicians in the USA apparently did. From what I can see some politicians in the USA shattered social trust by only applying lockdown rules to their political opponents, giving their own supporters free license to breach the rules, while imposing dire sanctions against their political opponents and persecuting religious groups. There was some comparable political misbehaviour in Australia in the early stages of the lockdowns, but it attracted so much negative attention our politicians mostly started behaving themselves, before the idea of a lockdown in Australia was completed discredited.
Would a lockdown imposed right now work in the USA? Possibly – but the economic cost would be horrendous, because infection is widespread, because the timing is bad, and because political misbehaviour has created a lot of hostility towards the idea of a lockdown. Fall to winter is likely the worst possible time to attempt to contain Covid-19 with a lockdown, because this is the time the virus is at its most infectious.
I think the USA’s best chance for immediate relief is something like the Pfizer vaccine, which was miraculously announced just after the Presidential election.
21 thoughts on “Joe Biden Advisor Recommends 4-6 Week National Covid-19 Lockdown”
Control? They can’t open their borders. Same as Thailand. Paranoia rules.
Total insanity.
Protect the aged and the infirm.
Everyone else – return to your normal life.
Peru is also hot and humid and yet they have the highest death rates on the planet… If you map the deaths per million by country it’s clear that the further you get from SE Asia you get the lower the death rates – with the Americas and Europe being worst hit. “Darkest” Africa also has very low death rates. Not sure if this link will work – you may have to copy and paste into your browser. It’s a map from OWID.
https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus-data-explorer?tab=map&zoomToSelection=true&country=Africa~Asia~Europe~NorthAmerica~SouthAmerica~Oceania®ion=World&deathsMetric=true&interval=total&perCapita=true&smoothing=0&pickerMetric=location&pickerSort=asc
Lima has a much higher population density than Sydney – https://versus.com/en/lima-vs-sydney
I’m not trying to suggest population density and tropical weather is a panacea, there are plenty of other factors such as lifestyle, affluence / nutrition, etc – Covid seems to hit poor people a lot harder than rich people.
And some people even have some resistance to Covid, which could skew the results; some common cold viruses are similar enough to Covid to provide limited cross immunity – https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m3563
Off topic, but this well worth watching:
The Governors of NY and CA are now putting limitations on the conduct of their subjects (can’t call them citizens anymore really) in their own homes!
My dream. Truckers shut down too. The NG can deliver essential medical supplies. No gas. No food. No economy. No nothing. I bet that would end this BS in less than a week.
But it’s a pipe dream.
Wish I had seen you comment as I was writing mine.
About the time the women folk ran out of maximum cramp relief and man hole covers, it would end.
Just do it to democrat run enclaves.
If there is going to be a lockdown, go all the way.
All the people who run the power plants will not be allowed to go to work.
All the people who run the water purification plants and the sewage purification will not be allowed to go to work.
There will be no power, no cell phones, no water, no grocery stores, no gas stations, no liquor stores, no government offices to which to complain…
If you’re not willing to go all the way, don’t go at all.
I’m working on a COVID unit right now. They can lock me down and pay me to sit on my butt. Let some one who has been a nurse for a minute that care of the patients.
Yeah. They should be careful about what they wish for, they may get it.
Would likely save a few lives but relatively not that many because the antibody injection has already been approved. It is also difficult to get full lockdown compliance in culture like the USA. Economically it is not worth it for amount of lives saved. You could also save lives by limiting speed limit to 40 miles and hour, since he is not recommending that he is contradicting himself.
Might save a few lives, but would definitely take many more via collateral damage.
They might as well make the lockdown for four years.
Right on the money, Eric! The Pfizer vaccine, developed under direct assistance of “Project Warp Speed”, is ready to go and should be shortly in wide distribution. Note, however, that Biden’s transition team wants to innoculate the rest of the world before Americans, for what reason is unknown (at least to me). What a mess! And your comment about rules for political opponents, this is letting ANTIFA/BLM run wild while critisizing Trump rallies. There’ll be some reverse climate change when all of those looted tv’s are plugged in.
244,421 dead as of 12th November. a million new cases in the last week. Will hit 300,000 dead by the time Biden takes control: big spike coming because of Thanksgiving.
I think at this point USA you should at least try something
Vitamin D, zinc and Quercetin for prophylaxis. HCQ once symptoms appear. There’s the solution. Simple. No lockdown no masks no vaccine.
“Fall to winter is likely the worst possible time to attempt to contain Covid-19 with a lockdown, because this is the time the virus is at its most infectious.”
________________________
Not sure how that’s an argument ‘against’ lockdown Eric.
No lockdown is complete, even in Australia people were allowed out to buy food. Plenty of people disobeyed the lockdown. If you attempt a lockdown when the virus is at its most infectious, there is a good chance it will slip through the cracks, so you heighten your risk that all the economic pain you cause will be for nothing.
This would be the game they’d play: lockdown, mandatory masks, vaccines, then after 4-6 weeks FDA directs PCR test manufacturers to lower PCR cycle threshold causing “cases” to plummet, claim victory over virus.