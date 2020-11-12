Claim: Climate change causes landfalling hurricanes to stay stronger for longer

Warming oceans means hurricanes weaken more slowly and inflict more destruction farther inland, new study shows
Climate change is causing hurricanes that make landfall to take more time to weaken, reports a study published 11th November 2020 in leading journal, Nature.
The researchers showed that hurricanes that develop over warmer oceans carry more moisture and therefore stay stronger for longer after hitting land. This means that in the future, as the world continues to warm, hurricanes are more likely to reach communities farther inland and be more destructive.
“The implications are very important, especially when considering policies that are put in place to cope with global warming,” said Professor Pinaki Chakraborty, senior author of the study and head of the Fluid Mechanics Unit at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST). “We know that coastal areas need to ready themselves for more intense hurricanes, but inland communities, who may not have the know-how or infrastructure to cope with such intense winds or heavy rainfall, also need to be prepared.”
Many studies have shown that climate change can intensify hurricanes – known as cyclones or typhoons in other regions of the world – over the open ocean. But this is the first study to establish a clear link between a warming climate and the smaller subset of hurricanes that have made landfall.
The scientists analyzed North Atlantic hurricanes that made landfall over the past half a century. They found that during the course of the first day after landfall, hurricanes weakened almost twice as slowly now than they did 50 years ago.
“When we plotted the data, we could clearly see that the amount of time it took for a hurricane to weaken was increasing with the years. But it wasn’t a straight line – it was undulating – and we found that these ups and downs matched the same ups and downs seen in sea surface temperature,” said Lin Li, first author and PhD student in the OIST Fluid Mechanics Unit.
The scientists tested the link between warmer sea surface temperature and slower weakening past landfall by creating computer simulations of four different hurricanes and setting different temperatures for the surface of the sea.
Once each virtual hurricane reached category 4 strength, the scientists simulated landfall by cutting off the supply of moisture from beneath.
Li explained: “Hurricanes are heat engines, just like engines in cars. In car engines, fuel is combusted, and that heat energy is converted into mechanical work. For hurricanes, the moisture taken up from the surface of the ocean is the “fuel” that intensifies and sustains a hurricane’s destructive power, with heat energy from the moisture converted into powerful winds.
“Making landfall is equivalent to stopping the fuel supply to the engine of a car. Without fuel, the car will decelerate, and without its moisture source, the hurricane will decay.”
The researchers found that even though each simulated hurricane made landfall at the same intensity, the ones that developed over warmer waters took more time to weaken.
“These simulations proved what our analysis of past hurricanes had suggested: warmer oceans significantly impact the rate that hurricanes decay, even when their connection with the ocean’s surface is severed. The question is – why?” said Prof. Chakraborty.
Using additional simulations, the scientists found that “stored moisture” was the missing link.
The researchers explained that when hurricanes make landfall, even though they can no longer access the ocean’s supply of moisture, they still carry a stock of moisture that slowly depletes.
When the scientists created virtual hurricanes that lacked this stored moisture after hitting land, they found that the sea surface temperature no longer had any impact on the rate of decay.
“This shows that stored moisture is the key factor that gives each hurricane in the simulation its own unique identity,” said Li. “Hurricanes that develop over warmer oceans can take up and store more moisture, which sustains them for longer and prevents them from weakening as quickly.”
The increased level of stored moisture also makes hurricanes “wetter” – an outcome already being felt as recent hurricanes have unleashed devastatingly high volumes of rainfall on coastal and inland communities.
This research highlights the importance for climate models to carefully account for stored moisture when predicting the impact of warmer oceans on hurricanes.
The study also pinpoints issues with the simple theoretical models widely used to understand how hurricanes decay.
“Current models of hurricane decay don’t consider moisture – they just view hurricanes that have made landfall as a dry vortex that rubs against the land and is slowed down by friction. Our work shows these models are incomplete, which is why this clear signature of climate change wasn’t previously captured,” said Li.
The researchers now plan to study hurricane data from other regions of the world to determine whether the impact of a warming climate on hurricane decay is occurring across the globe.
Prof. Chakraborty concluded: “Overall, the implications of this work are stark. If we don’t curb global warming, landfalling hurricanes will continue to weaken more slowly. Their destruction will no longer be confined to coastal areas, causing higher levels of economic damage and costing more lives.”
19 thoughts on “Claim: Climate change causes landfalling hurricanes to stay stronger for longer”
Whaaat? Wait, wait, I thought it was TRUMP?
You’re way behind….
http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/index.php/2020/11/12/the-sound-of-settled-science-92/
That’s a pretty big oops there.
Journals need to lockdown submissions to flatten the curve so that reviewers can catch up to all of the scientists mistakes.
The longer version published below by Mike Smith’s Maue link shows more graphs, but your link has this, beside the point like so many papers, interesting link, Snake eels have sharp tails that penetrate gastrointestinal walls, usually die becoming encapsulated. Never eat a live snake eel as lots of fish do, actually a dolphin was once found dead on a Texas beach with snake eels clogging its blowhole. Such events actually happened more than 50 years ago, bet there is a hurricane example then also.
Breder, C. M., Jr. 1953. An ophichthid [snake] eel in the coelom of a sea bass. Zoologica. 38:201-204.
https://nypost.com/2020/11/11/wild-photo-shows-snake-eel-burst-out-of-birds-stomach-in-midair/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons
First I read a graph that shows curves for 50 years ago, and “present”, after “…analysing half a century of data”. I scoffed. They found some curves, the best one 50 years ago, that suited their theory. But I read on, until I find “…each huricane in the simulation…”
I wasted a click. Thought this site was above that.
PG,
“Nature’s” publication is what should be “above that”.
JimG1
The article documents observations, paranoid.
“When we plotted the data, we could clearly see that the amount of time it took for a hurricane to weaken was increasing with the years. But it wasn’t a straight line – it was undulating – and we found that these ups and downs matched the same ups and downs seen in sea surface temperature,” said Lin Li, first author and PhD student in the OIST Fluid Mechanics Unit.
The scientists tested the link between warmer sea surface temperature and slower weakening past landfall by creating computer simulations of four different hurricanes and setting different temperatures for the surface of the sea.”
These are all legitimate procedures and good science. My only cavil is that the observations were only 50 years… hurricane activity follows multi-decadal oscillations.
This must fit into the US tornado count growing due to warming.. all the way down to the 25th percentile.
How strong a hurricane stays after landfall has to do with a huge number of factors.. where it hits, how fast is it moving, how strong it was at landfall, is there any dry air in the vicinity, what time of year is it, is there a front pulling it in, the size of the storm and the list goes on.
This year’s headlines of course are the large total number of Atlantic tropical cyclones. No mention of the average ACE points per storm which is way down and the total lack of western Pacific tropical cyclones early in the year. Now we are getting record warmth in the eastern US but not a word on the record cold in the western US. He who controls the press, controls the narrative.
I was wondering how they got the “data” for moisture in hurricanes 50 years ago. And how did they know exactly when the hurricane wind speed weakened? I don’t think they had Doppler radar in weather service 50 years ago.
Today the hurricane wind speed is read by satellites. Fifty years ago it would have been roof mounted cup or hot-wire anemometers. Heavens, there couldn’t possibly be a difference caused by the data collection methodology, now could there?
Garbage in Garbage out. Just that simple.
What about the ACE index? Apparently they are not interested.
Education today – You pay for what you get – no smarts needed. PhD’s a dime a dozen.
This makes it very easy to acquire a SCIENTIST to support anything you want or need.
“SCIENTISTS SUPPORT ….” “SCIENTISTS NOW KNOW ….” ETC ETC ETC.
Dr. Ryun Maue has a Twitter threat that calls the paper into serious question: https://twitter.com/RyanMaue/status/1326582980857516032 .
So um models are now called simulations? What am I missing? Well anyway, that’s as far as I read. The bullshit never stops.
No, all studies should be mentioned and addressed, regardless of the problems with simulations and climate models.
Warmer oceans, yes, makes for stronger storms because there is a larger temperature difference between the water and upper troposphere, which is what fuels the heat engine of a storm.
However, there are more variables, such as the hurricane category. Category 1 hurricanes can become slow-moving monsters that deliver huge amounts of far water inland and actually lasting longer, containing less water than the more powerful but effectively drier higher categories.
And if “climate change” is cooling the oceans, then heat engines would be less effective. It is when the atmosphere is cooling, as it usually does so faster than the oceans, that the temperature difference between the oceans and air become greater.
If that were true, hurricanes would also last longer over the ocean, and there would be more landfalls. But a search for images “graph of continental US landfalling hurricanes“ shows randomness, not steady increase. So just another confirmation biased model study with no comparison to actual weather records.
If you believe in anecdotal science, I can tell you that Cyclone Debbie was a real bitch, she really outstayed her welcome. On the plus side, as a mental health social worker, MrsBud got two years work helping people who had suffered due to Cyclone Debbie.
Models all the way down! Models say what the model makers want them to say.
Next…..Mother Nature is showing her displeasure at man’s creation of evil CO2….if man does not mend his ways, Mother shall hurl even more powerful storms…..and aim these storms specifically at these CO2 producers. You have been warned……stop the CO2.