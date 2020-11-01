Many will be familiar with El Niño – the ocean-warming phenomenon that affects global weather patterns – but how about La Niña, which is linked to cooler sea temperatures?
According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), La Niña is back in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, after nearly a decade’s absence.
This is expected to result in sea surface temperatures between two and three degrees Celsius cooler than average, said Dr. Maxx Dilley, Deputy Director in charge of Climate Services Department at WMO.
“These coolings of these large ocean areas have a significant effect on the circulation of the atmosphere that’s flowing over them. And the changes in the atmosphere in turn affect precipitation patterns around the world.”
Uneven effects
The likely results of La Niña vary around the globe, but indications are that the Horn of Africa will see below average rainfall, as will Central Asia.
Elsewhere, WMO’s weather models forecast above-average rainfall for Southeast Asia, some Pacific Islands and the northern region of South America.
The UN agency also warned that East Africa is forecast to see drier than usual conditions, which together with the existing impacts of the desert locust invasion, may add to regional food insecurity.
WMO says that there is a 90 per cent chance of tropical Pacific sea surface temperatures remaining at La Niña levels for the remainder of the year, and a 55 per cent chance that this will continue through March next year.
This is important because La Niña contributes to temperatures, rainfall and storm patterns in many parts of the world.
10 thoughts on “After nearly a decade away, La Niña weather system is back…”
The function of the system is Her, not her, Choice, thus the existence of chaos (e.g. “evolution”, life) outside of a limited frame of reference.
No La Niña developed after Super El Niño of 2015-16, as after prior Super El Niño of 1997-98. Strong El Niño of 2019-20, which will probably make 2020 the second or third warmest in the UAH satellite record, has now however been followed by La Niña, increasing the likelihood of a cooler 2021.
In that case, the global cooling trend since February 2016 will continue. How many years must a downtrend persist, without a higher anomaly month or year, before the global warming hounds are called off?
It has been 43 years since PDO flip of 1977 iniciated the late 20th century warming cycle. Will it take 43 years of cooling to convince the Catastrophic Anthropogenic Climate Change Alarmist mafia that they’ve lost? Eighteen years of “Pause” after 1997-98 Super El Niño didn’t do it, but cracks were starting to appear and lame excuses being bruited.
Let’s cover all bases:
East Africa rainfall equals locusts – bad result
East Africa drought equals crop failure – bad result.
In the meantime maybe a bit less rain in eastern Kenya above Lake Turkana will be welcomed (or is that not in East Africa?)
STATEMENT ON THE IMPENDING SPILL-OVER OF TURKWEL DAM AND RISING LEVELS OF LAKE TURKANA
Am I right in thinking that every time there’s a strong El Nino, that the global temperature takes a step increase and then there’s a hiatus until the next strong El Nino? Could we expect that a strong La Nina would cause a step decrease in the global temperature?
Strong Las Niñas occurred in 2000, 2008 and 2011:
http://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_September_2020_v6.jpg
The global temperature change caused by the Southern Oscillation – El Nino/La Nina is net zero – its an oscillation. There is noise overlaying a rising trend.
And it appears that at the same time the current solar minimum is coming to its end, unless the October sunspot count rise, the largest in over two years, was another ‘dead cat bounce’.
It would mean that the SC24 minimum will fall short of the two longest minima in the last 200 years.
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/SSN-3-minima.htm
La Nina ahead?
Well… maybe some should look at
(1) http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/ocean/outlooks/#tabs=Graphs®ion=NINO34
(2) http://ds.data.jma.go.jp/tcc/tcc/products/elnino/elmonout.html#fig2
(3) https://origin.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/ensostuff/ONI_v5.php
and compare these three infos with
(4) https://psl.noaa.gov/enso/mei/img/meiv2.timeseries.png
before getting heavily disappointed in a few months…
Be patient! Your time will come.
J.-P. D.
The IPO is in a positive phase. There is no indication of a super La Nina. The rainfall in Queensland will likely be back to normal or slightly over but nothing like 2011 or 1974 when there were floods and deaths. The IPO period is about 30 years long.
I’m still trying to wrap my head around the claim from climate alarmists that climate change is warming the oceans (if I understand them correctly). In the statement above we are told that the oceans (and La Nina in this case) affects the atmosphere and weather.
As a non-scientist, is there a bit of a contradiction here or am I missing something?